TORONTO -- As on any Canada Day, banks, most malls (except certain designated ones), government offices, provincially-run liquor and beer stores, most grocery stores and malls, libraries, and Canada Post will shut down on July 1.

But this is a Canada Day like no other. What may normally be a fun thing to do on Canada Day could be off-limits or operating under restrictions. Many provinces also have limits on gatherings still in place, along with requirements to remain at least two metres apart from those not in your social circle.

That means virtually all official Canada Day celebrations including fireworks, concerts and parades are going digital this year.

But there are still plenty of options to get out and safely celebrate Canada’s 153rd birthday.

Here is a list of what is allowed to reopen and what remains closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s recommended to check ahead of time for specific Canada Day hours.

BRITISH COLUMBIA

BC Ferries are operating

Parks, trails and overnight camping are open

The Pacific National Exhibition’s Playland Amusement Park will be closed (but is reopening in phases beginning July 10)

Restaurants are open for dine-in and patio service, but must physically distance patrons

Central City Fun Park in Surrey, which features an arcade, roller skating, bowling and mini-golf is open, but timed tickets must be purchased in advance

Beaches and parks are open, though some parking lots remain closed

Granville Island is open, but not hosting a Canada Day celebration

Castle Fun Park in Abbotsford is open

Big Splash Water Slide Park in Tsawwassen and Cultus Lake Adventure Park are opening for the season July 1

Some movie theatres are set to reopen Friday as the province enters phase 3

ALBERTA

The University of Alberta Botanical Gardens are open, but the gift shop and welcome centre are closed and reservations are required

A number of public buildings and bridges in Edmonton will be lit for Canada Day

The Edmonton Valley Zoo is open and requires tickets in advance; some indoor areas and amenities will be closed

The Royal Alberta Museum is open, but advance tickets are required

The Art Gallery of Alberta is closed

Parks, trails, golf courses and campgrounds are open

A limited number of indoor movie theatres are open, along with drive-ins

Restaurants are open for patio and dine-in service, with capacity restrictions

Casinos are open

SASKATCHEWAN

Many trails, beaches and parks are open, but Beaver Creek Conservation Area and Wanuskewin Heritage Park remain closed

Most camp sites in provincial parks are open

The Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park is open, but its zoo is closed indefinitely

Spray pads in Saskatoon are open, but pools and recreation centres remain closed

The Mackenzie Art Gallery, the Royal Saskatchewan Museum and the Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame are all closed, even though the province has given them the green light to reopen

Drive-ins are open, and indoor movie theatres are set to reopen Friday

Restaurants are open for patio and dine-in service, with capacity restrictions

MANITOBA

Spray pads are open, but outdoor pools won’t begin to reopen until July 3

Recreation centres, pools and arenas are still closed due to the pandemic

The Assiniboine Park Zoo is open

The Winnipeg Art Gallery and the Canadian Museum for Human Rights are open

The Children’s Museum remains closed due to COVID-19 and the Manitoba Museum is closed for the holiday

All traditional on-site celebrations at The Forks and Assiniboine Park have been moved to virtual events

Restaurants and bars are open for dine-in and patio service without capacity limits as long as physical distances are maintained

Drive-in movies are open, but indoor cinemas are closed

Permanent outdoor amusement parks can open at 50 per cent capacity

Golf courses, campgrounds, lodges and resorts are open

Pool halls, bingo halls, bowling alleys and other indoor amusement centres are open

ONTARIO

Parks, trails and green spaces are open, but playgrounds and play structures are closed

Splash pads and outdoor pools are open, but subject to capacity limits

Most beaches are open

The Toronto Islands are now open, but tickets for ferries must be purchased ahead of time

Golf courses are open

Indoor movie theatres are closed, but drive-ins are open

Zoos, aquariums and many museums are open, but tickets must be purchased in advance and are timed

Some restaurant patios will be open, but all remain closed to dine-in service

Many galleries, amusement parks and attractions are closed

Museums, galleries, aquariums, zoos and outdoor heritage sites are allowed to be open

All casinos, amusement parks, arcades and water parks are still closed

The Toronto Zoo Scenic Safari Drive Thru is open, but timed tickets must be purchased in advance

Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada is also open for vsitors with a timed ticket

Most beaches are open in the province, but some jurisdictions have closed them to prevent crowding. Do your research before heading out.

QUEBEC

The province has allowed amusement parks, water parks, casinos, and bars to reopen

Most SAQ stores will be open, except those inside malls that closed due to the pandemic

Many stores outside malls have the option to be open

Grocery stores are open, but may have reduced hours

Montreal’s Botanical Gardens are open, but the planetarium, biodome and insectarium remain closed

-Sport Montreal are open but other sport, pools and cultural centres may be closed

Public markets are open

Some municipal services, including waste collection, are operating on normal schedules

The Pointe-à-Callière Museum of Archeology and History will be open

A limited number of indoor movie theatres have reopened

NOVA SCOTIA

The Alderney Ferry service is increasing frequencies for the holiday

The Woodside Ferry is not running

Municipal splash pads have reopened but pools remain closed

Municipal playgrounds are open

Provincial beaches are reopened, with lifeguards returning for Canada Day

Municipal beaches are open, but lifeguards won’t be in place until July 6

NEW BRUNSWICK

Swimming pools, saunas, water parks, indoor recreational facilities can all operate without a cap on capacity as long as physical distancing is maintained

Gyms, pool halls and bowling alleys, and organized sports can all resume

Casinos, bingo halls, amusement centres and arcades can open

Cinemas and large live performance venues can resume operations

Overnight camps are permitted – the only province to do so

NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR

Cinemas, arcades, bowling alleys, pool halls, and bingo halls are now open

Gyms, yoga studios and fitness centres can open, under restrictions

Indoor pools can reopen with capacity limits, but saunas and hot tubs are off-limits

Overnight camping is allowed

Municipal parks are open and playgrounds have opened

Outdoor pools, splash pads and recreational facilities remain closed

Restaurants are operating at half capacity

Bars have recently been allowed to reopen at 50 per cent capacity, live music is allowed, but no more than two musicians onstage at a time and with reduced volume to prevent close talking; no dancing or karaoke

Golf courses are open

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND