Cyber security officials urge 'vigilance' against threats as Zelenskyy visits Canada

As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits Canada, top security officials are re-issuing a call to 'adopt a heightened state of vigilance, and to bolster … awareness of and protection against malicious cyber threats.'

The Communications Security Establishment (CSE) and Canadian Centre for Cyber Security (Cyber Centre) emphasized the call especially for operators of government and critical infrastructure websites.

"As previously noted, we have observed that it's not uncommon to see increased distributed denial of service (DDoS) campaigns against NATO countries that support Ukraine, or host visits from Ukrainian government officials," the CSE said in a release published Friday.

Zelenskyy is in Canada to address Parliament Friday in his first visit to Ottawa since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The House of Commons changed its sitting plans for the occasion, seeing the chamber floor opened to Senators, and other dignitaries who will pack in to the viewing galleries above.

The Cyber Centre says Canadian organizations should visit its website to learn more about DDoS attacks and how to deal with them.

The CSE and the Cyber Centre say they are working closely with other government agencies to "neutralize threats when they occur."

The CSE added Canada and its agencies, like all countries and organizations, are always subject to ongoing cyber threats and work every day to defend against them.

"On any given day, CSE's defensive systems can block upwards of six billion events targeting GC networks. These defensive actions are a result of CSE’s existing dynamic cyber defence capabilities which remain ready to defend Government of Canada systems and help protect against future attacks."

