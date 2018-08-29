The mayor of Victoria, B.C., is apologizing for having made “some people feel excluded” from the decision-making process that led to the removal of a bronze statue of Canada’s first prime minister from outside the entrance to city hall.

Mayor Lisa Helps says in an op-ed in The Times Colonist that although she continues to believe that relocating the statue of Sir John A. Macdonald was the right thing to do, she is sorry “for not recognizing that the city family’s process might make some people feel excluded from such an important decision.”

The “city family” refers to a local group that is working on reconciliation with Indigenous people. It includes members of the Esquimalt and Songhees nations, city councilors and non-Indigenous community members.

The city family recommended that the statue be taken down and relocated to another public space. Helps supported the measure, announcing it as a fait accompli a little over a week before it was removed by city workers early on a Saturday.

Helps said at the time that the statue would come down “so that the family members and other Indigenous people do not need to walk past this painful reminder of colonial violence each time they enter the doors of their municipal government.”

Macdonald, as Helps noted in her blog post, said in 1879 that Indigenous children “should be withdrawn as much as possible from the parental influence, and the only way to do that would be to put them in central training industrial schools where they will acquire the habits and modes of thought of white men.” What followed was the residential school system that severed cultural ties and led to abuse of more than 150,000 Indigenous children.

Macdonald has also been accused of cruelty toward Indigenous people by historians who point out that his government expected them to settle onto reservations and learn how to farm, which led to starvation on the Prairies. Macdonald told the House of Commons in 1882: “I have reason to believe that the agents as a whole … are doing all they can, by refusing food until the Indians are on the verge of starvation, to reduce the expense.” His comments were made in response to a Liberal MP who said that giving food to Indigenous people was costing taxpayers too much and making “a barbourous population ... wholly dependent on the government.”

Others have pointed out that Macdonald -- despite his mistakes -- was a Father of Confederation, who joined together three colonies and created a railway to the Pacific Ocean that allowed Canada to expand across the northern half of the continent rather than being subsumed by the United States.

Federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer called the statue’s removal an example of “political correctness” being used to “erase history.” Scheer said in a speech at the party’s convention in Halifax last week that he think it’s “a disgrace that we're allowing extreme voices in this country to erase our proud heritage."

In Helps’ op-ed, she writes that she has made “a public commitment to bring the wishes of council and the public for a wider community conversation about reconciliation and a new location for the statue to the city family. I will do this.”

“Macdonald shaped one of the greatest nations and strongest democracies in the world. When we look around the world today, we have a lot to be thankful for. Moving the statue does not erase this history,” she goes on.

“The statue’s relocation to a more appropriate public place — and all the conversations that have taken place and will continue to take place — only serve to broaden our understanding of Canadian history,” Helps adds.