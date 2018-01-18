Dashcam video captures large fireball soaring through sky in Alberta
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, January 18, 2018 8:26AM EST
A mysterious, large fireball soaring through the sky sent Albertans in northern parts of the province hurrying to social media to share images and videos of the rare event.
At around 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday evening, CTV Edmonton started receiving calls and tweets from viewers located north of Fort McMurray, Alta. and in the Edmonton area about a spectacular flash of light in the sky.
Dashcam video sent in from a motorist who witnessed the fireball while driving north of Fort McMurray shows a bright, round light descending through the sky before it disappears out of sight on the horizon. More footage from the Edmonton-area shows a similar ball of light dropping through the evening sky.
There were numerous reports of fireball sightings posted on the American Meteor Society’s website on Wednesday evening from other regions of Alberta including, Lloydminster, Fort Saskatchewan, Morinville and Lacombe.
Just a heads up #alberta #meteor sightings have come in across alberta from northern to central. #yeg #yyc #Alberta #MeteoritesightingAlberta— Kent Ashbey���� (@BullTheBouncerr) January 18, 2018
Possible meteor strike outside of #morinville #alberta— Kent Ashbey���� (@BullTheBouncerr) January 18, 2018
@ctvedmonton any news as to what the giant fireball falling from the sky was all about. We were travelling down Fox drive and a giant ball of fire fell from the sky in behind the tree line— Sarah Martin (@Sarwa101) January 18, 2018
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Global Affairs aware of report of two Canadians kidnapped in Nigeria
- Hunter shoots woman's husky in Alberta after mistaking it for wolf
- Jeff Sessions says U.S. 'should be like Canada' on immigration
- Dashcam video captures large fireball soaring through sky in Alberta
- 'It's been hell': Man sues trampoline park after breaking neck