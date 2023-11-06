Health care, energy costs expected to be focus of premiers meeting in Halifax
Most of Canada's premiers and territorial leaders have begun a meeting in Halifax that is expected to focus on health care and the effect of carbon pricing measures on the rising cost of living.
Quebec Premier Francois Legault could not attend the meeting, but is being represented by his minister responsible for Canadian relations, Jean-Francois Roberge.
The premiers of Nunavut and the Northwest Territories are also absent.
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says health care is the main agenda item, and he says he hopes the talks will produce new ideas.
Houston says discussions may also venture into carbon pricing and Alberta's plan to withdraw from the Canada Pension Plan.
The focus on the cost of fuel comes after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced last month a three-year pause on carbon pricing for home fuel oil for the 10 jurisdictions where federal fuel charges apply.
British Columbia Premier David Eby says the pause on carbon pricing is unfair to jurisdictions like his province, which collects its own fuel tax and is not eligible for the relief.
Meanwhile, Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he is calling for the end of carbon pricing across Canada.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2023.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israeli troops surround Gaza City. Communications being restored to territory
Israeli troops divided the northern and southern parts of Gaza, as communications across the besieged territory were temporarily cut Monday for a third time since the war started. The troops are expected to enter Gaza City on Monday or Tuesday, Israeli media reported.
Trump arrives in court to testify in New York civil case alleging financial fraud
Donald Trump arrived Monday morning at a Manhattan courthouse in anticipation of hours of testimony in his civil fraud trial, a spectacle of a former president and the leading Republican presidential candidate defending himself against allegations that he dramatically inflated his net worth.
Hundreds of thousands of Quebec public sector workers on strike
Hundreds of thousands of Quebec public sector workers are off the job Monday in the first of a series of one-day strikes.
Ailing Pope Francis meets with European rabbis and condemns antisemitism, terrorism, war
Pope Francis met with European rabbis on Monday and decried antisemitism, war and terrorism in a written speech he declined to read, saying he wasn't feeling well.
Climate activists smash glass protecting Velazquez's Venus painting in London's National Gallery
Two climate change protesters smashed a protective glass panel covering a famous Diego Velazquez oil painting at London's National Gallery, the group Just Stop Oil said Monday.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Antony Blinken's Middle East diplomatic tour wraps without significant progress in a push for a pause in the fighting, the average rent in Canada has reached record levels and some legions are struggling to pay their bills.
$1M aerial truck destroyed in fire at under-construction townhouse complex in Vaughan
A fire truck valued at $1M has been destroyed in a large fire that broke out early Sunday morning at an under-construction townhouse development in Vaughan.
'Very duped': Indigenous musicians upset over Buffy Sainte-Marie ancestry report
Buffy Sainte-Marie, wearing a shining dress and long necklace, was led on the stage by a group of Indigenous people in traditional regalia after she was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 1995.
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.
Court battle over Ontario's agriculture 'gag' laws kicks off in Toronto
A constitutional challenge of recent Ontario legislation that prevents the undercover filming of factory farms and the animals kept on them kicked off in a Toronto courthouse on Monday morning.
Despite perilous circumstances, incredible acts of humanity taking place amid Israel-Hamas war
The images and stories coming out of the war between Israel and Hamas are horrifying. Millions around the world have scrolled through the tragic scenes posted on social media with a growing sense of despair. It’s easy to forget that amongst so much inhumanity, incredible acts of humanity are taking place
'We can't speak': Barenaked Ladies band member on connecting to daughter through music
As a long-time member of the iconic Canadian band, The Barenaked Ladies, Kevin Hearn has played before large audiences all around the world, but his most cherished performances are before an audience of one in a Toronto area group home. That's where his daughter Havana lives.
W5 How a detective used DNA technology to identify a teenage girl's killer, 50 years later
On CTV W5, Noovo Info journalist Marie-Christine Bergeron reveals stunning answers to a decades-old cold case -- the murder of 16-year-old Sharron Prior in 1975 -- blown open by scientific evidence.
Destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial: how a Canadian woman's killer evaded justice for 40+ years
W5 presents the inside story of how the killer of Canadian woman Sonia Herok-Stone evaded justice for 40-plus years, due to destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial.
INVESTIGATION Who killed Sonia? Decades-old cold case murder blown open by new scientific evidence
A cold case stretching back to 1981 left Sonia Herok-Stone’s family and police searching for answers for more than four decades. Stone’s daughter and the now-retired detective Lins Dorman never lost hope for a break in the case.
W5 Exclusive 'I wanted to collapse': A Canadian grandmother's journey from romance scam victim to unwitting drug mule
Suzana Thayer's story began as an investigation into a romance scam. Bilked out of more than $200,000, her search for love took her from the world of online dating to Ethiopia to meet the 'man of her dreams' -- and eventually to a Hong Kong prison after cocaine was found hidden inside buttons on clothing in her suitcase.
EXCLUSIVE Ontario to make it mandatory for salaries to be disclosed in job postings
It will soon be mandatory for Ontario employers to disclose wages or a salary range on job postings.
Driver, 20, clocked speeding over 200 km/h down Hamilton road
A 20-year-old driver's car has been impounded and his licence suspended after an Ontario police officer clocked his vehicle travelling more than 200 km/h down a Hamilton road.
-
Mississauga man charged after allegedly pulling gun on woman in domestic incident
Police have arrested and charged a man as part of an intimate partner violence investigation after he allegedly pulled a gun on a woman in a Mississauga home.
NEW THIS MORNING Here are the ways the Quebec public sector strike could affect services in Gatineau
More than 400,000 public sector workers in Quebec will be taking to the picket lines Monday for a one-day strike, including 17,500 in the Outaouais region.
-
Eastern Ontario teen charged for stunt driving with two children in the car
A 17-year-old Ontario teen had his mom's car towed after clocking a speed of 180 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.
-
IKEA evacuated Sunday after cafeteria fire
A faulty deep fryer caused a fire and forced the evacuation of Ottawa's sole IKEA location on Sunday morning.
Orillia's Mississaga Street closed for early-morning fire
The call for a structure fire was received at 6:30 a.m. this morning.
-
Winter weather headed to north and central Ontario mid-week
A low-pressure system is expected to cross over the Great Lakes mid-week, bringing snow, freezing rain and ice pellets to northern Ontario.
-
Kitchener Christmas market cancellation being investigated by police
Waterloo regional police say they are now investigating 22 reports of theft in connection to the cancellation of a Kitchener Christmas market.
-
One of the warmest Octobers in past 25 years recorded in Waterloo Region
This past October in Waterloo Region was one of the warmest in recent memory.
-
CTV Kitchener has a new home!
CTV Kitchener has officially moved and our first broadcasts from our new building aired on Sunday. Here's a look back at where we started and where we're going next.
Veltman murder trial: Here's what you need to know before day 35
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, continued Friday with more testimony from a forensic psychiatrist who was questioned by both the defense and Crown on the accused’s state of mind the day of the London, Ont. vehicle attack.The jury also learned Veltman could not argue he is not criminally responsible for his actions due to his mental illnesses.
-
Two drivers charged with impaired after Meaford RIDE program
Two drivers were charged after going through RIDE programs in Meaford, Ont. Saturday night.
-
'The generator exploded!': Tenants 'shaken up' after apartment building fire
The London Fire Department attended the scene of a fire in an outbuilding of an apartment building Sunday evening,
OPP seize cocaine, fentanyl, meth in Leamington bust
Four people have been charged after police seized suspected fentanyl, cocaine and meth from a Leamington home last week.
-
Windsor to mark Remembrance Day with stories, parade and service
The City of Windsor has once again partnered with the Veterans Memorial Services Committee, local military representatives, Windsor Police Service and others to put together a number of events and programming in honour of Remembrance Day and those who have fallen in military service and those who continue to serve.
-
Road rage incident leads to assault charge
Chatham-Kent police say a man has been charged with assault after a road rage incident in Ridegetown Sunday.
Quebec's Common Front says it will strike again in 2 weeks if negotiations continue to stall
Quebec's Common Front of public sector workers says it will strike again in two weeks if it is unable to come to an agreement with the provincial government.
-
Quebec's English universities to meet with premier about tuition fee hikes
Quebec Premier Francois Legault is slated to meet with the province's three English-language universities on Monday to discuss the proposed tuition fee increases for out-of-province students.
-
Hundreds of thousands of Quebec public sector workers on strike
Hundreds of thousands of Quebec public sector workers are off the job Monday in the first of a series of one-day strikes.
Man facing first-degree murder charge following fatal Halifax stabbing
A man is facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of a woman in the Spryfield area of Halifax last year.
-
Health care is the priority, but several issues require attention at premier's summit
As chair of the forum for Canada’s premiers, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston set the table for a two-day discussion on the very same topic but says there's room for discussions on several other issues.
-
Here's how flame retardants are harming wildlife, humans in Canada
Canada has banned some classes of flame retardants harmful to humans and the environment, but many of the chemicals are still present in the natural world.
Alleged Winnipeg serial killer expected in court on Monday
An alleged serial killer in Winnipeg is expected to be in court on Monday.
-
Two men shot in St. James: Police
Winnipeg police are investigating another shooting this weekend, this time in St. James.
-
RCAF Band rallies troops for final rehearsal ahead of tribute concert
The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) Band is honouring those who served through the power of music.
Man arrested at demonstration over Israel-Gaza war
Calgary police say a man was arrested during another protest between supporters of Israel and Palestine Sunday afternoon.
-
-
Pembina Pipeline needs Trans Mountain certainty before considering an offer: CEO
The CEO of Pembina Pipeline Corp. says the company needs more certainty over timing, regulations and costs related to the Trans Mountain expansion project before deciding whether to make an offer for an equity stake in the pipeline.
South Edmonton warehouse engulfed by late Sunday fire
Firefighters were called to a warehouse in the Parsons Industrial area late Sunday evening.
-
'Sentimental and romantic': Mindbender note rediscovered almost four decades later
For one man, the steel structure of West Edmonton Mall's now dismantled rollercoaster is a reminder of a love for his wife and family.
-
B.C. man found out he won the lottery during a power outage
A Penticton resident was in the dark when he found out he had won a shiny prize.
-
Premier 'deeply disturbed' high-risk B.C. sex offender missing on eve of trial
Premier David Eby expressed dismay that a high-risk sex offender walked away from his Vancouver halfway house two days before he was slated for a new trial, CTV News has learned.
-
Over 1,000 people gather to celebrate Diwali at Surrey City Hall
Sunday marked the final day of Diwali, a festival of lights celebrated by more than one billion people around the world from different faiths, including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists.
-
Rafah border crossing still closed, no information on when Canadians can leave: Global Affairs Canada
Despite its earlier suggestion that Canadian citizens might be able to start leaving Gaza on Sunday, Global Affairs has confirmed that the Rafah crossing into Egypt is still shuttered—and it's uncertain when that will change.
-
'Liberals fight for every seat that we get,' Alberta minister says following backlash to Hutchings' carbon policy comments
In the wake of a cabinet minister's controversial claim that people in the Prairies should elect more Liberals if they want to secure carve-outs in federal carbon policy, Employment Minister and Alberta MP Randy Boissonnault insists that 'Liberals fight for every seat that (they) get.'
'A public health concern': Should Canadians stop turning back the clocks?
On Sunday, daylight time ended and most of Canada set their clocks back an hour to standard time, but some experts say the practice is harmful to our health and should be done away with.
-
'We will conquer cancer in our lifetime': Cancer patient finds hope in advanced precision medicine
Thanks to new advancements in precision medicine, patients with advanced-stage cancers now have a better chance than ever before at surviving, experts say.
-
Proposed class action lawsuit alleges Ozempic maker failed to disclose serious side effects
A proposed class action lawsuit alleges the makers of Ozempic failed to adequately describe potential side effects such as intense vomiting and painful gallstones.
Google's antitrust headaches compound with another trial, this one targeting its Play Store
Google on Monday will try to protect a lucrative piece of its internet empire at the same time it's still entangled in the biggest U.S. antitrust trial in a quarter century.
-
Sunak says agreements at UK summit tip the balance in favor of humanity in fight against AI threats
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Thursday that achievements at the first international AI Safety Summit would "tip the balance in favor of humanity" in the race to contain the risks from rapid advances in cutting-edge artificial intelligence.
-
Behold 'Grok,' Elon Musk's AI chatbot with a 'rebellious' streak
Elon Musk has announced the introduction of "Grok," an artificially intelligent chatbot, for some users of X, which the billionaire suggests has a sarcastic sense of humour similar to his own.
Weekend box office results are muted without 'Dune: Part Two'
The North American box office had one of its slowest weekends of the year, due in large part to "Dune: Part Two's" absence from the lineup.
-
Katy Perry dedicates final Las Vegas show to daughter Daisy Dove
When Katy Perry hit 'Play' one last time on her Las Vegas residency Saturday, she made sure to acknowledge a very special audience member: her daughter Daisy Dove.
-
New Edition announces Las Vegas residency dates starting in late February after touring for 2 years
The Grammy-nominated sextet announced Monday that New Edition: Las Vegas will kick off Feb. 28.
-
Average rental prices in Canada surge to record highs in October 2023: report
Rental prices in Canada reached a new high, with an average asking price of $2,149 per month in October, according to a new report compiled by a Canadian rental listings website.
-
Rogers to lock out former Shaw technicians Monday after contract talks break down
A breakdown in contract negotiations has prompted plans by Rogers Communication Inc. to lock out nearly 300 former Shaw technicians on Monday after the union issued a 72-hour notice of workers' intent to walk off the job.
A new apple variety is now coming out of an Ontario orchard. Here's what it tastes like
Step aside, Honeycrisp. There’s a new apple in town, and it comes right from an orchard in Ontario.
-
Milk carton shortage hits school lunchrooms in New York, California and other states, USDA says
The tiny, half-pint cartons of milk served with millions of school lunches nationwide may soon be scarce in some cafeterias, with districts across the country scrambling to find alternatives.
-
Your favourite paper towel brand may be cut from Canada's boreal forest
A new report suggests many paper towel brands Canadians use are cut from the boreal forest.
Russian Olympic officials appeal to sports court against suspension by IOC
The Russian Olympic Committee has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sports against a suspension by the IOC last month for incorporating Ukrainian sports councils.
-
Bangladesh bowls first against Sri Lanka at the Cricket World Cup in New Delhi
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field against Sri Lanka at the Cricket World Cup on Monday as both teams, out of semifinal consideration, vie for a place at the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan.
-
Verstappen wins Brazilian Grand Prix, Perez distances from Hamilton in fight for runner-up place
Three-time champion Max Verstappen led from the start and won the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday. Sergio Perez of Red Bull finished in fourth place, distancing himself from Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in one of the few competitions left this season -- a position for runner-up.
Red Bull's Perez gets some solace at sprint race of Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix
Red Bull's Sergio Perez will start the Brazilian Grand Prix in ninth position after a poor qualifying session amid rain on Friday. But a third-place finish in Saturday's sun lit sprint race gave him a boost of six points against Hamilton's two, plus hope that it could all be different on Sunday.
-
-
Jaguar Land Rover parts shortage impact could be present until 2024
Jaguar Land Rover is facing a major global supply shortage after downsizing its warehouses to one centralized location.