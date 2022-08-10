Doctors call for action as intentional sodium nitrite poisoning deaths rise in Canada
Doctors are among those calling for tighter regulation of sodium nitrite as a growing number of Canadians are dying after intentionally ingesting unsafe quantities of the common food preservative in its pure form.
Sodium nitrite, not to be confused with naturally-occurring sodium nitrate, is a synthetic curing salt. It's commonly used to preserve meats, but can be lethal when ingested in certain doses. Forensic pathologists say people with intent to self-harm have been purchasing it online following advice found in pro-suicide forums for several years.
Ontario saw at least 23 sodium nitrite poisoning deaths in 2019 and 2020, according to a study released in 2021 by scientists from the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OFPS).
Dr. Tyler Hickey, lead author of the study, told CTVNews.ca “almost all” of those deaths were ruled to be intentional.
Hickey encountered his first death by sodium nitrite poisoning in 2019, while working as a forensic pathology fellow in Toronto.
“Prior to that time, I’m not sure I had any familiarity with these substances being used in this way,” he told CTVNews.ca.
As a forensic pathologist, part of Hickey’s job is to monitor the ways people die, and then share that information with public health systems.
“Noting that there appeared to be a newer and novel way people were ending their lives, I did a bit more reading around the topic and around those first couple cases,” he said, “and it was through that reading that I learned more about these support groups.”
The earliest example Hickey found of an intentional death by sodium nitrite poisoning was recorded in New Zealand in 2010. In the United States, the National Poison Data System recorded 47 cases of sodium nitrite poisoning between 2015 and 2020, most of which occurred in 2019 and 2020. National figures for Canada are not available because this country does not collect national data from medical examiners, coroners or poison centres about sodium nitrite poisoning.
From what he’s seen, though, Hickey believes the trend is growing.
For several years, sodium nitrite has been promoted in pro-suicide online communities like the ones Hickey discovered, due to its availability via online vendors and consumer marketplaces like Amazon.
Sodium nitrite is permitted as a food additive in Canada, and is subject to Food and Drug regulations to ensure it is in quantities that are safe for consumption. However, Hickey believes lawmakers should weigh its value as an easily-accessed food preservative against its danger.
“I think one of the questions that needs to be asked is…is the value of [sodium nitrite] being freely accessible for certain uses outweighed by the potential dangers it might start to have in society if people are using it for ways to harm themselves?” he said. “And maybe there should be restriction around its accessibility both within Canada and perhaps being ordered from outside Canadian borders.”
There are no regulations in Canada that prevent individual consumers from purchasing sodium nitrite, either for its intended use or for self-harm.
Dr. Alok Raj Atreya wants to see that change.
Atreya is an associate professor of forensic medicine and toxicology in Nepal, and co-author of a case report published in April 2021 about a 37-year-old man who ingested sodium nitrite bought from Amazon. He believes governments around the world should put regulatory barriers between the average consumer and sodium nitrite, and that manufacturers should be accountable for the safe distribution of the food preservative.
“It’s a sad state of affairs that sodium nitrite can be easily purchased over the counter,” Atreja told CTVNews.ca in an email, adding that the compound should be treated with the same regulatory care as antibiotics and opioid analgesics, which are not sold without a prescription.
He said other approaches to restricting access could include only allowing it to be sold to firms and industries that use it for food processing; requiring distributors to keep a database with information about each individual buyer and the volume purchased; and requiring buyers to fill out a questionnaire “that would both warn of its harmful potential and screen for suicidal tendencies for anyone who is buying it.”
Some countries have already introduced barriers to access and exposure for sodium nitrite. For example, the United Kingdom lists sodium nitrite as a “reportable substance,” which means sellers must report suspicious purchases to authorities, and France is gradually cutting nitrites in food.
When asked what Health Canada is doing to address intentional sodium nitrite poisonings, the agency said in an emailed statement its focus is on promoting mental health and wellness. It has also provided guidance to hospitals about how to treat sodium nitrite poisoning, for example, by administering a fast-acting antidote known as methylene blue.
For NDP MP Gord Johns, that’s not enough. Johns agrees with Atreya that the federal government needs to explore a regulatory response to the issue.
"We should make it harder for people to access methods [of suicide] that make it very easy to cross a point of no return, like fire arms or sodium nitrite,” said Johns, who is the party's critic for mental health and harm reduction.
“And sodium nitrite poisoning numbers are likely under-counted because Canada doesn't collect comprehensive data about sodium nitrite poisoning. [Regulation] is definitely something we should be exploring and [which] could be brought to the health committee.”
What Johns wants most is swift action by the federal government on promises it has made around supporting mental health and addressing the root causes of depression and self-harm.
He pointed out that the Liberal government has yet to deliver on a 2018 motion by NDP MP Charlie Angus to create a national suicide prevention action plan. That motion received support by the Liberals and passed unanimously. In its 2020 Federal Framework for Suicide Prevention progress report, the federal government said it was “supporting the development of the Action Plan while emphasizing current federal initiatives in suicide prevention” and that it would provide updates on the progress of the plan every two years.
REGULATION VERSUS LITIGATION
In the United States, bereaved families are using litigation to demand more accountability from companies that produce or distribute sodium nitrite.
Texas resident Ruth Scott filed a lawsuit against Amazon earlier this year after her son, Mikael, died from an intentional sodium nitrite overdose in late December, 2020.
The lawsuit filed by C.A. Goldberg Victim Rights Law Firm alleges Mikael purchased the chemical on Amazon after learning about it on a suicide forum. It was his mother who found him upon returning home from work as a nurse on Dec. 27, 2020.
Scott said she tried on several occasions following her son's death to inform Amazon. Eventually, per the lawsuit, she received a response from an employee named Marvin.
"I'm sorry about the trouble you had with the sodium nitrite...I am sorry for your loss,” the email read. “But at least your son is now on our God's hand."
Scott’s lawsuit argues Amazon knew, or should have known, it was selling sodium nitrite to customers who intended to use it to die by suicide, and that it failed to provide sufficient warnings about the chemical.
"Nowhere on the bottle or the website does Amazon inform consumers that the product's ingestion can cause a prolonged, agonizing death,” it reads.
The lawsuit also provides images that show the website suggested other drugs and equipment used in the process of dying by sodium nitrite poisoning in its “Frequently bought together” feature.
In an email to CTVNews.ca, an Amazon Inc. spokesperson explained the company follows applicable laws and regulations when listing items for sale, and that it has rules for product reviewers and selling partners that prohibit any messaging promoting self-harm or harm against others. Further, searches for the word “suicide” present customers with a banner at the top of their search results with the phone number for Talk Suicide Canada.
“We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones personally affected by suicide,” said Amazon spokesperson Samantha Boyd in an email to CTVNews.ca.
“Regarding sodium nitrite, it is commonly used to preserve foods such as meats and fish, and can also be used in laboratories as a reagent. It is a widely available product offered by retailers, and unfortunately, like many products, it can be misused.”
As of publication, high-concentration sodium nitrite no longer appears in top search results on the site, though mixtures of salt with up to 6.25 per cent sodium nitrite intended for curing meat still appear. Other online marketplaces, including Etsy and Ebay, have banned the chemical, according to the Canadian Medical Association Journal.
If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health matters, please call Canada's Talk Suicide 1-833-456-4566. The following resources are also available to support people in crisis:
- Hope for Wellness Helpline (English, French, Cree, Ojibway and Inuktitut): 1-855-242-3310
- Embrace Life Council hotline: 1-800-265-3333
- Trans Lifeline: 1-877-330-6366
- Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Woman found with gunshot wounds in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Massive outage hitting Toronto likely caused by barge slamming into power line
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. Justice Dept. seeks to unseal search warrant of Trump home
The Justice Department has asked a court to unseal the search warrant the FBI received before searching the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday.
BREAKING | Massive outage hitting Toronto likely caused by barge slamming into power line
A widespread power outage in Toronto causing major disruptions in the city was likely caused by a large crane striking a high-voltage transmission line, officials say.
National system for tracking health-care staff needed to address future challenges: CMA president
A national tracking system for health-care workers, with information on what training they have, where they're located and what their career plans are, would make a 'significant difference' in addressing future staffing challenges, the president of the Canadian Medical Association says.
'Significant' housing correction soils Canadians' plans to buy and sell
After a series of interest rate hikes implemented by the Bank of Canada, housing markets are now facing a 'significant' correction. CTVNews.ca spoke to Canadians who are now struggling to make the goal of purchasing a home, or selling one, a reality.
Police investigating attack on Brampton, Ont. media personality as attempted murder
A Brampton, Ont. media personality who was attacked with a machete and axe in his driveway will need months of physical rehabilitation to recover, a close friend says.
More Ukrainian refugees could come to Canada if visa policy eased: report
A new report says Canada needs to change its federal visa policy to speed up the admission of Ukrainian refugees, which has slowed to a trickle.
Canadian army veteran charged with murder after mass shooting in Belize nightclub
A Canadian Armed Forces veteran has been charged with murder in connection to a mass shooting in Belize that left two people dead and eight others injured.
Vegetarian women more likely to suffer hip fractures: study
A study out of the United Kingdom’s University of Leeds reports women who don’t eat meat are 33 per cent more likely to break their hips later in life.
'Sturgeon moon': Last supermoon of the year rises tonight
The last supermoon of the year, known as the 'sturgeon moon,' will rise in the evening sky tonight.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
Sexual abuse in the military: Soldiers speak of systemic problems in a 'toxic culture'
W5 investigates sexual misconduct in the military, and interviews Canadian soldiers who claim they were sexually abused while serving their country.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
What is a Russian oligarch?
In its latest episode 'Putin's pals', W5 takes an in-depth look into who Russia's oligarchs are, and whether sanctioning them would stop President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine.
Private investigator hunts for clues in missing patient cases at North Bay Psychiatric Hospital
Dawn Carisse went missing from the North Bay Psychiatric Hospital more than 2 decades ago. She vanished without a trace. Now a private investigator turned podcaster is finding new clues for her family.
Ketamine and psilocybin, better known as party drugs, showing promise for treatment of mood disorders
W5 investigates an unconventional treatment for severe depression and PTSD that involves the drug ketamine.
Hockey player breaks silence about alleged sexual assault at Boston College
Professional hockey player Tori Sullivan speaks out publicly for the first time to TSN and W5's Rick Westhead, about the trauma of an alleged campus sexual assault and her dismissal from Boston College's hockey team.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Massive outage hitting Toronto likely caused by barge slamming into power line
A widespread power outage in Toronto causing major disruptions in the city was likely caused by a large crane striking a high-voltage transmission line, officials say.
-
Will you be eligible for one of Ontario's new tax credits? Here's the breakdown
The Ontario government is planning to move forward with several tax credits for residents as it formally tabled its 2022-23 budget on Tuesday.
-
Police investigating attack on Brampton, Ont. media personality as attempted murder
A Brampton, Ont. media personality who was attacked with a machete and axe in his driveway will need months of physical rehabilitation to recover, a close friend says.
Ottawa
-
What you need to know about the Queensway closure this weekend
Hwy. 417 will be closed between the Metcalfe and Carling/Kirkwood exits from 8 p.m. Thursday until Monday at 6 a.m.
-
Deadline for Ottawa LRT inquiry final report extended to Nov. 30
The commissioner leading the public inquiry into Ottawa's light rail transit system has received a three-month extension to finish the final report, pushing the deadline beyond the Oct. 24 municipal election.
-
Here's when gas prices will increase eight cents a litre in Ottawa
Canadians for Affordable Energy President Dan McTeague says gas prices will increase eight cents a litre in Ottawa on Friday, bringing gas prices to $1.749 a litre.
Barrie
-
Barrie Woman marks 80th anniversary of Dieppe Raid with a trip to honour father's memory
A Barrie woman who chronicled her father's experiences during a Second World War battle led mostly by Canadian soldiers is preparing to go back to where it all happened to mark the anniversary.
-
Man's body recovered from water in Huntsville: OPP
OPP is investigating after the body of a 33-year-old man was found in the water off Crescent Bay Lane in Huntsville.
-
Brother of imprisoned military veteran in Belize calls for safe return
The family of J.R. Smith, locked up in a Belize prison for nearly two weeks, is hoping the Canadian government steps up for the military veteran charged with murder in a mass shooting at a nightclub.
Kitchener
-
Transportation expert weighs in on roundabout saftey following collision in Kitchener
Ask people driving and walking in the area of the Erb St. West and Ira Needles Blvd. roundabout, and it’s not hard to find someone with concerns or the story of a close call.
-
-
Paramedic staffing shortages in Waterloo region impacting patients, offload delays
Issues impacting Ontario’s healthcare system are extending beyond the hospital and into the streets as some paramedics raise concerns.
London
-
Unoccupied boat found in Ohio, police continue search for missing Port Burwell boater
A search for a missing boater continues in Lake Erie after an unoccupied boat was found along the shoreline in Madison, Ohio.
-
Suspect charged in London, Ont. homicide investigation
London police have identified a suspect related to the homicide of a 31-year-old man.
-
Arrest made after cyclist killed on Highway 401
A serious crash is impacting traffic in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near London, Ont.
Windsor
-
Here's some tips for saving on back to school
Parents, retailers and shopping experts have plenty of tips to help parents save during a time of rising inflation.
-
Upgraded working fire closes section of Ottawa Street
Windsor police have closed a section of Ottawa Street due to a fire in the area.
-
Lakeshore woman charged with impaired driving after vehicle spotted in field
A 53-year-old woman is facing impaired driving charges after a Good Samaritan reported a vehicle in a Lakeshore field.
Montreal
-
2 shootings within minutes of each other in Montreal leave 1 dead, 2 injured
Two shootings that occurred within minutes of each other in Montreal's northeast end have left one person dead and two others injured.
-
U.S. teen leaves hospital 3 months after drive-by shooting in Laval, Que.
An American teenager who was seriously injured in a drive-by shooting in Laval, Que. during a family vacation three months ago was finally released from hospital, but still isn't able to walk on his own.
-
Religious minorities feel less safe, welcome in Quebec since Bill 21 was adopted: survey
A new study shows that religious minorities in Quebec, particularly women, feel less safe and less welcome in the social fabric of society since the adoption of the province's secularism law, commonly known as Bill 21.
Atlantic
-
Former CEO of IWK Health Centre released on bail pending appeal of fraud conviction
A former Halifax hospital CEO convicted of fraud has been granted bail one day after being sentenced to five months in jail.
-
Newfoundland wildfires could be sign of what climate change has in store for province
A climatologist says the wildfires that have been burning for more than two weeks in central Newfoundland could be a sign of what's to come as the province feels the impacts of climate change.
-
Two dead, seven displaced after house fires in Moncton, Midgic, N.B.
Two people are dead and seven others are displaced after two house fires in New Brunswick.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man drowns at Whiteshell Provincial Park: RCMP
Lac du Bonnet RCMP are investigating after a Winnipeg man drowned in Whiteshell Provincial Park Tuesday.
-
Manitoba sees another week of increased COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 cases are up in Manitoba according to the latest surveillance from the province.
-
Up to $30,000 in stolen property recovered: RCMP
Two men face charges after RCMP pulled over two off-road vehicles and a trailer full of stolen property last Friday.
Calgary
-
Nearly $3M in drugs seized, 5 people charged in Calgary ALERT investigations
Five people are facing charges after a pair of Calgary drug busts in which police seized nearly $3 million in methamphetamine and fentanyl.
-
Young Calgary entrepreneur making backcountry food and winning awards
Erin Creegan-Dougherty had 12 minutes to pitch her business to a panel of judges at the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards (GSEA) Canadian national event in Halifax. She was one of eight student finalists chosen from thousands of applicants. Creegan-Dougherty finished third winning $15,000.
-
Lethbridge gymnastics coach facing more sexual assault charges
Jamie Ellacott, 33, was arrested on July 12 and charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.
Edmonton
-
NDP calls for resignation of government members who awarded controversial essay
The Alberta NDP has demanded resignation letters from leaders of the province's status of women department, who awarded an essay that claimed 'women are not exactly equal to men' and suggested 'foreigners' are used to 'replace' Albertans.
-
Remembering Ben Stelter: Connor McDavid and Oilers to pay tribute to young superfan
The Edmonton Oilers shared memories of superfan Ben Stelter on Thursday. Connor McDavid, Zach Hyman and head coach Jay Woodcroft held a virtual press conference to speak about the six-year-old.
-
2 Edmonton seniors who disappeared overnight found safe
The two local seniors who disappeared after an alarm at a care facility in southeast Edmonton Wednesday night have been found.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Woman found with gunshot wounds in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
A woman was badly injured in what Vancouver police say is the third shooting in five days in the city.
-
Number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals dips below 400
For the first time since early July, there are fewer than 400 people in B.C. hospitals with COVID-19, but just barely.
-
How high mortgage rates are impacting B.C. home sales and prices
Properties are selling for less and staying on the market longer, recently released reports on real estate in British Columbia show.
Politics
-
Federal Conservatives running to the 'extremes,' says former B.C. premier Christy Clark
Former British Columbia premier Christy Clark is endorsing Jean Charest to be the next leader of the federal Conservatives at a time when she says the party is running to the extremes.
-
Scientists to present 60-metre-long open letter to feds demanding raise
Hundreds of scientists and researchers are expected to gather on Parliament Hill today to call for a raise.
-
More Ukrainian refugees could come to Canada if visa policy eased: report
A new report says Canada needs to change its federal visa policy to speed up the admission of Ukrainian refugees, which has slowed to a trickle.
Health
-
Ontario health minister says health-care access through OHIP won't change
Ontarians will not have to pay out of pocket for health-care services, the province's health minister said Thursday, a day after she came under fire for refusing to rule out further privatization in the system.
-
Doctors call for action as intentional sodium nitrite poisoning deaths rise in Canada
Doctors are among those calling for tighter regulation of sodium nitrite as a growing number of Canadians are dying after intentionally ingesting unsafe quantities of the common food preservative in its pure form.
-
Vegetarian women more likely to suffer hip fractures: study
A study out of the United Kingdom’s University of Leeds reports women who don’t eat meat are 33 per cent more likely to break their hips later in life.
Sci-Tech
-
It didn't take long for Meta's new chatbot to say something offensive
Meta's new chatbot can convincingly mimic how humans speak on the internet: for better and worse.
-
Scientists to present 60-metre-long open letter to feds demanding raise
Hundreds of scientists and researchers are expected to gather on Parliament Hill today to call for a raise.
-
Social media offers parents more controls. But do they help?
As concerns about social media's harmful effects on teens continue to rise, platforms from Snapchat to TikTok to Instagram are bolting on new features they say will make their services safer and more age appropriate. But the changes rarely address the elephant in the the room -- the algorithms pushing endless content that can drag anyone, not just teens, into harmful rabbit holes.
Entertainment
-
Olivia Newton-John to receive state memorial service in Australia
Olivia Newton-John, the singer and 'Grease' star who died on Monday in the United States, will receive a state memorial service in Australia, Victorian state Premier Dan Andrews announced Thursday.
-
Beyoncé calls Madonna a 'masterpiece genius' for joining her on 'Break My Soul' remix
For lending the iconic melody from 'Vogue' to Beyonce's new 'Break My Soul' remix, Madonna received a new title: 'masterpiece genius,' bestowed upon her by Bey herself.
-
'They want to honour the music': Teenage Head continues tour after guitarist's death
Canadian punk rock band Teenage Head will continue their tour, including a stop in Winnipeg next week, after the death of guitarist Gord Lewis.
Business
-
S&P/TSX rises, U.S. markets lose ground on mixed trading day
Canada's main stock index posted another day of triple-digit gains and U.S. markets were mixed Thursday against the backdrop of mounting evidence that inflation may be beginning to ease.
-
Pianist Oscar Peterson becomes first Black Canadian featured on a circulation coin
Canadians will soon be able to carry a piece of national music history in their wallets with the launch of a coin commemorating legendary jazz pianist Oscar Peterson. The Royal Canadian Mint unveiled a one-dollar circulation coin Thursday honouring the late Montreal artist.
-
Metro faces ongoing worker shortage, higher overtime pay to keep grocery stores open
Workers at Metro Inc. are putting in overtime to keep stores open as the company grapples with an ongoing labour crunch, the Montreal-based grocery and drugstore retailer said Wednesday.
Lifestyle
-
Vancouver man the first non-American to be president of magicians' society
A Vancouver man is the first outside of the United States to be made president of a very specific group: the Society of American Magicians.
-
U.S. President Biden begins summer vacation with family in South Carolina
U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in South Carolina on Wednesday to begin what is expected to be at least a seven-day vacation with members of his family.
-
Missing mascot found: Team New Brunswick's gnome arrives at the Canada Games
The unofficial mascot of Team New Brunswick -- who had been reported missing -- has finally arrived at the Canada Summer Games in Ontario's Niagara region.
Sports
-
Toronto Maple Leafs great Borje Salming diagnosed with ALS
Former Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Borje Salming announced on Wednesday he has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
-
Oilers mourn death of 'dear friend' Ben Stelter after battle with brain cancer
The Edmonton Oilers say they are mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with cancer whom the team rallied around during their run to the Western Conference final.
-
'Thank you. I love all of you': Serena Williams plays final match in Canada
Serena Williams exited the National Bank Open on Wednesday night with a 6-2, 6-4 loss to Belinda Bencic.
Autos
-
Gas prices dip just below US$4 for the first time in 5 months
Gasoline prices in the U.S. dipped to just under the US$4 mark for the first time in more than five months -- good news for consumers who are struggling with high prices for many other essentials.
-
Unifor calls for national auto strategy, dedicated ministry to capture EV potential
Unifor is calling for a national auto strategy, and a dedicated federal government ministry to lead it, to capture the significant potential offered by the transition to electric vehicles.
-
Bolivia's 'Death Road' once haunted drivers. Now it's a wildlife haven
Bolivia's decision to open an alternate route to its historic 'Death Road' - a serpentine dirt path across the towering Andes hills known for its deadly cliffs - has led to a resurgence of wildlife in the area, according to an environmental group.