Here are the food prices that increased, decreased in October
While Canada’s food prices remained elevated, they also continued their trend of slower year-over-year growth in October, according to the latest figures from Statistics Canada.
Grocery inflation was at 5.4 per cent year-over-year in October, a small drop from September's 5.8 per cent gain, the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) noted.
Fresh vegetables contributed the most to the slowdown, with a five per cent inflation rate, the report showed.
Mortgage interest rate cost, rent and food purchased from stores continued to be the largest contributors to the year-over-year CPI increase, Statistics Canada said.
FOODS THAT COST MORE
At 14 per cent, edible fat and oils had the highest year-over-year inflation growth in October, the report noted.
The products increased in price by 0.8 per cent from September to October 2023.
Some of the other products with the highest year-over-year inflation include fruit juices at 13.5 per cent, “other fresh fruit” at 11.5 per cent and pasta products at 10.5 per cent.
From September to October 2023, prices for those products decreased by 1.9 per cent, decreased by 0.5 per cent and increased by four per cent respectively.
Fresh or frozen beef prices grew by 9.9 per cent year-over-year, while they increased by 0.3 per cent from September to October 2023.
The price of tomatoes increased the most from September to October 2023, at 6.6 per cent.
FOODS WITH SLOWING INFLATION RATE
Four categories of food — lettuce, bananas, fresh or frozen pork, and flour and flour-based mixes — decreased in price year-over-year in October.
The price of lettuce dropped 8.3 per cent, the price of bananas and fresh or frozen pork fell by 1.9 per cent, and the cost of flour and flour-based mixes decreased by 1.2 per cent.
Meanwhile, from September to October 2023, lettuce increased in price by 2.5 per cent, banana prices remained unchanged, fresh or frozen pork dropped in price by 3.9 per cent, and flour and flour-based mixes dropped in price by 6.6 per cent.
On a month-over-month basis, several other food product categories saw a drop in price.
The largest decrease was seen in the “other fresh vegetables” category at 10.9 per cent, followed by apples at 10.3 per cent.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Charges stayed against teen brothers accused in Calgary murder
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here are the food prices that increased, decreased in October
While Canada’s food prices remained elevated, they also continued their trend of slower year-over-year growth in October, according to the latest figures from Statistics Canada.
Environment Canada issues weather alerts across provinces
Environment Canada has issued several weather alerts across provinces for this week, calling for, in some place, up to 10 centimetres of snowfall due to warm surface temperatures.
BREAKING Netanyahu asks Israeli government to back Hamas hostage deal
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked his government on Tuesday to back a deal to clear the way for the release of some of the hostages that Hamas militants took to the Gaza Strip during an Oct. 7 assault on Israel.
DEVELOPING Freeland to present housing-focused fall economic update Tuesday
Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will unveil a much-anticipated fall economic update on Tuesday and CTV News has confirmed it will include billions of dollars in loans to increase housing supply, as well as tax reforms targeting short-term rentals, while trying to strike a tone of fiscal restraint.
'It was humiliating': Paraplegic WestJet passenger pulled herself up stairs from tarmac to airplane
A former Paralympian and president of BC Adaptive Snow Sports is urging all airlines to do more for passengers with disabilities after she had a 'humiliating' experience boarding a WestJet flight last weekend.
DEVELOPING Live updates: Netanyahu says war will continue after any temporary ceasefire
A deal for a temporary ceasefire was inching into view in Israel's war against Hamas, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tempered expectations by vowing that the war would continue even if a deal is reached. Here's what's happening in the latest Israel-Hamas war.
North Korea claims its 3rd attempt to put a spy satellite into orbit was successful
North Korea claims it has successfully placed a military spy satellite into orbit. The North's space authorities said in a statement issued early Wednesday that its space launch vehicle placed the Malligyong-1 satellite into orbit on Tuesday night.
Air Canada flight makes emergency landing at Vancouver airport
A flight from Edmonton made an emergency landing at Vancouver International Airport Tuesday morning.
Video of battle between sea lion and octopus recorded off Nanaimo
A Nanaimo woman says she is shocked after she captured video of a rare wildlife encounter involving a sea lion and an octopus.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Owners of prized historic N.S. home in legal nightmare, thanks to local government
W5 investigates: A couple buys a historic house in Nova Scotia at auction and puts hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovations, but the local government says they don't own the property.
W5 Who was the Kenora bomber?: W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity
CTV W5 investigates the dramatic explosion that occurred in a small Canadian city after an armed bandit attempted a bank heist. W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity.
'Understudied and unregulated': Green Party pushes to investigate asbestos in tap water
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May has tabled a petition calling on the federal government to take urgent action on Canada’s aging asbestos-cement pipes due to the potential dangers of drinking tap water containing the deadly fibre.
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.
Court battle over Ontario's agriculture 'gag' laws kicks off in Toronto
A constitutional challenge of recent Ontario legislation that prevents the undercover filming of factory farms and the animals kept on them kicked off in a Toronto courthouse on Monday morning.
Despite perilous circumstances, incredible acts of humanity taking place amid Israel-Hamas war
The images and stories coming out of the war between Israel and Hamas are horrifying. Millions around the world have scrolled through the tragic scenes posted on social media with a growing sense of despair. It’s easy to forget that amongst so much inhumanity, incredible acts of humanity are taking place
'We can't speak': Barenaked Ladies band member on connecting to daughter through music
As a long-time member of the iconic Canadian band, The Barenaked Ladies, Kevin Hearn has played before large audiences all around the world, but his most cherished performances are before an audience of one in a Toronto area group home. That's where his daughter Havana lives.
W5 How a detective used DNA technology to identify a teenage girl's killer, 50 years later
On CTV W5, Noovo Info journalist Marie-Christine Bergeron reveals stunning answers to a decades-old cold case -- the murder of 16-year-old Sharron Prior in 1975 -- blown open by scientific evidence.
Toronto
-
Ontario reaches tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers
Ontario has reached a tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers, averting a possible strike.
-
Once incarcerated, this Toronto activist was accepted into TMU Law's inaugural year. Now, he's suing the school for $300K
Three years after accepting an offer to Toronto's newest law school, a former student is suing the institution, claiming they convinced him to apply to the program with “broken promises” of financial support while using his likeness and reputation to promote the new school.
-
Ontario police seized millions of illegal cigarettes from a transport truck
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) seized more than nine million illegal cigarettes following an investigation by the Ministry of Finance.
Ottawa
-
uOttawa criticized for suspension of resident doctor for pro-Palestinian posts
The University of Ottawa's Faculty of Medicine is receiving criticism after a resident physician was suspended in relation to posts made in support of Palestinians in the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Three Ottawa restaurants among Canada's best 100
Perch, Alice, and Atelier in Ottawa's Little Italy were featured on this year's OpenTable top 100 restaurants in Canada.
-
Freezing rain warning, weather advisory issued for Ottawa Valley
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for this afternoon and into Wednesday morning.
Barrie
-
Collision in Oro-Medonte sends 3, including child, to hospital
Two adults and one child were sent to the hospital after a collision in Oro-Medonte.
-
Suspects target 'Magic Cards' worth $20,000 from Midland store
Provincial police are investigating a smash-and-grab in Midland where the suspects seemingly knew what they were after, having targeted a collection of 'Magic Cards' valued upwards of $20,000.
-
School bus crashes into ditch in Tiny Township with driver, child on board
Emergency crews were called to a school bus collision in Tiny Township on Tuesday morning.
Kitchener
-
Westbound lanes of Hwy. 401 through Woodstock reopened following fatal crash
The westbound lanes of Highway 401 through Woodstock have been reopened following a fatal single-vehicle crash.
-
Senior caught driving double the speed limit on Brant County highway
A 69-year-old from Simcoe has had their licence suspended for 30 days after they were clocked travelling 160 km per hour on a Brant County road with a posted speed limit of 80 km/h.
-
Number of strangulation charges remains high: WRPS
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) says there were 123 strangulation charges laid locally in 2022.
London
-
Fatal crash near Woodstock
The road was previously closed from Norwich Avenue to Mill Street following the crash around 3 a.m.
-
'Canada’s top hairstylist': Aylmer, Ont. salon owner captures prestigious award
For the second time in three years, Nicole Pede of Aylmer, Ont. is Canada’s top hairstylist. 'I was not expecting it,' said Pede, who owns Instyle Salon and Spa in Aylmer. 'There's always the chance obviously when you are a finalist, but the work this year was out of this world.'
-
Ontario reaches tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers
Ontario has reached a tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers, averting a possible strike.
Windsor
-
Man arrested after allegedly robbing store with axe
Windsor police say a man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a store while wielding an axe at the Devonshire Mall.
-
Recognize them? Police seek help identifying suspects
Windsor police is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying several individuals wanted for theft and mischief offences under $5,000.
-
Windsor police officer challenges discipline for Freedom Convoy donation
A Windsor police officer is challenging his conviction and discipline for donating to the Ottawa Freedom Convoy.
Montreal
-
Quebec's Common Front on strike for 3 days, followed by other unions
Quebec's Common Front of public sector employees are on strike for the next three days.
-
'Just leave me alone': After getting noise complaint, Saint-Denis bar asks mayor to back off
A Montreal bar is making a lot of noise on social media after the city warned that it could face a hefty fine for being too loud.
-
Snow likely to pile up in Montreal Tuesday night
A massive storm system affecting U.S. travel will push into southern Quebec this evening, ahead of American Thanksgiving.
Atlantic
-
Slick mix of snow and rain moves into the Maritimes Wednesday
A weather system is getting a lot of attention in the United States because of the impacts to their very busy travel days leading up to Thanksgiving, but it will also have some impact in the Maritimes Wednesday into Thursday.
-
Clash over cowbell: Hockey coach in Nova Scotia accused of assaulting referee
A minor hockey coach in Nova Scotia is facing a charge after a referee was allegedly assaulted during a game on the weekend.
-
Tent fire shuts down Halifax’s Macdonald Bridge Tuesday morning
A fire in Halifax shut down the Macdonald Bridge for more than an hour Tuesday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Pledges to cut wait times, add affordability measures in Kinew government’s first speech from the throne
The Wab Kinew government’s first speech from the throne promises to cut health-care wait times, follows through on affordability pledges, and says Holocaust education will be part of the province’s curriculum.
-
Winnipeg police investigating two Tuesday morning homicides
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating two unrelated homicides that took place in the early morning hours of Tuesday.
-
Proposed wastewater lagoon surfaces fears for Lake Winnipeg
A proposed wastewater lagoon on a Hutterite colony development in Manitoba's Interlake is raising concerns from some in the area who worry it could impact the health of Lake Winnipeg.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Charges stayed against teen brothers accused in Calgary murder
The Crown has stayed charges against a pair of brothers who were accused in a fatal shooting in northeast Calgary last week.
-
Company at centre of E. coli outbreak at Calgary daycares enters not guilty plea
A company that runs a commercial kitchen at the centre of an E. coli outbreak at multiple Calgary daycares has entered a not guilty plea to municipal bylaw charges.
-
Alberta man accused of murder in 1976 death of Calgary teen retains a lawyer
The family of a teen killed in 1976 sat in the front row of the courtroom gallery as the man accused in her death had his second appearance.
Edmonton
-
Man guilty in Alberta gas-and-dash death to have conditions when he's released from prison
A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the gas-and-dash death of an Alberta gas station owner has had conditions imposed by the parole board before his pending release from prison.
-
Company at centre of E. coli outbreak at Calgary daycares enters not guilty plea
A company that runs a commercial kitchen at the centre of an E. coli outbreak at multiple Calgary daycares has entered a not guilty plea to municipal bylaw charges.
-
'Angkor: The Lost Empire of Cambodia' coming to the Royal Alberta Museum in 2024
Albertans will get the chance to travel back in time next year as the Royal Alberta Museum (RAM) unveils new feature exhibition "Angkor: The Lost Empire of Cambodia."
Vancouver
-
Victim of Langley, B.C., shooting was father leaving for work, family says
The victim of an early morning shooting in Langley, B.C., on Tuesday was an innocent father who was on his way to work, according to his stunned family.
-
Eby says governments must step up on housing, can't rely on private sector
British Columbia Premier David Eby says it's “hard to understand” why other politicians still believe in relying on the private sector to deliver affordable housing and instead it's time for governments to step up.
-
Ibrahim Ali's lawyers call no evidence in B.C. murder trial
Ibrahim Ali's lawyers have told the jury in his first-degree murder trial they will not be calling any evidence in defence of allegations he sexually assaulted and killed a 13-year-old girl in Burnaby, B.C.
Politics
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Freeland to present housing-focused fall economic update Tuesday
Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will unveil a much-anticipated fall economic update on Tuesday and CTV News has confirmed it will include billions of dollars in loans to increase housing supply, as well as tax reforms targeting short-term rentals, while trying to strike a tone of fiscal restraint.
-
Justice Minister Arif Virani says online harms bill 'an absolute priority'
Justice Minister Arif Virani said on Tuesday that he will soon introduce legislation to tackle online hate, though he could not give a definite timeline.
-
Canada awaiting news of possible deal between Israel, Hamas to release hostages: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada is closely watching for a potential deal between Israel and Hamas to release hostages.
Health
-
Novo rations Ozempic starter kits in Europe amid surge in use for weight loss
Novo Nordisk will ration starter kits of Ozempic in Europe and reduce supplies of another diabetes drug, Victoza, to prioritize producing Ozempic, which has seen a surge in demand from people using it to lose weight.
-
Some nurse practitioners in Canada not being paid for administering MAID
Demand for medical assistance in dying (MAID) is growing across the country, many provinces do not have a mechanism for nurse practitioners to take on independent work and be paid for it, so Ellen Gretsinger does the work for free.
-
World Health Organization warns of 'relentlessly increasing threat' of measles
The World Health Organization is warning of a 'relentlessly increasing threat to children' across the globe from measles.
Sci-Tech
-
Company that created ChatGPT is thrown into turmoil after Microsoft hires its ousted CEO
The company that created ChatGPT was thrown into turmoil Monday after Microsoft hired its ousted CEO and many employees threatened to follow him in a conflict that centered in part on how to build artificial intelligence that's smarter than humans.
-
Video of battle between sea lion and octopus recorded off Nanaimo
A Nanaimo woman says she is shocked after she captured video of a rare wildlife encounter involving a sea lion and an octopus.
-
Prevention key to cutting cyberattacks in hospitals, protecting patients: researchers
Hospitals must do more to protect patients' personal data from cyberattacks that can lead to disruptions in care, urges an article published Monday in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.
Entertainment
-
Bryan Adams, Tracy Chapman, Public Enemy and R.E.M among nods for Songwriters Hall of Fame
Everything from rap to yacht rock, country and alt-rock are represented among the nominees for the 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame, with nods for Public Enemy, Steely Dan, Bryan Adams, George Clinton, Tracy Chapman, R.E.M., Blondie, Heart and The Doobie Brothers.
-
The Rolling Stones announce 2024 North American Tour in support of 'Hackney Diamonds' album
Last month, The Rolling Stones released 'Hackney Diamonds,' their first album of original material in 18 years. Tuesday, the legendary English band announced they're taking it on the road.
-
'Slap in the face': Indigenous women's group reacts to Emmy win for Sainte-Marie film
A group of Indigenous women says the International Emmy Award for a documentary about folk legend Buffy Sainte-Marie feels like a "slap in the face."
Business
-
Statistics Canada says annual inflation rate slowed to 3.1% in October
The inflation rate slowed to 3.1 per cent on a year-over-year basis, down from 3.8 per cent in September, as the price of gasoline fell, Statistics Canada said Tuesday.
-
Here are the food prices that increased, decreased in October
While Canada’s food prices remained elevated, they also continued their trend of slower year-over-year growth in October, according to the latest figures from Statistics Canada.
-
Canadian airlines rank last for on-time arrivals in North America
A new report says the country's two biggest airlines ranked last for on-time performance among large North American carriers last month.
Lifestyle
-
Dogs are coming down with an unusual respiratory illness in several U.S. states
Veterinary laboratories in several states are investigating an unusual respiratory illness in dogs, and encouraging people to take basic precautions to keep their pets healthy as veterinarians try to pin down what's making the animals sick.
-
Not just kid play: Toy companies aim more products at older adults
Toymakers are tweaking original classic games or coming out with new ones that embrace an audience that's been around for a while: people over 65 years old. The products are being marketed as a way for older folks to sharpen their brain skills as well as allay loneliness.
-
Phillip found! The Price is Right contestant who lost trip to New Westminster accepts offer to visit for free
After a contestant on The Price is Right lost a trip to New Westminster, the hashtag #SearchForPhillip was born. On Sunday, CTV News found that contestant, an Arizona retiree named Phillip Fitzpatrick.
Sports
-
NFL's look changing as more women move into prominent roles at teams across league
Catherine Raiche can remember hearing the doubt and disbelief over the phone when she said she was a college scout for the NFL. Now the highest-ranking female executive in league history, Raiche is one of the women helping bring overdue balance to hiring in the NFL and opening doors in a world once ruled exclusively by men.
-
Prince Harry drops ceremonial puck for Canucks as lead up to 2025 Invictus Games
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, performed the ceremonial puck drop at the Vancouver Canucks game on Monday night, as part of the lead up to the 2025 Invictus Games.
-
Clash over cowbell: Hockey coach in Nova Scotia accused of assaulting referee
A minor hockey coach in Nova Scotia is facing a charge after a referee was allegedly assaulted during a game on the weekend.
Autos
-
Champagne expects NextStar to bring in 'very few' foreign workers to help build plant
Federal Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says he expects NextStar Energy Inc. to bring in 'very few' foreign workers to help transfer battery manufacturing technology as Canada establishes a new industry.
-
U.S. opens investigation into Hyundai, Kia recalls of 6.4 million vehicles over fire risks
U.S. auto safety regulators said Monday they had opened a probe into 16 separate recalls issued by Hyundai and Kia covering 6.4 million vehicles relating to brake fluid leaks that could result in fires.
-
The District of Columbia is combating car thefts and carjackings with dashcams and AirTags
Jeff Pena contacted his father as soon as he heard that police were passing out auto tracking devices to try to stem a sharp increase in carjackings, auto thefts and other crimes in the nation's capital.