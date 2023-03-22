Canadian hemp company imports seeds from Ukraine despite war

China and Russia's complicated friendship, explained

Chinese leader Xi Jinping just concluded a three-day visit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a warm affair in which the two men praised each other and spoke of a profound friendship. It's a high point in a complicated, centuries-long relationship.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, delivers his speech as Chinese President Xi Jinping listens to him during their dinner at The Palace of the Facets in the Moscow Kremlin, March 21, 2023. (Pavel Byrkin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Ukrainian civilians killed by Russian missiles and drones

Ukraine's president posted video Wednesday showing what he said was a Russian missile slamming into an apartment building in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, killing at least one person, after Moscow's forces launched exploding drones before dawn that killed another seven at a student dormitory near Kyiv.

W5 Investigates | How did a healthy teen die at a minor hockey camp?

The parents of young Ontario hockey player Ben Teague have been searching for answers since he died while at a team retreat in 2019. The mystery about what happened and the code of silence in hockey culture is explored in CTV W5's 'What Happened to Ben,' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.

Supplied photo of Ben Teague playing for the Oakville Rangers Hockey Club.

