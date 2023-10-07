Canadians in Israel on edge following unprecedented attack from Hamas
A surprise attack in Israel early Saturday morning has left communities in shock as more than 200 people were killed and hundreds more left injured.
Canadians in Israel say the unprecedented attack by the Hamas militant group has left civilians scrambling to find missing family members and shelter from ongoing missile strikes.
Jess Burke, who is visiting Jerusalem from Toronto to celebrate her wedding and Jewish holiday festivities, says the celebrations with her family had to be cut short when they were woken up to sirens.
"It was definitely a whirlwind to go from the happiest day of my life to one of the darkest days in the nation's history," Burke told CTV News.
From where she was staying, Burke says she could see missiles being intercepted as people ran to bomb shelters and blood donation sites were opened to help the injured.
Burke says the Jewish community is struggling to grapple with the events as Saturday would have been a joyful day marking Simchat Torah, a religious holiday celebrating the annual cycle end reading of the Torah scroll. Friday also marked the 50th anniversary of the 1973 attack in Israel during the holiest day of the Jewish calendar year, Yom Kippur.
"We have not seen violence like this in 50 years," Burke said.
"That's what we're trying to reconcile right now in the way this feels familiar and re-traumatizing for a lot of folks and the ways in which this feels unprecedented and distinct and very scary," she continued.
Montreal-based independent journalist Anais Elboujdaini told CTV News while she's grateful to be safe, her flight from Tel Aviv was cancelled and she won't be able to leave for another two days.
"I feel pretty lucky to be where I am in Tel Aviv where there is shelter but this morning being woken by sirens and having to hide in bomb shelters was quite an experience for me," Eloboujdaini said.
Global Affairs Canada updated its travel advisory Saturday evening Canadians in Israel to shelter in place, download alerts apps for updated information, remain cautious and follow local authority orders. The agency also noted Air Canada has suspended its flights between Tel Aviv and Toronto's Pearson International Airport and Montreal's Pierre Elliott Trudeau Airport over the escalating violence.
The agency also advised Canadians in Israel to shelter in place, download alerts apps for updated information, remain cautious and follow local authority orders.
Olivier Marceau of Montreal described the scene in Be'er Sheva as loud as he says he's heard sirens all day warning civilians of incoming rockets.
"As soon as I heard the sirens obviously I had about one minute to get to cover, get to shelter," he said.
His father, Richard Marceau, a former Quebec politician and Jewish community advocate says he's concerned for the safety of his community and what could unfold in the days to come.
"It's only the beginning of a conflict that will be hard on civilians all around and that to me is horrible," Richard Marceau said.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
W5 Exclusive
W5 Exclusive 'I wanted to collapse': A Canadian grandmother's journey from romance scam victim to unwitting drug mule
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hamas surprise attack out of Gaza stuns Israel and leaves hundreds dead in fighting, retaliation
Backed by a barrage of rockets, dozens of Hamas militants broke out of the blockaded Gaza Strip and into nearby Israeli towns, killing dozens and abducting others in an unprecedented surprise early morning attack during a major Jewish holiday Saturday. A stunned Israel launched airstrikes in Gaza, with its prime minister saying the country is now at war with Hamas and vowing to inflict an 'unprecedented price.'
Health Canada issues turkey recall for western provinces
Health Canada has issued a recall on Sunrise Farms turkey products on Saturday just days before Canadians gather with their families for Thanksgiving feasts.
Drake called out by the Pet Shop Boys for singing the chorus of one of their hits on new song without permission
Drake recently dropped his eighth studio album, and it apparently comes with a bit of controversy.
Canadians in Israel on edge following unprecedented attack from Hamas
A surprise attack in Israel early Saturday morning has left communities in shock as more than 200 people were killed and hundreds more left injured.
LIVE Hamas attacked Israel and Netanyahu says his country is 'at war.' Follow live updates
The militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip have carried out an unprecedented, multifront attack on Israel, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations and catching the country off-guard on a major holiday.
Air Canada temporarily cancelling flights to Tel Aviv after Hamas attack on Israel
Air Canada says it is temporarily cancelling flights to Tel Aviv starting on Sunday following the deadly attacks in Israel.
Number of Israelis taken prisoner 'several times greater' than dozens: Hamas spokesperson
The total number of Israelis captured by Hamas in a surprise attack on Israeli towns on Saturday was "several times greater" than dozens, a spokesperson for the armed wing of Hamas said in a recording aired shortly after midnight on Sunday.
Gunfire, rockets and carnage: Israelis are stunned and shaken by unprecedented Hamas attack
Israel was in shock Saturday, with the unprecedented scenes of violence and chaos unfolding across the country's south seared into people's minds. Even the steely nerved residents of communities near the Gaza Strip who have grown used to the wail of air-raid sirens described Saturday's ground assault as a nightmare come true.
Trudeau, Poilievre condemn Hamas attack on Israel; Ambassador to Canada calls violence 'unimaginable'
Canada's federal leaders are condemning a surprise assault by the Hamas militant group on Saturday in what has become the deadliest attack in Israel in years.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Exclusive 'I wanted to collapse': A Canadian grandmother's journey from romance scam victim to unwitting drug mule
Suzana Thayer's story began as an investigation into a romance scam. Bilked out of more than $200,000, her search for love took her from the world of online dating to Ethiopia to meet the 'man of her dreams' -- and eventually to a Hong Kong prison after cocaine was found hidden inside buttons on clothing in her suitcase.
W5 Exclusive Canadian grandmother released from Hong Kong prison
A Canadian woman has been released from a Hong Kong prison after spending 270 days behind bars on cocaine smuggling charges. Suzana Thayer, 65, from Barrie, Ont., was arrested at the Hong Kong airport last year after being found with cocaine hidden inside her suitcase.
W5 Ferraris worth nearly $1M seized from Edmonton men linked to Pivot Airlines drug-smuggling scandal
Two Edmonton men at the centre of an international cocaine-trafficking scandal that led to the detainment of a Canadian airline crew in the Dominican Republic last year are back in the spotlight. They're facing numerous charges after police seized a pair of stolen Ferraris worth roughly $1 million.
W5 Investigates What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. CTV W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery.
W5 'The Amazing Race Canada' winner on bringing hope to others, 9 years after devastating diagnosis
In 2013, Catherine Wreford Ledlow was told she had two to six years to live. She speaks to CTV W5 about winning 'The Amazing Race Canada,' nine years after her brain cancer diagnosis.
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
I met the 'World's Tallest Teenager' and his basketball career is just taking off
W5 Producer Shelley Ayres explains how she was in awe to meet what the Guinness Book of World Record's has named the World's Tallest Teenager, a 17-year-old from Quebec who plays for Team Canada.
W5 Investigates Daniel Jolivet insists he's not a murderer and says he has proof
Convicted murderer Daniel Jolivet, in prison for the past 30 years, has maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested. W5 reviews the evidence he painstakingly assembled while behind bars.
Toronto
-
Ontario politicians condemn attack on Israel after hundreds left dead
Ontario politicians have publicly condemned attacks on Israel that left hundreds of people dead and thousands others wounded near the Gaza Strip Saturday morning.
-
Here's why Toronto is ranked one of the best cities in the world
Toronto is among the world’s top 25 cities, according to a recent ranking.
-
Two people hospitalized after two-alarm highrise fire in Yorkville
Two people suffered smoke inhalation in a two-alarm highrise fire in Yorkville Saturday afternoon.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police increase presence around synagogues, mosques after Hamas attack in Israel
Ottawa police say there will be more patrols around synagogues and mosques this weekend after Hamas militants attacked Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip Saturday.
-
One person rescued from Glebe Annex blaze
Ottawa firefighters rescued a person from an apartment fire Friday evening. Paramedics said the individual was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.
-
Hamas surprise attack out of Gaza stuns Israel and leaves hundreds dead in fighting, retaliation
Backed by a barrage of rockets, dozens of Hamas militants broke out of the blockaded Gaza Strip and into nearby Israeli towns, killing dozens and abducting others in an unprecedented surprise early morning attack during a major Jewish holiday Saturday. A stunned Israel launched airstrikes in Gaza, with its prime minister saying the country is now at war with Hamas and vowing to inflict an 'unprecedented price.'
Barrie
-
Caledon OPP investigating armed robbery at a residential home
Caledon OPP are investigating an armed robbery at a residential home that occurred early Saturday morning.
-
Local food banks see dramatic rise in demand for services
As many Canadians prepare their Thanksgiving dinners this weekend, local food banks and shelters are seeing a rise in demand for service.
-
Dozens take part in walk supporting victims of domestic abuse
Dozens of people gathered at Couchiching Beach Park in Orillia Saturday morning, participating in the Walk This Way fundraiser.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener's Dogtoberfest: A Pawsome Oktoberfest Experience
Downtown Kitchener hosted its second annual Dogtoberfest on Saturday, organized by Dog Friendly K-W.
-
‘It means a lot to get to this moment’: Willow River Centre doors opened to public
The Willow River Centre opened its doors to the public for the first time Saturday morning.
-
Guelph Humane Society looking for help for injured cat
Urgency mounts this holiday weekend for Archie, a cat found injured on the side of a road in North Wellington County.
London
-
London Police Major Crimes investigating death on Adelaide Street in London, Ont.
London Police Service Major Crimes division is investigating after reports of at least one death on Adelaide Street South Saturday morning.
-
'We have no food for tomorrow': Generous Londoners provide Thanksgiving rescue
A group of generous Londoners is making Thanksgiving a better time for many people. The Guru Nanak Mission Society cooked and delivered 575 meals.
-
Syringe used in St. Thomas armed robbery
Police said that a 21-year-old St. Thomas resident had allegedly robbed a downtown business using a syringe as a weapon to threaten staff.
Windsor
-
'Friendsgiving' dinner planned by 2SLGBTQIA+ community
Some members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community won’t be having a traditional family Thanksgiving, but there’s another option to celebrate the holiday.
-
Turkey truck rollover delays 401 traffic, a Halloween décor fright, and high turnout to Unifor Local 444 meeting: Top Windsor stories this week
A Windsor restaurant has been recognized by a top travel blog, a Windsor family’s holiday decorations prompted a police response, and 1,500 turkeys were involved in a transport truck crash.
-
Stolen car found after reported collision
The car, a Volkswagon Jetta, was allegedly stolen from a driveway on the north side of Chatham.
Montreal
-
WEATHER ALERT
WEATHER ALERT Downtown Montreal reaches 100 millimetres of rain as warnings persist
Rain drenched much of Quebec on Saturday, leading to minor flooding that partially submerged several roadways and seeped into some basements, says a meteorologist with Environment Canada.
-
'It was like Niagara Falls': Montreal condo residents sue city after building floods several times
A group of condo residents in Montreal's Ville-Marie borough is suing the city after their building flooded several times. They say experts have proven the building is up to code—the problem is on the outside.
-
Worst road in Quebec? Locals plant flowers in giant potholes
Fed up with seeing accidents and flat tires, last week, she and a few neighbours placed flower pots and orange cones in some of the biggest potholes on Route 342 in Pointe-Fortune, which may be the worst road in Quebec.
Atlantic
-
Rainfall and wind warnings issued in the Maritimes ahead of Philippe
Special weather statements have been upgraded to warnings for parts of the Maritimes ahead of the arrival of post-tropical storm Philippe.
-
Timberlea man has died following two-vehicle crash near Margaree Forks: N.S. RCMP
A 78-year-old Timberlea, N.S., man has died following a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 19 near Margaree Forks, N.S.
-
Weather alerts in effect for New Brunswick as post-tropical storm Philippe moves closer
NB Power says it has over 500 resources ready to respond to outages caused by post-tropical storm Philippe this weekend if necessary.
Winnipeg
-
ReLeaf program working to regrow Winnipeg’s tree canopy
Winnipeg residents are branching out when it comes to diversifying the city’s tree population.
-
'This is not okay': Winnipeg Scrubbi contractors left without pay after cleaning company goes dark
Two Winnipeg women are among many Canadians left without payment after a BC-based cleaning company went dark this week.
-
LIVE
LIVE Hamas attacked Israel and Netanyahu says his country is 'at war.' Follow live updates
The militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip have carried out an unprecedented, multifront attack on Israel, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations and catching the country off-guard on a major holiday.
Calgary
-
Alberta premier joins other leaders in condemning attack on Israel
Alberta premier Danielle Smith took to social media Saturday to condemn the attack on Israel.
-
Bear warning not enough scare off hikers and bikers in Bragg Creek
A bear warning in effect for the West Bragg Creek Recreation Area wasn’t enough to deter hikers and bikers on Saturday.
-
Man charged in abduction of woman in northeast Calgary
A 37-year-old man has been charged in relation to the abduction of a woman that took place Thursday in Calgary.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier joins other leaders in condemning attack on Israel
Alberta premier Danielle Smith took to social media Saturday to condemn the attack on Israel.
-
Health Canada issues turkey recall for western provinces
Health Canada has issued a recall on Sunrise Farms turkey products on Saturday just days before Canadians gather with their families for Thanksgiving feasts.
-
2 teens die in single-vehicle collision west of Hinton
Two 14-year-old boys are dead after a Friday collision at Brule Road, west of Hinton.
Vancouver
-
Officials respond to Tri-Cities parents' concerns about youth violence
A group of parents in the Tri-Cities has taken matters into their own hands after their children were randomly attacked by other youths.
-
Chilliwack plane crash victims identified as trainee pilots from Mumbai
Investigators from the Transportation Safety Board attended the scene of a small plane crash in Chilliwack Saturday to begin trying to piece together what went wrong.
-
1 arrested for trafficking black bear parts in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, conservation officers say
B.C. conservation officers say they have arrested one person in the Lower Mainland for alleged trafficking in black bear parts.
Politics
-
Confusing claims about the online streaming law abound. How does it really work?
Confusion over Canada's Online Streaming Act is running rampant on social media, clouding debate over what the legislation actually does. Here are some key things to know about the controversial legislation.
-
Trudeau, Poilievre condemn Hamas attack on Israel; Ambassador to Canada calls violence 'unimaginable'
Canada's federal leaders are condemning a surprise assault by the Hamas militant group on Saturday in what has become the deadliest attack in Israel in years.
-
'No excuse for inaction': Kinew says Manitoba health-care plan can go ahead without extra federal dollars
Manitoba premier-designate Wab Kinew says his plan to improve the health-care system and reduce wait times in his province can move forward without additional federal funds.
Health
-
Vaping nicotine can be a 'crutch,' and for those trying to quit, the process can be painful
Canadians who vape nicotine say the impacts the habit can have on their health and wallet have led them to try quitting, but the difficult withdrawal process can have lasting effects.
-
Disability advocates warn eligibility for federal dental-care plan may be cumbersome
The federal government's new dental insurance plan has yet to be introduced, but advocates are warning the eligibility criteria for people with disabilities could be cumbersome and may not capture everyone who should have access to the program.
-
Health Canada issues turkey recall for western provinces
Health Canada has issued a recall on Sunrise Farms turkey products on Saturday just days before Canadians gather with their families for Thanksgiving feasts.
Sci-Tech
-
Vikings had windows, another shift away from their image as barbaric Norsemen, Danish museum says
Vikings had windows -- usually only associated with medieval churches and castles -- meaning Norsemen dignitaries sat in rooms lit up by apertures with glass, Danish researchers said Thursday.
-
Unprecedented discovery seems to defy fundamental astronomical theories
New images from the James Webb Space Telescope have revealed surprising pairs of planet-like objects in the Orion Nebula that have never been detected before.
-
Scientists say they've confirmed evidence that humans arrived in the Americas far earlier than previously thought
When the discovery of fossilized footprints made in what’s now New Mexico was made public in 2021, it was a bombshell moment for archaeology, seemingly rewriting a chapter of the human story. Now new research is offering further evidence of their significance.
Entertainment
-
21 Savage cleared to legally travel abroad with plans of international performance in London
Rapper 21 Savage can now legally travel outside the United States and plans to make his international performance in his native London.
-
Drake called out by the Pet Shop Boys for singing the chorus of one of their hits on new song without permission
Drake recently dropped his eighth studio album, and it apparently comes with a bit of controversy.
-
Chiefs' Kelce: 'Just got to keep living' as relationship with Taylor Swift consumes spotlight
Travis Kelce has long prided himself on his ability to compartmentalize his personal life and his professional life. That ability has been put to the test the past few weeks.
Business
-
Surging bond yields add to Canadian homeowners' mortgage pain as renewals loom
The roughly 75,000 Canadian homeowners awaiting mortgage renewal notices next month are bracing for a shock interest rate jump due to a surprise rise in global bond yields, which will further squeeze already tight household budgets.
-
Canada's underground economy surged to $68.5 billion in 2021: StatCan
Canada’s underground economy was estimated to be $68.5 billion in 2021, representing 2.7 per cent of the total GDP, according to a report from Statistics Canada.
-
Economy adds 64K jobs in September, unemployment rate holds steady at 5.5%
The Canadian economy added more jobs than expected last month, but with the gains driven by a seasonal spike in education employment and an increase in part-time work, economists say the job market is weaker than it looks.
Lifestyle
-
'Sticker shock' as Canadians rethink traditional Thanksgiving meal: analyst
After more than a year of high food inflation, families gathering this weekend to gobble Thanksgiving dinner may be feeling the pinch after their grocery shopping.
-
This Vancouver restaurant just earned a Michelin star, bringing the city's total to 9
Vancouver's restaurant scene has earned another Michelin star. The Parisian tire manufacturer-cum-gastronomic tastemaker awarded the honour to Japanese restaurant Okeya Kyujiro, led by chef Takuya Matsuda, at a ceremony Thursday night.
-
The Nobel literature prize goes to Norway's Jon Fosse, who once wrote a novel in a single sentence
Jon Fosse, a master of spare Nordic prose in a sprawling body of work ranging from plays to novels and children's books, won the Nobel Prize in literature on Thursday for writing that gives 'voice to the unsayable.'
Sports
-
Toronto Raptors coach Rajakovic eyes use of versatility, ball movement to be among NBA's best
The influence of the international game in the NBA is nothing new and definitely no secret.
-
Experts puzzled by Hockey Canada's 'minimum attire' rule in dressing rooms
Hockey Canada has implemented a new policy for the 2023-24 minor hockey season, including a "minimum attire rule," with the goal of respecting privacy and making dressing environments more inclusive.
-
Megan Rapinoe honoured by team OL Reign in front of record NWSL crowd of 34,130
Retiring soccer star Megan Rapinoe was honoured by club team OL Reign on Friday night in front of a National Women's Soccer League record crowd of 34,130 fans, many of whom wore pink wigs in her honour.
Autos
-
Unifor says it's facing resistance as GM contract deadline nears
Unifor says it is still facing resistance from General Motors as an Oct. 9 deadline approaches for contract negotiations, while signs of dissent also rise within the union itself as bargaining with the three major automakers continues.
-
U.S. autoworkers stop expanding strikes against Detroit Three after GM makes battery plant concession
The United Auto Workers union said Friday it will not expand its strikes against Detroit's three automakers after General Motors made a breakthrough concession on unionizing electric vehicle battery plants.
-
A woman was found trapped under a driverless car. It wasn't the first car to hit her
A pedestrian in downtown San Francisco was found critically injured and trapped underneath a driverless car Monday night. But it was not the first car to strike the victim.