Canadians can now visit Turkiye for 90 days without a tourist visa

Turkiye has lifted its visa requirements for Canadian tourists hoping to visit the country for 90 days.

Previously, visitors from Canada had to pay $US60 to enter, Turkiye’s Ottawa embassy told CTVNews.ca. After being approved, they would have a 180-day window to visit.

The changes were announced in the Turkish Official Gazette on Dec. 23, and apply to tourists arriving from the U.S., Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Canada. Turkiye’s embassy said the change took effect for Canadians on Dec. 26.

The policy shift follows a decree signed by Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan as part of an expansive arrangement with the European Union.

While visas are no longer required for Canadian tourists, work visas, business visas, student visas and medical visas are still mandatory.

“If you are travelling to Turkiye and need a visa, use the official Turkish government site to apply online and purchase an e-visa before entering the country,” the government of Canada explains on their website. “Be cautious of third-party websites that offer help in getting any type of visa, as they charge additional fees to provide information and submit applications for you.”

Visitors who hope to work or study in Turkiye must obtain a visa at the Turkish embassy or consulate prior to entering the country.

To qualify for a visa-exempted entry for a 90-day period, Canadians must be located outside Turkiye for a minimum of 90 days before they can re-enter for an additional 90 days.

As explained on Turkiye’s electronic visa application system, “respective Turkish officials at the ports of entry reserves the right to deny entry into Turkiye to a holder of an e-visa without any explanation.”