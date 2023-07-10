Confederacy of Treaty No. 6 Nations declares state of emergency over opioid crisis

Prescription pills containing oxycodone and acetaminophen are shown in Toronto, Dec. 23, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy Prescription pills containing oxycodone and acetaminophen are shown in Toronto, Dec. 23, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social