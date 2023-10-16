Canada

    • Chinese jets make 'dangerous and reckless' intercept of Canadian surveillance flight: Blair

    Members of the Canadian Forces work on a CP-140 Aurora surveillance plane in the Persian Gulf, Sunday, February 19, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz) Members of the Canadian Forces work on a CP-140 Aurora surveillance plane in the Persian Gulf, Sunday, February 19, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)

    A Canadian surveillance flight enforcing North Korea sanctions was intercepted by Chinese fighter jets on Monday, drawing criticism from Defence Minister Bill Blair.

    "The interaction unfortunately that took place very recently is one that was not professional and not safe," Blair told reporters in Ottawa. "The actions of the Chinese military in these circumstances, I think, was unacceptable and put our aircraft and their mission at significant risk."

    The Royal Canadian Air Force CP-140 Aurora aircraft was participating in Operation NEON, which is Canada's contribution to the UN mission to oversee sanctions against North Korea.

    "Since 2018 and into 2026, Canada periodically deploys military ships, aircraft, and personnel to conduct surveillance operations to identify suspected maritime sanctions evasion activities, in particular ship-to-ship transfers of fuel and other commodities banned by the United Nations Security Council resolutions," a National Defence website explains.

    While flying over the East China Sea in international airspace, Chinese warplanes reportedly came within five metres of the Aurora and even launched flares.

    "I am very concerned of the unprofessional way in which this was done," Blair said. "It was quite frankly dangerous and reckless, and those types of behaviours are not ever acceptable and we will express that to the People's Republic of China in the most appropriate way."

    Canadian Aurora aircraft have been intercepted numerous times by the Chinese military while participating in Operation NEON, including incidents in November 2022 and May 2023. An intercept occurs when one aircraft approaches another. 

    When joining the international UN mission, the long-range Aurora patrol aircraft typically flies from Japan. Joined by the Royal Canadian Navy frigate HMCS Vancouver, the Aurora is currently in the region until November 2023.

    China's embassy in Ottawa did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

