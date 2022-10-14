Canadian home energy costs to spike by up to 100 per cent on average this winter: analyst
Most Canadians who pay for natural gas or electricity can expect their bills to rise by between 50 and 100 per cent on average this winter, according to one energy analyst.
Some consumers could see their bills rise by as much as 300 per cent while others could see minimal increases, but the overall trend is clear, says EnergyRates.ca founder Joel MacDonald.
“In general, Canadians join the global community in seeing exceptionally high electricity and natural gas bills," MacDonald told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview on Friday. "There are a few provinces where some of those increases are muted by the structure of the marketplace, but in general the answer is very high energy bills."
Most of what will drive up the cost of home energy this winter is the rising price of natural gas, which generates 8.5 per cent of Canada's electricity.
According to Statistics Canada, most Canadians – 61 per cent – use traditionally gas-powered systems, such as furnaces and boilers, to heat their homes. A smaller proportion – 29 per cent – use electric baseboard and radiant heating systems. The rest use heat pumps, stoves and other heating systems.
Right now, MacDonald said, natural gas prices are being driven upward by a combination of geopolitical strife in Europe, the global transition to renewable energy, seasonal demand, the federal carbon tax and the cyclical fluctuation of gas prices over roughly 20-year periods as supply and demand try to meet and overcorrect.
Some of these factors are predictable. Some, like the war in Ukraine, are not. The war reduced the global supply of natural gas, generally driving prices up. It has also reduced Europe's access to the resource. As a result, the U.S. has increased its natural gas exports to Europe, and Canada has increased its exports to the U.S., further reducing Canada's supply. Natural gas is currently five times more expensive in Europe than in Canada, MacDonald said, but as our supply drops, that will change.
"We’re sending more and we’re going to start to see the Canadian marketplace and the price of natural gas in Canada trend closer to the global price than it has done historically," he said.
Further driving Europe's demand for natural gas is a gap in its energy supply generated by the continent's transition to renewable energy. It's in a phase, MacDonald said, where neither its slowing fossil-fuel sector nor its burgeoning renewable sector can meet its energy needs.
So international demand for natural gas is rising. As the days become shorter and colder heading into the winter months, domestic demand is rising, too. Heftier energy bills are something Canadians expect each winter, but some years are costlier than others. This winter is shaping up to be a costly one, explains Michelle Leslie, senior manager of infrastructure and capital projects at Deloitte Canada.
"Forecasts indicate it’s going to be cold and snowy, especially for the central parts of the country and in the maritime provinces," Leslie told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview on Friday. "If the forecast pans out...that will drive demand on heating systems. When you look at supply and demand, as the demand goes up, depending on what your supplies look like, you could be looking at increased prices.”
Then there's the federal carbon tax, which applies to both natural gas and electricity generated using combustible fuel. Putting a price on carbon pollution is widely recognized as the most efficient method to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and drive innovation, but it can translate to heftier home heating and electrical bills.
Finally, MacDonald explained, natural gas prices tend to rise and fall over years-long cycles as the market overcorrects gaps between supply and demand. For example, the cost of natural gas in Alberta this July was $5.44 per gigajoule (GJ). In mid-2008, it peaked at $9.84 before falling again. In late 2005 and early 2001 it temporarily surpassed $11.
"Natural gas from 2000 to 2010 regularly traded around $6 per GJ," MacDonald said. "Then we had a period of extreme lows from 2015 to 2020, and we've been seeing over the last year a return to the $6-per-gigajoule mark."
All of these factors – domestic, international, predictable and unpredictable – spell increasing energy costs.
How much and how quickly residents' home energy bills reflect these increases will depend on which province or territory they live in. This is because marketplace mechanisms within some provinces and territories act to mitigate or delay increases. Provincial energy retail marketplaces are either regulated or unregulated. Unregulated marketplaces tend to be more volatile, while price changes in regulated retail marketplaces tend to be more controlled.
“Everyone’s prices will be going up with time," MacDonald said. "I think one of the biggest regional differences right now is the speed at which they are going up, and the regulated marketplaces are a little slower than the unregulated.”
Ontario's marketplace is technically deregulated, but most consumers purchase from entities whose rates are regulated by the province, like Enbridge Gas and EPCOR Natural Gas Limited Partnership. The Ontario Energy Board announced in June it would allow Enbridge to increase natural gas prices by 20 per cent, but MacDonald said that increase actually reflects debt Enbridge was asked to absorb when the market price of natural gas rose during the pandemic, to avoid passing the increase to consumers at a time when many people were unable to work.
"Ontario asked Enbridge to take on $527 million in debt to cover the increases, so up until recently, the bills weren’t increasing," he explained. "But now they have to start to recapture (that) debt."
Regional nuances aside, MacDonald and Leslie both agree that Canadians aren't likely to see home energy prices fall again soon.
“As of right now, there’s not a lot of reason to think prices will be going down in the next two to three years," MacDonald said.
Leslie elaborated, adding that all signs point to domestic and global demand for natural gas continuing to rise for the foreseeable future, driving up prices if supply can't keep up.
"With the forecast that’s in the cards for Canada and North America this winter, with everything that’s going on with Russia and Ukraine and Europe's energy woes, I don’t expect the demand for natural gas to decrease," she said. "In fact I expect it to increase."
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Dutch man convicted in Amanda Todd case sentenced to 13 years in prison
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian home energy costs to spike by up to 100 per cent on average this winter: analyst
Most Canadians who pay for natural gas or electricity can expect their bills to rise by between 50 and 100 per cent on average this winter, according to one energy analyst.
BREAKING | Dutch man convicted in Amanda Todd case sentenced to 13 years in prison
The Dutch man convicted of extorting and harassing B.C. teenager Amanda Todd has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.
COVID-19 is 7 times more dangerous for myocarditis than vaccine: study
A new study has found that the risk of myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, is seven times higher with a COVID-19 infection than with the vaccine to protect against the disease.
Family, northern Alberta community in shock after 7-month-old's homicide
The family of a seven-month-old baby boy who died in High Prairie last week is speaking about their loss.
Mendicino to visit site of Sask. stabbing massacre, discuss First Nations policing
The federal public safety minister says he is to travel next week to Saskatchewan's James Smith Cree Nation, where 11 people were killed in a mass stabbing, to advance the government's plan to have First Nations policing recognized as an essential service.
B.C. mountain resort suing province over access road, ability to charge for parking to curb crowds
A B.C. mountain resort is suing the province to gain control over an access road, which would allow it to charge for parking – a strategy that was previously employed to manage overcrowding at the busy outdoor destination.
Astronauts returning home from space station splash down off Florida coast
Four astronauts boarded a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule and returned home from the International Space Station on Friday, bringing an end to their nearly six-month stay aboard the orbiting laboratory.
Here's how a recession could affect your work, real estate and expenses
Many economists say a mild recession is on the cards as they look ahead to 2023. Though plenty of Canadians remember living through a recession or two, for millions of others it will be the first major downturn in their adult lives. No two economic downturns are alike. Here's how this one could affect you.
COVID-19 fatalities have more than doubled in a year; but expert says Omicron deaths may be even higher
While statistics show COVID-19 deaths have nearly doubled in a year, an infectious disease expert tells CTVNews.ca the true magnitude of excess mortality is hidden by uneven and insufficient reporting on fatalities across provinces.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
Invasive pigs, liberal tears and the appreciation of nature
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Dramatic increase in children and youth seeking gender treatments has some experts alarmed
CTV's W5 investigates the increase in youth seeking gender treatments and procedures, and whether there are enough safeguards in place for those wishing to transition.
NDAs: How a legal document designed to protect trade secrets has morphed into a tool to silence survivors
W5 investigates a growing campaign to end the over-use of non-disclosure agreements, especially involving allegations of sexual harassment and assault. 'Hush Money' airs Saturday at 7pm on CTV.
Families falsely accused of child abuse call for mandatory medical second opinions
Families across the country tell W5 they were falsely accused of child abuse after bringing their sick or injured child to the hospital. Some parents are calling for mandatory medical second opinions when it comes to cases flagged in hospitals.
Toronto
-
Millions of people in Ontario are about to get money from the government
Millions of people in Ontario will be sent money from the government over the next few days.
-
Durham school board investigating after Ajax school teacher allegedly used racial slur in class
Durham District School Board has launched an investigation into an incident at an Ajax school after a teacher allegedly used a racial slur in the classroom.
-
Cement truck involved in two-vehicle collision on Highway 400
A cement truck rolled over on Highway 400 following a two-vehicle collision on Friday night.
Ottawa
-
Emergencies Act inquiry hears about life in Ottawa convoy protest
An inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act got a blaring introduction Friday to life in Ottawa during the 'Freedom Convoy' protest as the deafening chorus of big-rig horns was played for the commission. The first witness, a legally blind resident of downtown Ottawa, flinched as a recording of the horns resounded in the conference room.
-
Sutcliffe says 'clear choice' for voters; McKenney warns opponent will hike fees as mayor's race enters homestretch
Catherine McKenney and Mark Sutcliffe stepped up attacks on their opponent's financial plans as the race for mayor of Ottawa entered the homestretch.
-
Ottawa man charged in Thanksgiving weekend shooting in ByWard Market
An Ottawa man is facing charges in connection to a late night shooting at a business in the ByWard Market over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Barrie
-
Police procession brings fallen officers home to Barrie
A police procession to bring the bodies of South Simcoe Police Const. Morgan Russell and Const. Devon Northrup home was held Friday morning.
-
Popular holiday train returns with stop in Barrie to help fight hunger
The CP Holiday Train will make its way across Canada, with stops in Barrie, Mactier, and Parry Sound.
-
OPP welcomes new recruits
17 new provincial constables have joined Ontario Provincial Police in Central Region following a graduation ceremony on Oct. 6, 2022.
Kitchener
-
Six cars stolen overnight in Waterloo region
Six vehicles, all manufactured by Toyota, were stolen early Thursday morning. There was also one theft that didn’t go as planned.
-
Kitchener man charged with indecent exposure following Arthur complaint
A 25-year-old Kitchener man has been with charged indecent exposure to a person under 16 years of age, following a suspicious person complaint in Arthur.
-
‘Someone is going to get killed’: Safety concerns at Kitchener elementary school
Parents at a Kitchener elementary school say it’s only a matter of time before traffic on the busy road next to the school causes a serious issue.
London
-
Jury finds 35-year-old guilty of impaired driving causing death of friend
Emotions were running high at the London courthouse Friday after a jury found Kelly Jacobs, 35, of Moravian First Nation guilty of impaired driving causing death.
-
'Unsafe to deliver to': Community housing tenants demand return of parcel delivery
Some tenants at a London community housing building say they feel they’re being denied an essential service because of where they live.
-
London police to review 2019 sexual assault allegations against two hockey players
London Police Chief Steve Williams issued a statement Friday regarding an investigation into allegations of sexual assault against two hockey players.
Windsor
-
Windsor police seek suspect in indecent act investigation
A woman exercising in Windsor’s east end Wednesday morning was reportedly followed by a man who had been making “lewd gestures” before committing an “indecent act,” police are investigating.
-
Windsor’s Craft Beer Festival is back this weekend
After a two-year hiatus the Windsor Craft Beer Festival has returned to Willistead Park in Walkerville showcasing craft beer products from local breweries and abroad.
-
More additional dwelling units, multi-family homes in Windsor-Essex as rent costs climb
According to rentals.ca, the average rent in Canada has climbed to over $2,000 a month. Locally, realtor Jason Balsdon says the increase is being felt in Essex-County as well.
Montreal
-
Quebec Korean restaurant owner closes dining hall after threats over lack of French
The owner of Quebec City restaurant Bab Sang has only been in town for a few months, but he may soon pack his bags and leave. He says he's received threatening phone calls since an article exposed the eatery's lack of French-language services.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Gilbert Rozon faces new allegations of sexual assault
Three women have filed civil lawsuits against the former head of the Just For Laughs festival, Gilbert Rozon, for alleged sexual assault.
-
Haunted house east of Montreal closed after people complained it was 'degrading' to women
A historical village east of Montreal has shut down a haunted house after members of the public complained the Halloween attraction was too shocking. One person wrote on Facebook that the attraction seemed too 'degrading' to women.
Atlantic
-
Three weeks after Fiona, the number of P.E.I. customers without power drops to 160
Power crews have restored electricity to more than 1,000 Prince Edward Island customers since Thursday night, bringing the number of customers affected by outages to 160.
-
Ex-minister Dominic Cardy says he worries about future of French in N.B. schools
Dominic Cardy says he resigned as Blaine Higgs's education minister because the premier's policy on the French immersion program in schools is damaging to anglophone children.
-
Nova Scotia family doctor waitlist hits 116,000 people
As the number of Nova Scotians on the ‘Need A Family Practice’ waitlist grows, the provincial government hinted on Friday they may do away with reporting the numbers.
Winnipeg
-
Pair of COVID restriction protestors running for school trustee
Some COVID-19 restriction protestors are trying to get into power at the school board level.
-
Former Transcona councillor looking to reclaim seat from incumbent in tight race
A heated race is unfolding in Transcona as two veteran candidates battle two new faces to claim the ward’s city council seat
-
Police looking for suspect connected to grandparent scams
Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a suspect connected to a series of grandparent scams.
Calgary
-
High-risk offender charged with sexual assault days after being released in Calgary
A high-risk offender Calgary police warned the public about last month is facing new charges after allegedly breaking into a southeast home and sexually assaulting the resident.
-
Calgary man charged after allegedly threatening congregation of Russian Orthodox Church
The priest of the All Saints Russian Orthodox Church says he received several calls on Tuesday night from a man threatening its members.
-
3-year-old found by passerby after wandering away from Mahogany daycare
Good timing on the part of a passerby may have saved a child who vanished from a daycare in the southeast Calgary community of Mahogany on Wednesday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
Family, northern Alberta community in shock after 7-month-old's homicide
The family of a seven-month-old baby boy who died in High Prairie last week is speaking about their loss.
-
Brawl between high school students in Edmonton mall food court leaves 2 with tickets
Two teenagers were handed $500 tickets after a brawl in Londonderry Mall during the noon hour on Thursday. Police say they were called to the shopping centre in northeast Edmonton around 12:20 p.m. about a 'physical altercation' between 'multiple students.'
-
'Over so fast': Alberta man killed in Las Vegas stabbing remembered by widow
The wife of an Alberta man who was fatally stabbed in a random attack on the Las Vegas Strip last week is remembering him as a kid at heart.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Dutch man convicted in Amanda Todd case sentenced to 13 years in prison
The Dutch man convicted of extorting and harassing B.C. teenager Amanda Todd has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.
-
Air quality advisory in B.C.'s Lower Mainland expanded to more areas
An air quality advisory triggered by wildfire smoke hanging over B.C.'s Lower Mainland has been expanded into additional areas.
-
106-year-old temperature record broken in B.C. as little drought relief in sight
As much of B.C. struggles with severe drought, communities all over the province – from Fort Nelson in the northeast corner to the Fraser Valley and Victoria in the southwest – saw their hottest Oct. 13 on record Thursday.
Politics
-
'I felt trapped and helpless': What Ottawa residents and local representatives told the convoy commission
The first round of witness testimony as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission's inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act focused on the lived experience of downtown Ottawa residents, the concerns business groups had in their dealings with the city and police, as well as the perspectives from local councillors.
-
Mendicino to visit site of Sask. stabbing massacre, discuss First Nations policing
The federal public safety minister says he is to travel next week to Saskatchewan's James Smith Cree Nation, where 11 people were killed in a mass stabbing, to advance the government's plan to have First Nations policing recognized as an essential service.
-
No timeline for hiring Iran sanctions staff, federal minister says
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says that while legislation is coming within weeks to get tough on the Iranian regime, there is no timeline for hiring people to help enforce fresh sanctions.
Health
-
Expired drug kills 10 child Leukemia patients in Yemen
Some 10 child Leukemia patients in Yemen have died, and dozens more left seriously ill, after being administered expired doses of a cancer treatment in the rebel-held capital.
-
India suspends production after cough syrup linked to Gambia child deaths
Indian health authorities said on Wednesday they had halted all production of New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals after a WHO report that its cough and cold syrups exported to Gambia may be linked to the deaths of dozens of children there.
-
COVID-19 fatalities have more than doubled in a year; but expert says Omicron deaths may be even higher
While statistics show COVID-19 deaths have nearly doubled in a year, an infectious disease expert tells CTVNews.ca the true magnitude of excess mortality is hidden by uneven and insufficient reporting on fatalities across provinces.
Sci-Tech
-
How to see the moon and Mars together on Friday
Look up to the night sky on Friday and you might see the moon has some company: Mars. CTVNews.ca speaks with a stargazing expert on how best to see the planet-moon pairing.
-
Astronauts returning home from space station splash down off Florida coast
Four astronauts boarded a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule and returned home from the International Space Station on Friday, bringing an end to their nearly six-month stay aboard the orbiting laboratory.
-
Rare stars form 'fingerprint' in space, NASA discovers
A NASA telescope took a picture of two stars' orbits colliding, creating dust forming circles in space. This discovery showcases dust can stay clear for many years through the formation of galaxies.
Entertainment
-
'One of the funniest people': Harry Potter cast, fellow actors post tributes to Robbie Coltrane
'Harry Potter' actor Daniel Radcliffe is among those paying tribute to Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the movie franchise, after his death was announced by his agent on Friday. He was 72.
-
Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane has died: agent
Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who played a crime-solving psychologist on TV series "Cracker" and the half-giant Hagrid in the "Harry Potter" movies, has died. He was 72.
-
Queen release rediscovered song featuring Freddie Mercury
Queen released a rediscovered song featuring Freddie Mercury on Thursday, the band's first new track with the late frontman's instantly recognizable vocals to come out in more than eight years.
Business
-
Here's how a recession could affect your work, real estate and expenses
Many economists say a mild recession is on the cards as they look ahead to 2023. Though plenty of Canadians remember living through a recession or two, for millions of others it will be the first major downturn in their adult lives. No two economic downturns are alike. Here's how this one could affect you.
-
Canadian home energy costs to spike by up to 100 per cent on average this winter: analyst
Most Canadians who pay for natural gas or electricity can expect their bills to rise by between 50 and 100 per cent on average this winter, according to one energy analyst.
-
Bank of Canada not backing down on rate hikes, even as recession fears grow
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem emphasized Friday that he has not changed his mind on interest rate hikes, even as expectations grow about a possible recession next year.
Lifestyle
-
19th-century Levi's jeans found in mine shaft sell for more than US$87,000
A pair of Levi's jeans from the 1880s has sold at an auction in a small town in New Mexico for more than US$87,000.
-
Felix Baumgartner: 10 years on, the man who fell to earth is still awed by experience
Ten years after he broke the sound barrier while leaping to Earth from space, Felix Baumgartner remains awed by his accomplishment.
-
Can money buy you happiness? An expert breaks down common 'money myths'
Can money buy you happiness? Private wealth management adviser Robyn Thompson has broken down common 'money myths,' including whether credit is bad and why you shouldn't say you're bad with money.
Sports
-
Drake's owl logo on Barcelona jersey for clasico at Madrid
Barcelona's players will have the owl-shaped logo of Canadian rapper Drake on their jerseys at Real Madrid on Sunday in the first 'clasico' of the season in the Spanish league.
-
Susan Auch is out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada
Susan Auch is out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada.
-
Boston Marathon winner in 2021 suspended in doping case
Boston Marathon winner Diana Kipyokei of Kenya was suspended on Friday after testing positive for doping at the race and allegedly obstructing an investigation.
Autos
-
Grandfather arrested after toddler left in returned rental car at Florida airport
A Florida grandfather was arrested after an employee at a Hertz car rental lot in the Daytona Beach International Airport discovered a toddler who was left in the back seat of a returned vehicle for about 45 minutes Monday evening, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.
-
Metro Vancouver drivers expected to see historic price drop at the pumps
Some long overdue relief is coming for Metro Vancouver drivers as gas prices are expected to fall dramatically in the next 24 hours.
-
Toyota begins making cars in Myanmar after delay due to coup
Toyota Motor Corp. has begun assembling autos in Myanmar after a more than yearlong delay following a military takeover in February 2021.