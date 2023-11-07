'Anti-working class:' Immigrants explain why they're leaving Canada
Immigrants to Canada are increasingly leaving this country for opportunities elsewhere, according to a study conducted by the Institute for Canadian Citizenship and the Conference Board of Canada.
In fact, the number of immigrants who left Canada rose by 31 per cent above the national average in 2017 and 2019.
According to the study, factors that influence onward migration include economic integration, a sense of belonging, racism, homeownership, or a lack thereof, and economic opportunities in other countries, the report revealed.
- The latest on inflation in Canada
- Canada This Month newsletter: Sign up to read the best our local outlets have to offer
Amid a crunch on affordable housing and other services, Immigration Minister Marc Miller announced on Nov. 1 that the federal government intends to maintain its target of admitting 500,000 new permanent residents in 2026.
In the days since the announcement, dozens of people who came to Canada as immigrants have reached out to CTVNews.ca to explain why they've abandoned their efforts to build a life here, or are close to doing so.
Most respondents said the high cost of living and competition for jobs and affordable housing have driven them to look beyond Canada's borders for better prospects.
Julian Cristancho immigrated to Canada from Colombia in 2019, after briefly considering the U.S., and started an entry-level human resources job after completing a human resources degree in Ontario. The job paid $17 per hour – not a living wage in most Ontario cities at the time, according to the Ontario Living Wage Network – and he quit after two years to apply for something better.
"It took around 50 applications and countless hours tailoring resumes and cover letters just to get three initial interviews and not hearing back from those companies," he wrote in an email to CTVNews.ca. In Cristancho's experience, Canada's immigration system works well at getting people into the country, but not at setting them up for success after they've invested some time here, he said.
Emilson Jose, from India, has lived in Canada for 10 years and has learned that many Canadians can't afford to live close to where their jobs are located, meaning they spend dozens of hours commuting each month.
"So literally you will spend the majority of your time on roads which could be otherwise spent with your family," he told CTVNews.ca in an email. From daycare to housing to daily household expenses, Jose has found that the cost of living in Canada can easily exceed a family's income. He said he worries how much harder it will be for his children to attain homeownership decades from now.
"No matter how much you make, your take home pay is not even keeping up the expense. Families barely keep their head above water," he said.
"After 10 years of hardship, I am now a proud Canadian citizen who doesn’t want to live in Canada anymore."
Saikiran Yellavula came to Ontario with his family to study in 2019 after having practised dentistry in India for two years. Yellavula got a job in retail while studying health-care administration at Conestoga College, and in 2021, he and his family became permanent residents. For the past 16 months, Yellavula has worked fervently to land a job more suitable to his education and training, with no luck.
Saikiran Yellavula came to Ontario to study with his family in 2019 after having practiced dentistry in India for two years. It's been so hard for Yellavula to find work and afford the cost of living here, he said he's considering moving back to India. (Saikiran Yellavula photo)
"I have applied for approximately 2,000 jobs in Toronto, but have received only one interview," he told CTVNews.ca in an email. "The high cost of living, particularly the soaring grocery prices, combined with the current inflation…has made it incredibly difficult to make ends meet."
On top of struggling to get by in a city known for having some of the highest living expenses in Canada, Yellavula and his family have found Canada's cold climate hard on their physical and mental well-being.
"The combination of these factors has led to a deeply disheartening and depressing experience, not just for us but for many other immigrants facing similar circumstances," Yellavula said. "Regrettably, these challenges have driven us, as well as several others we know, to contemplate leaving Canada for good. It pains us to consider leaving a country that we initially chose with hope and optimism for a better future."
Shahrukh Al Islam, originally from Bangladesh, has been in Canada since 2011, when he moved here for school at 18 years old. He excelled at the University of Alberta and received several academic scholarships. Upon graduating, he landed a job with Amazon in Vancouver. However, Canada no longer holds the same appeal it once did for Al Islam, and he's preparing to move south, where he believes he will earn more, and enjoy more spending power.
"(I) will be leaving Vancouver for Seattle soon," he told CTVNews.ca in an email. "Tech salaries are higher, taxes are lower, houses are cheaper and USD is stronger."
Shahrukh Al Islam, originally from Bangladesh, has been in Canada since 2010. He's employed full time in Vancouver but said he's planning to move to Seattle, Wash., where wages are more competitive and the cost of living is lower. (Shahrukh Al Islam photo)
Bernard De Vaal and his wife moved to Canada from South Africa in 2018 and tried for five years to build a life here. De Vaal completed a post-graduate program in journalism and the couple had a baby. In 2019, the small family moved from Windsor, Ont. to Vancouver to try and settle into life in Canada.
For another four years, they struggled with social isolation, the high cost of living and the prospect of reaching old age without a sufficient retirement fund. They settled for an apartment that didn't meet their needs, but which was all they could afford. Eventually, they gave up on Canada.
"My wife and daughter have since moved back to South Africa with me having to stay and work in Vancouver to pay off the debt we accumulated over the course of the last five years," De Vaal told CTVNews.ca in an email.
"We feel extremely let down by the 'Canadian' dream. What we found is a withering, uncertain and anti-working class government, happy to sell promises it never intended on keeping."
Other readers who contacted CTVNews.ca cited health-care woes and a hostile political landscape among their reasons for leaving Canada, though affordability was still a common thread.
Bianca Mtz and her partner moved to Canada from Europe when she was 29 and both secured well-paying jobs in Vancouver. Mtz came armed with a master's degree and a PhD in engineering.
Despite their professional success, the two found it hard to cover the expenses of their small family.
"We found ourselves merely scraping by, unable to afford a home to raise our child," Mtz said in an email to CTVNews.ca
Meanwhile, although they had chosen Canada over the United States for its health-care system, they were unable to secure a family doctor.
Compounding these issues, Mtz said, were daily headlines about political scandals, policy failures and pervasive social inequality. It was enough to convince Mtz and her partner to return to Europe.
"Confronted with a society where hard work did not seem to correlate with fair rewards, where health care and educational systems were compromised, and where government corruption was not an anomaly but a recurrent headline, our longing for Europe’s more accountable and equitable social systems intensified," Mtz said.
"We are thus compelled to return to a society where taxes lead to tangible public services, healthcare is a given right, not a privilege and where schools are havens of learning, unmarred by the pervasive reach of politics."
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Anti-working class:' Immigrants explain why they're leaving Canada
Dozens of people who came to Canada as immigrants have reached out to CTVNews.ca to explain why they've abandoned their efforts to build a life here and are moving on to greener pastures.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Trudeau in a tailspin as his carbon tax blows up
Justin Trudeau has been juggling the climate change file since he took office. After eight years of twirling, there were just too many parts in the air at the same time, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in a column for CTVNews.ca.
As first group of Canadians leave Gaza, Trudeau vows work continues to evacuate all
The first group of Canadians has left Gaza amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, the federal government announced Tuesday, vowing work continues to get those with ties to this country out of the region where a dire humanitarian crisis continues to unfold.
Oral birth control could impact fear response in the brain: study
A team of Canadian researchers tried to determine the long-lasting effects of oral contraceptives on women's brains. Here's what they found.
NEW Around one-third of people globally may be at risk of smartphone addiction: Canadian-led study
A new Canadian-led study has found that around one-third of people around the world may be at a high risk for smartphone addiction, with women and people in parts of Asia more likely to report problematic use.
Mystery of African elephants dropping dead unravelled by scientists
The cause of mysterious mass deaths of African elephants has finally been unravelled — and scientists who authored a new report say that the outbreaks could be more likely to occur amid conditions created by the ongoing climate crisis.
NDP keep carbon tax debate alive in the House with motion calling for home heating GST relief
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and his party are keeping the carbon pricing debate alive in the House of Commons Tuesday, advancing a motion calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to remove the GST off all forms of home heating. Later today, the Senate is set to vote on advancing a bill seeking further carbon price exemptions.
3 arrested after child killed on Montreal's North Shore
Three people have been arrested after a child was killed Monday in Bois-des Filion, on Montreal's North Shore.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to share stage with former Fox host Tucker Carlson
A right-wing news commentator is to have a conversation with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in January when he's scheduled to speak in Calgary.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.
Court battle over Ontario's agriculture 'gag' laws kicks off in Toronto
A constitutional challenge of recent Ontario legislation that prevents the undercover filming of factory farms and the animals kept on them kicked off in a Toronto courthouse on Monday morning.
Despite perilous circumstances, incredible acts of humanity taking place amid Israel-Hamas war
The images and stories coming out of the war between Israel and Hamas are horrifying. Millions around the world have scrolled through the tragic scenes posted on social media with a growing sense of despair. It’s easy to forget that amongst so much inhumanity, incredible acts of humanity are taking place
'We can't speak': Barenaked Ladies band member on connecting to daughter through music
As a long-time member of the iconic Canadian band, The Barenaked Ladies, Kevin Hearn has played before large audiences all around the world, but his most cherished performances are before an audience of one in a Toronto area group home. That's where his daughter Havana lives.
W5 How a detective used DNA technology to identify a teenage girl's killer, 50 years later
On CTV W5, Noovo Info journalist Marie-Christine Bergeron reveals stunning answers to a decades-old cold case -- the murder of 16-year-old Sharron Prior in 1975 -- blown open by scientific evidence.
Destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial: how a Canadian woman's killer evaded justice for 40+ years
W5 presents the inside story of how the killer of Canadian woman Sonia Herok-Stone evaded justice for 40-plus years, due to destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial.
INVESTIGATION Who killed Sonia? Decades-old cold case murder blown open by new scientific evidence
A cold case stretching back to 1981 left Sonia Herok-Stone’s family and police searching for answers for more than four decades. Stone’s daughter and the now-retired detective Lins Dorman never lost hope for a break in the case.
W5 Exclusive 'I wanted to collapse': A Canadian grandmother's journey from romance scam victim to unwitting drug mule
Suzana Thayer's story began as an investigation into a romance scam. Bilked out of more than $200,000, her search for love took her from the world of online dating to Ethiopia to meet the 'man of her dreams' -- and eventually to a Hong Kong prison after cocaine was found hidden inside buttons on clothing in her suitcase.
Toronto
-
Case against Peter Nygard is based off 'revisionist history,' defence argues in Toronto sex assault trial
The case against disgraced fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been built upon contradictions, innuendo, and unreliable testimony, his defence lawyer said Tuesday as part of his closing argument in the Toronto sex assault trial.
-
Those who set off fireworks illegally in Mississauga could now face $100K fines
Fines for illegally setting off fireworks in Mississauga have just skyrocketed by tens of thousands of dollars.
-
Ontario man on the hook for almost $7,000 after car repossessed for missing loan payments
An Ontario man said he was shocked when his car went missing and later learned it was repossessed after he missed auto loan payments that have mounted to almost $7,000.
Ottawa
-
Feds to convert government-owned properties in Ottawa into 1,600 new homes
The federal government announced it will be converting federal properties in Ottawa into over 1,600 new homes across the city.
-
3 men facing charges in connection with Centretown shooting
Ottawa police have announced charges against three people after a shooting in Centretown Monday afternoon.
-
Pedestrian, 65, killed by driver in Heron Gate, police seeking witnesses
Police are investigating the death of a 65-year-old pedestrian hit by the driver of a vehicle on Monday night.
Barrie
-
One person airlifted, 3 others injured in Hwy 35 collision
Provincial police in Kawartha Lakes charged a 57-year-old man from Port Perry with driving while impaired following a collision that injured four people.
-
OPP investigates threatening message at Alliston public school
Provincial police investigated a situation at an Alliston elementary school Tuesday morning, prompting a hold-and-secure measure to be implemented.
-
Garbage fire dumped onto Horseshoe Valley Road takes 60,000 gallons water to extinguish
It took fire crews 60,000 gallons of water to put out a fire that ignited in the back of a garbage truck late Monday morning as it travelled on Horseshoe Valley Road in Springwater Township.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Flames tear through Cambridge home
One person has been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a fire at a Cambridge townhouse complex Tuesday morning.
-
Here's how much Waterloo Region workers need to earn per hour to make a living wage
Minimum wage in Ontario is not enough for residents to live comfortably in any part of the province, according to a new report.
-
Kitchener, Ont. doctor breaks Guinness world record
A Kitchener, Ont. emergency room doctor is now also a world record holder after bench pressing the most weight in 30 seconds.
London
-
Beer vats on the move from Sarnia to London
The heavy haul is expected to enter City of London between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. from Fanshawe Park Road.
-
'Like a 20ft flamethrower': Residents recount frightening high-rise fire
Tenants remain frightened and worried about their future after a high-rise fire in London, Ont. The blaze, which occured on Sunday evening, caused damage to the main floor at 30 Baseline Rd. W. The hardest hit area was the entranceway, which houses a community food bank.
-
'I’m not going to be homeless': Motel tenants won’t be evicted after homeless hub plan cancelled
Linda Boxall was crying tears of joy after finding out she’ll be able to stay in her motel in London, Ont.’s north end. Living as a permanent tenant at the Lighthouse Inn for five years, Boxall was worried she’d be evicted when the city planned to turn the inn into a hub for the homeless.
Windsor
-
WATCH
WATCH Windsor police release video footage of three suspects wanted in multiple carjackings
Windsor police are turning to the public for help identifying three suspects who allegedly used a noxious substance to remove drivers out of their vehicles in multiple carjackings over the weekend.
-
Some curative radiation treatments resume at Windsor Regional Hospital
Windsor Regional Hospital officials say the hospital has been able to safely resume some curative radiation treatments since Monday, as they continue to address issues caused by the cyberattack.
-
'Its crucial they hear': Essex County farmer posts urgent plea to Ottawa from his combine
Farmers are hoping for an exemption to Canada’s carbon tax laws, through Bill C-234.
Montreal
-
3 arrested after child killed on Montreal's North Shore
Three people have been arrested after a child was killed Monday in Bois-des Filion, on Montreal's North Shore.
-
Budget update: Quebec boosts aid payments, says economy is in 'stagnation'
Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard has cut his projections for the province's economic growth in 2024 and warned that Canada has entered a period of economic "stagnation."
-
Jewish community outraged after suspected arsons at Montreal-area synagogue, institution
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating attempted arsons Tuesday at the Congregation Beth Tikvah synagogue in Dollard-des-Ormeaux on the West Island and a neighbouring Jewish organization.
Atlantic
-
'The look on her face really worried me': Guidance counsellor testifies in Lexi Daken inquest
The jury in the Lexi Daken inquest heard from the guidance counsellor who took the New Brunswick teen to the emergency room the evening she tried to get help.
-
Federal Fisheries Department doing a poor job of monitoring fishing industry: report
A new report slams the federal Fisheries Department for failing to properly monitor Canada's commercial fishing industry.
-
Nova Scotia, Saskatchewan premiers emphasize call to be part of housing deals
The premiers of Nova Scotia and Saskatchewan are emphasizing the need for provinces to be at the table when Ottawa strikes housing deals with municipalities.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP searching for man considered armed and dangerous in Bloodvein
The RCMP is searching for a man considered armed and dangerous after shots were fired outside of two homes in Bloodvein Tuesday morning.
-
Case against Peter Nygard is based off 'revisionist history,' defence argues in Toronto sex assault trial
The case against disgraced fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been built upon contradictions, innuendo, and unreliable testimony, his defence lawyer said Tuesday as part of his closing argument in the Toronto sex assault trial.
-
'Absolutely horrendous': City exploring options for lights at St. James Costco
A proposal at city hall could make it safer and easier to get in and out of a Winnipeg Costco.
Calgary
-
Calgary's infamous Lilydale poultry plant to be demolished starting this week
The City of Calgary will begin demolishing the decommissioned Lilydale poultry plant on Wednesday.
-
Albertans charging ahead with EVs as Calgary dealerships report record sales
More people are driving electric vehicles (EV) in Alberta, though the industry believes more incentives and improved infrastructure could help improve the shift to the green technology.
-
Restaurant sales remain strong despite economic headwinds
Been to a restaurant lately? If you have, it'll be no surprise they're busier now than they've been in a long time.
Edmonton
-
Struggling Oilers place goalie Jack Campbell on waivers
Sixteen months after signing him to a $25-million contract, the Edmonton Oilers placed goalie Jack Campbell on waivers Tuesday.
-
2 dead after tent fires over the weekend: EPS
Two people died as a result of fires in encampments over the weekend, the Edmonton Police Service has confirmed.
-
WestJet announces direct flights from Edmonton to Atlanta, San Francisco, and Nashville
WestJet has announced non-stop service to three new destinations from the Edmonton International Airport (YEG) as part of its summer 2024 schedule.
Vancouver
-
'Buyer beware': Refund refused after truck's 240K mileage misstated as kilometres
A man who purchased a used pickup truck through Facebook Marketplace isn’t entitled to a refund, even though the vehicle’s roughly 240,000 mileage was falsely presented as being in kilometres, B.C.’s small claims tribunal has ruled.
-
B.C. man sentenced for killing bear sow and cub in Tofino
A British Columbia provincial court judge has sentenced a Tofino man to 30 days in jail and $11,000 in fines for illegally killing a black bear and her cub in his backyard two years ago.
-
B.C. Indigenous leaders lobby for transition from open-net salmon farms
An alliance of British Columbia Indigenous leaders is calling on the federal government to stand firm on plans to transition away from open-net salmon farms in B.C. waters by 2025.
Politics
-
NDP keep carbon tax debate alive in the House with motion calling for home heating GST relief
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and his party are keeping the carbon pricing debate alive in the House of Commons Tuesday, advancing a motion calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to remove the GST off all forms of home heating. Later today, the Senate is set to vote on advancing a bill seeking further carbon price exemptions.
-
As first group of Canadians leave Gaza, Trudeau vows work continues to evacuate all
The first group of Canadians has left Gaza amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, the federal government announced Tuesday, vowing work continues to get those with ties to this country out of the region where a dire humanitarian crisis continues to unfold.
-
Canada's emissions reduction plan falling short: environment commissioner
Canada's detailed plan to reach its greenhouse-gas emissions targets in 2030 is coming up short, the federal environment commissioner said Tuesday in a new audit.
Health
-
NEW
NEW Around one-third of people globally may be at risk of smartphone addiction: Canadian-led study
A new Canadian-led study has found that around one-third of people around the world may be at a high risk for smartphone addiction, with women and people in parts of Asia more likely to report problematic use.
-
Oral birth control could impact fear response in the brain: study
A team of Canadian researchers tried to determine the long-lasting effects of oral contraceptives on women's brains. Here's what they found.
-
How often should you go to the dentist? Survey says many Canadians aren't going enough
More than one-third of Canadians reported not seeing a dentist in the past year while nearly one-quarter avoided dental care due to costs, according to a new Statistics Canada report.
Sci-Tech
-
The last primate in North America: New fossil analysis reveals a story 30 million years in the making
Today, the only primates that make North America their home are humans. But 30 million years ago, a tiny, scrappy primate represented the last bastion of non-Homo sapiens primates on this continent—and researchers are finally able to piece together its story of survival.
-
Here's how a Canadian photographer took these astronomical photos of the northern lights
On Sunday, some Canadians were able to see a light show like no other, one that photographer Matt Melnyk was able to capture. Here's what it looked like.
-
Shimmering galaxies revealed in new photos by European space telescope
Scientists on Tuesday unveiled the first pictures taken by the European space telescope Euclid, a shimmering and stunning collection of galaxies too numerous to count. The photos were revealed by the European Space Agency, four months after the telescope launched from Cape Canaveral.
Entertainment
-
Taraja Ramsess, 'Black Panther' stuntman, dies with three of his children in car crash
Taraja Ramsess, a stuntman, actor and martial artist known for his work on the 'Black Panther' and 'Avengers' movies, is being mourned after he and three of his children were killed as a result of a car crash in Georgia last week.
-
Ex-gang leader gets June date for Vegas murder trial stemming from 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur
A former Southern California street gang leader charged with killing rap icon Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas in 1996 is expected Tuesday to learn the date for his murder trial, probably next year.
-
Evan Ellingson, former child actor from 'CSI: Miami,' dead at 35
Evan Ellingson, a former child actor known for roles in 'My Sister's Keeper' and 'CSI Miami,' has died. He was 35.
Business
-
CRTC allows smaller internet companies to sell service over telecoms' fibre networks
In a move it says is meant to revive dwindling competition for internet services in Canada's two largest provinces, the CRTC will allow independent competitors to sell over the large telephone companies' fibre networks in Ontario and Quebec.
-
OPINION
OPINION How to determine a livable wage if you don't want to live paycheque-to-paycheque
Although many provinces have raised their minimum wage this year, some may argue these increases still don't provide Canadians with a livable wage based on today's standards. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how to determine a livable wage based on your current lifestyle and expenses.
-
Small businesses still hoping for CEBA loan forgiveness extension as time runs out
As the deadline to repay pandemic loans and receive partial forgiveness approaches, small businesses are still hoping the federal government will reverse course and extend it for another year.
Lifestyle
-
Drugs aren't required to be tested in people who are obese. Here's why that's a problem
More than 40 per cent of American adults are considered obese, yet the medications many take are rarely tested in bigger bodies.
-
There's a movement to 'leave the leaves' in gardens and lawns. Should you do it?
Unless you've been living under a pile of leaves, you've no doubt heard about the 'Leave the Leaves' movement that's been gaining in popularity in recent years. The idea is to avoid sending bagged-up fallen leaves to landfills.
-
World wine output to fall to lowest in 60 years
World wine production is expected to fall to its lowest level in 60 years in 2023 due to poor harvests in the Southern Hemisphere and in some major European producers, the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) said on Tuesday.
Sports
-
Diego Maradona's heirs win legal battle over use of trademark
The heirs of the late soccer star Diego Maradona have won a legal battle over the use of his trademark.
-
Glenn Maxwell smashes astonishing 201 to lead Australia past Afghanistan at Cricket World Cup
Glenn Maxwell produced one of the most astonishing Cricket World Cup innings by smashing 201 not out off 128 balls on Tuesday to lead Australia past Afghanistan with 19 deliveries to spare and into the semifinals.
-
Cody Dorman, who watched namesake horse win Breeders' Cup race, dies on trip home
Cody Dorman, the teenager who watched his namesake horse Cody's Wish win at the Breeders' Cup, has died. He was 17.
Autos
-
Don't put that rhinestone emblem on your car's steering wheel, U.S. regulators say
U.S. regulators are warning drivers to steer clear of aftermarket decals used to embellish a car's logo on the center of its steering wheel.
-
Red Bull's Perez gets some solace at sprint race of Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix
Red Bull's Sergio Perez will start the Brazilian Grand Prix in ninth position after a poor qualifying session amid rain on Friday. But a third-place finish in Saturday's sun lit sprint race gave him a boost of six points against Hamilton's two, plus hope that it could all be different on Sunday.
-
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.