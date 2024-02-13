Canada

    • Flights cancelled as winter storm heads for Atlantic Canada

    Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for large swathes of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland.

    Southern and eastern Nova Scotia could see 15 to 25 centimetres of snow and wind gusts of 60 to 80 km/h as the powerful storm hits the province Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. The highest snowfall is expected along the Atlantic coast.

    Even more snow is anticipated in Newfoundland, with 30 to 50 cm in the forecast and the possibility of larger amounts in some areas. The storm is expected to impact Newfoundland from Wednesday morning until early Friday, with the heaviest snow arriving by Wednesday night.

    "Strong winds and fresh snow will likely give whiteout conditions to some areas," Environment Canada warned. "Winter storm warnings are issued when multiple types of severe winter weather are expected to occur together."

    The hazardous winter conditions are being caused by a passing nor'easter, which is a type of North Atlantic cyclone.

    The storm is also sweeping across the northeastern U.S., causing some airlines to cancel flights to and from cities like New York, New Jersey, Boston and Philadelphia. Airlines have also cancelled numerous flights to and from Halifax.

    In Newfoundland, storm surge warnings are also in place for St. John's and many other coastal communities, especially for northeast-facing shorelines. Waves from five to seven metres are expected during high tide late Wednesday night.

    "Impacts from storm surge are expected, including coastal flooding, beach erosion, minor infrastructure damage, spread of coastal debris, and localized coastal road washouts," Environment Canada said.

    Environment Canada has also issued snowfall warnings for southwestern Alberta, including Fort Macleod, Canmore, Kananaskis County and Waterton Lakes National Park. Heavy snow that began overnight is expected to bring a total of 12 to 20 cm by the end of the day Tuesday.

    "Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow," Environment Canada explained. "Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions."

    As much as 80 cm of snow fell on Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island in another storm earlier in the month.

    This is a developing story and will be updated

