The man who found a Chinese student who had been missing for more than three days says Wanzhen Lu was confused and disoriented when he showed up on a quiet street in Ontario cottage country.

The man, who did not want his name to be published because he said he feared for his safety, spoke to CP24 on Wednesday.

He said he had been on the front lawn of his home in Gravenhurst, Ont., with his dog Tuesday night when he heard a voice calling from the roadway.

“I did hear him say something about being kidnapped, so I rushed the dog in the house, grabbed my flashlight, went out to meet this lad,” he said.

“He told me he had been kidnapped, call the police, which I did immediately.”

Lu had been missing for more than 72 hours. He was allegedly kidnapped Saturday evening, while in the parking garage of his condo building in Markham, Ont. Police have said that he was taken by four men who had seemingly been waiting for him in a stolen minivan. One of the men allegedly shocked Lu multiple times with a stun gun. A woman who was with Lu at the time was not harmed.

The man said Lu was wearing a hoodie with tape on it and appeared to have marks on one wrist and one knee.

“He was pretty shook up,” the man said.

“He had no clue where he was and what had happened to him.”

Lu told the man that he had been handcuffed and had been brought to the area in a car. He asked for a glass of water and drank it while waiting for police officers to arrive, which they did after about five minutes. They took Lu to hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries, and then 150 kilometres south to the Markham area to talk to investigators.

The minivan believed to have been used in the kidnapping itself was found Sunday night in Toronto. Police arrested a 35-year-old Toronto man Tuesday because they believed him to be connected to Lu’s disappearance, but later released him unconditionally – meaning they had no evidence to support a criminal charge.

In addition to talking to Lu, investigators were expected to spend time in Gravenhurst Wednesday searching for evidence as their focus shifted from finding him to tracking down his captors.

“We have obvious safety concerns here. We still have four suspects that are still outstanding,” York Regional Police Const. Andy Pattenden told reporters.

Police have said they have not received any communication from the four men believed to be involved in Lu’s kidnapping at any point. Pattenden encouraged them to contact lawyers and turn themselves in.

“We will figure this out – it’s just a matter of time,” he said.

The suspects are all believed to be men. One has been described as 6’2” and heavyset with dark skin, and was seen wearing dark blue jeans and a dark blue jacket. Another is said to be 6’1” with dark skin, and was seen in a black Canada Goose jacket. Physical descriptions of the other two suspects are not available, but police have said that one was wearing a green and yellow hooded jacket and the other had on a black jacket, blue pants and a mask at the time of the kidnapping.