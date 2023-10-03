CN experiencing network-wide system failure; Via, GO and other trains affected
Canadian National Railway Co. is experiencing a network-wide system failure that is also affecting Via, GO and other trains in Ontario.
"There is a CN network-wide system failure that is affecting all of our rail corridors," a statement from Ontario's GO Transit and Metrolinx explained on Tuesday. "Our teams are working with CN to resolve the issue quickly and safely."
GO trains are currently holding at the nearest station while departures have been temporarily suspended.
In an online statement, Via Rail Canada said some trains entering and departing Toronto's Union Station are experiencing delays due to the CN system failure.
Toronto's UP Express airport train is also impacted. GO trains and the UP Express are both operated by Metrolinx, an Ontario Crown corporation.
On social media, passengers have reported waiting on affected trains for hours.
As of Tuesday afternoon, CN's website appeared to be down. CN Railway did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
There is a CN network wide system failure that is affecting all rail corridors. Trains are holding at their nearest stations. Our teams are working with CN to resolve the issue quickly and safely. We will provide an update when more information becomes available.— Metrolinx (@Metrolinx) October 3, 2023
With files from CTV News Toronto
