Canada

    • Canada should be on 'high alert' for 2024 after record wildfire season: scientist

    A scientist with the Canadian Forest Service says Canada should be on "high alert" for the 2024 wildfire season. A hot spot from the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire burns in Scotch Creek, B.C., on Sunday, August 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck A scientist with the Canadian Forest Service says Canada should be on "high alert" for the 2024 wildfire season. A hot spot from the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire burns in Scotch Creek, B.C., on Sunday, August 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Share

    A scientist with the Canadian Forest Service says Canada should be on "high alert" for the 2024 wildfire season.

    Research scientist Piyush Jain stopped short of offering a prediction for the upcoming season during a briefing about last year's record-shattering wildfires.

    But he presented a number of charts showing certain indicators, such as drought conditions and soil moisture, look similar to around this time last year.

    Friday's briefing offered a sweeping view of the impacts and drivers of the 2023 wildfire season that burned through more forest and displaced more people than any other on record.

    Jain says more than 15 million hectares were burned and around 240,000 people were evacuated.

    He presented research showing climate change is fuelling wildfires, while pointing out how last year snow melted earlier, and drought conditions intensified across the country.  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Why am I being asked about 'political targets' on my mortgage application?

    From questions about the origin of your down payment to reviewing “unusual” sources of income, banks want to ensure there are no surprises before they approve your mortgage. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew outlines some often-unexpected questions you should prepare to answer.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News