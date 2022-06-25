Child labour remains an increasing source of Canada’s everyday products: NGO
Child labour remains an increasing source of Canada’s everyday products: NGO
Many Canadians still remain unaware of the involvement of forced child labour in the products they buy, World Vision Canada (WVC), a non-profit agency, says.
Child labour saw its first increase in two decades in 2021, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, with 79 million children were involved in forced labour as of 2022, the International Labour Organization estimates.
In early June, the government addressed the issue of forced child labour in business supply chains and expressed support for Bill S-211, which would mandate Canadian firms and government departments to scrutinize supply chains with the aim of protecting workers.
“We're finally starting to see some movement,” Katherine Dibbon, a youth leader with World Vision Canada, told CTV’s News Channel on Saturday.
“Put forward by Senator (Julie) Miville-Dechene, (the bill) is looking at protecting the rights of children and giving the information to consumers in Canada.”
Dibbon says that while most Canadians can’t do much to stop child labour from the ground up, it is likely that many consumers will do their part by avoiding buying from certain companies once legislation forces them to be transparent about their workers.
Almost 160,000 Canadians have signed World Vision Canada's petition urging the government to mandate businesses to prevent human rights violations throughout their operations and publicly report on their progress.
In 2020, the Canadian government prohibited the importation of goods produced by forced labour under the customs tariff.
The new law is expected to require Canadian companies and federal departments to report each year on measures taken to prevent and reduce the risk that forced labour or child labour is used by them or in their supply chains.
"We're encouraged by recent progress by the Government of Canada to move key legislation forward to help address this issue,” Michael Messenger, president and CEO of World Vision Canada, said in a release.
"With child labour on the rise for the first time in 20 years due to the global pandemic and other factors, Canada's child labour problem will continue to grow without bold action to address it. Canadians need to be able to make fully informed purchasing decisions."
With files from Canadian Press
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Commonwealth falls short of condemning Russia as Trudeau prepares for G7
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is headed to the G7 in Germany Saturday without a consensus from the Commonwealth to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but with a chorus of countries calling for help to overcome the fallout of the war.
Protesters at U.S. Supreme Court decry abortion ruling overturning Roe v. Wade
Hundreds of protesters descended on the U.S. Supreme Court on Saturday to denounce the justice's decision to overturn the half-century-old Roe v. Wade precedent that recognized women's constitutional right to abortion.
Tear gas used to disperse protesters outside Arizona Capitol building, officials say
After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, holding that there is no longer a federal constitutional right to an abortion, protesters and supporters of the ruling gathered at the high court's building in Washington, D.C., and in other cities nationwide.
Conservative MPs free to attend 'freedom' protests this summer: Bergen
With the nation's capital bracing for anticipated anti-mandate 'freedom' movement protests during Canada Day weekend, interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen says her MPs are free to attend.
Biden signs landmark gun measure, says 'lives will be saved'
U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday signed the most sweeping gun violence bill in decades, a bipartisan compromise that seemed unimaginable until a recent series of mass shootings, including the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school.
Child labour remains an increasing source of Canada’s everyday products: NGO
Many Canadians still remain unaware of the involvement of forced child labour in the products they buy, according to non-profit agency World Vision Canada.
Missing Kelowna woman found dead, family confirms
The family of Chelsea Cardno says the body found on flooded farmland adjacent to Mission Creek Friday night has been identified as the missing Kelowna woman.
Norway shaken by attack that kills 2 during Pride festival
A gunman opened fire in Oslo's nightlife district early Saturday, killing two people and leaving more than 20 wounded in what the Norwegian security service called an 'Islamist terror act' during the capital's annual LGBTQ Pride festival.
Abortion is legal in Canada -- but is it accessible? Experts weigh in
There is a renewed conversation about abortion accessibility and rights for women in Canada after U.S. Supreme Court justices overturned the Roe v. Wade case on Friday, allowing states to ban abortions.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 INVESTIGATES | Viral Facebook post sparks criminal investigation into pediatric dentist
W5 investigates disturbing allegations against a pediatric dentist in Nova Scotia whose treatment of children over five decades is now an alleged crime.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Exclusive: Doctors tell W5 why they spoke out during the pandemic
For the past two years, a number of doctors across Canada have advocated for their patients and questioned the role of politics in the handling of COVID-19. To explore the issues, W5 convened a group of seven physicians from across the country.
W5 Investigates | Canadian doctors decide whether Indigenous women are fit to be mothers
W5 investigates Canadian doctors performing the irreversible procedure of forced sterilizations on Indigenous women.
Prescription drug side-effects: How they're vastly under-reported and one man's tragic, cautionary tale
An Ontario man shares his horrifying story of murder as W5 investigates the widespread under-reporting of serious side-effects from prescription drugs.
A rare look at Canada's growing demand for medical assistance in dying
CTV W5 investigates the growing demand for medically-assisted death, and reveals stories of those determined to die with dignity.
Owen Brady's cancer diagnosis didn't stop him from playing high-level hockey
For CTV W5, TSN's Rick Westhead speaks with Owen Brady, a promising Ontario hockey prospect who has had to rebuild his career one skill at a time after being diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his left leg.
Dramatic increase in children and youth seeking gender treatments has some experts alarmed
CTV's W5 investigates the increase in youth seeking gender treatments and procedures, and whether there are enough safeguards in place for those wishing to transition.
Toronto
-
Office workers are returning to Toronto but foot traffic on Mondays and Fridays hasn’t bounced back. Will it ever?
More people are commuting to offices downtown than at any point since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic but the recovery hasn’t been equal across the board, with both GO Transit and the TTC reporting fluctuations in ridership as many workers choose to work from home at the beginning and end of each week.
-
'I will always honour her': Husband files lawsuit in Ontario animal activist's death
Every Monday, Mark Powell drives to the Burlington, Ont., pork plant where his wife died to give water to pigs on their way to slaughter.
-
Women have a higher chance of developing long COVID than men, study finds
New research has found that women are 'significantly' more likely than men to suffer from long COVID syndrome, in addition to developing different symptoms of the disease.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police warn officers will soon start issuing $110 fines for expired licence plates
Ottawa police are reminding drivers to renew their vehicle licence plate, saying officers will soon begin issuing $110 fines for expired plates.
-
Conservative MPs free to attend 'freedom' protests this summer: Bergen
With the nation's capital bracing for anticipated anti-mandate 'freedom' movement protests during Canada Day weekend, interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen says her MPs are free to attend.
-
Driver with two young kids in the car stopped going 156 km/h on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa, OPP says
Ontario Provincial Police say an officer stopped a vehicle driving 156 km/h on the Queensway just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Barrie
-
Severn and Georgian Bay communities reunited as key bridge reopens
Two Georgian Bay communities are now one again as a critical piece of infrastructure has officially reopened to traffic.
-
Midland OSPCA paying tribute to family pets
The local chapter of the OSPCA has unveiled a tribute to many family pets in Midland.
-
Conservative MPs free to attend 'freedom' protests this summer: Bergen
With the nation's capital bracing for anticipated anti-mandate 'freedom' movement protests during Canada Day weekend, interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen says her MPs are free to attend.
Kitchener
-
'Too big an issue not to talk about': Waterloo Region reacts to overturning of Roe v. Wade
Many in Waterloo Region are reacting to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and what it could mean for Canada.
-
Air quality statement in effect for Waterloo Region, Guelph area
Hot and humid weather has prompted a special air quality statement for Waterloo Region, Guelph, Erin, and Southern Wellington County.
-
Critically injured pedestrian found on side of Norfolk County road, airlifted to hospital
Norfolk County OPP are investigating after they say a pedestrian was found on the side of a road and had to be airlifted to hospital.
London
-
Motorcyclist suffers 'undetermined' injuries following crash
A motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital with unknown injuries Saturday morning following a crash in Bayham, Ont.
-
Police continue to investigate fatal collision involving pedestrian on Walpole Island
The identity of a pedestrian who died after being struck by a vehicle on Walpole Island has been released by police.
-
Person found deceased inside home after house fire, police investigating
The Chatham-Kent police Major Crime Unit is working alongside the Ontario Fire Marshall’s Office to determine the cause of a house fire after a body was found inside the home.
Windsor
-
Damaged pegged at $200,000 for downtown area fire
No one was injured, but six people have been displaced following a house fire Friday morning.
-
Person found deceased inside home after house fire, police investigating
The Chatham-Kent police Major Crime Unit is working alongside the Ontario Fire Marshall’s Office to determine the cause of a house fire after a body was found inside the home.
-
Heat warning, special air quality statement issued for Windsor-Essex
Another heat warning is in effect for the Windsor-Essex region with temperatures expected to reach low 30s Saturday and Sunday.
Montreal
-
Quebec Justice Minister Jolin-Barrette is in France looking for ways to improve the justice system
Quebec Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette's diplomatic mission to France was not only an opportunity to discuss the French language, but also to exchange ideas on how to improve the justice system.
-
Suspect's vehicle found after woman killed and abandoned by hit-and-run driver
Police on Montreal's South Shore has located the suspect vehicle they say was involved in a hit-and-run that left a woman dead.
-
Anger, political pushback in Quebec after Legault says cultures are 'not on the same level'
Those who know the debate most intimately said there's little nuance to be found in Quebec Premier Legault's arguments about Quebec's immigration model. 'Every time it's as painful as it is the first time,' said a spokesperson for a Sikh group.
Atlantic
-
Missing N.S. teen found safe, Amber Alert cancelled
An Amber Alert issued by Cape Breton Regional Police on Friday has been cancelled, as the missing youth has been located safe early Saturday morning says police.
-
'Reviewed for Privilege': Federal government explains N.S. superintendent’s missing notes
The inquiry into Nova Scotia’s 2020 mass shooting, says four pages of handwritten notes that sparked a political firestorm in Ottawa this week, weren’t immediately submitted when subpoenaed by its investigators.
-
'It’s in shambles': RCMP 'architects of own demise,' says criminologist after complaints in N.B. and N.S.
After a week of criticism and anger at the Mass Casualty Commission in Nova Scotia, and outcry in a rural area of New Brunswick, there are questions about the RCMP’s role in community policing.
Winnipeg
-
'It just made my heart warm': Winnipeg bus driver's act of kindness captured on video
An act of kindness from a Winnipeg bus driver is being shared by a passenger who says it warmed his heart to witness.
-
'Not sustainable': Doctors Manitoba concerned about rural and northern Manitoba health-care system
Doctors Manitoba is voicing concern about the health-care system in rural and northern Manitoba.
-
Protesters at U.S. Supreme Court decry abortion ruling overturning Roe v. Wade
Hundreds of protesters descended on the U.S. Supreme Court on Saturday to denounce the justice's decision to overturn the half-century-old Roe v. Wade precedent that recognized women's constitutional right to abortion.
Calgary
-
Cyclists ride from Airdrie to Olds in support of MS research
For the first time in three years, cyclists will be putting on their helmets and tuning up their bikes for a marathon ride in support of multiple sclerosis research and services.
-
Here's where UCP leadership candidates stand on abortion and access to it
After the U.S. Supreme Court stripped away constitutional protections for abortion Friday by overturning Roe v. Wade, NDP Leader Rachel Notley demanded that everyone running to become the next leader of the UCP clarify their stance on the issue.
-
'He's amazing': Garth Brooks fans brush off delays, long lines to enjoy the party
Fans leaving the Garth Brooks concert at Commonwealth Stadium Friday night were happy and smiling, despite some logistical issues that delayed the show and frustrated some.
Edmonton
-
'He's amazing': Garth Brooks fans brush off delays, long lines to enjoy the party
Fans leaving the Garth Brooks concert at Commonwealth Stadium Friday night were happy and smiling, despite some logistical issues that delayed the show and frustrated some.
-
Here's where UCP leadership candidates stand on abortion and access to it
After the U.S. Supreme Court stripped away constitutional protections for abortion Friday by overturning Roe v. Wade, NDP Leader Rachel Notley demanded that everyone running to become the next leader of the UCP clarify their stance on the issue.
-
'It feels so good': Alberta MP celebrates overturning of Roe v. Wade
A Member of Parliament from rural Alberta went live on Facebook Friday to celebrate a United States Supreme Court vote to end constitutional protections for abortion.
Vancouver
-
Landlord for Whistler, Surrey brewpubs may face corporate shakeup after court ruling
A dispute between shareholders of a B.C. numbered company that serves as a landlord for two well-known brewpubs has ended up in court.
-
Vancouver police video adds to timeline of missing Indigenous woman Tatyanna Harrison
The mother of missing Indigenous woman Tatyanna Harrison has collaborated with the Vancouver Police Department to release a new video documenting her daughter's disappearance.
-
Vancouver's English Bay Barge still hasn't budged
A barge that ran aground near Vancouver's English Bay last year quickly became an accidental attraction, drawing selfie-seekers and inspiring T-shirt designs. But after seven months, residents seem to have grown weary of its hulking presence on the shoreline.
Politics
-
What key legislation passed, what's in limbo after Parliament breaks for summer
Now that the House and Senate have adjourned for the summer, CTVNews.ca breaks down what key pieces of legislation passed in the final days of the spring session, and what key government bills will be left to deal with in the fall.
-
Indigenous conservation Canada's way of the future, environment minister says
Tanya Ball began her career as a social worker for the Kaska Dene First Nation. Now she runs a land guardian program, working to monitor and protect a vast stretch of the band's northern British Columbia wilderness.
-
Conservative MPs free to attend 'freedom' protests this summer: Bergen
With the nation's capital bracing for anticipated anti-mandate 'freedom' movement protests during Canada Day weekend, interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen says her MPs are free to attend.
Health
-
Women have a higher chance of developing long COVID than men, study finds
New research has found that women are 'significantly' more likely than men to suffer from long COVID syndrome, in addition to developing different symptoms of the disease.
-
New digital platform aims to accelerate research on brain disorders
The Ontario Brain Institute is playing a key role in open science and brain health research with the release of new clinical data that will help scientists around the world advance investigations into pediatric neurological conditions.
-
German lawmakers vote to end ban on 'advertising' abortions
German lawmakers voted Friday to end the country's ban on advertising abortions, which has in the past led to doctors being prosecuted for providing information about the procedure to potential patients.
Sci-Tech
-
Florida team hauls in nearly 5-metre, 100-kilogram Burmese python
A team of biologists recently hauled in the heaviest Burmese python ever captured in Florida, officials said.
-
Microsoft: Russian cyber spying targets 42 Ukraine allies
Coinciding with unrelenting cyberattacks against Ukraine, state-backed Russian hackers have engaged in "strategic espionage" against governments, think tanks, businesses and aid groups in 42 countries supporting Kyiv, Microsoft said in a report Wednesday.
-
NASA's Psyche mission to an unexplored metal world comes to a halt
NASA's first spacecraft designed to study a metallic asteroid won't be launching this year as planned, according to an announcement made by the agency on Friday.
Entertainment
-
Naomi Osaka, LeBron James team up for entertainment venture
Tennis star Osaka and her agent and business partner, Stuart Duguid, are forming a media company called Hana Kuma in partnership with The SpringHill Company, which was created by NBA star James and Maverick Carter.
-
Celebrities react to the Supreme Court's abortion ruling
Several celebrities including Viola Davis, Bette Midler and Stephen King reacted after the Supreme Court on Friday voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed a woman’s constitutional right to abortion.
-
'General Hospital' wins big at Daytime Emmys
Three 'General Hospital' stars won acting honours and the soap's directing team won at the Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday night.
Business
-
Number of job vacancies grows in April to just over one million
Statistics Canada says the number of job vacancies at the beginning of April hit just over one million, up more than 40 per cent compared with a year earlier.
-
Labour shortage: Food, hotel industries continue to be hardest hit by lack of workers
Despite record low levels of unemployment, many sectors are suffering from labour shortages in the second quarter with restaurants and hotels continuing to be amongst the worst hit, a new Statistics Canada survey finds.
-
These U.S. companies will cover travel costs for employees who need an abortion
After the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade, corporate giants from a range of industries pledged to provide support and financial assistance for employees — and, in some cases, their dependents — seeking abortions in states that outlaw the procedure.
Lifestyle
-
'It just made my heart warm': Winnipeg bus driver's act of kindness captured on video
An act of kindness from a Winnipeg bus driver is being shared by a passenger who says it warmed his heart to witness.
-
U.K. museum unveils first official portrait of Prince William and Kate together
A new painting of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was revealed to the public on Thursday. The painting – the first official portrait of Prince William and his wife, Catherine, together – is on display at the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge, U.K.
-
Have you seen this artwork? 'Invaluable' high school student display stolen in Coquitlam, B.C.
Mounties in Coquitlam are appealing to the public for help tracking down two pieces of artwork that were allegedly stolen from a high school art display.
Sports
-
Canadians picked 6th and 7th in NBA draft
Canadians Bennedict Mathurin and Shaedon Sharpe took very different paths to the NBA, but their pro dreams were realized just minutes apart on Thursday.
-
Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title
Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up short at the Bad Homburg Open.
-
Former CFL player convicted of ex-girlfriend's murder won't be eligible for parole for 14 years
A former professional football player who was convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend will not be eligible for parole for 14 years.
Autos
-
Toyota recalls electric car for faulty wheel that may detach
Toyota is recalling 2,700 bZ4X crossover vehicles globally for wheel bolts that could become loose, in a major setback for the Japanese automaker's ambitions to roll out electric cars.
-
'It's just about survival at this point': High gas prices affecting Canadians' summer travel plans
A majority of Canadians who intend to travel this summer say high gas prices are affecting those planned getaways, a pair of recent surveys show.
-
Two dead after Chinese electric car falls three storeys
Two people involved in testing for the electric car brand NIO died when one of its vehicles fell three stories from a Shanghai parking structure, the company said Friday.