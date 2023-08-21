Human toll of wildfires 'unparalleled': The latest fire updates for the N.W.T.
Fires continue to burn close to communities in the Northwest Territories while evacuations are ongoing.
Here's the latest:
- The wildfire threatening the City of Yellowknife is about 15 kilometres northwest of the municipality; weather and firefighting have aided crews
- Fort Smith has a wildfire four kilometres from town with crews seeing a break in the blaze
- Wind is blowing flames south around Hay River, closing Highway 5
----------
Mike Westwick, a fire information officer for the N.W.T. told CTVNews.ca in an interview Monday morning about 65 per cent of the population of the territory is under an evacuation order.
"The human toll of this wildfire season is unparalleled," Westwick said. "So many of my friends who are currently out of home right now, so many of all of these responders, friends and family, who are displaced as we work desperately hard to get folks back as soon as possible and as safe as safely as possible."
YELLOWKNIFE
Road advisories are in place along Highway 3 leading out of the territory's capital on Monday.
Evacuation orders are also in place for the city's 20,000 residents as they flee the threat of wildfires.
Highway 3 is under an advisory between kilometres 240 to 339 —the Behchoko and Yellowknife access — with a live travel map showing it "may close with little or no notice."
Advisories are from both the threat of fire and ongoing smoke in the area.
Evacuees from Yellowknife, territorial capital of the Northwest Territories, make their way along highway 3, at the edge of a burned forest, on their way into Ft. Providence, N.W.T., Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Braden)
OUTSIDE CREWS JOINED FIGHT
"Firefighters from South Africa were actually departing from Yellowknife. They've been on a long tour here. They've done some really good work," Westwick said.
Fire crews from Ontario, New Brunswick, Alberta, Yukon and pilots from Manitoba are currently on the ground fighting the fires.
"It truly is a cross-Canada effort," Westwick said. "The international assistance was absolutely appreciated, everyone coming together to keep people safe, which is exactly why we do this job."
FORT SMITH
Fire crews are preparing for the worst as the weather is predicted to be hot and dry over the next few days.
"Tuesday's looking to be especially challenging for the Fort Smith area," he said.
The community of 2,248 has a fire looming just outside its borders.
Westwick says the fire started in Wood Buffalo National Park. Crews had a "break" from the weather and were able to make gains.
"The unified command team there has been putting in some really good work taking advantage of that weather and continuing to build upon a huge network of fuel breaks," he said.
Westwick says crews are digging away forest down to the earth to "discourage" growth to slow the fire from reaching the community. Much of the work in the area is to protect structures using a sprinkler line from Salt River (north of Fort Smith) to Fitzgerald, Alta.
"They've got tough days ahead down there, we've got some hot dry conditions coming and some southerly winds," he said. "That's a situation that could push the fire towards there, but they're doing absolutely everything they can, under the circumstances to protect these communities."
HAY RIVER
Southerly winds are pushing the fire toward Hay River, and some northerly winds are pushing part of the fire "back on itself."
"It's a challenging situation down there in Hay River. Those areas are going to see significant drying as well over the next couple of days and a return of potential for southerly winds," Westwick said.
The military is on its way to assist the area. The community was one of the first places to be evacuated due to fires in the territory.
Similarly to Fort Smith, crews are setting up defensive barriers to keep the fire from spreading including sprinkler systems around the town.
"The town of Hay River, unfortunately, got some practice on this. This is the second time they've been potentially impacted by wildfire in terms of being very close to their community," Westwick said.
SMALLER COMMUNITIES
There are 236 fires across the territory many in remote or threatening small communities.
The community of 66 people in Jean Marie River was evacuated as a fire moved into the area.
Located about 360 kilometres northwest of Hay River, the community had its highway access point cut off due to the blaze.
"We've got a good handle on that, it hasn't grown in the past few days," Westwick said. "We hope to have some good news for folks very soon."
Another fire burning near the remote community of Inuvik was causing "significant concern."
"With some cooling temperatures and some good firefighting work, we've been able to eliminate the threat from the community there," Westwick said. "They were under an evacuation notice, (which has) since been lifted."
As of Monday, the fire danger forecast for the Sahtu region, which includes the communities of Délı̨nę, Colville Lake, Norman Wells, Fort Good Hope and Tulita, ranges from low to high.
On Monday the community of Délı̨nę, on Great Bear Lake, is seeing high fire danger, but the threat changes to medium Tuesday and Wednesday, the N.W.T. website shows.
Westwick says proactive steps towards fighting the fire including structure protection and sprinkler systems in remote areas are the priorities.
"We hope that that threat is going to be eliminated soon after some more good work on the ground," he said.
---
If you live in Montreal or Vancouver and own an electric car, finding somewhere to charge it is likely as easy as a quick search of an app. If you live almost anywhere else in Canada, the struggle to find a charging station is real.