Girl Guides of Canada announces two potential new names for Brownies program
Girl Guides of Canada is asking its members to vote on two new name options for its Brownies program -- comets or embers.
Last month the national organization told members it would be changing the name of the program for girls aged seven and eight because the name has caused harm to racialized Girl Guides.
Girl Guides says that some Black Canadians, Indigenous residents and people of colour have chosen to skip this program or delay joining the organization because of the name, adding a change can ensure more girls feel like they belong in the program.
Members were invited to vote for one of the two new name contenders in an email sent Tuesday.
The email says the name comets was chosen because they inspire as they travel through space, boldly blazing a trail, and the name embers was selected because they are small and full of potential that can ignite a powerful flame.
Girl Guides says members can vote until December 13 and the new name will be announced in late January.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2022.
---
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CHEO calls in Red Cross as it deals with surge in respiratory patients
Help will arrive at the children's hospital in Ottawa next week as it continues to see "unprecedented volumes" of young patients suffering from respiratory viruses. A team of staff from the Red Cross will begin working at the hospital in the next week.
Canada's inverted yield curve adds to BoC rate hike dilemma
As the Bank of Canada considers ditching oversized interest rate hikes, it is dealing with an economy likely more overheated than previously thought but also the bond market's clearest signal yet that recession and lower inflation lie ahead.
Girl Guides of Canada announces two potential new names for Brownies program
Girl Guides of Canada is asking its members to vote on two new name options for its Brownies program -- comets or embers.
'I am not a criminal': Habs goalie Carey Price speaks against controversial firearms bill
Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price has taken a stance against Ottawa's controversial Bill C-21, which would refine the definition of prohibited assault-style firearms -- drawing the ire of Canadian hunters who say the definition would outlaw weapons used within their practice. Meanwhile, the Liberals have repeatedly stated their intention is not to go after hunters but to restrict certain firearms designed for the "battlefield."
Why is it taking so long for Ukraine to join NATO? Experts weigh in
After Russia annexed four regions of Ukraine in September amid its ongoing invasion of the eastern European country, Ukraine announced it had signed an accelerated application to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Will Ukraine become a NATO member anytime soon? CTVNews.ca turned to experts on Russia's war in Ukraine to better understand.
Feds 'not going to waste a lot of time' on Alberta sovereignty bill debate: LeBlanc
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the federal government is taking a wait-and-see approach to whether it may intervene when it comes to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s sovereignty act, but that it is not the focus at the moment.
As Musk is learning, content moderation is a messy job
Since the world's richest man paid $44 billion for Twitter, the platform has struggled to define its rules for misinformation and hate speech, issued conflicting and contradictory announcements, and failed to fully address what researchers say is a troubling rise in hate speech.
Police searching for suspect after woman fatally shot outside Mississauga gas station
Peel police are searching for a murder suspect who was last seen running away from a Mississauga gas station.
‘Harmful or beneficial?’ Researchers weigh the aquatic impact of melting glaciers
New research has found that climate change could cause more than 100,000 tonnes of micro-organisms to be released into natural ecosystems every year, a result of melting glaciers in the Northern Hemisphere. The ramifications of this, however, remain unknown.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Pivot Airlines crew back in Canada after being trapped in Dominican Republic since spring
The five-member Pivot Airlines crew, who had been detained in the Dominican Republic for almost eight months, is now back in Canada. An emotional airport reunion took place in a special pre-arrivals area of Toronto Pearson International Airport, as the two flight attendants, pilot, co-pilot and mechanic were greeted by family.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
W5 ANALYSIS | Why you now have a reason to watch men's soccer in Canada
The World Cup in Qatar has sparked soccer – and non-soccer – conversations around the world. CTV's W5 Executive Producer Derek Miller writes for CTVNews.ca about his observations from the tournament and how soccer is evolving in Canada.
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared more than 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
Largest art heist in Canadian history still a mystery after 50 years
CTV W5 investigates Canada’s largest art heist, 50 years after thieves snatched masterpieces from the walls of Montreal’s Museum of Fine Arts.
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Canadian airline crew and passengers, detained in Dominican Republic since spring, now granted freedom
Twelve Canadians -- five crew members and seven passengers of a Pivot air flight -- who have been detained in the Dominican Republic since last spring, learned Friday that they are going home.
Toronto
-
Police searching for suspect after woman fatally shot outside Mississauga gas station
Peel police are searching for a murder suspect who was last seen running away from a Mississauga gas station.
-
Ontario education workers union to release contract ratification vote results
The union representing Ontario’s 55,000 education workers plans to release the result of its contract ratification vote tomorrow.
-
Girl Guides of Canada announces two potential new names for Brownies program
Girl Guides of Canada is asking its members to vote on two new name options for its Brownies program -- comets or embers.
Ottawa
-
CHEO calls in Red Cross as it deals with surge in respiratory patients
Help will arrive at the children's hospital in Ottawa next week as it continues to see "unprecedented volumes" of young patients suffering from respiratory viruses. A team of staff from the Red Cross will begin working at the hospital in the next week.
-
Woman injured by flying truck wheel on Highway 401 south of Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police say a woman was injured Sunday morning when her vehicle was struck by the wheel of a tractor trailer that came loose on Highway 401 between Brockville and Prescott.
-
Reinforcements arrive at CHEO and CUPE releases contract vote results: Five stories to watch this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
Barrie
-
City of Barrie sets direction with four-year strategic priorities
Barrie's City Council has now firmly set the direction it wants to go over the next four years.
-
Serious crash in Barrie results in impaired driving charge for local woman
A woman faces impaired driving charges following a collision that seriously injured multiple people at Bayview Drive and Mapleview Drive East in Barrie Thursday evening.
-
Firefighters battle massive blaze at industrial site in Bracebridge
More than two dozen firefighters battled flames and heavy smoke after a fire erupted at an industrial site in Bracebridge.
Kitchener
-
Person critically injured after stabbing in Kitchener: police
One person has been sent to hospital with what police call “critical injuries” after a stabbing in Kitchener.
-
'We want hands off the Greenbelt': Protestors in Cambridge rally against Bill 23
Protesters in Cambridge joined others across the province Saturday in an effort to push back against provisions in Ontario’s new housing plan which will remove sections of protected land from the Greenbelt to build homes.
-
Woman seriously injured in workplace incident in Cambridge
A woman in her 50s was seriously injured in a workplace incident in Cambridge Thursday night.
London
-
Two rescued by firefighters after car overturns in London
Two people had to be rescued by firefighters after a car ended up on its side in central London, Ont. in the early hours of Sunday morning. Fire crews and paramedics responded to the scene on Riverside Drive, west of Upper Avenue, in front of Mount Pleasant Cemetery.
-
Ontario education workers union to release contract ratification vote results
The union representing Ontario’s 55,000 education workers plans to release the result of its contract ratification vote tomorrow.
-
Section of Dundas Street to close starting Monday
A heads up for drivers as the new workweek begins, but a section of Dundas Street will be closed beginning tomorrow as crews install new water and sanitation infrastructure underneath the street.
Windsor
-
'We got less than 24 hours': Evacuated Windsorites worried about their next move
An emergency shelter for evacuated residents of 1616 Ouellette Avenue is set to close Monday morning. The City of Windsor and Canadian Red Cross opened the emergency shelter on Nov. 22, after evacuating the 120-unit residential building because of unsafe living conditions. 'I have nowhere to go,' resident Jerrod Lefler told CTV News Windsor.
-
Funeral arrangements complete for Windsor murder victim, suspect remains at large
Daniel Squalls, 24, will be laid to rest on Dec. 12, two weeks after he was fatally shot on Nov. 28. The Windsor Police Service has identified a suspect, Malique Calloo, 26, who as of Sunday morning has yet to be apprehended.
-
54th annual Windsor Santa Claus Parade makes spirits bright
The 54th annual Windsor Santa Claus Parade got underway Saturday night, delighting Windorites of all ages and officially kicking off the holiday season. This year’s parade featured a variety of floats, community groups and marching bands.
Montreal
-
'I am not a criminal': Habs goalie Carey Price speaks against controversial firearms bill
Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price has taken a stance against Ottawa's controversial Bill C-21, which would refine the definition of prohibited assault-style firearms -- drawing the ire of Canadian hunters who say the definition would outlaw weapons used within their practice. Meanwhile, the Liberals have repeatedly stated their intention is not to go after hunters but to restrict certain firearms designed for the "battlefield."
-
CF Montreal and Canada midfielder Ismael Kone heading to England: report
A report from influential Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano says that CF Montreal and Canada international midfielder Ismael Kone is heading to English Championship club Watford for a record fee.
-
Minister angered over vandalism causing phone outages in La Tuque, Que.
Despite the thousands of kilometres that separate Quebec from Germany and Belgium, that didn't stop federal minister François-Philippe Champagne from reacting strongly to the major blackout that deprived residents of La Tuque, in the Mauricie region, of their access to residential telephone lines and the Internet for several hours on Saturday.
Atlantic
-
Christmas Daddies raises over $600,000
The 59th annual Christmas Daddies telethon continued its Maritimes tradition Saturday. This year, the telethon has so far raised more than $608,000.
-
'We have to have a plan': New and old searchers on P.E.I. take part in major mock operation
Prince Edward Island’s Ground Search and Rescue tested out some new equipment and learned new search management roles in a major mock operation Saturday.
-
Homicide investigation underway in death Elsipogtog First Nation man: RCMP
The New Brunswick RCMP’s Major Crime Unit is investigating a homicide on the Elsipogtog First Nation.
Winnipeg
-
Man killed after officer-involved shooting: WPS
A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting Saturday night in St. James.
-
Woman arrested after ramming police car with stolen Audi
A Winnipeg woman faces numerous charges after a car theft and brief chase in the North End last week.
-
'It's fabulous in every respect': The Leaf opens at Assiniboine Park
Winnipeggers who have been watching construction progress in Assiniboine Park over the last few years can now satisfy their curiosity – The Leaf is finally open to the public.
Calgary
-
Bring back masks? Concern grows as Calgary children's hospital increasingly overwhelmed
Concern about surrounding Alberta's overwhelmed health-care system grew Saturday after an announcement by AHS that health-care workers are being diverted to accommodate swelling admissions at Alberta Children's Hospital.
-
Fire crews limit damage from southeast Calgary couch fire
Quick action by firefighters in some cold conditions prevented a house fire from spreading Saturday night. Crews responded to the 1100 block of Prestwick Circle S.E. just after 7 p.m.
-
Southwest Calgary blaze confined to abandoned home
An abandoned house was destroyed in an early morning fire Saturday.
Edmonton
-
Feds 'not going to waste a lot of time' on Alberta sovereignty bill debate: LeBlanc
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the federal government is taking a wait-and-see approach to whether it may intervene when it comes to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s sovereignty act, but that it is not the focus at the moment.
-
Murder charge laid in October death
RCMP have charged a man in relation to the death of Brandon Loughlin in Red Deer on Oct. 13.
-
McDavid, Draisaitl's four-point performances lead Oilers past Canadiens 5-3
Connor McDavid recorded two goals and two assists, Leon Draisaitl had a goal and three assists and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Montreal Canadiens 5-3 on Saturday.
Vancouver
-
B.C. grandfather still missing after more than 2 years, RCMP say
Mounties in Mission say they're still seeking the public's assistance to find a missing senior last seen on Nov. 2, 2020.
-
Richmond, B.C., 'tax protester' gets 30-month sentence, $120K in fines, CRA says
A B.C. man who evaded more than $120,000 worth of taxes more than a decade ago has been sentenced to 30 months in prison, according to the Canada Revenue Agency.
-
'I am not a criminal': Habs goalie Carey Price speaks against controversial firearms bill
Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price has taken a stance against Ottawa's controversial Bill C-21, which would refine the definition of prohibited assault-style firearms -- drawing the ire of Canadian hunters who say the definition would outlaw weapons used within their practice. Meanwhile, the Liberals have repeatedly stated their intention is not to go after hunters but to restrict certain firearms designed for the "battlefield."
Politics
-
Feds 'not going to waste a lot of time' on Alberta sovereignty bill debate: LeBlanc
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the federal government is taking a wait-and-see approach to whether it may intervene when it comes to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s sovereignty act, but that it is not the focus at the moment.
-
Alberta premier says changes coming to sovereignty bill
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government is crafting changes to be debated next week to reverse the part of a bill that gives her cabinet unfettered power to rewrite laws behind closed doors without legislature approval.
-
'Left in the dark': Government delays place financial pressure on Afghan refugees, say advocates
Refugee advocates are raising concerns that Afghan refugees granted asylum in Canada are being burdened by escalating costs stemming from the government’s delay in processing their claims.
Health
-
'Code orange' briefly activated at BC Children's Hospital amid patient surge
A hospital emergency code typically reserved for natural disasters and mass casualty events was briefly activated at BC Children's Hospital Saturday morning.
-
Bring back masks? Concern grows as Calgary children's hospital increasingly overwhelmed
Concern about surrounding Alberta's overwhelmed health-care system grew Saturday after an announcement by AHS that health-care workers are being diverted to accommodate swelling admissions at Alberta Children's Hospital.
-
CHEO calls in Red Cross as it deals with surge in respiratory patients
Help will arrive at the children's hospital in Ottawa next week as it continues to see "unprecedented volumes" of young patients suffering from respiratory viruses. A team of staff from the Red Cross will begin working at the hospital in the next week.
Sci-Tech
-
Scientists build 'baby' wormhole as sci-fi moves closer to fact
Researchers say they have forged two miniscule simulated black holes in a quantum computer and transmitted a message between them through what amounted to a tunnel in space-time.
-
As Musk is learning, content moderation is a messy job
Since the world's richest man paid $44 billion for Twitter, the platform has struggled to define its rules for misinformation and hate speech, issued conflicting and contradictory announcements, and failed to fully address what researchers say is a troubling rise in hate speech.
-
Rolls-Royce successfully tests hydrogen-powered jet engine
Britain's Rolls-Royce said it has successfully run an aircraft engine on hydrogen, a world aviation first that marks a major step towards proving the gas could be key to decarbonising air travel.
Entertainment
-
Celebrities on the mental-health toll of fame in the social media age
It's that much harder for celebrities to escape the glare of the spotlight when social media has given them a direct line to the public's adoration -- and acrimony. The online overexposure has driven some A-listers to go on social media hiatus or log off permanently in the name of preserving their mental health.
-
Deborah Cox, Tatiana Maslany among those honoured at Canada's Walk of Fame
R&B singer Deborah Cox and actor Tatiana Maslany were among the group of Canadians recognized at Canada's Walk of Fame gala event for excellence in their respected fields.
-
Antisemitic celebrities stoke fears of normalizing hate
A surge of anti-Jewish vitriol, spread by a world-famous rapper, an NBA star and other prominent people, is stoking fears that public figures are normalizing hate and ramping up the risk of violence in a country already experiencing a sharp increase in antisemitism.
Business
-
Food delivery robots hit Canadian sidewalks, but many challenges delay mass adoption
The value proposition for Serve Robotics -- a spinoff of Uber's 2020 food delivery acquisition Postmates that created a fleet of zero-emission robots -- is simple: with slim restaurant margins, a labour crunch and climate change worries 'why move a two-pound burrito in a two-ton car?' But the company faces several roadblocks the path to ubiquity.
-
Canada's inverted yield curve adds to BoC rate hike dilemma
As the Bank of Canada considers ditching oversized interest rate hikes, it is dealing with an economy likely more overheated than previously thought but also the bond market's clearest signal yet that recession and lower inflation lie ahead.
-
Russia rejects US$60-a-barrel cap on its oil, warns of cutoffs
Russian authorities rejected a price cap on the country's oil set by Ukraine's Western supporters and threatened Saturday to stop supplying the nations that endorsed it.
Lifestyle
-
'It's surreal': Kingston, Ont. teen to sing the national anthem at the Raptors game Wednesday
A Kingston, Ont. teenager is getting another chance to live her dream as she is set to sing the national anthem before the crowd at a Toronto Raptors game.
-
A Florida woman is suing Kraft for US$5M, saying Velveeta microwave mac and cheese takes longer to make than advertised
The label on a cup of Velveeta's microwaveable mac and cheese says the meal only takes three and a half minutes to prepare. But a Florida woman says this is false -- and she's suing the manufacturer for US$5 million.
-
Tips to deal with shrinkflation at the mall as some shoppers question discounts
At first glance, it might seem like the deals have never been better as posters in store windows and online ads trumpet a steady stream of holiday sales. But some consumers say the discounts are more hype than real.
Sports
-
'I am not a criminal': Habs goalie Carey Price speaks against controversial firearms bill
Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price has taken a stance against Ottawa's controversial Bill C-21, which would refine the definition of prohibited assault-style firearms -- drawing the ire of Canadian hunters who say the definition would outlaw weapons used within their practice. Meanwhile, the Liberals have repeatedly stated their intention is not to go after hunters but to restrict certain firearms designed for the "battlefield."
-
Poland's Meronk wins Australian Open men's title
A superb 12-metre putt off the back of the last green for eagle was Adrian Meronk's spectacular signature to his Australian Open triumph at Victoria Golf Club.
-
Canadian defender Alistair Johnston joins Celtic after standout World Cup
Defender Alistair Johnston, one of Canada's standout players at the 2022 World Cup, is headed to Scotland's Glasgow Celtic. CF Montreal confirmed the transfer Saturday, saying it will take effect Jan. 1 -- the start of the January transfer window.
Autos
-
'Part of him with me': Sask. man fixing up grandpa's classic truck after finding it for sale on social media
A 24-year-old man from Preeceville, Sask. was reunited with his grandfather's classic, custom-made Ford truck after finding it on social media and plans to restore it to its former glory.
-
November auto sales in Canada up from year ago: DesRosiers report
A report by DesRosiers Automotive Consultants says light vehicle sales in November rose 4.1 per cent compared with last year. The firm estimates 114,966 light vehicle were sold last month.
-
Elon Musk delivers first Tesla Semi truck five years later, still no details
Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk unveiled the company's first heavy-duty Semi truck on Thursday at an event in the electric automaker's Nevada plant, making its first foray into the trucking industry.