Fire crews fight to control blaze near Yellowknife as last remaining residents urged to leave
The mayor of Yellowknife is urging the city's last remaining residents to leave for safer areas, stressing that while a nearby fire has not touched the territorial capital, it is still not safe for people to return or stick around.
Officials in the Northwest Territories, where about half of the population has been displaced due to ongoing wildfires, said in an update Friday evening that more than 19,000 people have left Yellowknife to date.
Of the 2,600 people still left in the capital, 1,600 are considered non-essential workers.
"It happens in every community that is trying to evacuate," Yellowknife Mayor Rebecca Alty told CTV News Channel on Saturday.
"There's a few folks that just want to stay and protect their property or they don't think it's real, they think it's not a threat, so it's a challenge, but we'll continue to stress — now is the time to leave. The time is not when it's actually a critical emergency."
Alty said the reason is so crews who are helping to protect the community can "focus on the threat at hand and not trying to get people out of the way of the danger."
"So, again, really encourage anybody, if your family is still here, keep trying to encourage them to leave," she added.
Yellowknife, a city of about 22,000 people, and other communities in the Northwest Territories are currently under an evacuation order and the territorial government has declared a state of emergency because of the fires.
Most residents have fled to Alberta and Manitoba by road and evacuation flights.
The B.C. government, meanwhile, has also declared a state of emergency due to fires there, namely in the West Kelowna area.
Officials in the Northwest Territories have been monitoring a fire 15 kilometres to the northwest of Yellowknife, especially with winds shifting and blowing to the east.
Crews have created firebreaks, or strips of land that are cleared of trees and brush that could fuel fires, and used sprinklers and air tankers to help stop the fire from potentially spreading.
"While there remains a possibility that this fire reaches the outskirts of Yellowknife by the end of the weekend given wind conditions, the risk of this timeline has fallen with a little help from weather and some successful days of firefighting," an update from the Northwest Territories government Friday evening said.
The territorial government adds that while conditions have been cooler than forecast, Sunday could see a return to hotter temperatures in the 20s combined with westerly winds.
"More tough days ahead – but some good days of limited growth is always good news."
Alty said while there has been some rain, it is still not enough to control the fire.
"I don't want to paint the over-positive picture because I also have heard, 'Oh, OK, it's safe to come back.' No, no, no, no, it's not," she said.
RADIO STATION FEELS 'STUNTED' OVER META BLACKOUT
Devin Bellinger, programming director for 100.1 True North Radio in Yellowknife, told CTV News Channel that he saw people at local grocery stores and trying to fill up their vehicles on Friday.
"There's a lot of mixed feelings about people leaving on their own accord," he said. "Maybe some people were getting their last-minute supplies yesterday, but there were also a lot of people who did leave."
Bellinger has chosen to stay behind but said he has plans in place to leave by air or vehicle if he needs to.
Highway 3, the only major roadway in or out of Yellowknife, remains open and officials say thousands of people and vehicles have already left the city.
"If the fires breach the city, I'm sure a lot of those people who would stay behind will probably take off at that point," Bellinger said.
However, he said the ability to communicate to listeners and readers through social media has been "stunted" due to Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, blocking some Canadians from seeing news on their platforms in opposition to the federal government's Online News Act.
The law forces companies such as Meta and Google to develop agreements to compensate news companies for sharing their content.
Meta said in a statement Thursday that Canadians could still use the company's platforms "to connect with their communities and access reputable information, including content from official government agencies, emergency services and non-governmental organizations."
Content posted on the Facebook page for 100.1 True North could not be viewed by CTVNews.ca at the time of publication.
"We are able to still update our website and the problem is it's hard to reach everyone who's evacuated, who follows our social (media pages) because of this," Bellinger said.
"And whoever is to blame for it, it's certainly something that tech giants should consider in emergency situations like this."
News Media Canada, the Canadian Association of Broadcasters and the CBC have filed a request to the Competition Bureau to investigate and prohibit Meta from blocking news on its platforms. CTV News is a division of Bell Media, which is a member of the Canadian Association of Broadcasters.
With files from CTV National News Alberta Bureau Chief Bill Fortier
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Fire crews fight to control blaze near Yellowknife as last remaining residents urged to leave
The mayor of Yellowknife is urging the city's last remaining residents to leave for safer areas, stressing that while a nearby fire has not touched the territorial capital, it is still not safe for people to return or stick around.
Firefighters are risking their lives on the frontlines. Here are some of their stories
This year's fire season has been unlike any other, and the stress from fighting wildfires can be both mentally and physically taxing. Here's what it's like to be a firefighter on the frontlines.
Residents of B.C.'s Shuswap experiencing 'unparalleled crisis,' regional district says
Thousands of people were ordered to evacuate their homes along Shuswap Lake Friday in what the regional district called its "most devastating wildfire day in history."
WATCH LIVE | No new evacuation orders overnight, but thousands still displaced in B.C.'s Okanagan
Evacuation alerts expanded on both sides of Okanagan Lake overnight, but there were no new orders for Kelowna or West Kelowna residents to flee the flames of encroaching wildfires.
Russian missile attack kills 7 in northern Ukrainian city as Zelenskyy visits NATO candidate Sweden
A Russian missile attack in the centre of a northern Ukrainian city on Saturday killed seven people and wounded over a hundred others, including children, Ukrainian officials said.
Hurricane Hilary threatens 'catastrophic and life-threatening' flooding in Mexico and California
Hurricane Hilary headed for Mexico's Baja California Saturday as the U.S, National Hurricane Center predicted 'catastrophic and life-threatening flooding' for the peninsula and for the southwestern United States, where it is forecast to make land as a tropical storm on Sunday.
Former Quebec NDP MP Romeo Saganash charged with sexual assault in Winnipeg
Winnipeg police say former New Democrat MP Romeo Saganash has been charged with sexual assault.
B.C. government declares province-wide state of emergency over wildfire situation
The B.C. government has declared a province-wide state of emergency due to the growing number of aggressive wildfires threatening communities.
'Just like a war zone': Yellowknife residents describe evacuation route, community support
Yellowknife residents describe scorched scenes and community support as they flee their city due to the threat of wildfires.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
W5 Investigates | Secretly recorded footage exposes conditions at Ontario's roadside zoos
In the summer of 2022, advocacy group Animal Justice secretly documented conditions at so-called "roadside zoos" across Ontario. CTV W5 investigates what happens at facilities with little oversight and regulation.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
'I want them to see that I never gave up': How Sheldon Guy kept coaching basketball after losing his vision
High school basketball coach Sheldon Guy lost his vision – days later, he returned to coaching. CTV W5 reveals his emotional journey and the inspirational message he has for the players on his team.
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
Toronto
-
The rudest and most polite cities in Canada are both in Ontario
The rudest and most polite city in Canada are both located in Ontario, according to an unofficial survey.
-
Will Bo Bichette return to the Toronto Blue Jays' roster today?
After nearly three weeks injured, all-star shortstop Bo Bichette could return to the Toronto Blue Jays’ active roster for Saturday’s game.
-
This is why a fake referee is handing out yellow and red cards to Toronto drivers
Most drivers get handed a ticket from a police officer when they break traffic rules, but some in Toronto are now being handed yellow or red cards by a fake soccer referee for their driving behaviour.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Fire damages townhomes in Ottawa's Greenboro neighbourhood
Four people were injured in a two-alarm fire that badly damaged four townhomes in Ottawa's east end on Saturday. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
-
Man killed in overnight shooting in Ottawa's southeast end
Emergency crews responded to a call for a shooting in the 4000 block of Farmers Way at approximately 3:45 a.m. Saturday.
-
Driver stopped for speeding on Hwy. 416 had two unbuckled children in the backseat
Ontario Provincail Police stopped the driver of a vehicle for speeding 143 km/h on Highway 416 in North Grenville
Barrie
-
Tay Twp. community shaken after shooting, increased crime this summer
After Thursday's shooting, Tay Township residents are calling for a larger police presence within Victoria Harbour, with a noticeable increase in crime his summer.
-
Woman airlifted to hospital after Tottenham crash
One person has been seriously injured after a crash in Tottenham Friday evening.
-
Man marks major milestone of 200th blood donation
It was a special day at the Barrie chapter of Canadian Blood Services as a familiar face marked a major milestone.
Kitchener
-
Accused in University of Waterloo stabbing appears in court
The man charged in a stabbing attack at the University of Waterloo appeared in court in-person Friday.
-
13th annual Riverfest returns to Elora
Thousands of music lovers packed Elora’s Bissel Park on Friday to kick of the first day Riverfest.
-
New drug-testing device now in use in Kitchener
A new drug-testing device in Kitchener is giving decision-making power to people who use unregulated drugs.
London
-
Fatal collision claims one life near Formosa
Police in Bruce County are investigating after a single-vehicle crash claimed one life near Formosa in the early morning hours of Saturday.
-
London woman charged after assaulting stranger with pepper spray, resisting arrest
A London woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly got into an argument with a stranger before pepper spraying them earlier this week.
-
Simple Reflections for Artists hits the stage in downtown London
Some of London, Ont.’s future great talents could be seen at Covent Garden Market square Friday night.
Windsor
-
Daytime shooting in Walkerville, a Windsor man loses $75K in a scam, and Stellantis employees are offered termination packages: Top Windsor stories this week
A Windsor man is devastated after losing $75,000 in a scam, one person has died after an apartment fire, police are searching for two suspects after a man was shot in Walkerville, Stellantis workers are offered a voluntary termination package, and a man was found on a sidewalk suffering from severe head injuries.
-
'My daughter and I celebrated with champagne and balloons': Belle River woman wins $100K
A mother and grandmother from Belle River is celebrating with her family after winning $100,000 during a recent Lotto Max draw.
-
'Decimated': Windsor man says he lost $75,000 in online trading scam
'Decimated' is how a Windsor man describes his life after he said he was manipulated by scammers.
Montreal
-
Inexperienced teachers should start in kindergarten where it's 'less demanding': Que. education minister
A Quebec kindergarten teacher says the education minister is out of touch with the realities of her profession after he said in a recent radio interview that her work was "less demanding" than other teaching jobs.
-
Cirque du Soleil show cut short after two performers injured in fall
A Cirque du Soleil show in Montreal was cut short Friday night after two performers were injured onstage. A spokesperson for the circus said the pair were performing a 'human cradle act,' when one performer hangs by their knees from a rectangular frame while swinging and catching another performer by the arms.
-
Former Quebec NDP MP Romeo Saganash charged with sexual assault in Winnipeg
Winnipeg police say former New Democrat MP Romeo Saganash has been charged with sexual assault.
Atlantic
-
Some Maritimers forced to leave Yellowknife as wildfires burn
Among those fleeing fires in the Northwest Territories are Maritimers who live up north.
-
N.S. health officials unable to determine source of legionnaires' disease outbreak
Nova Scotia health officials say they have been unable to determine the source of bacteria that caused a recent outbreak of legionnaires' disease in the New Glasgow, N.S., area.
-
“It seems to be getting better and better every year”: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Saint John hold 18th annual Big Book Sale
The event brings in over $20,000 for the non-profit organization, making it one of the most important fundraisers each year.
Winnipeg
-
Yellowknife wildfire evacuees arrive in Manitoba
Evacuees from the Northwest Territories have begun arriving in Winnipeg as their northern homes remain under a state of emergency.
-
Former Quebec NDP MP Romeo Saganash charged with sexual assault in Winnipeg
Winnipeg police say former New Democrat MP Romeo Saganash has been charged with sexual assault.
-
Woman dies in single-vehicle rollover: RCMP
A woman from Pine Creek First Nation is dead after a single-vehicle rollover Friday afternoon.
Calgary
-
Residents of B.C.'s Shuswap experiencing 'unparalleled crisis,' regional district says
Thousands of people were ordered to evacuate their homes along Shuswap Lake Friday in what the regional district called its "most devastating wildfire day in history."
-
South Sudanese youth conference in Calgary
The third annual South Sudanese Youth of Canada (SSYC) conference is taking over the University of Calgary this weekend.
-
Champion Tour golfers get early tee times to beat the wind in Friday's opening round of Shaw Charity Classic
The Shaw Charity Classic got off to an earlier start than planned Friday.
Edmonton
-
'Everyone should leave tonight': Over 19,000 residents flee Yellowknife as wildfires approach
Amid evacuation orders, the mayor of Yellowknife is urging non-essential workers to leave by Friday night as wildfires remain 15 km northwest of the city’s boundaries.
-
B.C. government declares province-wide state of emergency over wildfire situation
The B.C. government has declared a province-wide state of emergency due to the growing number of aggressive wildfires threatening communities.
-
Russian missile attack kills 7 in northern Ukrainian city as Zelenskyy visits NATO candidate Sweden
A Russian missile attack in the centre of a northern Ukrainian city on Saturday killed seven people and wounded over a hundred others, including children, Ukrainian officials said.
Vancouver
-
Residents of B.C.'s Shuswap experiencing 'unparalleled crisis,' regional district says
Thousands of people were ordered to evacuate their homes along Shuswap Lake Friday in what the regional district called its "most devastating wildfire day in history."
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | No new evacuation orders overnight, but thousands still displaced in B.C.'s Okanagan
Evacuation alerts expanded on both sides of Okanagan Lake overnight, but there were no new orders for Kelowna or West Kelowna residents to flee the flames of encroaching wildfires.
-
Hundreds of care home patients relocated due to Kelowna-area wildfires
Hundreds of patients from care homes in the Kelowna area are being relocated due to the devastating wildfires burning in the region.
Politics
-
Former Quebec NDP MP Romeo Saganash charged with sexual assault in Winnipeg
Winnipeg police say former New Democrat MP Romeo Saganash has been charged with sexual assault.
-
Federal underfunding of Indigenous housing leads to years-long wait-lists, frustration
Canada's housing shortage has become a major issue in federal politics as people struggle to afford home prices and rent. But in some Indigenous communities, inadequate housing is nothing new.
-
How wildfire evacuees can access federal financial aid amid evacuations
Wildfire evacuees that have lost their jobs and need to apply for federal employment insurance will have their applications prioritized, according to Canada's Minister of Citizens' Services Terry Beech.
Health
-
Ozempic shortage expected in Canada: manufacturer
A shortage of diabetes drug Ozempic that is used off-label for weight loss is expected in Canada, the manufacturer says.
-
New drug to treat postpartum depression in U.S. also needed in Canada 'ASAP': doctor
The approval of a fast-acting, short-term medication in the United States to treat postpartum depression has Canadian maternal health experts and advocates hoping people north of the border will soon have access to the same treatment.
-
Ottawa 'shouldn't walk around with a stick' to enforce health deals: Holland
Newly appointed Health Minister Mark Holland says he doesn't want to go waving a stick around as he negotiates the final details of a health accord with provinces and territories, and it'll largely be up to Canadians to hold them accountable.
Sci-Tech
-
Two brands suspend advertising on X after their ads appeared next to pro-Nazi content
At least two brands have said they will suspend advertising on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, after their ads and those of other companies were run on an account promoting fascism. The issue came less than a week after X CEO Linda Yaccarino publicly affirmed the company’s commitment to brand safety for advertisers.
-
Microsoft to shut Xbox 360's online store next year
Microsoft said on Thursday it would pull the plug on Xbox 360's online store and marketplace next year, as it focuses on its latest consoles and subscription service Game Pass.
-
LinkedIn launches government ID-based verification in Canada to build trust
Canadian LinkedIn users wanting to ensure the public that they're the real deal now have another method of verifying their online/digital identity: government identification.
Entertainment
-
'My heart breaks': 'Love It or List It Vancouver' co-host's Okanagan Lake cabin destroyed in wildfire
A B.C. Realtor and television star is among those whose property has been destroyed by the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna.
-
Dealer gets 10 years in prison in death of actor Michael K. Williams
A New York City drug dealer was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for providing "The Wire" actor Michael K. Williams with fentanyl-laced heroin, causing his death.
-
Hollywood strikes may put spotlight on local talent at TIFF: filmmakers, programmers
Canadian filmmakers and programmers say homegrown talent could draw more attention at this year's Toronto International Film Festival as Hollywood strikes disrupt the industry.
Business
-
GM's Cruise autonomous vehicle unit agrees to cut fleet in half after 2 crashes in San Francisco
General Motors' Cruise autonomous vehicle unit has agreed to cut its fleet of San Francisco robotaxis in half as authorities investigate two recent crashes in the city.
-
San Francisco launches driverless bus service following robotaxi expansion
San Francisco has launched an autonomous shuttle service -- less than a week after California regulators approved the expansion of robotaxis despite traffic and safety concerns.
-
Ex-Rogers CEO Joe Natale suing company for wrongful dismissal, seeking $24 million
Former Rogers CEO Joe Natale is suing the company for wrongful dismissal and breach of contract, while alleging Rogers chairman Edward Rogers carried out 'malicious, high-handed, and oppressive conduct.'
Lifestyle
-
Millions of old analogue photos are sitting in storage. Digitizing them can unlock countless memories
Giving analogue photos new digital life can resurface long-buried memories and make them feel fresh. It can bring back the roar of the water in old vacation snapshots, resurrect long-gone relatives in their prime and rekindle the warmth of a childhood pet's unconditional love.
-
Budgeting important part of RESP spending plan as students head to school
Parents across the country are getting ready to tap into registered education savings plans to help pay for their children's post-secondary schooling this fall.
-
10 years ago, an Ontario doctor operated on a little girl's brain. Now, she works alongside him
A neurosurgeon who performed life-saving brain surgery on a 10-year-old patient a decade ago said it’s surreal to work alongside her in his lab this summer.
Sports
-
Canada's Evan Dunfee places fourth in men's 20km race walk at world championships
Canada's Evan Dunfee placed fourth in the men's 20-kilometre race walk at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday.
-
England women's team unites fans as once ignored squad eyes nation's first World Cup title since '66
As England's soccer team prepares to play in the final of the Women's World Cup, it will be backed by rabid fans, men and women, from all backgrounds hoping that this football-mad nation can finally win a title after 57 years of frustration.
-
Poor water quality halts Paris Olympics swimming test event in the Seine
Paris Olympics organizers and other officials cancelled a paratriathlon swimming test event Saturday in the Seine River because of new concerns about water quality.
Autos
-
This twisted hunk of metal that used to be a Ferrari just sold for nearly US$2 million. Here's why
A hulk of dented, torn and scorched metal that was, decades ago, a Ferrari race car just sold at an RM Sotheby’s auction in California for $1.9 million.
-
Access to electric vehicle charging getting better but not quickly enough
If you live in Montreal or Vancouver and own an electric car, finding somewhere to charge it is likely as easy as a quick search of an app. If you live almost anywhere else in Canada, the struggle to find a charging station is real.
-
Felipe Massa's lawyers seek compensation for lost 2008 F1 title
Lawyers for former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa have started legal action against Formula One bosses and the governing FIA seeking substantial damages resulting from an alleged 'conspiracy' that denied him the 2008 championship.