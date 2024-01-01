Detector dogs could help sniff out more fentanyl, firearms at border, review suggests
An internal evaluation by Canada's border agency suggests its detector dogs could play a bigger role in sniffing out deadly fentanyl and illicit firearms.
The agency has dozens of canines trained to detect smuggled currency, drugs, guns, and food, plant and animal products.
A recently published evaluation found the detector dog service helped reduce threats by effectively intercepting such regulated and prohibited goods at the border.
But it says the program had a limited role in helping detect smuggled firearms.
In addition, some dog handlers and their managers saw a need to train more canines to intercept fentanyl and precursor chemicals used to make such drugs.
The evaluation report recommends further review of the detector dog program and allocation of resources to determine how the animals could be best used for enforcement.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2024.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
No Canadians reported hurt, missing after Japan quakes, GAC says
No Canadians have been reported injured or missing following the 7.6-magnitude earthquake that struck the west coast of Japan's main island on Monday, according to Global Affairs Canada (GAC).
DEVELOPING Japan lowers tsunami warning after a series of earthquakes but tells people to stay away from coast
A powerful earthquake struck central Japan on Monday, killing at least one person, destroying buildings, knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and prompting residents in some coastal areas to flee to higher ground.
Here are some of the new laws and rules coming into effect in Canada in 2024
From tougher bail rules to a new dental care plan, a range of new measures are taking effect across Canada in 2024, aiming to address human rights, public safety, health and other concerns.
Here are the changes to CPP deductions starting in 2024
Middle-income earners will start seeing a larger portion of their paycheques going toward Canada Pension Plan contributions as of Monday.
BREAKING Israeli court overturns Netanyahu overhaul, threatening to reopen fissures preceding war against Hamas
Israel's Supreme Court on Monday struck down a key component of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's contentious judicial overhaul, a decision that threatens to reopen the fissures in Israeli society that preceded the country's ongoing war against Hamas.
Professional Women's Hockey League tweaks penalty, short-handed goal in rule book
The Professional Women's Hockey League rule book released hours before its first game Monday features a short-handed goal ending a power-play for the opposing team.
2 men arrested in connection with Ugandan Olympic runner's killing in Kenya, police say
Two men were arrested in connection with the killing of Ugandan Olympic runner Benjamin Kiplagat, who was found fatally stabbed in a car in Kenya on New Year's Eve, police said Monday.
Powdered baby formula recalled over deadly bacteria
Enfamil is recalling its Nutramigen A+ LGG Hypoallergenic Infant Formula over possible bacterial contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii.
Overspent in December? Here's how to battle the January blues, according to experts
You may be able to minimize the doldrums of January with some planning and other steps to turn things around, financial experts say.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates Sex abuse survivors allege coverup by Jehovah's Witnesses for failing to report assaults
CTV W5 investigates an alleged sex abuse coverup within the Jehovah's Witnesses. From across Canada to the U.S., England and Australia, W5 reveals how the religious sect's doctrine protects accused sex offenders.
9 things you likely didn't know about Jehovah's Witnesses
Along with our main investigation, W5 has also prepared an interactive and below, some facts about the religion that you might not know.
One-on-one with a Mexican cartel boss
Are Canadian tourists in the Mayan Riviera at risk of getting caught in cartel cross fire? Investigative reporter Avery Haines gets rare access to a Mexican drug boss, for a far-reaching and disturbing interview that airs as part of her W5 documentary, "The Narco Riviera."
Home DNA tests reveal more than customers bargain for
Are home DNA tests revealing more than customers are aware of? W5's Sandie Rinaldo investigates how much information you could be giving away.
6 days in dystopia: W5 goes inside the secret state of North Korea
W5 investigative reporter Avery Haines was given rare access inside the secret state of North Korea during its 70th anniversary celebrations last month. Read her blog now at CTVNews.ca/W5 and watch the documentary, Saturday at 7pm on CTV.
W5 Investigates Who left little Dusty Bowers to die in the snow?
Avery Haines and W5's investigation team re-examine a baby's murder three decades after the case was closed. After a court acquitted the mother, why did police never try to find the killer?
'I'm never going to be satisfied': Ontario 'crypto king' lands in Australia as associate flees to Dubai
Ontario’s self-described ‘crypto king’ just landed in Australia, the latest destination in a months-long travel spree he’s prolifically posted about on social media, despite ongoing bankruptcy proceedings tied to the more than $40 million scheme he allegedly operated.
Canadian-owned mine will begin closure in Panama after contract deemed 'unconstitutional'
A Canadian mining company is expected to begin the process of closing its multibillion-dollar operations in Panama today after weeks of civil unrest and protests from civilians fearing the ecological repercussions of its open-pit copper mine that is twice the size of Manhattan.
Toronto
-
Toronto area hospitals welcome first babies of 2024
At exactly midnight on New Year’s Day, a couple from Brampton, Ont. welcomed one of the city’s first babies of 2024.
-
Toronto police identify 41-year-old who died in downtown shelter stabbing
Toronto police have identified a 41-year-old man who was fatally stabbed at a downtown shelter over the weekend.
-
These are the big changes coming to Ontario in 2024
Here are some of the changes the Doug Ford government has put into place for the new year.
Ottawa
-
8 things that will cost you more in Ottawa in 2024
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at eight things that will cost you more in 2024, including OC Transpo fares, city recreation fees and hydro rates.
-
The first babies of 2024 in Ottawa and western Quebec
The first babies of 2024 in Ottawa and western Quebec were born within the first minute of the New Year.
-
Fare hikes and bus route cuts: Four things to know about OC Transpo in 2024
OC Transpo riders are facing fare hikes and bus route changes in 2024, while the new north-south Trillium Line is scheduled to open at some point this year. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at four things to watch with OC Transpo in 2024.
Barrie
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Japan lowers tsunami warning after a series of earthquakes but tells people to stay away from coast
A powerful earthquake struck central Japan on Monday, killing at least one person, destroying buildings, knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and prompting residents in some coastal areas to flee to higher ground.
-
Police investigating death at Tiny Township farm
Provincial police are investigating the death of a man at a farm in Tiny Township on Saturday.
-
Five-vehicle crash shuts down part of Highway 400 through Innisfil
A multi-vehicle crash shut down part of Highway 400 through Innisfil on Saturday.
Kitchener
-
What’s open and closed in Waterloo Region over New Year’s
With Monday marking the new year, certain businesses and services may be closed or operating at reduced hours on Jan. 1.
-
Police investigate alleged sexual assault on public transit
Police have released photos of an individual they would like to speak to in connection to an alleged sexual assault on public transit in Cambridge.
-
‘Much more complex driving situation’: Concerns mount over rural road collisions in Wellington County
An intersection on a rural stretch of road in Wellington County is raising concerns for both residents and police after it’s been the site of multiple collisions over the years.
London
-
Puppies in 'poor living conditions' rescued by Sarnia police
While attending a residence on an unrelated incident, Sarnia police located five small puppies outside in “poor living conditions.”
-
London Health Sciences Centre welcomes first baby of 2024
London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) has announced that the first baby of the New Year has arrived!
-
'History is hers': Ella Shelton of Ingersoll, Ont. scores first ever PWHL goal
It’s been an historic day for women’s sports with the puck drop in the inaugural PWHL game in Toronto.
Windsor
-
It’s a boy! Windsor Regional Hospital welcomes first baby of 2024
Windsor Regional Hospital’s (WRH) first baby of 2024 arrived later than usual.
-
Suspect arrested following armed robbery in Walkerville
The Windsor Police Service has arrested a 35-year-old man following an armed robbery in Walkerville.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Japan lowers tsunami warning after a series of earthquakes but tells people to stay away from coast
A powerful earthquake struck central Japan on Monday, killing at least one person, destroying buildings, knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and prompting residents in some coastal areas to flee to higher ground.
Montreal
-
2 killed in Montreal hit-and-run just after New Year's celebrations
Two people are dead after a hit-and-run in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough that occurred shortly after Montrealers rang in the new year.
-
Boy born one minute after midnight could be Quebec's first baby of 2024
It looks like Quebec's first birth of 2024 happened just one minute after midnight in the Outaouais region.
-
Father and son in critical condition after Hampstead fire
A five-year-old boy and his 36-year-old father are in critical condition after a fire in an apartment building in Hampstead.
Atlantic
-
'Unimaginable excess': Bid to attract showy superyachts to Cape Breton under scrutiny
With memories of the tar ponds receding, Sydney, N.S., is now trying to cultivate an upscale vibe — one that includes appealing to billionaires and their toys. It wants to become a destination for superyachts, the most expensive, luxurious boats in the world.
-
Here are some of the new laws and rules coming into effect in Canada in 2024
From tougher bail rules to a new dental care plan, a range of new measures are taking effect across Canada in 2024, aiming to address human rights, public safety, health and other concerns.
-
Moncton hazmat team called to residence, one person taken to hospital
Moncton’s hazmat team was called to a residence in the 2800 block of Route 134 following a medical assist call
Winnipeg
-
Police looking for help after body found on Flora Avenue
Winnipeg police are investigating what could be the city's final homicide of 2023.
-
Woman recovering after New Year's Eve lounge shooting
Winnipeg police are investigating after a shooting at a downtown Winnipeg lounge early in the new year
-
Gas tax paused in Manitoba, returns in Alberta at a lower rate
As one province pauses the gas tax to provide savings at the pumps, another is bringing it back.
Calgary
-
Transit safety, gang shootings, international conflicts: Calgary police chief Mark Neufeld reflects on 2023
Interview with Calgary police chief Mark Neufeld
-
Woman who fell out of Edmonton city bus dies
A woman who fell out of an Edmonton city bus Friday has died, police said in a media release issued Monday.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Japan lowers tsunami warning after a series of earthquakes but tells people to stay away from coast
A powerful earthquake struck central Japan on Monday, killing at least one person, destroying buildings, knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and prompting residents in some coastal areas to flee to higher ground.
Edmonton
-
Woman who fell out of Edmonton city bus dies
A woman who fell out of an Edmonton city bus Friday has died, police said in a media release issued Monday.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Japan lowers tsunami warning after a series of earthquakes but tells people to stay away from coast
A powerful earthquake struck central Japan on Monday, killing at least one person, destroying buildings, knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and prompting residents in some coastal areas to flee to higher ground.
-
Foegele has 2 goals, career-high 5 points in Oilers' 7-2 rout of Ducks
Warren Foegele had two goals and a career-high five points, Leon Draisaitl scored for the third straight game and the Edmonton Oilers routed the Anaheim Ducks 7-2 on Sunday to extend their winning streak to five.
Vancouver
-
Shining a light in dark places: A New Year's message from our newsroom
With the world’s biggest internet companies taking a large piece of the Canadian advertising market over the past several years, the financial pressure on local newsrooms – which keep the lights on by selling commercials – has never been greater. And that’s a shame, because local news at its best is the place where people can stay informed about what’s happening in their communities.
-
1 dead, 4 injured in Surrey house fire
One person has died after a house fire in Surrey Monday morning, while four others escaped with injuries.
-
2 'youths' stabbed in Burnaby: RCMP
Two teens were taken to hospital early New Year's morning with stab wounds after a fight broke out in Burnaby, according to authorities.
Politics
-
opinion
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
-
Senior military leader: Canadians 'overly comfortable' as global security shifts
Looking ahead to 2024, the commander of the Canadian Joint Operations Command said he thinks the pressure will continue to mount, and Canadians are "overly comfortable" about their safety as the world changes.
-
Canada's heated political conflict over carbon pricing will continue into 2024
Canada's price on pollution is supposed to help battle global warming, but as it nears its fifth anniversary, nothing in Canadian politics is hotter.
Health
-
Powdered baby formula recalled over deadly bacteria
Enfamil is recalling its Nutramigen A+ LGG Hypoallergenic Infant Formula over possible bacterial contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii.
-
Low-cost, plant-based drug may help you quit smoking more effectively than nicotine replacement therapy, study shows
A new study shows a low-cost plant-based drug may be more effective than nicotine replacement therapy for people trying to quit smoking.
-
'A fundamental human experience': New study suggests family caregiving can lessen depression
Despite increased levels of stress and trauma associated with caring for an ailing loved one, a new study suggests that family caregiving can lead to less depression in adults.
Sci-Tech
-
Researchers find new way to identify water and potential life on exoplanets
An international team of researchers, including those from MIT and the University of Birmingham, have discovered a new way to determine whether exoplanets are habitable or potentially inhabited.
-
Eclipse excitement: N.B. communities in 'path of totality' plan for perfect view in 2024
New Brunswick communities along the path of this spring’s total solar eclipse are already getting ready for the big day on Monday, April 8, 2024.
-
U.S. military space plane blasts off on another secretive mission expected to last years
The U.S. military's X-37B space plane blasted off Thursday on another secretive mission that's expected to last at least a couple of years.
Entertainment
-
'Wonka' ends the year No. 1 at the box office, 2023 sales reach US$9 billion in post-pandemic best
Hollywood closed out an up-and-down 2023 with 'Wonka' regaining No. 1 at the box office, strong sales for 'The Color Purple' and an overall US$9 billion in ticket sales that improved on 2022's grosses but fell about US$2 billion shy of pre-pandemic norms.
-
Ashes of Vancouver 'Star Trek' fan set to go to space alongside famous stars
Gloria Knowlan never dreamt of boldly going where no one had gone before and was content to leave the journey to the 'Star Trek' actors she came to love, but 12 years after her death, her family has ensured the final frontier will be her ultimate resting place.
-
Jeremy Renner almost died last New Year's Day. Since then he's been leaning into life
In the year since Jeremy Renner almost lost his life in a freak New Year’s Day accident, the Marvel star has proved himself just as much a superhero offscreen.
Business
-
Here's what will cost Canadians more in 2024, according to experts
Wondering what kind of impact the new year will have on your wallet? Here's what experts predict will cost you more in 2024.
-
CEBA repayment and partial loan forgiveness deadline is weeks away
The federal government says the extended repayment deadline for the Canada Emergency Business Account loan is now weeks away.
-
'It could be the strongest': El Nino cycle continues to hit B.C. snow resorts
The warm and wet conditions in British Columbia continue to wreak havoc for skiers and snowboarders.
Lifestyle
-
'Unimaginable excess': Bid to attract showy superyachts to Cape Breton under scrutiny
With memories of the tar ponds receding, Sydney, N.S., is now trying to cultivate an upscale vibe — one that includes appealing to billionaires and their toys. It wants to become a destination for superyachts, the most expensive, luxurious boats in the world.
-
The New Year gives a clean slate for long-elusive resolutions
It's an annual end-of-year exercise in futility for many. But a clean slate awaits at the stroke of midnight for the next round of resolutions.
-
Canadians across country celebrate New Year's Day with polar bear swim
Hundreds across Canada are set to celebrate 2024 with a polar bear plunge Monday, maintaining a long-held tradition of braving the January cold for a swim to mark the new year.
Sports
-
Ella Shelton nets first-ever PWHL goal in inaugural game between New York and Toronto
Ella Shelton was the first goal scorer in the inaugural Professional Women's Hockey League
-
Naomi Osaka returns to elite tennis from a maternity break and wins her first match in Brisbane
Naomi Osaka's first win at the elite level since becoming a mother didn't come easily. It did come on Day 1 of the year, though.
-
Canada's Abigail Strate claims World Cup ski jump silver medal
Canadian ski jumper Abigail Strate started 2024 off with a World Cup silver medal Monday.
Autos
-
Opinion
Opinion Electric pickup trucks are reliable, save environment: experts
Electric pickup trucks are built to efficiently lug heavier weights such as towing or pulling a trailer, similar to gas-powered ones. The gas-guzzling stereotype carries over, too: EV pickup trucks need a big electrical charge.
-
EV, hybrid and gas-powered: Some interesting cars coming in 2024
Next year will see the introduction of some new, genuinely affordable electric vehicles as well as a couple of interesting options for the ultra-wealthy. We'll also see the return of some classic model names.
-
Nearly 300K Honda vehicles from 2017 to 2020 recalled over engine failure risk
Honda Canada announced up to 297,836 vehicles have been affected by its latest recall due to a fuel pump defect potentially increasing the risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.