Here's how some of Canada's wildfires compare in size to cities, lakes
Canada's 2023 fire season is on track to be one of the worst in the country's history.
More than 440 fires are burning across the country, forcing people from their homes and others to stay inside due to wildfire smoke pollution.
Fires stretch thousands of hectares in provinces like B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Nova Scotia and the Northwest Territories. Charred earth and burnt forests are left behind in the path of the blazes as fire crews tirelessly work to contain the flames.
To date, 3.8 million hectares of land have been burned or is under fire as of June 7, Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair said at a press conference. This is a bit larger than the Northwest Territories’ Great Bear Lake – the largest lake in Canada and eighth largest on Earth.
Fires have burned 3.8 million hectares, which is about the same size as Great Bear Lake in N.W.T. (Screenshot Google Maps)
Fires in Canada are measured in hectares a unit larger than acres but smaller than kilometres. However, understanding just how large a wildfire is can be difficult to picture.
CTVNews.ca has taken wildfires across the country and compared them to cities or bodies of water showcasing just how large the fire is. CTVNews.ca analyzed wildfires deemed out of control, while fires under 1,000 hectares were not considered.
BRITISH COLUMBIA
As of June 8, there were 82 active wildfires burning in B.C., of which the largest are burning uncontrolled.
In the northern part of the province past Fort St John, the Donnie Creek wildfire is ablaze. This is being called one of the largest fires in the province's history and has burned an estimated 310,805 hectares since May 12.
Here is what the Donnie Creek fire looks like over top of different places in Canada for scale.
A bit north, situated on the border between B.C. andAlberta, the Tooga Creek fire continues to burn. Although crews have held (likely to not spread further) one area, most of the blaze is burning out of control.
On June 7 the fire was roughly 16, 280 hectares. Below is a comparison for the Tooga Creek fire with Vancouver.
NORTH WEST TERRITORIES
There are 12 wildfires actively burning in the N.W.T., while a number have been extinguished, according to the territorial fire map.
One fire is located on the border of B.C. and N.W.T., but B.C.'s map shows the majority of the fire is located in the territory. The fire was discovered on May 13 and since then has grown to an estimated 249,077 hectares, according to data from N.W.T.
A separate fire located near Dogface Lake is also burning out of control as of June 5. Officials estimated the blaze is about 108,203 hectares in size which is eight times the size of Yellowknife.
ALBERTA
Alberta is usually the epicentre of wildfire stories as dry air persists in the province throughout the year.
Near the end of April fires started burning in the northern areas of the province, which prompted early evacuations for some communities.
As of June 8, the Alberta Wildfire Status Dashboard reported 73 active fires of which 30 per cent are deemed out of control.
One of the largest fires currently burning is in the Rainbow Lake community, northwest in the province. Early on residents were told to evacuate due to the blaze and after a month were allowed to return home.
It has grown to more than 155,000 hectares which is about 2.2 times the size of Edmonton.
A separate fire located just southeast of the Peace River community has burned an estimated 126,195 hectares which is a little bigger than Lesser Slave Lake, located just south of the fire.
SASKATCHEWAN
Some of the largest fires in the country are burning in the northern parts of Saskatchewan.
One fire located in the nort of the Haultain River, east of Highway 155 has grown to about 377,126 hectares, this is about two and a half times bigger than Lac La Ronge.
Fire burning in Saskatchewan is of similar size to a lake. (Screenshot Google Maps)
As of June 8 there are 30 active wildfires, a regularly updated map from the province shows, with seven deemed "not contained." To date, there have been 206 wildfires in Saskatchewan.
Wildfires are disrupting many communities in the province and a fire burning in the Buffalo Narrows area forced residents from their homes.
Located in the northwest of the province communities around the area left on May 15, however, one man went the opposite direction to defend his family cabin.
Martin Morin told CTV Saskatchewan he wishes the province would have fought the fire more aggressively before it spread.
Now the fire has grown to 180,413 hectares which is about 10 times the size of Regina.
ONTARIO
Dry hot conditions continue eastward into Ontario where provincial data shows there have been 167 fires so far in 2023, double the fires this time last year.
An aggressive fire burning through Opasquia Provincial Park in the northwest of the province has grown to 12,742 hectares, which is larger than the City of Barrie.
Open-air fire restrictions stretch from Kenora to Pembrook as fire crews continue to battle the more than 50 fires across the province. A community west of Sudbury has evacuated the area due to a fast-growing fire.
Smoke from these fires and across the country blanketed the nation's capital on Tuesday, prompting air quality advisories for most of eastern Ontario and the Greater Toronto Area.
Another large fire in the province's northwest corner near Cat Lake in the Sioux Lookout district has grown to 9,285 hectares, which is about 1.5 times bigger than the City of Peterborough.
QUEBEC
Wildfires grew quickly over the last few weeks in the province of Quebec, where as of June 8 there are 136 active fires.
A map from the province's fire agency shows fire numbers this year has doubled the 10-year average and burned 639,600 hectares of land which is roughly six times the size of Lac Saint-Jean.
Quebec's wildfires have burned the same land as the size of Lac Saint-Jean. (Screenshot Google Maps)
A fire burning south of the Chapais Jamésie Region has grown to 34,500 hectares which is roughly the size of Trois-Rivières, Que.
Wildfires are "worrying" to provincial officials who said Tuesday fire crews are now trying to battle blazes in the northwest. The province is only able to fight about 30 fires at a time due to the lack of crews, Premier Francois Legault said.
A fire near the City of Val-d'Or in Quebec's Abitibi-Témiscamingue region prompted evacuations of several areas last week.
The fire burning east of the community has grown to 18,144 hectares as of June 8, which is just over half the size of Laval, Que.
NOVA SCOTIA
The largest fire in Nova Scotian history is being held by firefighters, a map from the province shows on June 8.
The blaze which burned just under 25,000 hectares started May 27 and prompted widespread evacuations from the southern part of N.S. Officials believe if the weather permits the fire should not grow further.
The blaze is about two and a half times the size of the City of Halifax.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | David Johnston resigns as foreign interference special rapporteur, citing 'highly partisan atmosphere'
Foreign interference special rapporteur David Johnston has resigned, CTV News has confirmed. In a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Johnston cited the intense politicization of his appointment and work, as the reason for his coming departure.
Here's how some of Canada's wildfires compare in size to cities, lakes
Fires across the country are burning millions of hectares of land but what does that really look like? CTVNews.ca compared the blazes to some cities and lakes in the country showing just how big they have gotten.
Donald Trump described Pentagon plan of attack and shared classified map, indictment says
Former U.S. president Donald Trump is facing 37 felony charges related to the mishandling of classified documents, according to an indictment unsealed Friday that alleges that he described a Pentagon 'plan of attack' and shared a classified map related to a military operation.
Boris Johnson quits as U.K. lawmaker after being told he will be sanctioned for misleading Parliament
Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson shocked Britain on Friday by quitting as a lawmaker after being told he will be sanctioned for misleading Parliament.
Reactive to proactive: A push for a national campaign on wildfire education in Canada
Despite the alarming facts and figures, experts say Canada is far more reactive than it is proactive when it comes to wildfires and they’re calling for a national campaign on wildfire education to better prepare for the future.
Three people charged in alleged abduction of N.L. teen after Amber Alert issued
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador say three people are facing charges following the alleged abduction of a 14-year-old girl.
Eyes on the weather as residents pack and flee from fierce wildfire in northeast B.C.
Showers are predicted Saturday over the aggressive wildfire threatening Tumbler Ridge, but forecasters say thunderstorms could sweep through the parched region without bringing any rain.
Air Canada walks back compensation denials after thousands delayed due to tech issues
Air Canada says it made a mistake in rejecting some compensation claims from the thousands of travellers affected by delayed flights due to computer malfunctions.
Corrections defends Bernardo's privacy, as it faces calls to detail transfer reason
The Correctional Service of Canada is defending Paul Bernardo's privacy rights after the public safety minister said they should be waived.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates | What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. CTV W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery.
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels.
W5 Investigates | Daniel Jolivet insists he's not a murderer and says he has proof
Convicted murderer Daniel Jolivet, in prison for the past 30 years, has maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested. W5 reviews the evidence he painstakingly assembled while behind bars.
I met the 'World's Tallest Teenager' and his basketball career is just taking off
W5 Producer Shelley Ayres explains how she was in awe to meet what the Guinness Book of World Record's has named the World's Tallest Teenager, a 17-year-old from Quebec who plays for Team Canada.
W5 Investigates | Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment
CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention.
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | W5 exposes the drug connections and money trail in the Pivot Airlines story
On CTVNews.ca, W5 exposes the suspicious company chartering a Pivot Airlines flight that ended up with 210 kilograms of cocaine onboard.
Toronto
-
Toronto Blue Jays send Anthony Bass packing after anti-LGBTQ2S+ controversy
Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass was demoted from the team’s roster on Friday afternoon after sharing an anti-LGBTQ2S+ video.
-
Woman warns Ontario drivers after getting caught up in licence plate cloning scam
An Ontario woman was surprised to find out her licence plate was duplicated by another driver after multiple Highway 407 bills landed in her mailbox.
-
Corrections defends Bernardo's privacy, as it faces calls to detail transfer reason
The Correctional Service of Canada is defending Paul Bernardo's privacy rights after the public safety minister said they should be waived.
Ottawa
-
Trans-friendly counter-protesters stand up to activist outside Ottawa schools
Hundreds of counter-protesters gathered near three schools in Ottawa's west end on Friday to take a stand against a B.C. man who is protesting what he calls "gender ideology."
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | David Johnston resigns as foreign interference special rapporteur, citing 'highly partisan atmosphere'
Foreign interference special rapporteur David Johnston has resigned, CTV News has confirmed. In a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Johnston cited the intense politicization of his appointment and work, as the reason for his coming departure.
-
This is the proposed new name for Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway
The Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway in Ottawa's west end will be renamed Kichi Zībī Mīkan, if approved by the National Capital Commission's board of directors.
Barrie
-
Fake ‘Hospital Activity Guide’ circulating in Simcoe County: SMH
Stevenson Memorial Hospital (SMH) in Alliston is warning residents about fraudulent activity within the community regarding an advertising opportunity.
-
Thousands of dollars lost over gift card scams in Simcoe County
Residents in Simcoe County are being warned of scams involving the purchase of gift cards.
-
Kitchener
-
Crash closes Hwy. 401 westbound outside Cambridge, Ont.
Police have shut down a section of Highway 401 westbound between Woodstock and Cambridge after a crash involving a transport truck and an Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO) vehicle.
-
Exclusive experience: Members-only bar opens in Waterloo
A new bar in Uptown Waterloo is offering an exclusive experience based around a members-only model.
-
CTV Kitchener's Emma Ens leaving to pursue new opportunity
It’s a bittersweet day here at CTV Kitchener, as one of our colleagues is leaving to take on a new adventure.
London
-
Three-vehicle collision in south London, Ont. sends one to hospital
A three-vehicle collision on Wellington Road resulted in an SUV flipping onto its roof and one person being sent to hospital Friday afternoon.
-
Drug trafficking trial puts elderly couple behind bars
A London, Ont. courtroom heard Friday that from a so-called “hobby farm” near Newbury, drugs were being housed and trafficked.
-
Political push to redirect millions in incentives from downtown developers to affordable housing
London, Ont.’s soaring skyline has come with a substantial price tag for local taxpayers. A municipal financial incentive intended to encourage residential construction in downtown London has reimbursed developers millions of dollars to offset development charges in recent years.
Windsor
-
'It’s not gonna bring my daughter back': Jury hands three men guilty verdicts in death of Windsor woman
Guilty verdicts have been handed to three Kitchener men charged in the murder of a Windsor woman.
-
Special events buses between Windsor-Detroit sell out for Taylor Swift concerts
Transit Windsor says the Special Event tunnel buses are sold out for the two Taylor Swift concerts this weekend.
-
WIFF ‘Under the Stars’ movie event continues through weekend
Bring a lawn chair or a blanket – Windsor’s International Film Festival “Under the Stars” is now underway at City Hall Square, and it’s free for all.
Montreal
-
Violent crimes rose in 2022, car thefts skyrocketed: Montreal police
Montreal police (SPVM) stats for 2022 show that crime went up dramatically in 2022 and, taking COVID-19 pandemic numbers into account, violent crimes have been on the rise overall since 2017. In addition, motor vehicle thefts skyrocketed, having more than doubled since pre pandemic years.
-
Plante vows to crack down on illegal magic mushroom dispensary slated to open in Montreal
A chain of illegal magic mushroom dispensaries in Ontario is determined to open a location in Montreal this summer despite the threat of a crackdown by Mayor Valerie Plante.
-
2 men to be charged with first-degree murder after man, 61, found dead in Montreal apartment: police
Montreal police said two men are expected to be charged with first-degree murder after a man was found dead inside an apartment last weekend.
Atlantic
-
N.S. teachers, students, health care workers impacted by cyber attack
Nova Scotia says it has identified more details about the records stolen in a file transfer service cyber attack, impacting teachers, students and health care workers' records.
-
Halifax-area evacuation order rescinded for most residents
The majority of Halifax-area residents evacuated due to wildfires are now permitted to return home.
-
Three people charged in alleged abduction of N.L. teen after Amber Alert issued
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador say three people are facing charges following the alleged abduction of a 14-year-old girl.
Winnipeg
-
Remains found in western Manitoba identified as woman missing since 2020
Mounties say remains found in western Manitoba have been identified as a woman who has been missing for three years.
-
Woman stabbed in 'completely random' attack at Olive Garden: Winnipeg Police
Winnipeg police say a woman is in hospital with severe injuries after she was allegedly stabbed by a man in what police describe as a completely random and unprovoked attack.
-
Gillingham lays out plan to help lower bike thefts in Winnipeg
To combat theft, Mayor Scott Gillingham wants to make the city’s bike registry free and make use of technology.
Calgary
-
Unsealed court documents offer new disturbing details provided by Mantha's alleged victims
Disturbing new details about a man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting women in Calgary have come to light, as court documents exposing accounts from his alleged victims have been unsealed.
-
Fatal crash in Parkdale prompts road closure
One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash in the northwest Calgary community of Parkdale of Friday.
-
Premier Smith appoints new Alberta cabinet with many familiar faces in different portfolios
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith named her new cabinet Friday, about two weeks after her United Conservative Party took the majority of seats in Alberta.
Edmonton
-
Premier Smith appoints new Alberta cabinet with many familiar faces in different portfolios
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith named her new cabinet Friday, about two weeks after her United Conservative Party took the majority of seats in Alberta.
-
Bikes and beers: Breweries north of the river launch Hop Pocket
Breweries in north-central Edmonton will be dishing pints all weekend to cheers to the launch of the Hop Pocket.
-
Photos of arson suspect released by Edmonton police
Officers released security images Friday in an effort to track down a man suspected of setting a trailer on fire in northwest Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
As wildfire moves closer to Tumbler Ridge, B.C., officials urge remaining residents to leave
An "incredibly volatile" wildfire is moving closer to the B.C. community of Tumbler Ridge and officials are urging the roughly 150 people who have stayed behind—in spite of an evacuation order—to leave immediately.
-
Body of Vancouver man discovered in Lions Bay, 1 day after he left for hike: RCMP
The search for a missing hiker in Metro Vancouver has been called off, after the discovery of a body presumed to be that of 29-year-old Michael Tu.
-
31-year-old charged in fatal shooting of Maple Ridge man last year: IHIT
Investigators looking into the death of a Maple Ridge man last April say his suspected shooter has been charged with second-degree murder.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | David Johnston resigns as foreign interference special rapporteur, citing 'highly partisan atmosphere'
Foreign interference special rapporteur David Johnston has resigned, CTV News has confirmed. In a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Johnston cited the intense politicization of his appointment and work, as the reason for his coming departure.
-
Canada sought use of European Union compound in Kabul for fingerprinting, reneged
Canada requested use of the European Union's compound in Kabul to help with tasks such as fingerprinting for those fleeing Afghanistan, according to documents obtained by The Canadian Press.
-
Freeland's budget bill passes House after Poilievre pledges to block it
The federal budget implementation bill passed the House of Commons on Thursday, after days of Conservative attempts to block it.
Health
-
Ontario to stop free COVID-19 rapid test program in pharmacies, grocery stores
An Ontario program that distributes free rapid tests for COVID-19 at grocery stores and pharmacies will end after this month.
-
Supreme Court of Canada won't hear unvaccinated woman's case for organ donation
The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear the appeal of an Alberta woman who was unwilling to be vaccinated in order to get a life-saving organ transplant.
-
A little white pill, Captagon, gives Syria's Assad a strong tool in winning over Arab states
A little white pill has given Syrian President Bashar Assad powerful leverage with his Arab neighbours, who have been willing to bring him out of pariah status in hopes he will stop the flow of highly addictive Captagon amphetamines out of Syria.
Sci-Tech
-
Government policy tells CRTC to exclude social media users from online streaming bill
Canadians who make content online are to be excluded from future regulations that the Liberal government is imposing on digital giants, a new draft policy shows.
-
Meta previews generative AI tools planned for its platforms
Facebook owner Meta Platforms on Thursday gave employees a sneak peek at a series of AI tools it was building, including ChatGPT-like chatbots planned for Messenger and WhatsApp that could converse using different personas.
-
Scientists find crocodile 'virgin birth' at Costa Rica zoo
Scientists have documented the first-known instance of a 'virgin birth' by a crocodile, which had been living in isolation for 16 years at Costa Rican zoo, according to a study published Wednesday.
Entertainment
-
AP Exclusive: Guerlain preserves cosmetics history in new 'warehouse of wonders'
The world's first lipstick. The first modern perfume. A pivoting toothbrush. The original Nivea cream and serum. Not to mention the intimate secrets of Queen Elizabeth II. These are some of the treasures held in Guerlain's first archive, which brings stories from the iconic French cosmetic company's sensational past to life.
-
Niall Horan tell-all: 'The Show,' possible 1D reunion, mentoring
Niall Horan speaks about the release of his third studio album, 'The Show,' and reflects on a possible One Direction reunion.
-
Netflix sign-ups jump as U.S. password sharing crackdown kicks off: data
Daily U.S. sign-ups for Netflix have jumped in the first few days after the streaming giant's password-sharing crackdown came into effect on May 23, data from research firm Antenna showed.
Business
-
U.S. lawmakers propose to weaken Obama rule requiring airlines to advertise full airfare price
U.S. lawmakers are considering rolling back an Obama-era rule that requires airlines to show the total price of a ticket upfront in advertising, while also tweaking training requirements for airline pilots and making other changes in a massive bill covering the Federal Aviation Administration.
-
Mexico sets new work-from-home rules, including that employers pay internet
Mexico's Labour Department issued new rules Friday requiring employers to pay for internet and provide ergonomic chairs for employees working from home.
-
What is Temu? Shopping app that didn't exist 4 months ago now a source of privacy concerns
A shopping app that didn’t exist four months ago is making quite the splash for online shoppers. But experts warn of potential data dangers for Canadian customers.
Lifestyle
-
WATCH
WATCH | Strawberry Moon creates stunning rainbows over Yosemite waterfalls
Photographer Shreenivasan Manievannan captured lunar rainbows forming over Yosemite National Park waterfalls during the June 2-3 Strawberry Moon.
-
10-year-old girl survives more than 24 hours alone in the rugged Cascade mountains after getting lost while out with her family
Rescuers in Washington state are praising the resourcefulness of a 10-year-old girl who survived on her own for more than 24 hours in the rugged terrain of the Cascade mountains after getting lost while out with her family.
-
Largest ruby ever to come to auction sells for record-breaking US$34.8 million
A 55.22-carat ruby has become both the largest and most valuable gem of its kind ever to sell at auction, netting US$34.8 million on Thursday.
Sports
-
Toronto Blue Jays send Anthony Bass packing after anti-LGBTQ2S+ controversy
Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass was demoted from the team’s roster on Friday afternoon after sharing an anti-LGBTQ2S+ video.
-
In this youth baseball league, fans who mistreat umpires are sentenced to do the job themselves
The April Facebook post hardly seemed like national news at the time for Deptford Little League president Don Bozzuffi. He'd lost patience when two umpires resigned in the wake of persistent spectator abuse. So he wrote an updated code of conduct.
-
Celtics' Grant Williams undergoes hand surgery as he enters pivotal offseason
Celtics forward Grant Williams had surgery Friday to repair a torn ligament in his left hand and is expected to be sidelined from basketball activities for the next two months.
Autos
-
Ford to bring Mustang back to Le Mans under company rebranding
Ford has planned a return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans with its iconic Mustang muscle car next year under a massive rebranding of Ford Performance aimed at bringing the automotive manufacturer "into the racing business."
-
Climate activists deflate tires of more than 100 SUVs in Denmark's capital
A group of climate activists claimed responsibility on Wednesday for deflating the tires of sport utility vehicles in Denmark's capital. More than 100 vehicles were vandalized, police said.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Police chase 10-year-old driver on Michigan highway
A 10-year-old driving a stolen Buick led Michigan police on a highway chase last month, newly released video shows.