Federal minimum wage, taxes on alcohol: Here's what's changing in Canada April 1
Several major changes that could impact your wallet are on their way, some of which take effect April 1.
The federal minimum wage is set to increase by $1.10—from $15.55 per hour to $16.65—and you may end up paying more for gas and alcohol as of Saturday.
MINIMUM WAGE
The minimum wage increase is meant to keep up with inflation and is based on the consumer price index, which rose 6.8 per cent last year, according to the federal government.
This wage increase only applies to federally-regulated private sectors such as banks, postal and courier services and interprovincial air, rail, road, and marine transportation. The government says the increase will help around 26,000 Canadian workers make life more affordable.
If the minimum wage is higher in the province or territory you live in, your employer must pay the higher amount.
Here are the provinces and territories where the minimum wage is set to increase on April 1:
- Manitoba: $13.50 to $14.15
- New Brunswick: $13.75 to $14.75
- Newfoundland and Labrador: $13.70 to $14.50
- Nova Scotia: $13.60 to $14.50
- Yukon: $15.70 to $16.77
To learn more about minimum wage in Canada, visit the government’s website.
ALCOHOL TAX
The excise tax on alcohol was set to increase by 6.3 per cent April 1, which would have been the largest hike in more than 40 years. However, the feds instead temporarily capped it at two per cent after outcry from microbrewers and distillers.
The temporary cap will only remain in effect for a fiscal year, but it’s still a major win for those in the industry, according to Beer Canada president CJ Hélie.
The federal alcohol tax raises automatically based on inflation each year, which is why the planned increase was so high at 6.3 per cent. It is separate from provincial fees and sales taxes.
The government expects to collect $100 million from the excise tax in the 2023-24 fiscal year, according to federal documents.
CARBON PRICE
Expect to pay more at the pumps when you fill up your vehicle starting Saturday, as the federal government’s carbon pricing increases from $50 per tonne to $65 per tonne. The Canadian Taxpayers’ Federation says that change will amount to 14.31 cents per litre of gas, up from 11.05 cents per litre.
B.C. NATURAL GAS PRICES
People living in British Columbia will soon see a break on their natural gas bill starting April 1.
After getting approval from the British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC), FortisBC is lowering the amount it charges for natural gas.
FortisBC will charge $4.159 per gigajoule for gas, $1 less than its previous rate of $5.159. The price will remain in effect until June 30.
FortisBC changes what it charges for natural gas every fiscal quarter (with BCUC approval) to reflect the cost of acquiring natural gas at market-based prices.
People in the Lower Mainland will save about $7.50 every month on their bill on average, or about seven per cent, according to FortisBC estimates. In northeast B.C. around Fort Nelson, people could save an average of $10.40.
ONTARIO RECYCLING FEE
If you live in Ontario and like to drink juice or pop, you’ll be paying a bit more for the sweet beverages starting April 1 because of a new province-wide recycling program.
Certain non-alcoholic drinks may have a “container recycling fee” added when you buy them going forward.
The fee is being imposed by the Canadian Beverage Container Recycling Association (CBCRA), which is comprised of large waste producers such as Coca Cola, Loblaw Companies Ltd., and Nestle Canada as well as several others.
CBCRA spokesperson Sheri Moerkerk told CTV News Toronto in February the fees are likely to be passed on to consumers.
The recycling fee can be anywhere between one and three cents per drink depending on what type of container it’s in, however it does not affect alcoholic beverages.
With files from CTVNews.ca Producer Sonja Puzic, CTVNews.ca Writers Michael Lee and Natasha O'Neill, CTV News Ottawa Senior Digital Lead Michael Woods, CTV News Toronto Multi-Platform Writer Katherine DeClerq, CTVNewsVancouver.ca Staff, and The Canadian Press.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal minimum wage, taxes on alcohol: Here's what's changing in Canada April 1
The federal minimum wage is increasing from $15.55 per hour to $16.65, and taxes are going up on gas and alcohol nationwide starting April 1.
Akwesasne: Two more bodies found in St. Lawrence River, bring total dead to eight
Police say the bodies of eight migrants have been retrieved from the waters off the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne, straddling the Canada - U.S. border. The people whose bodies were recovered Thursday and Friday consisted of two families of Romanian and Indian origins who were likely trying to enter the U.S. illegally, police said Friday.
Trudeau defends appointment of cabinet minister's sister-in-law as interim ethics commissioner
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending the appointment of senior Liberal cabinet minister Dominic LeBlanc's sister-in-law as Canada's interim ethics commissioner.
Gwyneth Paltrow scores court win that means more than her $1 countersuit
Gwyneth Paltrow 's motivation to go to trial to fight a lawsuit accusing her of sending a fellow skier “absolutely flying” at a posh Utah ski resort in 2016 was about vindication. She got it when a jury found her not at fault in the collision, granting her exactly the $1 she sought in her countersuit
The Laundress issues new recall after carcinogen found in fabric conditioners
Luxury detergent brand The Laundress has announced another recall of its products after discovering a known carcinogen in its line of fabric conditioners.
A 106-year-old from the Philippines is Vogue's oldest ever cover model
Vogue Philippines has revealed Apo Whang-Od as the cover star of its April issue, a move that makes the 106-year-old tattoo artist from the Philippines the oldest person ever to appear on the front of Vogue.
'Rust' set manager convicted in death of cinematographer
Dave Halls, first assistant director on Western "Rust, was sentenced on Friday for the on-set shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, marking the first conviction for the 2021 fatality which shook Hollywood.
Andrew Tate to leave Romanian jail, put under house arrest
Andrew Tate, the divisive internet personality who has spent months in a Romanian jail on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking, has won an appeal to replace his detention with house arrest, an official said Friday.
Trump to be arraigned Tuesday to face New York indictment
Former U.S. President Donald Trump will be arraigned Tuesday after his indictment in New York City, court officials said Friday, his formal surrender and arrest presenting the historic, shocking scene of a former U.S. commander in chief forced to stand before a judge.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates | 'Canadians should be very concerned about their drinking water': W5 investigates asbestos cement pipes
W5 investigates aging asbestos pipes across Canada and the potential health hazards if it ends up in your tap water. Watch W5's 'Something in the Water' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
Interactive | Map: Where are the asbestos cement pipes delivering drinking water in Canada?
W5 investigates aging asbestos pipes across Canada and the potential health hazards if it ends up in your tap water. An interactive map and chart on W5.CTVNews.ca shows where in Canada these asbestos cement pipes are being used.
W5 | Comedian Russell Peters doesn't pull punches in climate of 'cancel culture,' 'political correctness'
CTV W5 speaks with members of the comedy industry, including Russell Peters, for a wide-ranging look at how political correctness and 'cancel culture' has changed the world of stand-up comedy.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | New police force should be appointed to take over investigation into death of teenaged hockey player, complaint says
An Ontario couple has filed a request with the Office of the Independent Police Review Director (OIPRD) to appoint a new police force to investigate the death of their 17-year-old son Benjamin, who died during a hockey team-bonding event in September 2019.
W5 Investigates | How did a healthy teen die at a minor hockey camp?
The parents of young Ontario hockey player Ben Teague have been searching for answers since he died while at a team retreat in 2019. The mystery about what happened and the code of silence in hockey culture is explored in CTV W5's 'What Happened to Ben,' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
W5 | Parents of young player who died struggle to find answers within hockey's code of silence
The parents of young Ontario hockey player Ben Teague have been searching for answers since he died while at a team retreat in 2019. The mystery about what happened and the code of silence in hockey culture is explored in 'What Happened to Ben' on CTV W5.
W5 | 'So disturbing': Pivot Airlines crew shocked RCMP aware of possible cocaine shipment prior to Dominican bust
The RCMP knew about a potential cocaine shipment from the Dominican Republic to Toronto aboard a Canadian charter flight but inexplicably allowed the crew that discovered and reported the drugs to be detained for months without intervening, a W5 investigation has revealed.
W5 Investigates | Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment
CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention.
Toronto
-
'The sweetest guy that I knew': Oshawa pawn shop employee gunned down outside store
Details are starting to emerge about the man fatally shot in the parking lot outside an Oshawa pawn shop late Thursday evening.
-
10-year-old boy dead after chain-reaction crash on QEW
A 10-year-old boy is dead following a chain-reaction crash on the QEW. The highway was closed for several hours as police worked to piece together exactly what happened.
-
Accused John Tory egger charged with mischief
The individual who allegedly threw eggs at former Toronto Mayor John Tory’s office in February is now facing charges.
Ottawa
-
Akwesasne: Two more bodies found in St. Lawrence River, bring total dead to eight
Police say the bodies of eight migrants have been retrieved from the waters off the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne, straddling the Canada - U.S. border. The people whose bodies were recovered Thursday and Friday consisted of two families of Romanian and Indian origins who were likely trying to enter the U.S. illegally, police said Friday.
-
These are the top 10 intersections for red light camera tickets in Ottawa
King Edward Avenue is the red light district for Ottawa drivers, with three cameras on the busy road issuing thousands of tickets for running red lights last year.
-
Ontario minimum wage to increase to $16.55 per hour on Oct. 1
Ontario's minimum wage is set to rise to $16.55 an hour on Oct. 1.
Barrie
-
Orillia, Ont. subcontractor faces 21 charges in human trafficking investigation
Police arrested a Simcoe County man and charged him with 11 counts of human trafficking and 10 counts of material benefits in trafficking of persons.
-
Sigfrid Stahn granted bail after impaired driving causing death conviction
Sigfrid Stahn walked out of the Barrie courthouse Friday a remorseful man one day after a jury found him guilty of impaired driving, causing a collision on Highway 12 in July 2020 that killed a 77-year-old Midland man.
-
Driver charged with impaired after rolling car: OPP
A 20-year-old man is charged with drunk driving after police say he rolled his vehicle in Caledon.
Kitchener
-
Inquest jury rules Beau Baker’s death a suicide
The inquest jury found that Beau Baker, 20, died by suicide with the cause of death being a gunshot wound in the torso.
-
Planned growth at YKF this summer not possible after four planes repossessed: Flair
Flair Airlines says the seizure of four of its aircraft earlier this month means it won’t be able to increase the number of passengers travelling through Region of Waterloo International Airport (YKF) this spring and summer as planned.
-
Kitchener man facing dozens of charges relating to sexually explicit messages sent to teenagers
A 55-year-old Kitchener man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly sent sexually explicit messages to individuals who he believed to be teenage girls.
London
-
Man injured while fleeing police on Highway 401, SIU investigating
The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a man was seriously injured while attempting to flee from OPP on Highway 401 Thursday afternoon.
-
Malahide Township resident charged in child sexual exploitation investigation
A man from the Township of Malahide has been arrested and charged in connection to a child sexual exploitation investigation.
-
Child exploitation charges laid after month-long investigation
A Kitchener man is facing 17 charges after a joint investigation by police in London, Toronto and Waterloo Region. The investigation started in February and police allege a suspect communicated online with people he believed to be teenaged girls.
Windsor
-
Windsor police investigate 'targeted' shots fired on Seminole St
Windsor police are investigating after shots were fired in the city’s east end overnight.
-
Alleged alcohol thieves wanted after armed robbery at Tecumseh Road store
Windsor Police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects after an armed robbery at a grocery store on Tecumseh Road.
-
Recruitment process starts for Windsor police deputy chief positions
The Windsor Police Serviced Board has launched the recruitment process for two deputy chief positions.
Montreal
-
Akwesasne: Two more bodies found in St. Lawrence River, bring total dead to eight
Police say the bodies of eight migrants have been retrieved from the waters off the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne, straddling the Canada - U.S. border. The people whose bodies were recovered Thursday and Friday consisted of two families of Romanian and Indian origins who were likely trying to enter the U.S. illegally, police said Friday.
-
Father of Old Montreal fire victim launches $22M lawsuit
A father of one of the seven victims of the deadly Old Montreal fire is suing Airbnb and the owner of the building that burned down for $22 million.
-
Hydro-Quebec: rates increase on Saturday, capped at 3%
Hydro-Québec annual indexation of its electricity rates will take effect this Saturday, capped at 3 per cent. The Crown corporation says that for residential customers, the monthly impact of the 3 per cent increase would be $2.28 for a five-and-a-half dwelling, $4.27 for a 111-square-metre home, $5.65 for a 158-square-metre home and $6.97 for a 207-square-metre home.
Atlantic
-
'Nova Scotians' sense of safety was rocked': RCMP failures dominate inquiry's final report into 2020 mass shooting
A long list of failures by Nova Scotia RCMP leadership and policing systems dominate the final report into Nova Scotia's April 2020 mass shooting.
-
N.S. doctor denies alleged negligence in case of woman who died after long ER wait
A doctor named in a lawsuit after a Nova Scotia woman died in hospital following a long wait to see a physician has denied allegations from the family that he failed in his duties.
-
Trudeau in Moncton area Friday for three events
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in the Greater Moncton area Friday for three separate events.
Winnipeg
-
'Waking up to a really bad dream': Manitoba communities mourn four teenagers killed in crash
Two Manitoba communities are in mourning following the deaths of four teenagers in a car crash involving a semi-truck on Wednesday.
-
'I don't feel right paying that money': Winnipeg man fighting phone bill exceeding $3,000
A Winnipeg parent is fighting to have his child's phone bill lowered after it was 10 times higher than normal.
-
Zellers to open in Winnipeg next week
The wait is finally over for Winnipeggers who have been wanting to see Zellers make a return to the city.
Calgary
-
Calgary man killed in crash near High River, Alta.
Alberta RCMP are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 2A south of Calgary.
-
WestJet pilots to launch strike authorization vote as negotiations fizzle
The union representing WestJet pilots will launch a strike authorization vote Monday as contract talks with management drag on, the Air Line Pilots Association said Friday.
-
Former Alberta cabinet minister cited by law society for alleged misconduct
A former Alberta cabinet minister has been cited by the province's law society for alleged professional misconduct.
Edmonton
-
Former Alberta cabinet minister cited by law society for alleged misconduct
A former Alberta cabinet minister has been cited by the province's law society for alleged professional misconduct.
-
Edmonton driver critically injured in crash west of airport
A 34-year-old Edmonton man is in critical condition after a crash with a semi on Highway 19 Friday morning.
-
'People are coming from far and wide': Hundreds line up for Crumbl Cookie opening in Edmonton
When American cookie company Crumbl Cookie opened its first Canadian store in Edmonton on Friday, the lineup for the store stretched across the strip mall.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver to be home base for 'The Last of Us' season 2
After the first season of “The Last of Us” generated big buzz and an economic boom for Alberta, British Columbia may be next in line to host the production team.
-
B.C. hit with tax and fare hikes starting April 1
April Fools' is bringing more than just practical jokes to British Columbians — the province will be hit with new taxes and fare hikes starting on Saturday.
-
Canucks forward Andrei Kuzmenko won't wear Pride warm-up jersey, coach says
Coach Rick Tocchet says Canucks forward Andrei Kuzmenko won't wear a themed warm-up jersey when Vancouver hosts its annual Pride night on Friday.
Politics
-
Trudeau defends appointment of cabinet minister's sister-in-law as interim ethics commissioner
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending the appointment of senior Liberal cabinet minister Dominic LeBlanc's sister-in-law as Canada's interim ethics commissioner.
-
Online-streaming bill closer to passing after House OKs most Senate amendments
A Liberal government bill that would require online streaming services to contribute to Canadian content is one step closer to passing after the House of Commons approved most of the Senate's amendments to the proposed legislation.
-
Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole not seeking re-election, leaving this spring
Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole says he will not seek re-election and plans to resign his seat this spring. The Ontario MP led the Conservatives and served as official Opposition leader from August 2020 until February 2022, when a majority of his caucus voted to remove him from the post.
Health
-
More people with greater needs driving $7B increase to dental-care cost
The federal government now expects far more Canadians with long-overdue dental needs to sign up for its insurance plan, and the health minister says that's why the estimated cost has risen by $7 billion.
-
Rush for diabetes and weight-loss drug Ozempic puts cross-border sales in spotlight
The B.C. government's bid to restrict the sale of diabetes drug Ozempic to prevent non-Canadian residents draining supplies was the right move and a long time coming, says Brett Skinner, founder and CEO of the Canadian Health Policy Institute.
-
The Laundress issues new recall after carcinogen found in fabric conditioners
Luxury detergent brand The Laundress has announced another recall of its products after discovering a known carcinogen in its line of fabric conditioners.
Sci-Tech
-
AI in modelling: Here's how the industry is changing
Artificial intelligence is changing many industries, with one Canadian model saying it could eventually take away her source of income.
-
Italy privacy watchdog blocks ChatGPT, citing data breach
Italy is temporarily blocking the artificial intelligence software ChatGPT in the wake of a data breach as it investigates a possible violation of stringent European Union data protection rules, the government's privacy watchdog said Friday.
-
Classic image of Tyrannosaurus rex with massive teeth may be wrong, study says
New research suggests the classic image of a Tyrannosaurus rex with massive, sharp teeth might be wrong. A study in the journal Science suggests the teeth on a T. rex was likely covered by scaly lips and didn't stick out when its mouth was closed.
Entertainment
-
Florida teen debuts trans visibility film as bans spread
A Florida teenager has documented how it feels to be young and transgender for a film set to debut at a festival as transgender people around the world celebrate visibility and lawmakers across the country look to restrict their rights and care.
-
Gwyneth Paltrow scores court win that means more than her $1 countersuit
Gwyneth Paltrow 's motivation to go to trial to fight a lawsuit accusing her of sending a fellow skier “absolutely flying” at a posh Utah ski resort in 2016 was about vindication. She got it when a jury found her not at fault in the collision, granting her exactly the $1 she sought in her countersuit
-
Carole Baskin's Florida animal sanctuary, Big Cat Rescue, to close and move big cats to Arkansas, husband says
Most of the big cats at Carole Baskin's Florida animal sanctuary profiled in Netflix's 'Tiger King' series will be moving to a sanctuary in Arkansas and Big Cat Rescue's land will eventually be sold.
Business
-
U.S. court: 2018 Musk tweet unlawfully threatened UAW efforts
A 2018 Twitter post by Tesla CEO Elon Musk unlawfully threatened Tesla employees with the loss of stock options if they decided to be represented by a union, a federal appeals court ruled Friday.
-
Economy grew 0.5 per cent in January, Statistics Canada reports
Economic growth resumed in January and came in better than first expected following a small contraction in December, Statistics Canada said Friday.
-
WestJet pilots to launch strike authorization vote as negotiations fizzle
The union representing WestJet pilots will launch a strike authorization vote Monday as contract talks with management drag on, the Air Line Pilots Association said Friday.
Lifestyle
-
A 106-year-old from the Philippines is Vogue's oldest ever cover model
Vogue Philippines has revealed Apo Whang-Od as the cover star of its April issue, a move that makes the 106-year-old tattoo artist from the Philippines the oldest person ever to appear on the front of Vogue.
-
U.K. ceramic maker rolls out souvenirs for King's May coronation
With just five weeks before King Charles III's coronation, a British manufacturer of fine bone china is busy making 'God Save The King' commemorative plates and mugs for the historic occasion.
-
Chronic stress can affect your health. One activity can help
About half of Americans said they experienced stress within the past day, according to a Gallup Poll survey from last October, a finding that was consistent for most of 2022.
Sports
-
Canada Soccer, CONCACAF officials defend controversial Canadian Soccer Business deal
CONCACAF president Victor Montagliani and former Canada Soccer president Nick Bontis defended Canada Soccer's controversial deal with Canadian Soccer Business on Thursday, telling a parliamentary committee that the contract provided the governing body with more guaranteed revenue that it had received previously.
-
F1 clarifies pitstop penalties after Alonso confusion
Formula One officials confirmed on Friday that teams can no longer touch their cars with jacks during penalty pitstops in the wake of the Fernando Alonso controversy at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
-
Wimbledon drops ban on Russians, lets them play as neutrals
Russian and Belarusian players will be able to compete at Wimbledon as neutral athletes after the All England Club on Friday reversed its ban from last year.
Autos
-
'Ludicrous' to stage sprint race in Baku: Red Bull's Horner
Holding a sprint race on a street circuit at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix is a "ludicrous" proposition which will cost Formula One teams when they "trash" their cars, Red Bull boss Christian Horner said.
-
F1 clarifies pitstop penalties after Alonso confusion
Formula One officials confirmed on Friday that teams can no longer touch their cars with jacks during penalty pitstops in the wake of the Fernando Alonso controversy at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
-
Red Bull chief criticizes new Formula One rule of 'iconic' pit celebration
Red Bull principal Christian Horner has criticized the stricter interpretation of a rule that bans Formula One team employees from climbing pit wall for victory celebrations.