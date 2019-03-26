A Chinese citizen believed to be the victim of a kidnapping near Toronto over the weekend has been found safe but his abductors are still at large, police say.

Wanzhen Lu, 22, had been missing since Saturday evening, after he pulled into the parking garage of his condo building in Markham, Ont., in his Land Rover Range Rover.

Sgt. Jason Folz, a spokesperson with the Ontario Provincial Police, told CTV News that just after 9:30 p.m., a man walking his dog near Gravenhurst, Ont., heard a sound and saw another man who identified himself as Lu.

The man then called Bracebridge OPP, where officers confirmed Lu’s identity with York Regional police.

Folz said Lu appeared to have minimal injuries and is being interviewed by police at a hospital in Bracebridge.

Police are scheduled to provide an update at 11 p.m.

York Regional Police have said that surveillance video shows three men shocking him with a stun gun, forcing him into a van and driving away.

A woman who arrived with Lu was physically unharmed and immediately contacted building security. Police have not said how she is connected to Lu.

On Tuesday, police said that a 35-year-old Toronto man had been arrested early that morning at an undisclosed location in connection with the kidnapping. However, he has since been released without charge.

Police are seeking a total of four male suspects in the case. They have not been identified publicly, and police have said they have no information about a possible motive.

Lu is a Chinese national studying at a school in Toronto, which borders Markham. He sometimes uses the name Peter when in Canada, and has been known to drive high-end cars including a Lamborghini and a Rolls-Royce.

Const. Andy Pattenden told reporters that relatives of Lu had travelled from China to Canada following his disappearance.

The minivan believed to have been used in the kidnapping was found in Toronto Sunday night following a tip to police from a member of the public.