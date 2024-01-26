'No danger' enlarged prostate will become cancerous for King Charles, says Canadian doctor

As King Charles III recovers from a "corrective procedure" for an enlarged prostate, a Canadian urologist says the condition is common among men and unlikely to become cancerous.

"There's no danger of an enlarged prostate becoming cancerous," said Dr. Dean Elterman, a urologist at the University Health Network in Toronto and an associate professor of urology at the University of Toronto, in a phone interview with CTVNews.ca. "Developing prostate cancer is very common, but just because you have an enlarged prostate, doesn't mean it's going to turn into cancer."

Prostate enlargement, also known as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), is different from prostate cancer, Elterman said.

"They're not related to each other at all," he explained.

Prostate cancer, the most common cancer among men (excluding non-melanoma skin cancers), affects about one in eight Canadian men, while BPH affects about one in two men, according to Elterman.

Buckingham Palace announced last week that King Charles, 75, would undergo scheduled treatment for the benign condition after he experienced undisclosed symptoms. It said the monarch was doing well following the procedure Friday at the London Clinic, a private hospital in London. The Princess of Wales, his daughter-in-law, is recovering from abdominal surgery at the same hospital.

What is an enlarged prostate?

Shaped like a doughnut with a hole in the middle through which urine travels, the prostate is a gland involved in reproduction that sits below the bladder, Elterman explains. A normal-sized prostate is the size of a walnut, but as men get older, it starts to grow because of factors such as genetics and hormones.

"And what happens is, as the prostate grows, that little channel to the middle that the urine passes through gets narrower and it becomes increasingly more difficult to pass urine out, because the prostate has grown, causing an obstruction of the flow of urine," Elterman said.

Elterman said it's a very common condition affecting 50 per cent of 50-year-old men, and up to 80 per cent of 80-year-old men.

"So it's one of those things (where) it's a matter of not if, but when, most men will develop prostate enlargement," he said.

Symptoms and treatments

One symptom of an enlarged prostate is weak urinary flow, "meaning the urinary flow stops and starts," Elterman explained.

"They often find they have to strain or push to empty their bladder, or they don't feel that they empty their bladder completely. They can also wake up at night because they're not emptying their bladder entirely. … And that's a very bothersome condition."

Elterman said different kinds of medications and surgeries are available to treat an enlarged prostate.

"Many men will wait until their symptoms progress and then they will start something," he said. "The vast majority of people who have BPH … will start on medicines, and a smaller proportion of them will move on to a surgery or a procedure."

Certain drugs can relax the prostate to help improve the urine flow or shrink the gland.

"But you have to stay on those medicines," Elterman said, noting some patients choose not to do that or the medicine becomes less effective over time or does not improve their symptoms.

In those cases, patients may opt for surgery. Traditional surgeries covered by public health insurance in Canada can be effective, though they require longer hospital stays and have higher risks, Elterman said. But he said some men may decide to go with newer and more advanced procedures, which may be less invasive and allow them to recover more quickly and avoid possible complications and side effects. These side effects can include urinary retention, when all the urine from the bladder can't be emptied; urinary incontinence, when urine leaks unintentionally; or sexual dysfunction.

Elterman said King Charles’s transparency around his procedure raises awareness about the BPH, which he said is becoming increasingly common as the population ages worldwide.

"Because (BPH) is such a common condition, it is impacting the quality of life of many men around the world," he said. "So I think it's important for people to know that very good treatments (are) available to help improve their quality of life, as well as preserve their bladder function."