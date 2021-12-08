Advertisement
Former Canadian Space Agency engineer charged for allegedly acting on behalf of Chinese company: RCMP
Published Wednesday, December 8, 2021 2:14PM EST Last Updated Wednesday, December 8, 2021 2:14PM EST
The Canadian Space Agency logo is shown in this undated handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Canadian Space Agency)
A former employee of the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) has been charged with breach of trust for allegedly acting on behalf of a Chinese aerospace company while carrying out his duties.
RCMP said in a news release that Wanping Zheng used his status as an engineer with the CSA to negotiate agreements for satellite station facilities to be installed in Iceland.
Zheng, 61, has a scheduled court appearance in Longueuil, Que., on Dec. 15. The allegations against him have not been tested in court.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more details.