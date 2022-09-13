Curiosity more than caring: How most Canadians say they feel about the Queen's death

WATCH LIVE | King Charles in Belfast, Queen's coffin to return to London

King Charles III flew to Northern Ireland on Tuesday on the latest leg of his tour of the four parts of the United Kingdom, where a cheering crowd gathered to greet him in a region with a contested British and Irish identity that is deeply divided over the British monarchy.

King Charles III and the Queen Consort view floral tributes outside Hillsborough Castle, Belfast, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022. (Niall Carson/Pool via AP)

opinion | These are some of the best part-time jobs for university students in Canada

The average cost of tuition hit $6,693 for the 2021/2022 year, according to StatCan, and more students are scrambling for ways to afford the increased cost. Contributor Christoper Liew breaks down some of the best-paying jobs that provide an excellent opportunity for post-secondary students to earn a side income.

  • Bomb threat closes some London-area schools

    Multiple schools in London are closed Tuesday morning after what St. Thomas police describe as a "bomb threat." London police only saying there is an ongoing investigation at at school in the 1300 block of Oxford St. west.

    London police at St. Thomas Aquinas on Sept. 13, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

  • Building evacuated after fire in south east London

    Three people have been taken to hospital with unknown injuries after a late night fire in London. According to London fire, the incident started just after 10 p.m. at 88 King Edward Ave. on the lowest level of a three-storey walk up building.

