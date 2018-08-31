

The Canadian Press





KINGSTON, Ont. - The Ontario city where Sir John A. Macdonald lived and worked for years says it will be launching public consultations on the legacy of Canada's first prime minister in light of heightened scrutiny over his treatment of Indigenous people.

The City of Kingston says that starting next week, residents will get the chance to voice their opinions online and in person on Macdonald and his place in the city's history.

Jennifer Campbell, Kingston's manager of cultural heritage, says the consultations will last for six to eight months.

Campbell says the public input will be used to develop a report with recommendations on whether the city needs to offer re-interpretations of local exhibits, monuments and general historic programming in the future.

She says the city is also reaching out to Indigenous communities for their thoughts on the matter.

Macdonald's role in establishing residential schools has made him a polarizing figure in reconciliation efforts with Indigenous Peoples. The City of Victoria recently removed a statue of him as part of a reconciliation process with First Nations.