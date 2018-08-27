Saskatchewan man charged after red paint appears on Macdonald statue in Regina
A little girl stops to look at a statue of John A. Macdonald in Victoria Park in Regina, Wednesday, August, 22, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, August 27, 2018 2:19PM EDT
REGINA -- A mischief charge has been laid against a Saskatchewan man who is accused of vandalizing a statue of Canada's first prime minister in a Regina park.
The figure of Sir John A. Macdonald in Victoria Park was splashed with red paint last week.
Police say they were made aware of the damage last Tuesday, but it wasn't until later in the week that a potential suspect emerged after media coverage of the alleged vandalism.
A 47-year-old man from Vibank, about 50 kilometres southeast of Regina, was arrested.
Patrick Charles Alexander Johnson is facing one count of mischief under $5,000.
Johnson is to appear in court on Sept. 27.
