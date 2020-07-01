OTTAWA -- Gov. Gen. Julie Payette announced 123 Canadians who are being recognized for their skills, courage or dedication to service by receiving a decoration for bravery, a meritorious service decoration or the volunteer medal.

Here is a complete list of the award recipients and the reasons for their awards:

Star of Courage

Azzedine Soufiane, Quebec City -- For sacrificing his life in an attempt to disarm the assailant during the mass shooting at the Grande Mosquee de Quebec on Jan. 29, 2017.

Medal of Bravery

Said Akjour, Quebec City -- For attempting to confront the assailant during the mass shooting at the Grande Mosquee de Quebec on Jan. 29, 2017.

Hakim Chambaz, Quebec City -- For rescuing a young girl during the mass shooting at the Grande Mosquee de Quebec on Jan. 29, 2017.

Aymen Derbali, Quebec City -- For destabilizing the assailant during the mass shooting at the Grande Mosquee de Quebec on Jan. 29, 2017.

Mohamed Khabar, Quebec City -- For attempting to confront the assailant during the mass shooting at the Grande Mosquee de Quebec on Jan. 29, 2017.

Charlie Brien, Mistissini, Que. -- For rescuing a young girl from a house fire on May 9, 2018.

Debbra Cooper, Sicamous, B.C. -- For intervening in an armed attack against her neighbour on April 2, 2019.

Kimberly Cossette, Calgary -- For her efforts in preventing the abduction of a child on Sept. 26, 2018.

Myriam Cote, Montreal -- For saving a man from drowning in the sea in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, on March 30, 2018.

Amber Dyck, Morinville, Alta. -- For rescuing her infant from a house fire on May 15, 2019.

Russell Fee, Calgary -- For rescuing a man from a wolf attack at the Rampart Creek campground, located near Lake Louise on Aug. 9, 2019.

Pierre Lessard, Lac-des-Ecorces, Que. -- For rescuing his wife from a vehicle submerged in the Kiamika River on July 25, 2017.

Chris Scott, Edmonton -- For saving a man from a burning vehicle on April 16, 2018.

RCMP Constable David Wynn (posthumous), St. Albert, Alta. -- For sacrificing his life during a confrontation with an armed suspect at the Apex Casino on Jan. 17, 2015.

Meritorious Service Decorations (Civil Division)

Nahid Aboumansour, Montreal -- For founding Petites-Mains, a social economy organization helping to improve the lives of immigrant women in Montreal.

Ian M. F. Arnold, Ottawa -- For leading the committee that established the first National Standard of Canada for Psychological Health and Safety in the Workplace.

Darcy Ataman, Winnipeg -- For founding Make Music Matter, an organization that helps survivors of armed conflict overcome emotional trauma.

Robert T. Banno (deceased), Burnaby, B.C. -- For his leadership in the creation of Nikkei Place, a landmark cultural institution in Burnaby that unites the Japanese-Canadian community.

Kathryn Blain, Waterloo, Ont. -- For founding the Meningitis Research Foundation of Canada, which promotes awareness and prevention of the illness in Canada and internationally.

Sandy Boutin, Montreal -- For founding the Festival de musique emergente en Abitibi-Temiscamingue and for promoting Francophone culture.

Michael Andrew Burns, Toronto -- For spearheading the Invictus Games 2017, a world-class sporting event for injured armed service members and veterans.

Franca Damiani Carella (posthumous), Woodbridge, Ont. -- For establishing the Vitanova Foundation, a facility dedicated to the rehabilitation of those struggling with substance abuse.

Mackie Greene and Joseph Michael Howlett (posthumous), Wilson's Beach, N.B. -- For founding the Campobello Whale Rescue Team, a volunteer group that disentangles distressed whales from fishing gear.

Harry Ing, Deep River, Ont. -- For founding Bubble Technology Industries, a corporation at the forefront of development in the field of nuclear radiation detection.

Cynthia Lickers-Sage, Lisa Steele, Kim Tomczak and Wanda vanderStoop, Toronto -- For founding the imagineNATIVE Film & Media Arts Festival to showcase Indigenous filmmaking talent from around the world.

Nicole Marcil-Gratton (posthumous) and Michele Viau-Chagnon, Montreal -- For founding The Lighthouse, Children and Families, and Maison Andre-Gratton, the first pediatric palliative care home in Quebec.

Matthew Pearce, Montreal -- For leading the transformation of the Old Brewery Mission in Montreal to create more stable housing solutions for people facing homelessness.

Jonathan Pitre (posthumous), Embrun, Ont. -- For raising awareness of epidermolysis bullosa, a debilitating skin disorder that ultimately took Jonathan's life.

Gregory Sadetsky, Montreal -- For developing emergency call location software to assist U.S. public safety authorities.

Byron Smith, Carleton Place, Ont. -- For co-founding Ride For Dad, which raises funds for and awareness of prostate cancer research through large-scale, one-day ride events.

Meritorious Service Medal

Adrian Bercovici and Natalie Bercovici, Montreal -- For creating Generations Foundation, a Montreal-based organization that tackles child poverty by providing free school meals.

Yves Berthiaume, Hawkesbury, Ont. -- For his leadership as the head of Optimist International and for his contributions to youth education.

Subhas Bhargava and Uttra Bhargava, Ottawa -- For their philanthropic initiatives in support of innovative research into and awareness of neurodegenerative diseases.

Tina Boileau, Embrun, Ont. -- For raising awareness of epidermolysis bullosa, a debilitating skin disorder that ultimately took her son Jonathan Pitre's life.

Deborrah Sharon Bradwell and Kenneth Bradwell (posthumous), Burlington, Ont. -- For establishing the Sian Bradwell Foundation, which supports the purchase of medical equipment essential for the diagnosis, treatment and research of pediatric cancer.

Louise Joanne Foster-Martin, Brampton, Ont. -- For anonymously performing hundreds of acts of kindness for strangers to help them overcome personal challenges and adversity.

Todd Alan Halpern, Toronto -- For his philanthropy in support of the University Health Network, notably through the creation of the Grand Cru Culinary Wine Festival.

Jim Hayhurst Sr. (posthumous), Toronto -- For his role in founding Trails Youth Initiatives, which helps support and guide marginalized youth in becoming contributing members of their communities.

Alexis Kearney Hillyard, Edmonton -- For creating Stump Kitchen, a YouTube channel that celebrates healthy cooking and body diversity.

Mike Hirschbach, Halifax -- For starting the Circus Circle outreach program, which provides street youth with a safe space to experience positive recreation.

Jacques Janson, Ottawa -- For his contributions to honouring the sacrifice of Francophone soldiers from western Canada.

Superintendent Heinz A. J. Kuck (retired), from the North York area of Toronto -- For performing arduous physical challenges in support of people facing poverty, crime or illness.

Veronique Leduc, Montreal -- For her determination to combat social exclusion as the first deaf university professor in Quebec.

Gerard Barry Losier, Miramichi, N.B. -- For his philanthropy and for championing improved care for the elderly and those facing life-ending illnesses in the Miramichi region.

Taylor MacGillivray, Jeremie Saunders and Brian Matthew Stever, Halifax and Dartmouth, N.S. -- For creating Sickboy, a no-holds-barred podcast that evokes frank discussion on living with chronic or life-ending illnesses.

Alan Melanson, Annapolis Royal, N.S. -- For creating the Candlelight Graveyard Tour and for bringing the history of Annapolis Royal to life for countless tourists each year.

Glori Meldrum, Edmonton -- For founding Little Warriors, a non-profit organization committed to preventing child sexual abuse and helping victims heal.

James Mercer, Stephenville Crossing, N.L. -- For creating programs that promote traditional instruments and folk music integral to the heritage of Newfoundland's west coast.

Father Fred Monk, Medicine Hat, Alta. -- For starting Mission Mexico, an organization that funds education, health and social projects in an impoverished region of Mexico.

Dean Otto and Jeanine Otto, the Nepean area of Ottawa -- For founding Maddy's Gala, which raises money for the Roger Neilson House pediatric residential hospice.

Mavis Ramsey and Ron Ramsey, Terrace, B.C. -- For founding Helping Hands, a charity that assists local residents with the cost of prescriptions and medical expenses.

Mike Ranta, Killarney, Ont. -- For supporting youth and veterans through his cross-country canoe expeditions, which have also highlighted Canada's interconnectedness and its canoe heritage.

Sylvie Remillard, St-Remi, Que. -- For founding Sourire sans Fin, a centre for family solidarity to end poverty in Monteregie.

Kennith James Skwleqs Robertson, Toronto -- For creating Four Directions Autism, and for highlighting gaps in autism spectrum disorder advocacy and the need for culturally relevant services.

Catherine Ross, Winnipeg -- For founding KIDS Initiative to support humanitarian projects and motivate Canadians to take action against global poverty.

Jane Adele Roy, Bedford, N.S. -- For founding the Catapult Leadership Society to provide Nova Scotian teens with experiences that develop their potential as future leaders.

James Scott, Kingsville, Ont. -- For embedding the values of philanthropy and social commitment in his manufacturing business and for giving generously to his community.

Ariel Shlien and Ron Shlien, Montreal -- For founding Mad Science, a corporate pioneer in introducing children to the wonders of science through fun learning experiences.

Peter Smyth, Edmonton -- For inspiring change in how at-risk youth interact with social services in Edmonton through harm reduction and stronger relationships.

Jean-Pierre Tchang, St-Pamphile, Que. -- For founding IRIS Mundial, an organization that provides eye care to people living in developing countries.

Lanre Tunji-Ajayi, Barrie, Ont. -- For creating the Sickle Cell Awareness Group of Ont. and for helping to raise awareness of the cause of sickle cell anemia in Canada.

Sylvana Villata-Micillo, Montreal -- For founding the Institut d'Etudes Mediterraneennes de Montreal and for promoting Mediterranean culture, science and art.

Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers

Qapik Attagutsiak, Arctic Bay, Nunavut -- For sharing her knowledge of northern health care and her expertise in midwifery over the past 80 years.

Lt.-Col. Michael Bisson, Ottawa -- For helping to improve the quality of life of veterans in his community over the past 24 years.

John Bryant, Ottawa -- For his volunteer work on the railway collections of the Bytown Railway Society and the Canada Science and Technology Museum over the past three decades.

Patricia Cimmeck, Calgary -- For making a positive impact on the lives of hundreds of children with ostomies for more than 25 years.

Alan Davidson, Calgary -- For supporting local Scout groups since 1968, as well as for connecting thousands of youth globally through the annual Jamboree on the Air program.

Navy Lt. Joseph Dollis, Chateauguay, Que. -- For his work with cadets and their leaders through various branches of the Navy League of Canada for more than four decades.

Sean Donohue, Kingston, Ont. -- For his commitment to the safety of his community through the Kingston Police Community Volunteers over the past two decades.

Pearl Dorey, Edmonton -- For her efforts to care for the residents of the long-term care facility in her retirement home over the past decade.

Dale Drysdale, Victoria -- For his involvement in operational and training search and rescue flights since 1992, and for his work with the Canadian Scottish Regimental Museum.

Gilles Dube, Riviere-du-Loup, Que. -- For his involvement in promoting and implementing cultural infrastructures in his community for more than half a century.

Private William Dwyer, Barrie, Ont. -- For his efforts as an active fundraiser supporting multiple organizations, such as the Terry Fox Foundation, for more than four decades.

Susan Nelson Epstein, London, Ont. -- For founding the Arthur Ford Outdoor Educational Foundation, and for creating and maintaining a natural learning space for students for more than three decades.

Sean Falle, Calgary -- For more than 20 years of service as a Scout leader in Calgary and for helping youth connect globally.

Captain Jacques J. Gagne (retired), Rockland, Ont. -- For his work supporting military families through the Royal Military Colleges Club of Canada and the Royal Military Colleges Foundation since 2004.

Lisa Gausman, Calgary -- For her efforts over the past 15 years to help ensure Canadian youth with ostomies experience camp in a safe and accepting environment.

Theresa Grabowski, Courtice, Ont. -- For giving people with special needs the chance to participate in team sports since 1994.

Darrell Helyar, Montreal -- For making his neighbourhood safer and his community stronger over the past 10 years as president of the Victor-Hugo/Lucien L'Allier Residents Association.

Gary Hewitt, Whitehorse, Yukon -- For his community work and for his commitment to organizing the Arctic Winter Games since 1970.

Jacquelin Holzman, Ottawa -- For her dedication to her community since the 1960s and for her advocacy of quality end-of-life care.

Greg Johnson, Sherwood Park, Alta. -- For connecting youth with their community through sports and for fostering inclusivity and acceptance for more than 10 years.

Gwendolyn Johnston, Clinton, Ont. -- For volunteering in the community over the past four decades and for supporting the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Master Warrant Officer Melissa Kehoe, from the Nepean area of Ottawa -- For volunteering with the Bytown Gunners Firepower Museum since 1999, and for managing the "Radio Kehoe┬í" mailing list for current and former military members.

Lt.-Col. Mark James Levi Kennedy, Burnaby, B.C. -- For his leadership of two community scouting groups since 1990 and for his work with Mission Possible since 2010.

Lewis Arlo King, Calgary -- For more than half a century of volunteer work to benefit veterans and youth in his community.

Sylvia Kitching, Whitehorse, Yukon -- For volunteering with her local branch of the Royal Canadian Legion for more than three decades.

Francoise Landry, Smooth Rock Falls, Ont. -- For keeping her town clean and for encouraging others to respect their community and the environment for more than 60 years.

Monique Lavallee, Morinville, Alta. -- For her efforts to ensure equal access to sports for all children in her community since 2001.

Warren Law, Toronto -- For supporting local health care initiatives, patient advocacy and the reduction of health inequities in Ontario.

Romeo Levasseur, Pembroke, Ont. -- For supporting youth in his community and for ensuring the well-being of veterans and their families through the Royal Canadian Legion over the past 45 years.

Cpl. Brian Lussier, Camrose, Alta. -- For his support of a local children's day home program and for mentoring and training cadets since 2002.

Leslie Anne Macaulay, Calgary -- For her support of youth in her community and for her leadership in various scouting roles since 2002.

Charlene McInnis, Charlottetown -- For bringing veterans in her community together through advocacy and events since 2001.

Robert Miller, Stephenville, N.L. -- For his community work since 1985 and for his ongoing support as a founding member of the Bay St. George Sick Children's Foundation.

Micheline Morin, Notre-Dame-du-Portage, Que. -- For supporting seniors in her region through her involvement in the Association des benevoles du Centre hospitalier regional du Grand-Portage over the past 25 years.

Douglas Munroe, Ottawa -- For volunteering with various branches of the Royal Canadian Legion for more than 40 years.

Lt.-Cmdr. Donna Murakami, Mississauga, Ont. -- For contributing to the well-being of veterans in her community by organizing meals and transportation, and acquiring necessary equipment.

Brian North, Aurora, Ont. -- For his volunteer service to his community since 2001, notably with the Aurora Chamber of Commerce and the Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation.

Brendan O'Donnell, Stanbridge East, Que. -- For dedicating the past 38 years to compiling bibliographies on the history of Quebec's English-speaking communities into an online public resource.

Douglas Paul Pflug, Amherstburg, Ont. -- For his dedication to coaching the Guelph-Wellington Buns Masters Rollers Special Olympics floor hockey team since 1989, and for encouraging community service and healthy relationships through the University of Guelph Varsity Gryphons football team.

June Raymond, Whitehorse, Yukon -- For offering her diverse skills to the Golden Age Society over the past 25 years, as an active board member, president, cook, organizer, fundraiser and host.

Jeffrey Smith, Montreal -- For his more than three decades with Scouts Canada, and for increasing community awareness, expanding membership and facilitating an online registration system for the organization.

Mark Symington, Brampton, Ont. -- For providing first aid training, medical response at public events and general assistance to the Peel Medical Venturers for more than three decades.

Ralph Thomas, Saint John, N.B. -- For encouraging diversity and physical well-being since 1981, as an ambassador of the New Brunswick Sports Hall of Fame and founder of the New Brunswick Black History Society.

Sharon Faye Thorne, The Pas, Man. -- For supporting veterans through her 13 years of service with the Salvation Army and the Royal Canadian Legion.

Richard Tobin, from the Kanata area of Ottawa -- For helping newcomers to Canada find jobs in their fields since 2009, through his involvement with the Ottawa Community Immigrant Services Organization.

Patricia Ellen Towell, Thunder Bay, Ont. -- For serving meals to vulnerable members of her community through St. Paul's Anglican Church and for visiting with isolated seniors for more than two decades.

Reid Whynot, East LaHave, N.S. -- For his community dedication over the past 15 years, from conducting street patrols to coaching hockey and raising funds for the Canada Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Maj. William Worden, Winnipeg -- For organizing community fundraisers and sharing the history of Scottish culture in Manitoba over the past 30 years.

SOURCE: Office of the Secretary to the Governor General

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2020.