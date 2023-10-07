Canadians in Israel on edge following unprecedented attack from Hamas

A surprise attack in Israel early Saturday morning has left communities in shock as more than 200 people were killed and hundreds more left injured.

Canadians in Israel say the unprecedented attack by the Hamas militant group has left civilians scrambling to find missing family members and shelter from ongoing missile strikes.

Jess Burke, who is visiting Jerusalem from Toronto to celebrate her wedding and Jewish holiday festivities, says the celebrations with her family had to be cut short when they were woken up to sirens.

"It was definitely a whirlwind to go from the happiest day of my life to one of the darkest days in the nation's history," Burke told CTV News.

From where she was staying, Burke says she could see missiles being intercepted as people ran to bomb shelters and blood donation sites were opened to help the injured.

Burke says the Jewish community is struggling to grapple with the events as Saturday would have been a joyful day marking Simchat Torah, a religious holiday celebrating the annual cycle end reading of the Torah scroll. Friday also marked the 50th anniversary of the 1973 attack in Israel during the holiest day of the Jewish calendar year, Yom Kippur.

"We have not seen violence like this in 50 years," Burke said.

"That's what we're trying to reconcile right now in the way this feels familiar and re-traumatizing for a lot of folks and the ways in which this feels unprecedented and distinct and very scary," she continued.

Montreal-based independent journalist Anais Elboujdaini told CTV News while she's grateful to be safe, her flight from Tel Aviv was cancelled and she won't be able to leave for another two days.

"I feel pretty lucky to be where I am in Tel Aviv where there is shelter but this morning being woken by sirens and having to hide in bomb shelters was quite an experience for me," Eloboujdaini said.

Global Affairs Canada updated its travel advisory Saturday evening Canadians in Israel to shelter in place, download alerts apps for updated information, remain cautious and follow local authority orders. The agency also noted Air Canada has suspended its flights between Tel Aviv and Toronto's Pearson International Airport and Montreal's Pierre Elliott Trudeau Airport over the escalating violence.

Olivier Marceau of Montreal described the scene in Be'er Sheva as loud as he says he's heard sirens all day warning civilians of incoming rockets.

"As soon as I heard the sirens obviously I had about one minute to get to cover, get to shelter," he said.

His father, Richard Marceau, a former Quebec politician and Jewish community advocate says he's concerned for the safety of his community and what could unfold in the days to come.

"It's only the beginning of a conflict that will be hard on civilians all around and that to me is horrible," Richard Marceau said.