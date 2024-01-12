Canada should be on 'high alert' for 2024 after record wildfire season: scientist

BREAKING Canada's chief of the defence staff Gen. Wayne Eyre plans to retire this summer
Gen. Wayne Eyre will retire as Canada's chief of the defence staff this summer, the Prime Minister's Office announced today.
A scientist with the Canadian Forest Service says Canada should be on "high alert" for the 2024 wildfire season.
Research scientist Piyush Jain stopped short of offering a prediction for the upcoming season during a briefing about last year's record-shattering wildfires.
But he presented a number of charts showing certain indicators, such as drought conditions and soil moisture, look similar to around this time last year.
Friday's briefing offered a sweeping view of the impacts and drivers of the 2023 wildfire season that burned through more forest and displaced more people than any other on record.
Jain says more than 15 million hectares were burned and around 240,000 people were evacuated.
He presented research showing climate change is fuelling wildfires, while pointing out how last year snow melted earlier, and drought conditions intensified across the country.
Environment and Climate Change Canada will be holding a technical briefing Friday afternoon to discuss a winter storm that is expected to hit Ontario, Quebec and Maritimes this weekend.
On Monday, Canadians in provinces where the federal carbon pricing program is in effect will receive their latest rebate payments.
From questions about the origin of your down payment to reviewing “unusual” sources of income, banks want to ensure there are no surprises before they approve your mortgage. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew outlines some often-unexpected questions you should prepare to answer.
If you owned an iPhone before December 2017, you may soon be eligible for a payout from Apple, which has agreed to pay over $11 million to settle a class-action lawsuit.
Adults on social media are now calling beauty obsessed pre-adolescents "Sephora kids." As young as 9, you can find them hunting through cosmetic store aisles or posting their multistep skin care routine online.
The Toronto superstar's 2019 hit single became the first song to cross the milestone of four billion plays when the streaming service updated its figures on Friday.
In the latest round of recalls, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued warnings on energy drinks, an IKEA charger and some Ford vehicles.
Disturbing video has surfaced surrounding the death of a Regina transit passenger last month.
A Brampton house that just sold at a $640,000 loss – after it was listed a handful of times – speaks to the state of the market in the outskirts of Toronto, real estate experts say.
The Niagara-bound QEW is slowly being reopened west of St. Catharines after a collision left a fuel truck leaking thousands of litres of hazardous cargo into a ditch Friday morning.
The city says it is readying its snow removal equipment ahead of a storm set to bring up to 25 centimetres of accumulation to parts of the Greater Toronto Area Friday evening.
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Ottawa, calling for 15 to 25 cm of snow on Friday night and on Saturday. A daytime winter weather parking ban will be in effect on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Ottawa Fire Services says a garage of a single family has been destroyed after catching fire in Barrhaven.
The Ottawa Police Service is asking people to help identify a suspect involved with the road rage incident that happened last summer downtown.
Dennis and Linda Weaver are grieving the death of their golden retriever, Brody, who fell through the ice on the river behind their house while chasing a bird and struggled for an hour while the frantic couple watched in agony.
A winter storm warning is in effect for Simcoe County and Muskoka.
The City of Barrie reminds motorists to resist the urge to put the pedal to the metal to avoid a ticket with its new speed cameras up and running.
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a police officer fired a gun Friday morning in Brantford.
Another winter wallop is expected in Waterloo Region and Wellington on Friday night into Saturday.
The Waterloo Regional Police Service’s (WRPS) Robbery Team have identified a 16-year-old suspect in relation to a robbery at a Fairview Park jewellery store in Kitchener earlier this week.
According to police the crash occurred at approximately 2 a.m. along a fast-moving section of Veterans Memorial Parkway (VMP), just north of Hamilton Road.
London-Middlesex is under a a winter weather travel advisory and Huron-Perth, Grey-Bruce are under a winter storm warning.
With heavy snowfall in the forecast this weekend, an overnight on-street parking ban is in effect in London, Ont. to help crews clear snow from streets.
According to police, bones were found by a company doing excavation between Winterline Road and Crow Road.
LaSalle, Ont., has ranked third in the Top 6 Best Places to Live in Canada, according to MovingWaldo.com.
According to Chatham-Kent fire, crews responded from Wheatley and Tilbury to an engulfed home and immediately took a defensive attack.
A popular brunch spot in Montreal's Village says it's relocating due to safety concerns and the 'decline' of the neighbourhood. Le Passe Compose is among a growing number of businesses speaking out about the increase in crime, drug use, and homelessness in the area.
Another Texas low is moving into Quebec and should bring an additional round of steady snow.
A storm will pass to the west of the Maritimes on Saturday and very similar conditions are expected compared to Wednesday's weather system.
Police in Fredericton say they are investigating the recent sudden death of a 69-year-old man.
Protesters in Halifax blocked a section of a CN Rail line that runs adjacent to the Bedford Basin Friday morning.
Winnipeg's major crimes unit is investigating what police describe as an alarming incident – three separate students were robbed in broad daylight while walking to school.
Melanie Patton says the loss of her only son, a Saskatchewan Mountie who was run over and killed more than two years ago, has left a void that can't be filled.
City of Winnipeg crews will begin plowing residential streets on Sunday, and are reminding drivers to ensure they’re parked in the right place to avoid towing.
Emergency officials say a carbon monoxide leak led to the evacuation of a northwest Calgary home on Friday.
As extreme cold grips the Prairies, it’s impacting Calgary’s airport, causing many delays and, in some cases, cancellations.
Both temperatures and wind chill values across the Prairies were dangerously cold Friday morning.
Heaters have been set up in the emergency department of Edmonton's Royal Alexandra Hospital because of an "air handling system issue."
Alberta's police watchdog says a takedown by an RCMP officer was justified even though it resulted in the broken neck and paralysis of the suspect in the arrest.
A man's death in north-central Edmonton on Wednesday is being investigated by police as suspicious.
Commuters are being warned to expect delays and exercise caution in Metro Vancouver, amid icy conditions and frigid temperatures Friday.
The extreme cold experienced across much of British Columbia on Friday has impacted operations at ski hills across the province, forcing a number of them to close entirely for safety.
A Saanich woman's complaint about a local police officer is headed to a retired judge for review, and she says the process to get to that point has been both eye-opening and frustrating.
The Canadian government and Official Opposition endorsed Friday the targeted strikes undertaken by armed forces from the United States and United Kingdom against Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.
Canada fully supports the International Court of Justice but that doesn't mean it supports the premise of South Africa's genocide case against Israel, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday.
Dozens of products including granola bars and cereals sold at grocery stores across Canada are being recalled due to possible contamination with salmonella.
The 12-bed hospital in New-Wes-Valley, N.L. - population 2,000 - found itself at the centre of a heated debate about staff shortages in rural health care when the province signed a contract to staff its emergency department virtually.
A sliver of a 4.5 billion-year-old asteroid has made its way from the stars to a laboratory here in Winnipeg – all part of a NASA space mission to learn about the origins of life on Earth.
Aliens they are not. That's what forensic experts in Peru said Friday about two doll-like figures and an alleged three-fingered hand that customs authorities in the South American country seized last year from a shipment heading to Mexico.
Published this week in the journal Science Advances, the paper seemingly upends a long-accepted truth about fingerprints: They are not, Guo and his colleagues argue, all unique.
Oscar-winning "Parasite" director Bong Joon-ho and other artists in South Korea have called for a thorough investigation into the death of popular actor Lee Sun-kyun, who played the head of a wealthy family in the class satire movie.
While the music industry has long been youth-obsessed, there may be something to the fact that musicians in their 30s and 40s and consequently possess a kind of self-assuredness and rich, emotional maturity.
McKesson Corp. is planning to sell Canadian drugstore chain Rexall Pharmacy Group, a source familiar with the process told Reuters on Friday, seven years after the U.S. drug distributor bought the business for about $3 billion.
Higher-income workers and their employers are paying more in Canada Pension Plan contributions because of changes that took effect Jan. 1.
Panama's government on Thursday inspected a huge copper mine shut down after the country's Supreme Court ruled in November that the government's concession with a Canadian mining company was unconstitutional. The deal had triggered widespread street protests.
People often keep unflattering information about themselves secret because they worry that others will judge them harshly, but those fears are overblown, according to a new peer-reviewed study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.
Toronto has topped the list of the most congested cities in North America, beating out both New York and Mexico City, according to new traffic data released by navigation and location technology company TomTom.
The Toronto Blue Jays agreed to one-year contracts Thursday with 11 of their 12 players who were eligible for salary arbitration, with the lone exception being three-time All-Star slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
The New England Patriots have agreed to hire Jerod Mayo to succeed Bill Belichick as the team's first Black head coach, according to a person familiar with the situation.
Canadians Rebecca Marino and Katherine Sebov will meet in the Australian Open qualifying tournament after both advancing to the final round.
The top U.S. telecommunications regulator is asking automakers how they plan to protect people from being stalked or harassed by partners who have access to vehicle location and other data.
Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday she met with Honda Motor 7267.T representatives about locating a potential almost 2-trillion-yen (US$13.7 billion) electric vehicle plant in the country.
