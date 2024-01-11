Canada

    • Canadian homeowners face large increases to property taxes

    Share

    As Toronto homeowners brace for one of the largest property tax hikes in recent memory, many other cities are grappling with similar issues. Several major cities have approved or proposed major property tax hikes this year as municipalities struggle with inflation, high interest rates, crumbling infrastructure and soaring demand for services.

    In Montreal, property taxes are set to rise nearly 5 per cent this year, the largest hike in 13 years. In Vancouver, property taxes are 7.5 per cent following a 10.7 per cent increase last year. While Halifax is set to see a nearly 10 per cent increase.

    "I did not create this financial mess," Toronto mayor Olivia Chow said, referring to the city’s $1.8 billion budget shortfall. "But it needs to be fixed."

    Toronto's budget includes a 10.5 per cent increase in property taxes, which Chow warns could jump to 16.5 per cent if the federal government doesn't chip in $250 million to support the recent influx of refugees. For months, Chow has been calling on Ottawa to kick in more money for refugee claimants, who currently make up nearly half of the city's shelter residents.

    "It really is a challenging time," says Sasha Tsenkova, a professor of planning at the University of Calgary, who says all municipalities are feeling a pinch, But she adds there seems to be little sympathy for property owners in big cities like Toronto and Vancouver, where home ownership is increasingly unattainable for so many.

    "Property taxes are increasing in line with exponential gains in house prices," she says. "This is a robust accumulation of equity and there comes a time when you have to return something back to the city."

    But at a time of rising mortgage rates, inflation and high living costs, adding another increase is a challenge for many.

    "We are already paying, as business owners and home owners, a lot of taxes," says Helen Reis, who owns a flower shop in Toronto's West End. "They (taxes) should decrease instead of increase."

    For years, city hall has kept Toronto's property tax at or near the rate of inflation, despite persistent warnings from staff of a growing budget deficit. If approved, Toronto's property taxes would still be comparatively lower than many other municipalities.

    Still, a nearly 17 per cent increase is a tough pill for many homeowners to swallow. And while Chow maintains it's a necessary hike to fix problems she didn't cause, CTV political commentator Scott Reid says she'll be blamed for this.

    "The bottom line is the mayor is saying 'this is the only option,'" says Reid. "I don't think voters are going to blame Justin Trudeau, or Doug Ford, or Rob Ford, or John Tory or anybody except the person responsible for hiking their taxes, and that's Olivia Chow."

    Reid says it would have been wiser politically for Chow to raise taxes slowly and build pressure on Ottawa to step in and help.

    “With a pending federal election coming, she had leverage on those MPs in the 416 (area code),” he says. “(But) she made the mistake of thinking she could ask people to pay 16.5 per cent more in tax and blame someone else.”

    For years, Toronto politicians have argued there should be dedicated federal funding for Toronto, which is larger than some provinces but doesn’t have the same revenue tools.

    If Ottawa is going to pitch in to help this budget cycle, councillor Shelley Carroll said that funding commitment needs to come by Jan. 26 in order to make it into this year's budget.

    "I am optimistic... the federal government will do something," Chow said. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    1936-2024

    1936-2024 Former NDP leader Ed Broadbent dead at 87

    Former federal NDP leader and founder of the Broadbent Institute Ed Broadbent has died at the age of 87. 'Our country has lost a fierce champion for ordinary Canadians, an intellectual who strongly believed in building a good society,' the Broadbent Institute said in a statement announcing his death.

    The world's most powerful passports for 2024

    In a big shakeup of a quarterly ranking of the world’s most powerful passports, an unprecedented six countries are tied in the top spot for the hottest travel documents for 2024.

    opinion

    opinion How do you solve a problem like Prince Andrew?

    We recently saw Prince Andrew attend Christmas Day service with the rest of the Royal Family, and it seemed as if a campaign was underway to rehabilitate his public image. But with the unsealing of the final batch of Epstein documents, royal commentator Afua Hagan writes there's no turning back now for Andrew, or King Charles III, who's under increased pressure to do something about his disgraced brother.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News