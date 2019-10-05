With a potential strike for thousands of CUPE workers looming, school boards across Ontario are indicating whether or not their facilities will remain open in the event of job action.

The contract for 55,000 education and maintenance workers with the Canadian Union of Public Employees expired on Aug. 31. The union, government and school boards have been in negotiations ever since. However, the union announced this past week that they are willing to escalate to a strike if a deal cannot be struck.

Some of the affected workers include janitorial staff, clerical staff and early childhood educators.

If a strike happens, it would start on Monday, Oct. 7, which means school boards are already making plans. Some school boards that said their facilities would be open on Monday have indicated there could be closures down the line if the strike extends beyond that.

Here is a list of all the school boards in Ontario and what they plan to do if a strike happens on Monday:

STAYING OPEN

Algoma District School Board

Avon Maitland District School Board

Bluewater District School Board

Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board

Conseil Scolaire Viamonde

Conseil scolaire de district catholique des Aurores boréales

Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est

Conseil des ecoles publiques de l’Est de l’Ontario

Conseil Scolaire Catholique de District des Grandes-Rivieres

Conseil scolaire catholique Franco-Nord

Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir

Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon

Conseil scolarie public du Grand Nord de l’Ontario

District School Board Ontario North East

Greater Essex County District School Board

Halton Public District School Board

Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board

Keewatin-Patricia District School Board

Kenora Catholic District School Board

Lakehead District School Board

Nipissing-Parry Sound Catholic District School Board

Ottawa-Carleton District School Board

Rainbow District School Board

Rainy River District School Board

Renfrew County District School Board

Renfrew County Catholic District School Board

Simcoe County District School Board

Sudbury Catholic District School Board

Superior-Greenstone District School Board

Superior North Catholic District School Board

Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board

Upper Grand District School Board

Waterloo Region District School Board

Wellington Catholic District School Board

CLOSING MONDAY

Algonquin & Lakeshore Catholic School Board

Bruce-Grey Catholic District School Board

Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario

Conseil Scolaire Catholique Providence

Conseil Scolaire Publique du Nord-Est de l’Ontario

Dufferin Peel Catholic School Board

Durham Catholic School Board

Durham District School Board

Grand Erie District School Board

Halton Catholic District School Board

Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board

Hastings Prince Edward District School Board

Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board

Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board

Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board

Lambton Kent District School Board

Limestone District School Board

London District Catholic School Board

Near North District School Board

Niagara Catholic District School Board

District School Board of Niagara

Northeastern Catholic District School Board

The Northwest Catholic District School Board

Ottawa Catholic School Board

Peel District School Board

Peterborough Victoria Northumberland and Catholic District School Board

Simcoe Muskoka Catholic School Board

St. Clair Catholic District School Board

Thames Valley District School Board

Toronto District School Board

Toronto Catholic District School Board

Trillium Lakelands District School Board

Upper Canada District School Board

Waterloo Catholic District School Board

Windsor Essex Catholic School Board

York Region District School Board

York Catholic District School Board

UNDECIDED (OR HAS NOT MADE AN ANNOUNCEMENT)