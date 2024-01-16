Fears of bankruptcy as small businesses stare down federal CEBA loan deadline

Food prices in Canada rose in December. Here's what cost you more
Food inflation is still higher than headline inflation, according to just-released Canadian data. Here's what cost you more, and less, in December.
Small businesses and consumers are starting the new year with shaky confidence in the economy, according to a new Bank of Canada survey.
Long-standing financial challenges for small businesses are compounded by a looming deadline: on Jan. 18, the bill to pay back billions of dollars in emergency pandemic loans from the federal government is due.
The central bank’s fourth-quarter outlook reveals economic pessimism and uncertainty. About 60 per cent of consumers and 38 per cent of businesses surveyed believe a recession will hit Canada in 2024.
"While many Canadians are experiencing rising levels of financial stress, this stress is higher among those who typically live paycheque to paycheque,” the Bank of Canada said.
Independent business owners are among those feeling the squeeze. Some 900,000 retailers and merchants took advantage of the Canada Emergency Bank Account (CEBA) program that was introduced during the pandemic to help businesses weather the financial storm caused by COVID-19 lockdowns.
Under the program, businesses could apply for up to $60,000 in interest-free loans. In total, the federal government loaned out $49 billion in CEBA funds.
It has also extended the deadline twice.
Initially, the pandemic loans were due on December 31, 2022, but the repayment date was pushed back until the end of 2023 because of the surge of the Omicron variant, which led to another round of pandemic restrictions.
Last September, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced another extension of 18 more days. That grace period comes to an end on Thursday.
Under CEBA, any merchant that repays the bulk of the bill by the deadline will have up to $20,000 forgiven. Businesses that can’t make the payments will have until 2026 to repay the amount, but a 5 per cent interest applies over the next three years.
On Tuesday, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh asked the government to extend the initial deadline.
“From the hard years of the pandemic to the current cost-of-living crisis, small businesses have been through a lot and, right now, they need someone to have their backs,” Singh said in a press release.
Katherine Cuplinskas, spokesperson for Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, said that the program is flexible enough to help businesses struggling to make ends meet.
“The bottom line is that, if you are a small business owner and do not currently have the funds to repay your CEBA loan, you now have three years to repay it in full,” Cuplinskas said in an email statement to CTV News.
So far, more than half of CEBA funds have already been repaid. Still, thousands of merchants face bankruptcy, according to the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB).
CFIB President Dan Kelly says the federal government should extend the deadline again.
“Canada has had the longest lockdown of any country in the entire world, and as a result, businesses have mountains of debt — not just in CEBA loans,” said Kelly.
“They’re not back to recovery,” he added.
Ottawa restaurateur Rod Castro says the federal bill is due at the most challenging time of year.
In January, fewer customers are walking through the doors of his two restaurants, 10 Fourteen and Pubblico Eatery.
Paying back CEBA will cut deeply into the financial boost his restaurants gained during the holiday rush.
"We're not asking for a handout … we are asking for time,” said Castro, who's considering taking out another type of loan at a higher interest rate to repay his CEBA commitments.
"We're playing Tetris. That's the best way to put it. (We're) trying to figure out what is our best option,” he said.
Not everyone qualifies for additional loans. Jackie Morphy, who owns All Eco, an organic goods retailer, says her bank won’t help her repay her federal debt.
"My bank specifically has this stance — if you're not in a position to repay the CEBA loan, you're not a strong candidate to repay one of their loans,” said Morphy. She says she’s now considering shuttering her Ottawa store.
In Regina, the editor of Prairie Dog Magazine, an independent publication, is trying to keep from defaulting on his CEBA loans by crowdfunding the $60,000 he owes.
Stephen Whitworth said he applied for the CEBA loan when the publication lost advertising revenue due to the cascading impact of pandemic restrictions.
“Most of our local advertising was decimated; restaurants couldn’t afford to advertise or couldn’t even be open. Venues, that had concerts, had to shutter their doors,” Whitworth explained.
Whitworth says he would appreciate an extension of the deadline, adding he's not getting on the “government bashing bandwagon.”
“There is a ton of pressure on the government coming from the political opposition to slash spending and collect money,” said Whitworth. “The government of Canada should be concerned about keeping its books in order.”
-- Published with files from The Canadian Press and CTV writers Katelyn Wilson and Caitlin Brezinski
Food inflation is still higher than headline inflation, according to just-released Canadian data. Here's what cost you more, and less, in December.
Some tax changes this year are increasing costs for Canadians, including one that a tax specialist says could be the 'last winter storm of the season that really turns things upside down.'
RCMP are expected to explain how a mass stabbing unfolded on a First Nation during the second day of a coroner's inquest in Saskatchewan.
Immigration Minister Marc Miller was candid in assessing the current situation for foreign students in Canada, calling it "out of control" and "disconcerting," writes Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca. But the former NDP leader adds Miller must now prescribe the right cure for our ailing universities without killing the patient.
Small businesses and consumers are starting the new year with shaky confidence in the economy, according to a new Bank of Canada survey.
Christina Applegate was moved to tears during Monday’s Emmy Awards telecast when she appeared on stage to present the awards for outstanding supporting actress and outstanding lead actress in a comedy series.
As consumers struggle with inflation and rising food prices, Canada’s largest supermarket chain is facing criticism for cutting discounts on its most affordable items. Loblaw Companies Ltd. and their stores across Canada are adjusting their 50 per cent discount for last-day sale items — products that will expire the following day or soon after — to 30 per cent.
An architect charged in a string of slayings known as the Gilgo Beach killings was accused Tuesday in the death of a fourth woman, a Connecticut mother of two who vanished in 2007 and whose remains were found more than three years later along a New York coastal highway.
More than 100 wildfires are still listed as burning in British Columbia thanks to a combination of a busy wildfire season, extreme drought and generally warmer and drier conditions through December.
Four suspects, two of whom were armed with handguns, were caught on surveillance video trying to break into a Toronto home early Monday morning.
Matty Matheson’s big personality was only outdone by an on-stage kiss he shared with a co-star at the 75th Emmy Awards Monday night after 'The Bear' won for best comedy series.
While Canadians may be keen to take vacations to sunnier destinations as temperatures drop, the Flight Centre says last-minute deals are a myth.
Ottawa paramedics say two women suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Baseline Road in Ottawa's west end.
Ontario Provincial Police are bidding farewell to five female officers after serving for 30 years at the Lanark OPP Detachment.
The January rent report from Rentals.ca and Urbanation shows the average cost to rent a purpose-built apartment or condominium in Ottawa was $2,228 in December 2023, down from $2,238 in November.
Environment Canada has issued weather warnings and watches for what could be another foot of snow and reduced visibility in parts of Muskoka and Grey Bruce.
Police received reports of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Healey Road and Coleraine Drive Sunday afternoon.
Orillia's hospital is considering a major shakeup that could affect generations.
Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for much of southwestern Ontario, including Waterloo Region and Wellington County, ahead of what’s forecast to be an exceptionally cold night.
A drug-testing device in Kitchener could soon be powered down because funding is running out.
A Guelph man has been arrested for fraud after he allegedly sold another man a car that was the subject of a nearly $28,000 lien.
Bitterly cold Arctic air is gripping the region and lake-effect snow will continue across parts of midwestern Ontario on Monday.
Provincial police have closed a section of Highway 401 near Chatham after a transport truck rollover.
Many vehicles ended up in midwestern Ontario ditches this weekend. Additional motorists were left stranded in the middle of Highway 21 north of Kincardine, as nine drivers were charged with driving on closed roads in Southern Bruce County alone,
Union leaders representing Transit Windsor workers are threatening to file a complaint with the federal labour relations board after an offer presented to them did not include 10 federal sick days.
A Windsor police officer is under investigation for allegation of sexual assault.
Provincial police have closed a section of Highway 401 near Chatham after a transport truck rollover.
Teachers who haven't reached the top of their pay scale would receive salary increases ranging from 20 to 24 per cent over five years under an agreement in principle with the Fédération des syndicats de l'enseignement (FSE-CSQ) and the provincial government.
A 71-year-old man is dead after a fire ignited at a home in Laval's Chomedey district.
A Lanaudiere man accused of dozens of sexual offences has appeared at the Joliette courthouse.
As consumers struggle with inflation and rising food prices, Canada’s largest supermarket chain is facing criticism for cutting discounts on its most affordable items. Loblaw Companies Ltd. and their stores across Canada are adjusting their 50 per cent discount for last-day sale items — products that will expire the following day or soon after — to 30 per cent.
One of two teens charged in the death of Tyson Macdonald on Prince Edward Island appeared in court for much of the day Monday.
Rick’s Motor Mart in Cocange, N.B., is down six cars after thieves hit the lot twice over the weekend.
One person has died following an early morning fire in the William Whyte neighbourhood on Tuesday morning.
The wrong antidote dosage being used. The wrong patient receiving a procedure. These are just some of the incidents outlined in the province's latest critical incident report.
Dangerous driving conditions have prompted some school and bus cancellations in Manitoba on Tuesday.
Rachel Notley, the former premier of Alberta, is stepping down as leader of the province's Opposition NDP.
A southwest Calgary school has been blocked off after one person was seriously injured, police said Tuesday morning.
The province has only just recently climbed out of extreme cold warnings, but Environment and Climate Change Canada says some Alberta residents will be seeing a lot of snow over the next two days.
Rachel Notley, the former premier of Alberta, is stepping down as leader of the province's Opposition NDP.
Four people were taken to hospital with smoke inhalation from a fire in north Edmonton Tuesday morning.
Water was shut off to part of West Edmonton Mall early Tuesday morning because of a water main break.
Parts of Metro Vancouver could see up to 20 centimetres of snow when a storm hits the South Coast Tuesday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
The provincial body that regulates nurses and midwives in British Columbia has issued another public alert about someone who is allegedly acting as a birth attendant or midwife without accreditation.
More than 100 wildfires are still listed as burning in British Columbia thanks to a combination of a busy wildfire season, extreme drought and generally warmer and drier conditions through December.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says voters in the United States will face a choice later this year between optimism for the future or nostalgia for a past that never existed.
Federal officials were wary of creating a chill within ethnic communities and rattling Canada's bilateral relations as they fleshed out next steps to secure vital scientific research, internal documents show.
Five members of Parliament are in the Middle East to hear from Palestinians about how Canada can best push for peace and human rights in the region, with plans to visit the West Bank which has seen rising violence.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is warning Canadians to not eat one brand of frozen corn after its investigation found possible salmonella contamination.
Tobacco use continues to decline in Canada and globally, according to a new report from the World Health Organization.
Blue Monday, the saddest day of the year, might be a myth, but mental health experts say there are plenty of factors that could contribute to the January blues, and plenty of ways to counteract them.
Published this week in the journal Science Advances, the paper seemingly upends a long-accepted truth about fingerprints: They are not, Guo and his colleagues argue, all unique.
If you owned an iPhone before December 2017, you may soon be eligible for a payout from Apple, which has agreed to pay over $11 million to settle a class-action lawsuit.
The best CES products pierce through the haze of marketing hype at the Las Vegas gadget show to reveal innovations that could improve lives. The worst could harm us or our society and the planet in such 'innovatively bad' ways that a panel of self-described dystopia experts has judged them 'Worst in Show.'
Toronto producer David Furnish won an Emmy for 'Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium' at a televised bash that included revved-up Canadian chef-turned-actor Matty Matheson of 'The Bear' helping to accept the best comedy trophy.
Elton John has achieved EGOT status. The famed British singer-pianist won an Emmy Award on Monday night for best variety special (live) for "Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium," a three-hour concert documentary that streamed on Disney+.
The first day of the upcoming Sundance Film Festival also boasts the world premieres of several high-profile documentaries, including Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine's 'Girls State,' Yance Ford's 'Power' and 'Frida,' directed by Emmy-nominated editor Carla Gutierrez, and playing in the U.S. documentary competition.
Canada's annual inflation rate rose to 3.4 per cent in December, largely reflecting a sharper decline in gasoline prices a year ago compared to last month.
As consumers struggle with inflation and rising food prices, Canada’s largest supermarket chain is facing criticism for cutting discounts on its most affordable items. Loblaw Companies Ltd. and their stores across Canada are adjusting their 50 per cent discount for last-day sale items — products that will expire the following day or soon after — to 30 per cent.
Some tax changes this year are increasing costs for Canadians, including one that a tax specialist says could be the 'last winter storm of the season that really turns things upside down.'
Guinness World Records says it has suspended the title of oldest dog ever that was held by a Portuguese dog that died last year. The publication said it was reviewing the title after some veterinarians questioned his age.
Blue Monday, the saddest day of the year, might be a myth, but mental health experts say there are plenty of factors that could contribute to the January blues, and plenty of ways to counteract them.
The first day of the upcoming Sundance Film Festival also boasts the world premieres of several high-profile documentaries, including Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine's 'Girls State,' Yance Ford's 'Power' and 'Frida,' directed by Emmy-nominated editor Carla Gutierrez, and playing in the U.S. documentary competition.
Philadelphia Eagles centre Jason Kelce has told teammates he intends to retire after 13 NFL seasons, three people informed of the decision told The Associated Press.
Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons and the rest of the NFC East champions didn't show up for a wild-card game against Green Bay. The Cowboys became the first No. 2 seed to lose to a No. 7 seed since the NFL went to a 14-team playoff format in 2020.
Lionel Messi was selected over Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, and World Cup champion Aitana Bonmatí won over Spain teammate Jenni Hermoso and Colombia star Linda Caicedo.
The top U.S. telecommunications regulator is asking automakers how they plan to protect people from being stalked or harassed by partners who have access to vehicle location and other data.
Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday she met with Honda Motor 7267.T representatives about locating a potential almost 2-trillion-yen (US$13.7 billion) electric vehicle plant in the country.
Toronto has topped the list of the most congested cities in North America, beating out both New York and Mexico City, according to new traffic data released by navigation and location technology company TomTom.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.