Here's when you can expect to get an emergency alert message today
A test of the Alert Ready system is happening across Canada on Wednesday.
The systems being tested allows government agencies to warn the public about events that are considered to be a threat to life, such as explosives, wildfires, air quality and national security, among others.
The operators of Canada's emergency alert system say Canadians can expect to hear the alert tone and see a message advising of the test. The message will appear on TV, radio and cellphones across the country.
Here's when the test alert will take place, based on location:
- Newfoundland and Labrador at 10:55 a.m. NST
- New Brunswick at 10:55 a.m. AST
- Prince Edward Island at 12:55 p.m. AST
- Nova Scotia at 1:55 p.m. AST
- Quebec at 1:55 p.m. EST
- Ontario at 12:55 p.m. EST
- Nunavut at 2:00 p.m. EST
- Manitoba at 1:55 p.m. CST
- Saskatchewan at 1:55 p.m. CST
- Yukon at 1:55 p.m. MST
- British Columbia at 1:55 p.m. PST
No tests are running in Alberta and the Northwest Territories this month.
Following the messages, the operators of Canada's Alert Ready system will be conducting two surveys they say are meant to improve the accessibility and effectiveness of the alerts.
There is a focus on improving the system for Canadians with disabilities, according to Alert Ready.
There are alternatives for people who are deaf, hard of hearing, blind or partially sighted, the Alert Ready website reads, but not all devices have the capability to produce the formats.
Some broadcasters may use text-to-speech software to create an audio version of the message, while some phones allow for the message to be read out loud. There is also a vibration feature on some phones to alert Canadians to the message.
A survey for the general public will also be available, which will ask respondents to rate the Alert Ready system overall.
The system comprises all levels of government, emergency management officials, Environment and Climate Change Canada, Pelmorex, the broadcasting industry and wireless services providers.
"Together, these partners work to ensure Canadians receive alerts immediately and know when to take action to stay safe," the Alert Ready website reads.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's when you can expect to get an emergency alert message today
Canada's Alert Ready system is being tested today. Here's when and where this is happening.
DEVELOPING Live updates: Israeli tanks enter Gaza's Shifa Hospital compound
Two and a half weeks after sending tanks and ground troops into northern Gaza, Israeli forces entered a hospital early Wednesday that they claim Hamas operates out of. Mohammed Zaqout, the director of hospitals in Gaza, said Israeli tanks were inside the medical compound and that soldiers had entered buildings.
A man arrested over death of a hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade is released on bail
A man who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate during a game, was released on bail Wednesday.
Mother of 6-year-old boy who shot teacher faces sentencing for marijuana use while owning a gun
The mother of a 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher in Virginia is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday and could face prison time for using marijuana while owning a firearm, which is illegal under U.S. law.
Trudeau rebuked by Netanyahu after urging 'maximum restraint' to protect civilians
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rebuked his Canadian counterpart on social media late Tuesday, after Justin Trudeau urged Israel to protect civilian life in the brutal war it is waging on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
Matt LeBlanc bids Matthew Perry goodbye 'with a heavy heart'
Matt LeBlanc paid tribute to his friend Matthew Perry on Tuesday, writing, 'The times we had together are honestly among the favourite times of my life.'
World's 'most dangerous' bird captured swimming to Australian beach
A giant cassowary was captured swimming in the ocean and emerging onto the shores of Queensland, Australia.
Trudeau to fly on new government Airbus plane for its inaugural international flight
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will board a new Airbus A330 aircraft to attend the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation conference in San Francisco Wednesday.
NASA astronauts lost a bag of tools in space. Here's how to spot it from home
NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara were conducting a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station on Nov. 1 when a bag of tools drifted away from them and into space. The bag is now in orbit around Earth, and you might be able to spot it with a pair of binoculars.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Who was the Kenora bomber?: W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity
CTV W5 investigates the dramatic explosion that occurred in a small Canadian city after an armed bandit attempted a bank heist. W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity.
'Understudied and unregulated': Green Party pushes to investigate asbestos in tap water
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May has tabled a petition calling on the federal government to take urgent action on Canada’s aging asbestos-cement pipes due to the potential dangers of drinking tap water containing the deadly fibre.
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.
Court battle over Ontario's agriculture 'gag' laws kicks off in Toronto
A constitutional challenge of recent Ontario legislation that prevents the undercover filming of factory farms and the animals kept on them kicked off in a Toronto courthouse on Monday morning.
Despite perilous circumstances, incredible acts of humanity taking place amid Israel-Hamas war
The images and stories coming out of the war between Israel and Hamas are horrifying. Millions around the world have scrolled through the tragic scenes posted on social media with a growing sense of despair. It’s easy to forget that amongst so much inhumanity, incredible acts of humanity are taking place
'We can't speak': Barenaked Ladies band member on connecting to daughter through music
As a long-time member of the iconic Canadian band, The Barenaked Ladies, Kevin Hearn has played before large audiences all around the world, but his most cherished performances are before an audience of one in a Toronto area group home. That's where his daughter Havana lives.
W5 How a detective used DNA technology to identify a teenage girl's killer, 50 years later
On CTV W5, Noovo Info journalist Marie-Christine Bergeron reveals stunning answers to a decades-old cold case -- the murder of 16-year-old Sharron Prior in 1975 -- blown open by scientific evidence.
Destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial: how a Canadian woman's killer evaded justice for 40+ years
W5 presents the inside story of how the killer of Canadian woman Sonia Herok-Stone evaded justice for 40-plus years, due to destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial.
Toronto
-
Ontario patient ombudsman sees 33 per cent surge in complaints: report
Ontario's patient ombudsman says his office has seen a 33 per cent increase in complaints, and noted a "troubling" trend in problems accessing primary care.
-
LIVE AT 11
LIVE AT 11 Toronto area police to provide update on 51-year-old cold case
Police in the Toronto area are expected to provide an update Tuesday morning on an investigation that’s been ongoing for more than 50 years.
-
Crews battling 3-alarm fire at Regent Park rowhouse
Crews are responding to a two-alarm fire at a row house in the city’s Regent Park neighbourhood.
Ottawa
-
Here's when you can expect to receive an alert during Wednesday's Alert Ready test in Ottawa-Gatineau
Don’t' be alarmed if you receive an alert on your smartphone, radio and television in Ottawa and Gatineau at 12:55 p.m. or 1:55 p.m. on Wednesday.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Ottawa Valley restaurants, customers pay it forward with pre-paid meals
A handful of locally owned restaurants in eastern Ontario are promoting pre-paid meals for those hungry and in need.
-
Ottawa driver with anti-gay bumper sticker pulled over for unfit vehicle
The Ottawa Police pulled over and towed a vehicle displaying a homophobic bumper sticker in Ottawa's west-end on Monday for a litany of traffic violations.
Barrie
-
$100K in stolen vehicles found on rural property in Caledon, Ont.
Caledon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a stolen 2023 Toyota 4Runner.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Bracebridge hospital
In collaboration with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, the facility-wide COVID-19 outbreak was called patients and staff tested positive.
-
Ont. man accused of break-in and violent assault granted bail
A man charged with attempted murder following what police say was a violent break-in last month in Shelburne is out on bail after his father pledged $100,000 to get him out of jail.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge, Ont. magic mushroom dispensary raided and shut down by police
Police raided a magic mushroom dispensary in Cambridge, Ont. on Tuesday, just weeks after it first opened on King Street.
-
Driver charged in Cambridge school bus crash
Police say 20 students were on board a school bus that was involved in a crash on Tuesday evening.
-
Motorist going over 200 km/h on Kitchener highway was 'just going for a drive': OPP
A driver police say was going 202 km/h on a highway in Kitchener is facing charges.
London
-
London firefighter passes away after years long battle with cancer
His battle inspired a campaign by the firefighters association called "LPFFA Strong" — a wristband campaign to raise awareness about cancers afflicting firefighters.
-
'A heavily biased expert is no expert at all': Prosecutor asks jury to dismiss key defence witness in terrorism trial of London man
Crown Attorney Fraser Ball has started his closing remarks in the ongoing terrorism trial happening in Windsor, Ont.
-
Councillor denies pre-meeting collusion before committee excludes several streets from requiring sidewalks
What’s become an annual battle over installing sidewalks in pre-existing neighbourhoods took an unexpected turn at a Civic Works Committee meeting.
Windsor
-
Murder charge laid after Southdale Drive stabbing leaves one woman dead
A man is facing a murder charge after a stabbing in the Remington Park area Tuesday morning left one woman dead.
-
Game Brain gameshow helps to inform local youth about risks of gambling
Students took part in a gameshow-style presentation that was designed to be fun and informative to highlight the signs of a gambling addiction, the risks and where to go for help.
-
Veltman murder trial: Crown to continue closing arguments
The Crown is set to continue its closing arguments today at the trial of a man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont.
Montreal
-
Quebec rejects Montreal Canadiens, pays millions for LA Kings to play games in Quebec City
Rather than accept the Montreal Canadiens' offer to play free games in Quebec City next season, the government has chosen to offer up to $7 million dollars for the California-based LA Kings to do so instead.
-
Canada testing emergency alert system Wednesday
Canada is testing its emergency alert system. In Quebec, it is scheduled for 1:55 p.m.
-
2 fires leave 9 injured in Montreal
Nine people were injured after two fires broke out in Montreal.
Atlantic
-
Here's when you can expect to get an emergency alert message today
Canada's Alert Ready system is being tested today. Here's when and where this is happening.
-
Food insecurity worsened last year, more pronounced in racialized families: StatCan
Nearly seven million Canadians struggled with hunger last year, with some going without food for days amid rising inflation, says a Statistics Canada study.
-
N.S. teacher charged with 2021 sexual assault, exploitation
Halifax police have arrested and charged a Dartmouth teacher for an alleged sexual assault on a youth.
Winnipeg
-
-
Northern Manitoba First Nation says member has died in Ukraine
A northern Manitoba man who went to fight alongside the Ukrainian army has died, the chief of Opaskwayak Cree Nation said Tuesday.
-
Affordability crisis hits hardware store's bottom line after pandemic boom
A hardware store in Winnipeg’s North End says it is feeling the fallout of soaring inflation.
Calgary
-
Boy, 14, charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder in deadly Marlborough Park shooting
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder in connection with Monday's fatal shooting in the community of Marlborough Park.
-
At least 1 dead in crash on Highway 1 in Newell County
The Trans-Canada Highway was closed for several hours on Tuesday night after a fatal crash in Newell County.
-
Family of teen killed in 1976 'shocked' by recent murder charge laid against Alta. man
The family of a teenage girl who was killed 47 years ago is speaking out for the first time since charges were laid in the cold case.
Edmonton
-
Alberta regulator probes mine wall 'instabilities' after worker nearly buried: union
Alberta's energy regulator is examining practices at a coal mine in the province after three "instabilities" in its rock walls -- including one weeks ago that partially buried a large piece of heavy equipment and its operator.
-
Alberta school trustee who compared LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazis resigns after board disqualifies her
Monique LaGrange, a school board trustee who posted a meme to social media in August comparing the LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazi Germany, has been disqualified from her position for violating sanctions, Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools said Tuesday afternoon.
-
Here's when you can expect to get an emergency alert message today
Canada's Alert Ready system is being tested today. Here's when and where this is happening.
Vancouver
-
B.C. to test emergency alert system Wednesday
B.C. will be testing the emergency alert system Wednesday, sending a text message to cellphones and interrupting TV and radio broadcasts.
-
Flair apologizes after abandoning elderly amputee at Vancouver airport gate
A Nanaimo senior with a prosthetic leg was abandoned at the gate after landing at Vancouver International Airport last week.
-
Randall Hopley turned himself in 'because he was cold,' Vancouver police say
A 10-day search for a high-risk sex offender who fled his halfway house came to an end when Randall Hopley turned himself in because he was cold, according to police.
Politics
-
Trudeau to fly on new government Airbus plane for its inaugural international flight
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will board a new Airbus A330 aircraft to attend the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation conference in San Francisco Wednesday.
-
Justin Trudeau to attend APEC summit with Joe Biden, Xi Jinping in San Francisco
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is headed to California for three days of meetings at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco.
-
Canada's former Afghan envoy suggests Ottawa send diplomats to Taliban-held country
One of Canada's former ambassadors to Afghanistan says it's time to establish a diplomatic presence in Kabul, arguing Ottawa lacks a firsthand understanding of the Taliban-held country where Canadian troops fought for more than 12 years.
Health
-
'Take immediate action': Canadian health organizations call on health ministers to suspend flavoured nicotine pouch sales
Canadian health organizations are calling on health ministers to suspend nicotine pouches sales until protections can be put in place for youth.
-
Struggling to meet the need: Hundreds of schools on the waiting list for a school meal program
Across the country, millions of families are struggling to put food on the table. Breakfast clubs are doing their best to fill the growing need and make sure children have access to what's often called the most important meal of the day.
-
Concussion researchers celebrate new 'transformational' research program
A new research program involving experts from Canadian and American universities will identify indicators used to track concussion recovery and will use cutting-edge assessment technology to help track the diagnosis, treatment and management of concussions across the patient spectrum.
Sci-Tech
-
NASA astronauts lost a bag of tools in space. Here's how to spot it from home
NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara were conducting a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station on Nov. 1 when a bag of tools drifted away from them and into space. The bag is now in orbit around Earth, and you might be able to spot it with a pair of binoculars.
-
Russian court fines Google for failing to store personal data on its users
A Moscow court on Tuesday fined Google for failing to store personal data on its Russian users, the latest in a series of fines on the U.S. tech giant amid tensions between the Kremlin and the West over the fighting in Ukraine.
-
Nepal bans TikTok and says it disrupts social harmony
Nepal's government decided to ban the popular social media app TikTok on Monday, saying it was disrupting 'social harmony' in the country.
Entertainment
-
Matt LeBlanc bids Matthew Perry goodbye 'with a heavy heart'
Matt LeBlanc paid tribute to his friend Matthew Perry on Tuesday, writing, 'The times we had together are honestly among the favourite times of my life.'
-
3 people charged in protest that interrupted Giller Prize ceremony
Toronto police say three people are facing charges after a surprise protest which hijacked a gala for the Scotiabank Giller Prize – one of the biggest nights in Canadian literature.
-
John Oliver's campaign for a 'puking bird' pays off in New Zealand's Bird of the Century contest
Comedian John Oliver has succeeded in his campaign to have what he describes as a weird, puking bird with a colorful mullet win New Zealand's Bird of the Century contest.
Business
-
Loblaw reports $621M Q3 profit, up from $556M a year ago, revenue up 5 per cent
Loblaw Cos. Ltd. reported its third-quarter profit and revenue rose compared with a year ago.
-
Judge's ruling advances plan to restructure US$10 billion debt of Puerto Rico's power company
A federal judge on Tuesday tentatively approved a portion of the newest plan to restructure US$10 billion of debt owed by Puerto Rico's power company amid heated negotiations between creditors and the U.S. territory's government.
-
'A noisy rock 'n' roll': How growing interest in Formula One is felt across the music world
Beyond the engineering, the athleticism, the speed, the luxury -- fans love the sound of Formula One.
Lifestyle
-
UK experts recommend chickenpox shot for kids for the first time, decades after other countries
An expert scientific committee advising the British government recommended for the first time Tuesday that children should be immunized with the chickenpox vaccine -- decades after the shots were made widely available in other countries, including the U.S., Canada and Australia.
-
How a pair of Taylor Swift tickets are raking in the cash for a St. John's charity
A generous donation of Taylor Swift concert tickets and kindness from a total stranger are bringing in thousands of dollars for a charity in St. John's, N.L.
-
Here's the photo of Tony the spectacled bear that won a Canadian the Nature Photographer of the Year award
A Canadian photographer has been named Photographer of the Year by Nature Talks, while another Canada-based photographer earned top spot in the landscape category.
Sports
-
A man arrested over death of a hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade is released on bail
A man who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate during a game, was released on bail Wednesday.
-
Watched by Beckham, Kohli hits record 50th ton as India makes 397-4 vs NZ in Cricket World Cup semis
Virat Kohli hit a record-breaking 117 to thrill a packed Mumbai crowd containing soccer great David Beckham and help India post a daunting 397-4 against New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup semifinals on Wednesday.
-
Matt Chapman declines Toronto Blue Jays' qualifying offer, remains a free agent
Third baseman Matt Chapman has declined the Toronto Blue Jays' qualifying offer and remains a free agent.
Autos
-
Ford production workers at Kentucky, Louisville vote against new labour deal
Production workers at Ford's Louisville assembly and Kentucky truck plants have voted against the tentative labour agreement, while skilled trades workers voted in favour, the local chapter of the United Auto Workers said on Monday.
-
Stellantis offering 6,400 U.S. salaried employees voluntary buyouts
Chrysler-parent Stellantis said Monday it is offering 6,400 U.S. salaried employees voluntary buyouts as it works to cut costs amid the transition to electric vehicles and agreeing to a new United Auto Workers contract.
-
Unifor auto talks: a quiet end to one of the year's biggest labour clashes
Unifor's marathon three months of high profile contact talks with the Detroit Three automakers ended with a tepid 60 per cent vote of support from Stellantis production workers Monday, before the union quickly moved on to other labour fights in a year that's been full of them.