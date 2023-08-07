Canadian Armed Forces to phase out old housing benefit over three years
Canada's military has created a new program to gradually phase out its old housing benefit after hearing feedback from members who were set to lose the payments.
The Armed Forces announced plans in March to create a new housing allowance that is based on salary, rather than where a soldier is posted.
It was estimated the move would make thousands of people eligible for the new allowance while cutting off thousands of others.
The military said that would result in a savings of $30 million a year.
In an update to members, the director general of compensation and benefits says an interim program will phase out the old benefit with decreasing payments until July 2026.
Brig.-Gen. Virginia Tattersall says eligible members will be enrolled automatically and should get a lump-sum payment to cover the summer months sometime in the fall.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Tens of thousands of young scouts to evacuate world jamboree in South Korea as storm Khanun looms
South Korea will evacuate tens of thousands of scouts by bus from a coastal jamboree site as Tropical Storm Khanun looms, officials said Monday.
Fires on both sides of Adams Lake in B.C. prompt evacuation orders
Wildfires on both sides of Adams Lake in the B.C. Interior have prompted evacuation orders as crews continue to battle the blazes over the long weekend.
As ambassadors seek answers from Poilievre, Tory caucus offers foreign policy hints
Ambassadors around Ottawa are looking for clues to decipher the Conservative Party's foreign policy, as leader Pierre Poilievre offers few hints of how he'd approach the world stage as prime minister.
EXPLAINER | Canada's inflation rate is falling, so why are grocery prices still so expensive?
Economists say there are a number of factors driving up food prices, but they expect food inflation to slow over time. Here's a look at some of the factors behind Canada’s high grocery prices and what to expect in the coming months.
8-year-old Chicago girl fatally shot by man upset with kids making noise, witnesses say
An 8-year-old Chicago girl riding a scooter was fatally shot in the head by a man who was upset over noise, witnesses said.
'Of course' Trump lost the 2020 election, DeSantis says after years of hedging
Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis said definitively that rival Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, an acknowledgement the Florida governor made after years of equivocating answers.
Daughter says her father was 'left for dead' after violent protest at Eritrean festival in Toronto
The daughter of a man seriously injured in a protest during a weekend Eritrean festival says she believes the people responsible for the violence were 'rewarded' after the City of Toronto revoked their permit.
3 passengers dead after charter bus crashes in Pennsylvania, state police say
A charter bus carrying up to 50 people collided with a vehicle on an interstate in Pennsylvania killing three people, state police said.
Migrants moved to housing barge moored in southern U.K. as government seeks to cut asylum seeker costs
A small group of asylum seekers has been moved to a housing barge moored in southern England as the U.K. government tries to cut the cost of sheltering people seeking protection in the country, British news media reported Monday.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates | Secretly recorded footage exposes conditions at Ontario's roadside zoos
In the summer of 2022, advocacy group Animal Justice secretly documented conditions at so-called "roadside zoos" across Ontario. CTV W5 investigates what happens at facilities with little oversight and regulation.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
'I want them to see that I never gave up': How Sheldon Guy kept coaching basketball after losing his vision
High school basketball coach Sheldon Guy lost his vision – days later, he returned to coaching. CTV W5 reveals his emotional journey and the inspirational message he has for the players on his team.
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
W5 investigates | Priest, neighbours issue plea for help for struggling international students in Cape Breton
Cape Breton University has more than doubled in size by enrolling thousands of international students, and critics say the campus and community weren't ready. Watch the documentary 'Cash Cow' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
Toronto
-
Double stabbing downtown leaves 2 men injured: Toronto police
Two men were rushed to hospital early Monday morning after a stabbing near Moss Park, Toronto police said.
-
Heavy downpours of up to 40 mm expected across GTA on Monday
Canada’s weather agency is warning residents in parts of southern Ontario, including the Greater Toronto Area, to prepare for heavy rain on Monday.
-
Daughter says her father was 'left for dead' after violent protest at Eritrean festival in Toronto
The daughter of a man seriously injured in a protest during a weekend Eritrean festival says she believes the people responsible for the violence were 'rewarded' after the City of Toronto revoked their permit.
Ottawa
-
RAINFALL WARNING
RAINFALL WARNING | This week's storm could bring up to 75 mm of rain
The storm expected to hit Ottawa this week could bring up to 75 mm of rain, including some very heavy rainfall Monday evening.
-
14 things to do in Ottawa for free in August
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at 14 things you can do for free in Ottawa during the month of August.
-
Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa on Colonel By Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at schedule changes on the August Civic Holiday on Monday, known in Ottawa as Colonel By Day.
Barrie
-
Dangerous driving, drug charges laid after 5-vehicle crash on Highway 400
A New Tecumseth man faces dangerous driving and drug-related charges after a 5-vehicle crash closed a section of Highway 400 early Saturday morning.
-
Vehicle crashes into storefront in Bracebridge
Police in Bracebridge are investigating after a vehicle crashed into the front of a hair salon.
-
South Simcoe Police investigating shooting in Bradford West Gwillimbury
South Simcoe Police are appealing to the public for information after reports of a shooting in Bradford Friday night.
Kitchener
-
What’s open and closed in Waterloo region for the Civic Holiday Monday
The Civic Holiday Monday is upon us and despite most businesses being open, many may be operating on a holiday schedule with reduced hours.
-
Kitchener intersection reopens following building fire
Police have reopened the intersection at Madison Avenue S. and Courtland Avenue E. in Kitchener after a fire.
-
Cyclist killed after collision in Norfolk County
Norfolk OPP attended the scene of a fatal collision involving a motor vehicle and a cyclist on Windham Road 13.
London
-
Here's what's open and closed in London the Civic Holiday Monday
With the second long weekend of the summer finally here, Londoners are making plans for how they want to spend time with friends and family. As a statutory holiday, some businesses and city services will be operating but others won’t be, so here’s a full list of what’s open and closed in the Forest City this Civic Holiday Monday.
-
Local teen wins big at North American Indigenous Games
Evan Thomas from Munsee Delaware Nation, just west of St. Thomas, returned from the 2023 North American Indigenous Games in Halifax, NS., with nine medals.
-
EXPLAINER
EXPLAINER | Canada's inflation rate is falling, so why are grocery prices still so expensive?
Economists say there are a number of factors driving up food prices, but they expect food inflation to slow over time. Here's a look at some of the factors behind Canada’s high grocery prices and what to expect in the coming months.
Windsor
-
Civic Holiday: What’s open, what’s closed Monday
With another long summer weekend coming up, there are a number of closures to keep in mind while making plans for the Civic Holiday.
-
EXPLAINER
EXPLAINER | Canada's inflation rate is falling, so why are grocery prices still so expensive?
Economists say there are a number of factors driving up food prices, but they expect food inflation to slow over time. Here's a look at some of the factors behind Canada’s high grocery prices and what to expect in the coming months.
-
University of Windsor and Windsor Police Service to conduct emergency response training
The University of Windsor’s Campus Community Police and the Windsor Police Service will conduct an emergency response training simulation on Wednesday.
Montreal
-
Young man killed after being shot multiple times in downtown Montreal
A young man was seriously injured by more than one gunshot on Monday night in downtown Montreal.
-
Montreal's local news outlets blocked by Meta in Bill C-18 fallout
As social media giant Meta pulls Canadian news content from its platforms, the nation's newsrooms, both big and small, are feeling the burn.
-
Free walk-in HIV/STI screening centre opens in Montreal's Village
La Zone Rose will operate in Montreal's Village as an intervention area hosting free, walk-in HIV/STI screening until Oct. 1.
Atlantic
-
Parts of Nova Scotia see record-breaking rainfall Saturday
An intense band of downpours and thunderstorms broke rainfall records for parts of Nova Scotia Saturday.
-
Long weekend off to a stormy, soggy start in Nova Scotia
The long weekend kicked off with a stormy and soggy start in Nova Scotia, as a line of heavy storms swept through the province.
-
Byelection vote set for Tuesday in Nova Scotia riding of Preston
A byelection set for Tuesday in the Nova Scotia riding of Preston will see the province's Opposition Liberals try to retain a seat they've held for most of the last 20 years.
Winnipeg
-
'Lots of exciting dances': Folklorama kicks off across Winnipeg
Manitoba's favourite ethno cultural event is back as Folklorama returns in full force, with 40 pavilions showcasing cultures from around the world over the next two weeks.
-
More Liquor Marts shut down as labour dispute continues
Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) is shutting down more Liquor Mart locations as its dispute with union workers continues.
-
3 passengers dead after charter bus crashes in Pennsylvania, state police say
A charter bus carrying up to 50 people collided with a vehicle on an interstate in Pennsylvania killing three people, state police said.
Calgary
-
Lake Louise logjam forces temporary restrictions to legendary Banff destination
There's a long tradition of people flocking to the mountains for the long weekend, but Sunday, one of the world's most popular mountain towns reached its breaking point.
-
Man in hospital following Monday morning shooting
Police are investigating after a shooting early Monday morning downtown.
-
Surge head for conference final after shutting down Stingers
Stefan Smith scored 21 points and Sean Miller-Moore added 17 and 12 rebounds as Calgary cruised past the Stingers in a battle between the league's best defences.
Edmonton
-
'A story of tragedy': Vigil held Sunday for Beaumont mother Treasa Oberly
Dozens of supporters gathered outside a Beaumont church Sunday at a vigil for 40-year-old Treasa Lynn Oberly, who was allegedly killed by her boyfriend in July.
-
EXPLAINER
EXPLAINER | Canada's inflation rate is falling, so why are grocery prices still so expensive?
Economists say there are a number of factors driving up food prices, but they expect food inflation to slow over time. Here's a look at some of the factors behind Canada’s high grocery prices and what to expect in the coming months.
-
Lake Louise logjam forces temporary restrictions to legendary Banff destination
There's a long tradition of people flocking to the mountains for the long weekend, but Sunday, one of the world's most popular mountain towns reached its breaking point.
Vancouver
-
B.C.'s low-income renters facing hurdles while trying to access free AC units
Landlords are creating hurdles for some vulnerable people in B.C. who are trying to access a free air conditioner through a new government initiative, according to advocates.
-
Ryan Reynolds to receive Order of British Columbia, province announces on B.C. Day
Actor Ryan Reynolds tops the list of 14 notable British Columbians who will receive the province's highest honour this year.
-
EXPLAINER
EXPLAINER | Canada's inflation rate is falling, so why are grocery prices still so expensive?
Economists say there are a number of factors driving up food prices, but they expect food inflation to slow over time. Here's a look at some of the factors behind Canada’s high grocery prices and what to expect in the coming months.
Politics
-
As ambassadors seek answers from Poilievre, Tory caucus offers foreign policy hints
Ambassadors around Ottawa are looking for clues to decipher the Conservative Party's foreign policy, as leader Pierre Poilievre offers few hints of how he'd approach the world stage as prime minister.
-
Bill Blair says he oversaw culture change at Toronto police, not everyone agrees
National Defence Minister Bill Blair is raising eyebrows over comments he made about overseeing culture change at the Toronto Police Service while serving as chief.
-
Nagorno-Karabakh: Canada says Armenians face 'deteriorating humanitarian situation'
The Canadian government is again blaming Azerbaijan for escalating tensions in its Nagorno-Karabakh region, saying it is concerned about the 'deteriorating humanitarian situation' for Armenians living in that region.
Health
-
U.S. FDA approves Biogen-Sage Therapeutics pill for postpartum depression
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday approved Biogen BIIB.O and Sage Therapeutics' SAGE.O oral pill to treat postpartum depression (PPD) in adults.
-
After decades of delays and broken promises, coal miners hail rule to slow rise of black lung
A half-century ago, the nation's top health experts urged the federal agency in charge of mine safety to adopt strict rules protecting miners from poisonous rock dust.
-
A cyberattack has disrupted hospitals and health care in several states
Hospitals and clinics in several states on Friday began the time-consuming process of recovering from a cyberattack that disrupted their computer systems, forcing some emergency rooms to shut down and ambulances to be diverted.
Sci-Tech
-
How you walk could shape the future of biometrics: experts
Canadians have been unlocking iPhones with their fingerprint since 2013 and are sometimes exposed to facial recognition software before boarding planes. But when it comes to biometric technology, two Canadian experts are researching what could be the future of biometric security: footsteps.
-
Researcher names recently discovered 500-million-year-old sea worm after ‘Dune’ monster
A University of Kansas paleontologist exploring an area known for its fossils recently uncovered a never-before-discovered ancient sea worm – and showed off her 'nerdy' side while naming it.
-
Musk says his cage fight with Zuckerberg will be streamed on X, formerly known as Twitter
Elon Musk says his potential in-person fight with Mark Zuckerberg would be streamed on his social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.
Entertainment
-
'Barbie' makes a billion and breaks another record for female filmmakers
In just three weeks in theatres, 'Barbie' is set to sail past US$1 billion in global ticket sales, breaking a record for female directors that was previously held by Patty Jenkins, who helmed 'Wonder Woman.'
-
Greta Gerwig got a 'Barbie' flash mob from Ryan Gosling for her birthday
Ryan Gosling knew just what to get his "Barbie" director Greta Gerwig for her birthday. According to the movie’s verified Instagram account, the actor, who portrayed Ken in the hit film, sent Gerwig a flash mob in honor of her special day.
-
Justice Fund's Yonis Hassan & Noah '40' Shebib on making Toronto safer for youth
A Toronto-based non-profit with connections to Drake's record label is partnering with several major city organizations -- including the local school board and public transit operator -- to address youth safety issues.
Business
-
Trucking giant Yellow Corp. declares bankruptcy after years of financial struggles
Trucking company Yellow Corp. has declared bankruptcy after years of financial struggles and growing debt, marking a significant shift for the U.S. transportation industry and shippers nationwide.
-
Federal government faces difficult tightrope as business groups seek labour changes after port strike
Business groups continued to call on the federal government to take action in the wake of the recently resolved British Columbia port workers dispute on Saturday, arguing Ottawa must ensure such a disruption never happens again.
-
The ultimate in aviation luxury: Private terminal coming to world’s busiest airport in September
Imagine being able to take off from a major U.S. international airport on a commercial flight without stepping foot inside a clamorous, crowded and cavernous terminal. If you have enough coin, you don’t have to imagine it. You’ll actually be able to live it – at least at two large and frequently crowded U.S. airports.
Lifestyle
-
Private island in B.C. lake on sale for half the price of an average home in Vancouver
For those dreaming of a more rustic way of life, there’s an entire island for sale at less than half the average price of a home in Vancouver.
-
Pooping, splooting, spitting: How wild animals beat the heat
Hottest day, hottest week, hottest month, and – increasingly likely – hottest year; 2023 has garnered unwanted records as the climate crisis escalates.
-
How being a 'grey rock' can protect you against narcissists
If you have that person in your life who drags you into their unending drama, games or conflicts, there may be an answer. Become a 'grey rock.'
Sports
-
England advances at Women's World Cup by edging Nigeria after James red card
Down a player after star forward Lauren James was ejected, England was facing the prospect of an upset against Nigeria and a round-of-16 exit at the Women's World Cup.
-
Andreescu to play Giorgi, Fernandez faces Stearns in National Bank Open first round
Three Canadian women's singles players now know their first-round opponents with Sunday's qualification complete at the National Bank Open.
-
WWE's SummerSlam pulls in $7M in sponsorship revenue, up 23% from a year ago
WWE's sponsorship revenue for SummerSlam rose 23 per cent from a year ago to $7 million, the most for any event outside of WrestleMania.
Autos
-
Daimler Truck finance chief Jochen Goetz, credited with its spinoff from Mercedes-Benz maker, dies
Jochen Goetz, the chief financial officer of Daimler Truck and credited with its successful spinoff from the automotive giant that makes the Mercedes-Benz, has died, the company said Sunday. He was 52.
-
Oregon drivers are now allowed to pump their own fuel after the state lifted a ban dating back to 1951
All gas stations in Oregon can now allow customers to pump their own gas under a new law signed Friday, lifting a ban on self-service in the state dating back to 1951.
-
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles in U.S., tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
Hyundai and Kia are telling the owners of nearly 92,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outside because an electronic controller in an oil pump can overheat and cause fires.