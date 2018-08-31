City of Kingston seeks public input on Sir John A. Macdonald's legacy
Canada's first prime minister, Sir John A. Macdonald, is shown in an undated file photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/National Archive of Canada)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, August 31, 2018 2:03PM EDT
KINGSTON, Ont. - The Ontario city where Sir John A. Macdonald lived and worked for years says it will be launching public consultations on the legacy of Canada's first prime minister in light of heightened scrutiny over his treatment of Indigenous people.
The City of Kingston says that starting next week, residents will get the chance to voice their opinions online and in person on Macdonald and his place in the city's history.
Jennifer Campbell, Kingston's manager of cultural heritage, says the consultations will last for six to eight months.
Campbell says the public input will be used to develop a report with recommendations on whether the city needs to offer re-interpretations of local exhibits, monuments and general historic programming in the future.
She says the city is also reaching out to Indigenous communities for their thoughts on the matter.
Macdonald's role in establishing residential schools has made him a polarizing figure in reconciliation efforts with Indigenous Peoples. The City of Victoria recently removed a statue of him as part of a reconciliation process with First Nations.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- City of Kingston seeks public input on Sir John A. Macdonald's legacy
- Growing N.S. sinkhole shuts down local fundraising group
- Ontario man accused of helping foreigners slip into U.S.
- 5 Quebec seminary students charged for allegedly distributing photos of girls
- Commissioner calls for end to secrecy in death of man in Halifax-area jail cell