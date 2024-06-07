Strike looms for border workers if mediation doesn't deliver deal
Thousands of Canadian border workers could go on strike this afternoon if mediation doesn't deliver a deal before then.
More than 9,000 Public Service Alliance of Canada members who work for the Canada Border Services Agency are set to begin striking at 4 p.m.
The two sides went into mediation on Monday.
The union says key issues include pay parity with other law enforcement agencies, remote work options, pension benefits and stronger workplace protections.
The government says 90 per cent of front-line border officers are designated as essential, which means they can't stop working during a strike.
But union members could use work-to-rule, a tactic where employees do their jobs exactly as outlined in their contracts.
Experts say that could cause each border crossing to take longer than it usually does, which could in turn cause massive disruptions given the volume of traffic that normally moves across the border.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2024.
In an update on Friday morning, Calgary officials are urging the public to follow all the guidelines around water conservation because at the current rate of consumption, the city could run out of water.
The Canadian economy added more jobs than expected in May, the jobless rate ticked up to 6.2 per cent, and the growth rate of wages accelerated to a four-month high, data showed on Friday.
Four Russian warships, including a nuclear-powered submarine, will arrive in Havana next week, Cuban officials said Thursday, citing 'historically friendly relations' between both nations and as tensions escalate over Western military support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.
Members of James Smith Cree Nation are hopeful they have found a new path forward with the Saskatchewan RCMP nearly two years after one of Canada’s deadliest mass killings.
The average asking rental price in Canada surpassed $2,200 to reach a record high in May, according to a new report.
A Midland, Ont. man was shocked when he was driving down the road and his front wheel came loose from his car.
Conservative MP Brad Redekopp apologized in the House of Commons on Thursday after an Indigenous colleague from across the political aisle called him out for linking an offender's criminal record to his race.
Ahead of Pat Sajak's final episode as the host of 'Wheel of Fortune,' Vanna White paid an emotional tribute to her co-host of more than 40 years.
BC Hydro is hoping to incentivize people to change the way they consume electricity – by offering an overnight discount.
The B.C. Supreme Court has dismissed the Royal Bank of Canada's attempt to force a widow to pay her late husband's credit card bill, which had risen to more than $51,000 since his death.
Targeting young families and an unfulfilled NDP promise, Kevin Falcon — and his BC United party — are pledging $10-a-day child care.
Public health officials in Toronto are raising concerns about an increase in cases involving a “potentially life-threatening bacterial infection” and are warning residents to ensure that they are vaccinated.
Commuters in Toronto are breathing a sigh of relief this morning after a strike that would have halted transit service across the city was averted late Thursday night.
A teen boy was fatally stabbed in Forest Lawn on Thursday evening.
The risks our technology-reliant civilization may face in the event a severe geomagnetic storm hits earth, and who monitors space weather activity for Canada.
The Glebe Community Association's legal challenge to the City of Ottawa's redevelopment of Lansdowne Park has been halted by the Ontario government new housing legislation designed to cut red tape and build homes faster.
The Ottawa Paramedic Service 2023 annual report shows paramedics spent over 100,000 hours waiting to offload patients in Ottawa hospital emergency rooms last year and there were 1,672 times when there were no paramedics available to respond to calls in the city of Ottawa.
Ottawa Paramedic Service says no injuries were reported following a fire that started in an electric car in a garage in Old Ottawa South in the early hours of Friday morning.
Montreal police say 15 people were arrested after officers used tear gas to disperse pro-Palestinian protesters at McGill university after they barricaded themselves in the administration building as part of a 'global call to action.'
A Quebec judge has ruled a Black man was racially profiled by Montreal police officers during a downtown traffic stop.
Quebec Liberal Party MNAs Marwah Rizqy and Greg Kelley have welcomed their second child, a boy named Abraham Kelley.
The Oilers not only have the opportunity to bring the long-awaited Stanley Cup back to Canada, they also could bring a major financial windfall to two Colorado sports bar owners.
The mayor of Sunrise, Fla., a city near the edge of the Everglades, home to the NHL Panthers and conspicuously named to avoid death, says it's not that different from Edmonton.
Sunshine and gusty conditions will give way to clouds, showers and a big cooldown for Saturday in the Edmonton area.
Maritime drivers are getting a break at the pumps after prices dropped overnight.
A series of weekend closures for one of the bridges connecting Halifax and Dartmouth, N.S., begins Friday night.
The looming threat of labour action at the Canadian border is approaching a Friday deadline of 5 p.m. Atlantic time.
A Winnipeg street is set to take on a new name as a way to honour a Canadian music icon.
A 61-year-old cyclist has died after a hit-and-run on Wellington Crescent Thursday morning.
Showing off the latest purchase in his Eaton's collection, Corey Quintaine joked he is rebuilding the former flagship store that used to sit at 320 Portage Avenue one Facebook Marketplace purchase at a time.
Two people were taken to hospital after being pulled from a house fire in Regina’s North Central neighbourhood Thursday afternoon.
Saskatchewan's hockey roots run deep and once again this year there is more than a handful of connections to the Stanley Cup Final. Here's a look at those who have ties to the province.
An Ontario powerlifter caught a mild cold last year. Six days later, he was fighting for his life in the ICU.
One person has died after a two-vehicle crash northwest of Simcoe. Around 7:10 p.m. on Thursday, OPP responded to the intersection of Windham East Quarter Line Road and Windham Road 9 in Norfolk County.
Guelph police are hoping two teachers have learned an important safety lesson after emergency services were called about potentially dangerous behaviour at a field trip.
The Saskatchewan Trucking Association (STA) is concerned about a new program that exempts temporary foreign workers with Class 1 licences from mandatory training before working in the agricultural sector.
UCCM Anishnaabe Police say a drug search on Tikmeg Road has led to the arrest and capture of a man they first alerted the community to back in late April. Investigators say Mitchell Gillingham was found in an attic without serious injuries to himself or police.
Stephen Lecce is out as education minister in a major shuffle of Ontario Premier Doug Ford's cabinet. Lecce, who has served in the role since 2019, will now serve as energy and electrification minister in a swap with Todd Smith.
OPP are using Friday's PD Day in Wingham to work on some training. Partnering with the Avon Maitland District School Board, police will conduct emergency response training at F.E. Madill High School.
New details about city hall’s plan to crackdown on “renovictions” have triggered a firm response from an organization representing local landlords.
Six national and regional artists will offer displays across Barrie in the Seeds to Sow exhibition this fall.
Barrie offer recreation programs during Seniors Month in June.
Provincial police are using multiple resources to locate a senior who has not been seen in more than two days.
Crews were called to the scene at 296 Richmind St. around 7:35 p.m. Thursday and when they arrived, found the fire in the garage portion of the building.
Here’s a look at the many events and activities taking place in Windsor-Essex from June 6-8, according to Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island.
British Columbia's highest court has struck down an appeal by the City of Langford, which argued that a million-dollar payout to a woman who was hit in the face with a roller-hockey puck at a municipal arena was disproportionately high for her injuries.
The former bookkeeper for a Kelowna, B.C.-based company has been handed a six-year prison sentence for defrauding more than $1 million from her employer.
An independent B.C. grocery store says it won't have Okanagan peaches, apricots, plums or nectarines on store shelves this summer due to the cold snap the province experienced earlier in the year.
Mounties in Kelowna nabbed a would-be burglar with an apparent sweet tooth over the weekend.
Lethbridge residents have more options when it comes to reporting less serious crimes to police.
Today marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy.
Despite the month of May seeing nearly 100 millimetres of rain, the City of Lethbridge has enacted a fire ban for the city’s river valley.
A joint forces operation in Thunder Bay executing three search warrants ended with the arrest of eight people who were charged with 72 offences.
Officials with the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre and Entomica Insectarium say a new partnership will help stabilize the Sault insectarium's financial uncertainty.
Two northern Ontario football teams are joining the Ontario Power 5 Football League, a new league debuting this year.
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.
A study from Newfoundland and Labrador's Memorial University says visitor restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic left long-term care visitors with a 'significant' increase in isolation, leading to concerns about residents' mental and physical health.
After learning about food security at school, 11-year-old Violette Ferguson wants fresh eggs and to change the rules around chickens in the city.
Marking a milestone, Lakeshore resident Olga White celebrated her 107th birthday in style Wednesday.
The municipality of Tantramar, N.B., is holding a sale to get rid of surplus items it acquired after the Town of Sackville amalgamated with smaller communities last year.
For several weeks, a mysterious social media user has apparently been leaving $50 bills hidden across Metro Vancouver.
A statue dedicated to the Royal Regina Rifles Regiment has been officially unveiled in France just ahead of the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
A Cape Breton is this year's recipient of the McEuen Scholarship, which gives him basically a full ride to the medical school at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.
Canadians are three times more likely to prefer someone other than Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to lead the Liberals in the next election, a new Nanos Research survey for CTV News shows.
A new institute is in the works that would track Indigenous economic prosperity in Canada by collecting data on population, businesses, land and resources. The First Nations University of Canada announced Thursday that it will set up the centre with help from two foundations.
A mother whose18-year-old son was addicted to Xanax and Percocet now drives Uber so she can use the service as a platform to educate riders about addiction and overdose prevention. She's driven on more than 9,000 trips.
Social worker and eating disorder specialist Kyla Fox is keeping her focus on positive outcomes. As teens and their families learn about medical treatment available, she also wants to educate young people about the reality of recovery from eating disorders.
The trend of the use of antiperspirant spray on the entire body to eliminate the bacteria that causes the bad smell when you sweat is sparking debate among specialists.
Experts share some tips on staying safe, communicating and setting limits on social media -- for kids as well as their parents.
The sun has been going through solar cycles for 4.6 billion years, but in May, millions of humans were able to experience an intense burst of solar activity.
Bell Media's 10 free ad-supported streaming channels will launch on new platforms this year, including Plex, The Roku Channel and, as previously announced, Samsung TV Plus.
Bell Media outlined a fall and winter schedule on Thursday that includes Drag Race vacation series 'Slaycation' and the Will Arnett-created animated series 'Super Team Canada' but did not mention Canadian Screen Award-winning series 'Bria Mack Gets a Life.'
Ahead of Pat Sajak's final episode as the host of 'Wheel of Fortune,' Vanna White paid an emotional tribute to her co-host of more than 40 years.
Shell confirms a cybersecurity incident that occurred last week targeted a vendor the company works with, not the oil and gas giant.
Tossing and turning in the wee hours. A low but constant buzzing in the brain that thwarts concentration. A feeling of tense restlessness.
Tyson Philpot caught a pair of touchdown passes and the Montreal Alouettes continued their success against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers with a 27-12 victory in the season opener on Thursday.
Soccer fans are seeking damages against the Vancouver Whitecaps after their dreams of seeing Argentine superstar Lionel Messi take on the team were dashed at the last minute in May.
The University of Ottawa awarded an honorary degree to former Ottawa Senators captain Daniel Alfredsson on Thursday.
If you're wondering how much your car is worth, or how much to pay for that car you're thinking of buying, there's a good chance you'll check KBB.com.
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda apologized Monday for massive cheating on certification tests for seven vehicle models as the automaker suspended production of three of them.
A new law protecting cyclists and pedestrians in British Columbia takes effect Monday, establishing minimum distances that drivers must keep from so-called vulnerable road users.
