Former Pentagon officials briefed Canadian MPs on UFOs, MP and researcher say
Canadian members of Parliament are urging the government to pay more attention to recent U.S. news about “unidentified aerial phenomena,” or UAP: a term used for what are more commonly known as unidentified flying objects and UFOs.
According to Conservative MP Larry Maguire and a Texas-based researcher, at least three Canadian politicians have now sought UAP briefings from former Pentagon officials.
“When you see the information that's come out of the United States, you'd have to take it seriously,” Maguire told CTV News from his Ottawa office. “We need to have a parallel program to what the United States already has.”
On Tuesday, a pair of senior U.S. military officials testified during the first public congressional hearing on UFOs in more than 50 years.
“We know that our service members have encountered unidentified aerial phenomena,” Ronald Moultrie, who oversees the Pentagon’s current UFO research office, said during the hearing. “We're open to any conclusions that we may encounter.”
Earlier this month, CTVNews.ca revealed former Canadian defence minister Harjit Sajjan also received a UFO briefing ahead of the June 2021 release of an unclassified U.S. intelligence report on recent military sightings, which have included UAP that appeared to “maneuver abruptly, or move at considerable speed, without discernable means of propulsion.” Military personnel, police and pilots have also filed reports in Canada.
“We need to identify the origins and the intent of these UAPs, and that certainly can't hurt anything,” Maguire said Tuesday.
Maguire’s office states it arranged a Feb. 16, 2021 briefing for the Manitoba MP and another Conservative parliamentarian with Luis Elizondo, a former U.S. Army counterintelligence officer who reportedly ran a UAP research program before resigning from the Pentagon in 2017.
“Mr. Maguire is absolutely correct in his concern, because he knows that these reports do occur,” Elizondo told CTV News from Wyoming on Tuesday. “I think the time has come for us to have an open and honest dialogue about this topic without fear of retribution, without stigma and associated taboo.”
Maguire has penned a recent op-ed on the subject and has even used his committee work to raise questions about UAP sightings in Canada. Earlier this year, Maguire’s office arranged another briefing with members of the Scientific Coalition for UAP Studies (SCU), an international think tank dedicated to applying scientific methods to UAP research.
Engineer and founding SCU board member Robert Powell was part of that Jan. 28 meeting and says he also participated in an Oct. 20, 2021 briefing for a Liberal member of Parliament.
“Both MPs were very interested in the subject,” Powell told CTVNews.ca from Austin, Texas. “The main thing I try to get across in these types of meetings is basically to give them as good an understanding as I can of the history and the current status of the UAP subject.”
According to Powell, the Oct. 2021 UAP briefing with the Liberal MP included former Pentagon intelligence official Christopher Mellon.
“We have no idea where they’re coming from or what their capabilities are, or what their intent is,” Mellon told CTV News in a June 2021 interview. Mellon did not respond to a request to comment on this story.
Internal briefing documents obtained by CTVNews.ca state the Canadian Armed Forces “does not typically investigate sightings of unexplained phenomena outside the context of investigating potential threats or distress.”
Meanwhile in the U.S., Pentagon UFO programs have operated under various acronyms for years. Questions about the national security implications of sightings have even sparked rare cooperation between Democrats and Republicans, which was evident during Tuesday’s congressional hearing and with a late 2021 Senate initiative to establish a new UAP research office.
“One of the interesting and noteworthy points about the study of UAPs is that everything I have seen both in Canada and the United States is that there is no partisanship on this question,” Powell said. “All parties seem to be interested in this subject, and it’s not a political issue.”
“If there's any issue that we can be nonpartisan on in Canada, it should be this one,” Maguire added.
Ontario NDP MP Matthew Green agrees, saying Canada has nothing to lose by investigating UAP.
“If the testimony coming out of the States provides the public with a glimpse into the seriousness in which they’re taking it, then I think it would be well-advised for us to follow in the same pursuit,” Green told CTVNews.ca on Tuesday from Ottawa. “If they’re having public hearings of this nature, I can only begin to imagine what they already privately know.”
With files from CTV National News field producer William Dugan
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Most horrific': Alberta First Nation investigating after remains of children found
Saddle Lake Cree Nation in eastern Alberta is 'actively researching and investigating' the deaths of at least 200 residential school children who never came home, as remains are being found in unmarked grave sites.
Prince Charles offers remarks about reconciliation as Canadian tour begins
Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, have arrived in St. John's, N.L., to begin a three-day Canadian tour that includes stops in Ottawa and the Northwest Territories.
Alberta premier urges U.S. senators to convince Michigan to stop Line 5 shutdown
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is urging the U.S. government to convince Michigan to abandon its legal campaign against the Line 5 pipeline.
Former Pentagon officials briefed Canadian MPs on UFOs, MP and researcher say
Former Pentagon officials have briefed at least three Canadian members of Parliament about unidentified flying objects, according to a Manitoba MP and a Texas-based researcher.
Poilievre personally holds investment in Bitcoin as he promotes crypto to Canadians
Conservative Party leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre has a personal financial interest in cryptocurrencies that he has promoted during his campaign as a hedge against inflation.
First transgender federal party leader calls for national anti-trans hate strategy
The Green Party of Canada is calling on the federal government to develop a targeted anti-transgender hate strategy, citing a 'rising tide of hate' both in Canada and abroad. Amita Kuttner, who is Canada's first transgender federal party leader, made the call during a press conference on Parliament Hill on Tuesday.
Airport delays: Transport minister says feds not asking airlines to cut back flights
Canada's transport minister is dismissing claims that the federal government asked airlines to reduce their schedules and cancel flights to ease recent travel delays.
Regular travel and public health measures can't coexist: Canadian Airport Council
International arrivals at Canadian airports are so backed up, people are being kept on planes for over an hour after they land because there isn't physically enough space to hold the lineups of travellers, says the Canadian Airports Council.
Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner carjacked at gunpoint outside Toronto movie theatre
A day after Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner was robbed of his Range Rover at gunpoint outside an Etobicoke movie theatre, Toronto police said they have already seen more carjackings so far this year than they did in all of 2021.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
Sexual abuse in the military: Soldiers speak of systemic problems in a 'toxic culture'
W5 investigates sexual misconduct in the military, and interviews Canadian soldiers who claim they were sexually abused while serving their country.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Former dog sled owner quits after learning about alleged gassing of dogs by business partners
A former dog sled owner opens up after watching the W5 documentary 'Dogs in Distress.' She left her large-scale dog sledding operation shortly after the program aired. XP Mi-Loup has since shut down in Quebec.
Private investigator hunts for clues in missing patient cases at North Bay Psychiatric Hospital
Dawn Carisse went missing from the North Bay Psychiatric Hospital more than 2 decades ago. She vanished without a trace. Now a private investigator turned podcaster is finding new clues for her family.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
A rare look at Canada's growing demand for medical assistance in dying
CTV W5 investigates the growing demand for medically-assisted death, and reveals stories of those determined to die with dignity.
Owen Brady's cancer diagnosis didn't stop him from playing high-level hockey
For CTV W5, TSN's Rick Westhead speaks with Owen Brady, a promising Ontario hockey prospect who has had to rebuild his career one skill at a time after being diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his left leg.
Toronto
-
Where is Doug Ford? Experts weigh in on why he’s shying away from the media this election
Political analysts call Doug Ford's approach the “front-runner” strategy and say it started long before the writ was drawn.
-
Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner carjacked at gunpoint outside Toronto movie theatre
A day after Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner was robbed of his Range Rover at gunpoint outside an Etobicoke movie theatre, Toronto police said they have already seen more carjackings so far this year than they did in all of 2021.
-
Ontario man's van has travelled nearly 1M kilometres. Here's his secret
An Ontario man who has nearly 1 million-kilometres on his car is sharing his secret of how he did it.
Ottawa
-
Here's where Prince Charles and Camilla will stop on their visit to Ottawa
Buckingham Palace has released new details on Prince Charles and his wife Camilla’s three-day tour of Canada next month, which includes a stop in Ottawa.
-
'I hit panic mode': Baby formula shortage worrying new parents
Experts say supply chain issues and panic buying are leading to baby formula shortages.
-
Man breaks leg in fall down embankment on Walkley Road
The Ottawa Fire Service says a rope crew helped rescue a man who fell down a steep drop near Walkley Road Tuesday evening.
Barrie
-
Witnesses take the stand in Paul Sadlon sexual assault trial
The sexual assault trial of Barrie businessman Paul Sadlon entered day two with a boss and two colleagues of the complainant taking the stand.
-
Election signs defaced in Simcoe North triggering OPP investigation
Green Party candidate Krystal Brooks said someone vandalized the election signs on her front lawn with a racist message.
-
Three GTA men arrested in Barrie kidnapping: police
Barrie police say they arrested three suspects accused of kidnapping a man last month from a parking lot in the city's south end.
Kitchener
-
Search continues for missing man in Cambridge, still no cause released in child's death
The search continued Tuesday for a man police say may have information about the death of an 8-year-old boy in Cambridge. Neighbours also shared their concerns about the police response.
-
Human remains found in water near Dunnville
Provincial police have launched an investigation after human remains were found in the water in Dunnville, just northwest of Port Maitland.
-
Neighbours and paintball enthusiasts weigh in as Flag Raiders hopes to return to Cambridge property
A contentious topic is back under review in Cambridge. City council is hearing from a number of delegates sharing their thoughts about a paintball company's land and whether it should be re-zoned.
London
-
North London, Ont. playground vandalized with hate symbols
A police investigation has been sparked after a north London, Ont. playground was vandalized with hate symbols.
-
Estimated $50,000 in damages after blaze at Ark Aid Street Mission Tuesday
The London Fire Department responded to a fast-moving blaze early Tuesday evening in the area of Dundas Street and Lyle Street, resulting in an estimated $50,000 worth of damages.
-
One of three suspects in custody after break and enter caught on tape
One person is in custody for allegedly breaking and entering after a Sarnia business owner saw they were being robbed in real-time thanks to a video surveillance system.
Windsor
-
Weapons incident and vandalism in Essex has some calling for return of police-led VIP program in schools
Numerous meetings have taken place since a youth allegedly fired an airsoft gun at a dance last Friday.
-
Man facing fraud charge after allegedly taking more than $800,000 from victims
A Windsor man is facing charges following an investigation into an alleged investment scheme that defrauded more than $800,000 from multiple victims.
-
Section of Ottawa St. closed after motorbike collides with parked car
A person was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries after their motorbike collided with a parked car Tuesday afternoon.
Montreal
-
'We need it now': As ER visits among children rise, Montreal parents want hotline reinstated
Montreal public health officials are considering whether to bring back a special hotline for families with sick children to get them speedy appointments with a doctor. Hospitals are seeing an increase in visits to pediatric emergency rooms.
-
Legault insists health care will be unchanged under Bill 96, calls out 'disinformation'
Peppered with questions on Bill 96, Legault said there's been "disinformation" spreading, in his opinion -- and that on one important question, health care, many critics of the bill are wrong. In fact, the bill is confusing on that point and the details still haven't been fully explained.
-
Montreal road work is a poorly organized mess, auditor general finds
Montreal drivers have a lot of words to describe the city's roads in summer, when the orange pylons pop up: an obstacle course, a maze, a mess. The city's auditor general agrees and offers analysis of why in a new report.
Atlantic
-
N.B. police officer who fatally shot Chantel Moore during wellness check testifies at inquest
The police officer who fatally shot a 26-year-old Indigenous woman during a wellness check in Edmundston, N.B., two years ago says he doesn't know why things escalated so quickly.
-
Confusion over RCMP leadership roles marked early investigation of N.S. mass shooting
When a man disguised as a Mountie started killing people in northern Nova Scotia two years ago, there was considerable confusion over who was in charge of the RCMP operation, newly released documents show.
-
Woman dies from injuries after Halifax stabbing; police investigating homicide
A woman who was stabbed overnight in the Halifax area has died from her injuries.
Winnipeg
-
Federal regulator demands answers from Bell MTS over landline service complaints
Federal regulators are demanding answers and solutions from the bell MTS after several Manitobans have spoken out about their landline phone service which they call unacceptable.
-
Police find 19 guns at Winnipeg home; two men arrested
Two Winnipeg men are facing firearm-related charges after Winnipeg police officers seized 19 guns from a home in the city’s Southwood neighbourhood.
-
'He was a totally different kid': The impact of cannabis oil on the health of children
A Manitoba mother says the use of cannabis oil has had a profound impact on the health of her child.
Calgary
-
'He has lost': Kenney critic warns his UCP constituency won't accept premier win in review
The ballots are in and tension is building within the United Conservative Party ahead of Wednesday's revelation of the result of Jason Kenney's leadership review.
-
Concerns raised after Alberta Education announces new pilot draft curriculum
Alberta schools boards can choose to pilot three more subjects in the new K-6 draft curriculum this fall, which is drawing criticism from some parents and student advocates.
-
Battle lines drawn as Flames and Oilers get ready for epic series
The last time the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers faced each other in the playoffs was way back in 1991.
Edmonton
-
'He has lost': Kenney critic warns his UCP constituency won't accept premier win in review
The ballots are in and tension is building within the United Conservative Party ahead of Wednesday's revelation of the result of Jason Kenney's leadership review.
-
'Most horrific': Alberta First Nation investigating after remains of children found
Saddle Lake Cree Nation in eastern Alberta is 'actively researching and investigating' the deaths of at least 200 residential school children who never came home, as remains are being found in unmarked grave sites.
-
Edmonton considering a shift to smaller, cheaper rec centres to build them faster
Users of the oldest public swimming pool in Edmonton celebrated a small victory Tuesday as a new Scona rec centre was added to the queue of projects awaiting funds.
Vancouver
-
'So disappointing': B.C. charities struggling as gas prices soar
The soaring cost of gas is hitting charities in Metro Vancouver hard and organizations are worried they will soon have to make tough decisions and cuts to services if they don’t get some relief.
-
Parents anxiously awaiting updates as Health Canada assesses COVID-19 vaccine for young kids
Nearly three weeks after Moderna became the first pharmaceutical company to apply for Health Canada approval of its COVID-19 vaccine for young children, the regulatory agency is tight-lipped about progress.
-
'Irreplaceable': Thieves steal war veterans' donated items from Chilliwack museum
Volunteers with the CFB Chilliwack Historical Society are reeling after thieves broke into a military museum and stole irreplaceable items donated by war veterans and their families.
Politics
-
Poilievre personally holds investment in Bitcoin as he promotes crypto to Canadians
Conservative Party leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre has a personal financial interest in cryptocurrencies that he has promoted during his campaign as a hedge against inflation.
-
Airport delays: Transport minister says feds not asking airlines to cut back flights
Canada's transport minister is dismissing claims that the federal government asked airlines to reduce their schedules and cancel flights to ease recent travel delays.
-
Liberals move to bar sanctioned Russians from Canada through immigration amendments
The Liberal government is moving to ban Russians sanctioned over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine from entering Canada. The government tabled proposed amendments to federal immigration law in the Senate on Tuesday to ensure foreign nationals subject to sanctions under the Special Economic Measures Act are inadmissible to Canada.
Health
-
Conspiracy theorists flock to bird flu, spreading falsehoods
The return of the avian flu is also spawning fantastical claims similar to the ones that arose during the COVID-19 pandemic, underscoring how conspiracy theories often emerge at times of uncertainty, and how the internet and a deepening distrust of science and institutions fuel their spread.
-
Fauci says 'no' to serving under Donald Trump should he win a second term
White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said he would not continue to serve in his role if Donald Trump was elected to a second term as president.
-
U.K. officials: 4 men infected with 'rare' monkeypox in London
British health authorities say they have identified four 'rare and unusual' cases of the disease monkeypox among men who appear to have been infected in London and had no history of travel to the African countries where the smallpox-like disease is endemic.
Sci-Tech
-
U.S. official says Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins
Two senior U.S. defence intelligence officials said on Tuesday the Pentagon is committed to determining the origins of what it calls 'unidentified aerial phenomena' - commonly termed UFOs - but acknowledged many remain beyond the government's ability to explain.
-
Musk wars with Twitter over his buyout deal - on Twitter
Tesla CEO Elon Musk promised that taking over Twitter would enable him to rid the social media platform of its annoying “spam bots.” Now he's arguing - without presenting any evidence - that there might be just too many of those automated accounts for the US$44 billion deal to move ahead.
-
Twitch, a live-streaming giant, comes under scrutiny after Buffalo shooting
Twitch, the livestreaming giant popular among video gamers, has been thrust into the national spotlight after the suspect in the Buffalo grocery store mass shooting tried to broadcast the attack on the platform.
Entertainment
-
Amber Heard cross-examined about fights with Johnny Depp
Lawyers for Johnny Depp on Tuesday questioned the truthfulness of Amber Heard's accusation that Depp sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle.
-
Zelenskyy opens Cannes Film Festival, links war and cinema
The 75th Cannes Film Festival kicked off Tuesday with an eye turned to Russia's war in Ukraine and a live satellite video address from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who called on a new generation of filmmakers to confront dictators as Charlie Chaplin satirized Adolf Hitler.
-
Margot Robbie in talks to join 'Pirates' movie without Depp, producer says
'Pirates of the Caribbean' producer Jerry Bruckheimer reminded fans in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that the future of his Disney mega-franchise does not currently include Johnny Depp, but talks are ongoing with actress Margot Robbie.
Business
-
Stocks rise on Wall Street; report shows strong retail sales
Stocks rose in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday as investors review an encouraging report on retail sales and a mixed batch of earnings updates from several big retailers.
-
Musk wars with Twitter over his buyout deal - on Twitter
Tesla CEO Elon Musk promised that taking over Twitter would enable him to rid the social media platform of its annoying “spam bots.” Now he's arguing - without presenting any evidence - that there might be just too many of those automated accounts for the US$44 billion deal to move ahead.
-
U.K. company scraps ‘unlimited holiday’ plan after finding staff took fewer days off
A U.K-based recruiting company is scrapping its unlimited vacation policy for employees in favour of a fixed vacation limit of 32 days, a policy that its founder says will offer more ‘clarity’ on vacation standards.
Lifestyle
-
Quebec teen breaks national record for fastest Rubik's cube solve while blindfolded
A Quebec teen has broken a national record for the fastest time to solve a Rubik's cube while wearing a blindfold.
-
Ontario retiree buys 'cheapest home in the GTA'. This is what she got
A retiree in Ontario has just purchased what is being called the 'cheapest home in the GTA'—a caboose located on a commercially zoned parking lot near Milton.
-
Potted plant 'performs' music at Indigenous art gallery on Vancouver Island
When Rande Cook first spotted the potted plant, he 'hired' it on the spot. There was something about the snake plant that seemed to speak to him.
Sports
-
Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner carjacked at gunpoint outside Toronto movie theatre
A day after Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner was robbed of his Range Rover at gunpoint outside an Etobicoke movie theatre, Toronto police said they have already seen more carjackings so far this year than they did in all of 2021.
-
Louisiana bill limiting trans athletes nears governor's desk
A bill that would keep transgender women and girls in Louisiana from competing on college and K-12 women's and girls' athletic teams was approved Tuesday 72-21 by the state House, moving the bill closer to the desk of Gov. John Bel Edwards, who vetoed similar legislation last year.
-
'Great for all of Alberta': Flames, Oilers prepare for battle in second round
Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk weren't even born the last time the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers met in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but they still understand how much the Battle of Alberta means to fans of both teams.
Autos
-
Nearly 43,000 people died on U.S. roads last year, agency says
Nearly 43,000 people were killed on U.S. roads last year, the highest number in 16 years as Americans returned to the highways after the pandemic forced many to stay at home.
-
N.S. gas prices jump by 9.5 cents; price of diesel to be adjusted at midnight
Tuesday was another record-breaking day for gas prices in Nova Scotia after they jumped by 9.5 cents overnight -- just four days after they had reached $2 per litre in some parts of the province.
-
Renault sells Russia's Avtovaz stake, but leaves room for return
Renault will sell its majority stake in carmaker Avtovaz to a Russian science institute, the French carmaker said on Monday, adding that the deal included a six-year option to buy back the stake.