Canada

Health care, energy costs expected to be focus of premiers meeting in Halifax

HALIFAX -

Most of Canada's premiers and territorial leaders have begun a meeting in Halifax that is expected to focus on health care and the effect of carbon pricing measures on the rising cost of living.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault could not attend the meeting, but is being represented by his minister responsible for Canadian relations, Jean-Francois Roberge.

The premiers of Nunavut and the Northwest Territories are also absent.

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says health care is the main agenda item, and he says he hopes the talks will produce new ideas.

Houston says discussions may also venture into carbon pricing and Alberta's plan to withdraw from the Canada Pension Plan.

The focus on the cost of fuel comes after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced last month a three-year pause on carbon pricing for home fuel oil for the 10 jurisdictions where federal fuel charges apply.

British Columbia Premier David Eby says the pause on carbon pricing is unfair to jurisdictions like his province, which collects its own fuel tax and is not eligible for the relief.

Meanwhile, Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he is calling for the end of carbon pricing across Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2023.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING NEWS UPDATES

BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israeli troops surround Gaza City. Communications being restored to territory

Israeli troops divided the northern and southern parts of Gaza, as communications across the besieged territory were temporarily cut Monday for a third time since the war started. The troops are expected to enter Gaza City on Monday or Tuesday, Israeli media reported.

These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Antony Blinken's Middle East diplomatic tour wraps without significant progress in a push for a pause in the fighting, the average rent in Canada has reached record levels and some legions are struggling to pay their bills.

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News