Governor General wants Indigenous leaders to meet King Charles to 'reset' ties: AFN
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon wants Indigenous leaders to meet with King Charles to reset their relationship with the Crown, the national chief of the Assembly of First Nations said Monday.
Speaking to chiefs gathered in Ottawa, RoseAnne Archibald said she meets frequently with Simon, who is the first Indigenous person to hold the position of Governor General, the King's representative in Canada.
Archibald said Simon is "facilitating an opportunity for Indigenous leaders to meet with King Charles before his coronation in May."
She did not divulge further details and Rideau Hall did not immediately to a request for comment.
Simon, an Inuk leader, has said advancing reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people is one of her top priorities.
On a recent trip to Finland to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties with Canada, Simon brought Indigenous leaders to build better ties with the Sami, Indigenous people of northern Europe.
There have been questions about what kind of role Indigenous people will have at King Charles' upcoming coronation.
During his visit to Canada last May, months before the death of Queen Elizabeth II, he signalled an openness to listening to Indigenous people and confronting what he called "the darker and more difficult aspects of the past."
At the time, Charles said he had spoken with Simon about the "vital process" of reconciliation in Canada.
He said he and his wife Camilla left the country with "heavy hearts" after meeting survivors of the residential school system and told a crowd in Yellowknife that he was deeply moved by hearing of their experiences.
The Crown has faced renewed calls to apologize for its role in colonialism and to renounce a set of papal bills used as the basis for the Doctrine of Discovery, as the Vatican recently did.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2023.
Canada first to develop medical standards to keep kids from suffering pain in silence
The Health Standards Organization has released a new set of guidelines to help hospital workers manage children's pain -- particularly for those who can't communicate when they're hurt.
Older adults less likely to distinguish AI speech from humans
As recent years have seen rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) programs, rendering increasingly human-like computer-generated text and speech, a new study warns that older adults are most at risk of tumbling within the traps of phone scams and fraud.
Alberta premier to file legal action over 'misinformation'
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith fired back at allegations of her interference with the province's justice system since she took office, calling them "inaccurate, misleading and likely defamatory reporting," and said legal action will soon be taken.
Nashville police: School shooter planned attack for months
As students across Nashville walked out of class on Monday to protest gun violence at the Tennessee Capitol following a school shooting last week, police said the person who killed six people, including three 9-year-old children, had been planning the massacre for months.
No legal justification for use of Emergencies Act, civil liberties group tells court
A national civil liberties group told a federal judge Monday the federal government has not clearly spelled out proper legal justification for its use of the Emergencies Act early last year in response to protests in the national capital and at key border points.
Ahead of the holiday, children's Easter bunny necklace recalled due to chemical hazard
Health Canada has issued a recall notification warning parents about chemical hazards posed by an Easter bunny necklace made for children.
Trump returns to New York to face charges in criminal probe
Former U.S. president Donald Trump returned to New York on Monday to face his historic booking and arraignment on hush money charges related to allegations of sexual encounters. The nation's largest city bolstered security and warned potential protesters it was 'not a playground for your misplaced anger.'
First Nations police services say Ottawa's underfunding amounts to discrimination
The association representing all 36 stand-alone First Nations police services in Canada is backing a human rights complaint alleging Ottawa's "deliberate" underfunding of policing in their communities amounts to discrimination.
Man suffers serious injuries after being trapped at Toronto construction site
A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after becoming trapped at a construction site in Toronto.
TTC fares increase today. Here’s how much they now cost
Most Toronto commuters will start paying more for public transit beginning on Monday.
-
Woman charged after allegedly sticking head out of sunroof on Toronto-area highway
A man and women in their 20s were charged by provincial police Sunday after the woman was allegedly caught with her head sticking out the sunroof of a vehicle while travelling down a Toronto-area highway.
Fire survivor describes frantic moments of escape
A survivor of a fatal fire in south Ottawa is sharing the harrowing details of his family's frantic escape with nothing but the clothes on their backs.
-
The strike at Carleton is now in its 2nd week with no end in sight
A strike by nore than 3,000 contract instructors and teaching assistants at Carleton University is now in its second week. The union and the university bargained over the weekend but could not reach a deal.
-
An Ottawa company's connection to lunar exploration
An Ottawa company has been testing software set up for lunar exploration for the past eight years, using a 4,000 sq. ft. moon yard.
Orillia, Ont. man's murder trial for 2019 death of former girlfriend begins
Nearly four years after Tracy Reid's half-naked, lifeless body was found outside an Orillia, Ont., motel, her former on/off boyfriend is standing trial, accused in her death.
-
New $17M elementary school finally opens to Simcoe County students
Simcoe County's long-awaited newest $17 million school welcomed students and staff Monday morning in Bradford.
-
Barrie and Innisfil look to introduce speed cameras to curb aggressive driving
Driving too quickly through Barrie and Innisfil may soon become even riskier as both municipalities look to introduce automated speed cameras in school and community safety zones.
Kips Gymnastics Club at a standstill with City of Cambridge as lease agreement ends
A Cambridge gymnastics club, which has been part of the community for 53 years, is bent out of shape after being locked out of their long-time facility which has been slated for demolition to make way for the expansion of the Preston auditorium.
-
Can they win the series at home? Rangers look to eliminate Windsor Spitfires at the Aud this week
The Kitchener Rangers are bringing the playoffs back to home ice after taking down the number one-seeded Windsor Spitfires in back-to-back game action.
-
Large response for Guelph house fire, one person suffers serious burns
Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a large house fire in Guelph that left one person seriously injured.
Bodies discovered during search for missing men
A search for two missing men has ended with the discovery of two bodies near Hepworth, Ont. Family and friends of Keith Campbell and Justin Yeo, missing since January, had just begun searching Legion Road west of Hepworth, when the bodies were discovered in a wooded area, near the road, around 10:45 a.m. Monday.
-
More than a dozen letters urge council to rethink choice for London Police Services Board
A push for city council not to appoint Ryan Gauss as a member of the London Police Services Board (LPSB) is gaining traction.
-
'West Elgin Arena only holds 377 people': Kraft Hockeyville pre-season NHL game most likely to be played in St. Thomas, Ont.
The small community West Lorne, Ont. is officially Kraft Hockeyville.
2023 budget passes in Windsor with 4.48% increase
Windsor city council has passed the 2023 budget — landing on a property tax increase of 4.48 per cent.
-
Rally at Windsor Salt as contract talks resume
Over 100 people took part in a rally Monday afternoon to support striking Windsor Salt members.
-
Gun upgrade planned for Windsor police officers
The Windsor Police Service is planning to upgrade to new, smaller firearms.
Indian police identify family who died crossing illegally into U.S. from Akwesasne
The four Indian nationals whose bodies were among eight pulled from the St. Lawrence River last week had been travelling in Canada on a tourist visa, a police official from their home state said Monday.
-
Jeremy Hansen will be the first Canadian to encircle the moon
Jeremy Hansen, a colonel and CF-18 pilot in the Royal Canadian Air Force, has been selected to become the first Canadian to venture further into space and orbit the moon.
-
Petition calls for Quebec provincial police officers to team up with social workers on mental crisis calls
A group representing Quebec provincial police officers says members should be accompanied by social workers when responding to calls involving people who are violent and have a history of mental illness.
Progressive Conservatives projected to win majority in P.E.I.
Voters in Prince Edward Island have returned Dennis King's Progressive Conservatives to power.
-
Unmet mental health needs a 'public health emergency': mass shooting inquiry
The Mass Casualty Commission is putting pressure on the Nova Scotia government to come up with a plan to improve mental health services in the areas most affected by the 2020 mass shooting.
-
N.B. mayor says PC's proposed changes to Official Languages Act are 'deplorable'
The mayor of New Brunswick’s largest French-speaking city says Premier Blaine Higgs is missing a critical opportunity to protect Francophone communities.
Manitoba's Crown-owned auto insurer to undergo review after costs, staff rise
The Manitoba government is ordering an external review of its automobile insurance Crown corporation, where costs and staffing levels have risen.
-
'This should be banned': Federal NDP wants update to immigration agreement suspended
The federal NDP is calling for the suspension of a controversial update to an immigration agreement with the United States.
-
Southern Manitoba could be hit by spring snow storm
A Colorado low is set to bring heavy snow and strong winds to parts of southern Manitoba from Tuesday to Thursday this week.
Man taken into custody, multiple people injured in downtown Calgary stabbings and assault
At least three people were stabbed and a fourth assaulted in an attempted robbery on Monday amid a violent spree in downtown Calgary.
-
Alberta premier to file legal action over 'misinformation'
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith fired back at allegations of her interference with the province's justice system since she took office, calling them "inaccurate, misleading and likely defamatory reporting," and said legal action will soon be taken.
-
'Immediate' steps being taken to improve public safety on CTrains
The City of Calgary says a compilation of added personnel and design changes have been implemented at all CTrain stations to help boost public safety.
Woman found dead in Edmonton home, homicide detectives on the case
Police in Edmonton are investigating the suspicious death of a 27-year-old woman.
-
'Brutal, not gentle densification': Windsor Park up in arms over council allowing more development
After hearing from concerned residents, city council approved Monday the rezoning of land in Windsor Park to accommodate a proposed six-storey apartment building with 172 units.
-
Syncrude Canada faces five charges in death of worker at oilsands project in 2021
Oilsands giant Syncrude Canada Ltd. has been charged in the death of a worker north of Fort McMurray, Alta.
Terrorism charges laid after B.C. bus attack, ISIS named in court documents
A man who allegedly threatened one person with a knife and slashed another person's throat on a bus in B.C. is facing four terrorism charges, according to federal authorities.
-
‘We’re not Arizona, Missouri or Tennessee’: B.C. MLA tables motion in response to rising anti-drag movement
In response to recent anti-drag laws being passed in the U.S., a Vancouver MLA is calling for B.C.’s government to condemn violence and intimidation of artists and performers in the drag community.
-
Tesla driver has vehicle impounded for excessive speeding in Surrey
A Tesla was impounded in Surrey Monday after the novice driver was clocked going more than 50 km/h above the posted speed limit.
No legal justification for use of Emergencies Act, civil liberties group tells court
A national civil liberties group told a federal judge Monday the federal government has not clearly spelled out proper legal justification for its use of the Emergencies Act early last year in response to protests in the national capital and at key border points.
-
Trudeau says orderly immigration system is needed, after deaths of eight migrants
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reiterating the importance of an orderly immigration system as police investigate the deaths of eight migrants, including two children, in the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne last week.
-
AFN says it secured extra $3 billion from Ottawa for child-welfare compensation
The Assembly of First Nations announced Monday it has secured an extra $3 billion from the federal government in a historic child-welfare compensation case.
Canada first to develop medical standards to keep kids from suffering pain in silence
The Health Standards Organization has released a new set of guidelines to help hospital workers manage children's pain -- particularly for those who can't communicate when they're hurt.
-
A glass of wine or beer per day is fine for your health: new study
A new Canadian study of 4.8 million people says a daily alcoholic drink isn't likely to send anyone to an early grave, nor will it offer any of the health benefits touted by previous studies, even if it is organic red wine.
-
More people with greater needs driving $7B increase to dental-care cost
The federal government now expects far more Canadians with long-overdue dental needs to sign up for its insurance plan, and the health minister says that's why the estimated cost has risen by $7 billion.
What's happening with Twitter blue check marks?
The Saturday deadline passed and Twitter's blue checks are still there, many with a new disclaimer explaining they might have been paid for or they might not have been paid for -- nobody but Twitter really knows.
-
50 years ago, he made the first cellphone call
On April 3, 1973, Martin Cooper stood on a sidewalk in Manhattan with a device the size of a brick and made the first public call from a cellphone to one of the men he'd been competing with to develop the device.
-
Older adults less likely to distinguish AI speech from humans
As recent years have seen rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) programs, rendering increasingly human-like computer-generated text and speech, a new study warns that older adults are most at risk of tumbling within the traps of phone scams and fraud.
Sex abuse trial delayed for 'Dances With Wolves' actor
A Nevada judge postponed on Monday the trial for a former 'Dances With Wolves' actor indicted in state court on charges that he sexually abused Indigenous women and girls for a decade in the Las Vegas area.
-
DiCaprio testifies in money-laundering case of Fugees rapper
Movie star Leonardo DiCaprio testified in federal court Monday morning as part of a trial involving international money laundering, bribery and a prominent rap artist.
-
Shania Twain calls for equal pay and more diversity in country music
Shania Twain is standing up for others in country music. The legendary star in the genre used her acceptance speech for the Equal Play Award at Sunday's CMT Awards to call for more equity and diversity in the country music industry.
BoC surveys show businesses, consumers gear up for slowdown as economy softens
Businesses and consumers are expecting inflation to slow faster than they previously thought but as high interest rates weigh on the economy, they're also adjusting their finances to account for a slowdown.
-
Saputo signs deal to sell two milk processing plants in Australia to Coles Group
Saputo Inc. has signed a deal to sell two milk processing plants in Australia to supermarket giant Coles Group Ltd. for about $95 million.
-
Disney-DeSantis war of words heats up at annual meeting
Disney CEO Bob Iger on Monday said any retaliatory actions by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican-controlled Florida Legislature against the company that threaten jobs or expansion at its Florida resort is not only 'anti-business but anti-Florida.'
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to receive Ms. Foundation's Women of Vision Award
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown will receive the U.S. Ms. Foundation's Women of Vision Award in May, the nation's oldest women's foundation announced Monday.
-
Rare collection of Shakespeare's work worth millions up for sale
Five rare editions of work from famed English playwright William Shakespeare will be on sale for more than $14.6 million at an upcoming book fair in New York.
-
She's gone on 34 first dates in 19 countries over the past year. Here's what she's learned
Loni James has gone on 34 first dates in 19 countries, a series of romantic rituals full of intrigue, surprises and cultural firsts. She says that even the bad dates have been memorable -- and that all of them have taught her something. This is what she learned.
Falling out of love? Messi whistled by PSG fans, again
The relationship between Lionel Messi and PSG fans is not getting better. It's actually turning bitter.
-
Russian athletes set to return in taekwondo at world champs
Russian athletes are set to compete again in taekwondo at next month's world championships, the sport's governing body said Monday.
-
Peru removed as host of this year's men's Under-17 World Cup
Peru was stripped of hosting the men's Under-17 World Cup on Monday because FIFA said the country was not ready to stage the tournament later this year.
Distraction, speeding, alcohol drive up 2021 U.S. traffic deaths
Nearly 43,000 people died in U.S. traffic crashes in 2021, the highest number in 16 years with deaths due to speeding and impaired or distracted driving on the rise, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
-
Parisians massively vote to banish for-hire e-scooters
Parisians have overwhelmingly voted to banish the French capital's ubiquitous for-hire electric scooters from their streets.
-
Track incursion by Australian GP fans sparks investigation
Australian Grand Prix organizers have launched an investigation to determine how a group of fans managed to break through security and get dangerously close to Formula One cars before the chaotic race that featured three red flags had ended on Sunday.