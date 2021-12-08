A former employee of the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) has been charged with breach of trust for allegedly acting on behalf of a Chinese aerospace company while carrying out his duties.

RCMP said in a news release that Wanping Zheng used his status as an engineer with the CSA to negotiate agreements for satellite station facilities to be installed in Iceland.

Zheng, 61, has a scheduled court appearance in Longueuil, Que., on Dec. 15. The allegations against him have not been tested in court.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more details.