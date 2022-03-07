YELLOWKNIFE -- Transport Canada says a plane carrying two Russian nationals that was grounded in Yellowknife last week broke airspace restrictions.

It says the plane's two pilots and the Russian who chartered the plane each have been fined $3,000, while the Geneva-based aircraft operator has been fined $15,000.

Transport Canada says the plane is not Russian-owned or operated, but it still broke Canadian aviation regulations.

Canada closed its airspace to Russian-owned or operated aircraft on Feb. 27 due to Russia's attack on Ukraine.

Transport Canada says the plane has been cleared to leave Yellowknife, but without any passengers.

The plane was on its way to the High Arctic when it was grounded Tuesday.