

CTVNews.ca Staff





A mysterious, large fireball soaring through the sky sent Albertans in northern parts of the province hurrying to social media to share images and videos of the rare event.

At around 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday evening, CTV Edmonton started receiving calls and tweets from viewers located north of Fort McMurray, Alta. and in the Edmonton area about a spectacular flash of light in the sky.

Dashcam video sent in from a motorist who witnessed the fireball while driving north of Fort McMurray shows a bright, round light descending through the sky before it disappears out of sight on the horizon. More footage from the Edmonton-area shows a similar ball of light dropping through the evening sky.

There were numerous reports of fireball sightings posted on the American Meteor Society’s website on Wednesday evening from other regions of Alberta including, Lloydminster, Fort Saskatchewan, Morinville and Lacombe.