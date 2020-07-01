Advertisement
Canada Day during a pandemic: What's open and closed across the country
TORONTO -- As on any Canada Day, banks, most malls (except certain designated ones), government offices, provincially-run liquor and beer stores, most grocery stores and malls, libraries, and Canada Post will shut down on July 1.
But this is a Canada Day like no other. What may normally be a fun thing to do on Canada Day could be off-limits or operating under restrictions. Many provinces also have limits on gatherings still in place, along with requirements to remain at least two metres apart from those not in your social circle.
That means virtually all official Canada Day celebrations including fireworks, concerts and parades are going digital this year.
But there are still plenty of options to get out and safely celebrate Canada’s 153rd birthday.
Here is a list of what is allowed to reopen and what remains closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s recommended to check ahead of time for specific Canada Day hours.
BRITISH COLUMBIA
- BC Ferries are operating
- Parks, trails and overnight camping are open
- The Pacific National Exhibition’s Playland Amusement Park will be closed (but is reopening in phases beginning July 10)
- Restaurants are open for dine-in and patio service, but must physically distance patrons
- Central City Fun Park in Surrey, which features an arcade, roller skating, bowling and mini-golf is open, but timed tickets must be purchased in advance
- Beaches and parks are open, though some parking lots remain closed
- Granville Island is open, but not hosting a Canada Day celebration
- Castle Fun Park in Abbotsford is open
- Big Splash Water Slide Park in Tsawwassen and Cultus Lake Adventure Park are opening for the season July 1
- Some movie theatres are set to reopen Friday as the province enters phase 3
ALBERTA
- The University of Alberta Botanical Gardens are open, but the gift shop and welcome centre are closed and reservations are required
- A number of public buildings and bridges in Edmonton will be lit for Canada Day
- The Edmonton Valley Zoo is open and requires tickets in advance; some indoor areas and amenities will be closed
- The Royal Alberta Museum is open, but advance tickets are required
- The Art Gallery of Alberta is closed
- Parks, trails, golf courses and campgrounds are open
- A limited number of indoor movie theatres are open, along with drive-ins
- Restaurants are open for patio and dine-in service, with capacity restrictions
- Casinos are open
SASKATCHEWAN
- Many trails, beaches and parks are open, but Beaver Creek Conservation Area and Wanuskewin Heritage Park remain closed
- Most camp sites in provincial parks are open
- The Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park is open, but its zoo is closed indefinitely
- Spray pads in Saskatoon are open, but pools and recreation centres remain closed
- The Mackenzie Art Gallery, the Royal Saskatchewan Museum and the Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame are all closed, even though the province has given them the green light to reopen
- Drive-ins are open, and indoor movie theatres are set to reopen Friday
- Restaurants are open for patio and dine-in service, with capacity restrictions
MANITOBA
- Spray pads are open, but outdoor pools won’t begin to reopen until July 3
- Recreation centres, pools and arenas are still closed due to the pandemic
- The Assiniboine Park Zoo is open
- The Winnipeg Art Gallery and the Canadian Museum for Human Rights are open
- The Children’s Museum remains closed due to COVID-19 and the Manitoba Museum is closed for the holiday
- All traditional on-site celebrations at The Forks and Assiniboine Park have been moved to virtual events
- Restaurants and bars are open for dine-in and patio service without capacity limits as long as physical distances are maintained
- Drive-in movies are open, but indoor cinemas are closed
- Permanent outdoor amusement parks can open at 50 per cent capacity
- Golf courses, campgrounds, lodges and resorts are open
- Pool halls, bingo halls, bowling alleys and other indoor amusement centres are open
ONTARIO
- Parks, trails and green spaces are open, but playgrounds and play structures are closed
- Splash pads and outdoor pools are open, but subject to capacity limits
- Most beaches are open
- The Toronto Islands are now open, but tickets for ferries must be purchased ahead of time
- Golf courses are open
- Indoor movie theatres are closed, but drive-ins are open
- Zoos, aquariums and many museums are open, but tickets must be purchased in advance and are timed
- Some restaurant patios will be open, but all remain closed to dine-in service
- Many galleries, amusement parks and attractions are closed
- Museums, galleries, aquariums, zoos and outdoor heritage sites are allowed to be open
- All casinos, amusement parks, arcades and water parks are still closed
- The Toronto Zoo Scenic Safari Drive Thru is open, but timed tickets must be purchased in advance
- Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada is also open for vsitors with a timed ticket
- Most beaches are open in the province, but some jurisdictions have closed them to prevent crowding. Do your research before heading out.
QUEBEC
- The province has allowed amusement parks, water parks, casinos, and bars to reopen
- Most SAQ stores will be open, except those inside malls that closed due to the pandemic
- Many stores outside malls have the option to be open
- Grocery stores are open, but may have reduced hours
- Montreal’s Botanical Gardens are open, but the planetarium, biodome and insectarium remain closed
- -Sport Montreal are open but other sport, pools and cultural centres may be closed
- Public markets are open
- Some municipal services, including waste collection, are operating on normal schedules
- The Pointe-à-Callière Museum of Archeology and History will be open
- A limited number of indoor movie theatres have reopened
NOVA SCOTIA
- The Alderney Ferry service is increasing frequencies for the holiday
- The Woodside Ferry is not running
- Municipal splash pads have reopened but pools remain closed
- Municipal playgrounds are open
- Provincial beaches are reopened, with lifeguards returning for Canada Day
- Municipal beaches are open, but lifeguards won’t be in place until July 6
NEW BRUNSWICK
- Swimming pools, saunas, water parks, indoor recreational facilities can all operate without a cap on capacity as long as physical distancing is maintained
- Gyms, pool halls and bowling alleys, and organized sports can all resume
- Casinos, bingo halls, amusement centres and arcades can open
- Cinemas and large live performance venues can resume operations
- Overnight camps are permitted – the only province to do so
NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR
- Cinemas, arcades, bowling alleys, pool halls, and bingo halls are now open
- Gyms, yoga studios and fitness centres can open, under restrictions
- Indoor pools can reopen with capacity limits, but saunas and hot tubs are off-limits
- Overnight camping is allowed
- Municipal parks are open and playgrounds have opened
- Outdoor pools, splash pads and recreational facilities remain closed
- Restaurants are operating at half capacity
- Bars have recently been allowed to reopen at 50 per cent capacity, live music is allowed, but no more than two musicians onstage at a time and with reduced volume to prevent close talking; no dancing or karaoke
- Golf courses are open
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
- Public pools reopened on Saturday
- Casinos can operate, but poker and table games are off-limits
- Outdoor markets are reopening
- Beaches and private campgrounds are operating
- Organized and recreational sports have resumed, thought contact sports such as martial arts, boxing, wrestling, tackle football, rugby and hockey are still not permitted