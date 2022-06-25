Commonwealth falls short of condemning Russia as Trudeau prepares for G7

Commonwealth falls short of condemning Russia as Trudeau prepares for G7

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Biden signs landmark gun measure, says 'lives will be saved'

U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday signed the most sweeping gun violence bill in decades, a bipartisan compromise that seemed unimaginable until a recent series of mass shootings, including the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school.

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social