Climate change activists Extinction Rebellion have organized a series of protests to block busy bridges to traffic across Canada.

The environmental campaigners, known as XR, seek to draw attention to the “climate emergency” and want to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2025.

It plans to shut down some of Canada's busiest bridges on Monday, in line with protests around the world; including the Angus L. Macdonald Bridge over Halifax Harbour, the Burrard Street bridge in Vancouver and the Prince Edward Viaduct in Toronto, by having protesters lie down or sit in traffic lanes, according to The Canadian Press.

Halifax’s Macdonald Bridge was closed to vehicle, pedestrian and bike traffic Monday morning as XR members gathered for the planned protest, CTV News Atlantic reports.

The protest forced many commuters to take alternate routes to work and fueled congestion on main arteries throughout Halifax and Dartmouth.

The bridge was closed to traffic just before the protesters arrived on scene and police have blocked their access to the bridge.

In Toronto, dozens of protestors shut the Prince Edward Viaduct connecting a main road in the east of the city to downtown Toronto.

On the other side of the country police in Victoria, B.C., say they are prepared for another XR protest at the Johnson Street Bridge, CTV Vancouver Island reports.

Organizers said the action will close the Johnson Street Bridge to traffic from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

"The #BridgeOut campaign points out that the bridge to the future is being demolished by big oil, and oily politicians," said a Facebook page organizing the event.

"This escalation of tactics is the minimum of what’s necessary to give young people a fighting chance at a decent future. We regret that ordinary people will be frustrated by the commute disruption, but the collapse of human society would be a much bigger inconvenience."

And in Edmonton, XR protesters planned to block the Walterdale Bridge Monday morning to demand action on climate change.

The Edmonton protest is one of 60 happening around the world on Monday under the umbrella #BridgeOut, according to CTV News Edmonton.

Meanwhile in London, England, police arrested 21 climate change activists on Saturday and Sunday on suspicion of conspiracy to cause a public nuisance. Further protests took place in London on Monday.

The arrests come as protesters in Berlin and Amsterdam blocked roads ahead of what is being described as widespread demonstrations.

Last week, XR attempted to spray fake blood on a British government building in London, using an out-of-commission fire engine to drench the front of the Treasury building.

---- With files from The Canadian Press and The Associated Press

Some pixs of Extinction Rebellion protest, which has the Macdonald Bridge closed between Dartmouth and Halifax. No word on when it will be reopened.@CTVAtlantic @C100FM pic.twitter.com/1WeYvgxDbs — Carl Pomeroy (@CarlPomeroyCTV) October 7, 2019