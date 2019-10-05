Here are all the Ontario school boards that will close Monday if CUPE strikes
Published Saturday, October 5, 2019 12:21PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, October 5, 2019 12:50PM EDT
With a potential strike for thousands of CUPE workers looming, school boards across Ontario are indicating whether or not their facilities will remain open in the event of job action.
The contract for 55,000 education and maintenance workers with the Canadian Union of Public Employees expired on Aug. 31. The union, government and school boards have been in negotiations ever since. However, the union announced this past week that they are willing to escalate to a strike if a deal cannot be struck.
Some of the affected workers include janitorial staff, clerical staff and early childhood educators.
If a strike happens, it would start on Monday, Oct. 7, which means school boards are already making plans. Some school boards that said their facilities would be open on Monday have indicated there could be closures down the line if the strike extends beyond that.
Here is a list of all the school boards in Ontario and what they plan to do if a strike happens on Monday:
STAYING OPEN
- Algoma District School Board
- Avon Maitland District School Board
- Bluewater District School Board
- Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board
- Conseil Scolaire Viamonde
- Conseil scolaire de district catholique des Aurores boréales
- Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est
- Conseil des ecoles publiques de l’Est de l’Ontario
- Conseil Scolaire Catholique de District des Grandes-Rivieres
- Conseil scolaire catholique Franco-Nord
- Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir
- Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon
- Conseil scolarie public du Grand Nord de l’Ontario
- District School Board Ontario North East
- Greater Essex County District School Board
- Halton Public District School Board
- Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board
- Keewatin-Patricia District School Board
- Kenora Catholic District School Board
- Lakehead District School Board
- Nipissing-Parry Sound Catholic District School Board
- Ottawa-Carleton District School Board
- Rainbow District School Board
- Rainy River District School Board
- Renfrew County District School Board
- Renfrew County Catholic District School Board
- Simcoe County District School Board
- Sudbury Catholic District School Board
- Superior-Greenstone District School Board
- Superior North Catholic District School Board
- Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board
- Upper Grand District School Board
- Waterloo Region District School Board
- Wellington Catholic District School Board
CLOSING MONDAY
- Algonquin & Lakeshore Catholic School Board
- Bruce-Grey Catholic District School Board
- Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario
- Conseil Scolaire Catholique Providence
- Conseil Scolaire Publique du Nord-Est de l’Ontario
- Dufferin Peel Catholic School Board
- Durham Catholic School Board
- Durham District School Board
- Grand Erie District School Board
- Halton Catholic District School Board
- Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board
- Hastings Prince Edward District School Board
- Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board
- Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board
- Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board
- Lambton Kent District School Board
- Limestone District School Board
- London District Catholic School Board
- Near North District School Board
- Niagara Catholic District School Board
- District School Board of Niagara
- Northeastern Catholic District School Board
- The Northwest Catholic District School Board
- Ottawa Catholic School Board
- Peel District School Board
- Peterborough Victoria Northumberland and Catholic District School Board
- Simcoe Muskoka Catholic School Board
- St. Clair Catholic District School Board
- Thames Valley District School Board
- Toronto District School Board
- Toronto Catholic District School Board
- Trillium Lakelands District School Board
- Upper Canada District School Board
- Waterloo Catholic District School Board
- Windsor Essex Catholic School Board
- York Region District School Board
- York Catholic District School Board
UNDECIDED (OR HAS NOT MADE AN ANNOUNCEMENT)
- James Bay Lowlands Secondary School Board
- Moose Factory Island District School Area Board
- Moosonee District School Area Board
- Penetanguishene Protestant Separate School Board
