Canada's track record on World Refugee Day and what can be done to improve
On June 20, World Refugee Day, many gathered to honour the more than 110 million refugees around the world. This year, Canada led the way in global refugee resettlement, according to UNHCR. This country was the largest resettlement nation in 2022, resettling 47,600 people. However, while many praise the work done by Canada and its refugee agencies, advocates believe there is more work to be done.
Canada has accepted more than one million refugees since 1980, with the UNHCR calling this country a world leader in resettlement.
"I'm grateful for the people who are making me feel at home," Murat Simsek told CTV National News. The 26-year-old made his way to Canada from Turkiye by way of France and then the United States. He now studies at the University of Toronto, where he is president of the school’s Amnesty International chapter.
"I don't feel like a second class citizen, I'm happy that Canada has a long-standing tradition of welcoming refugees," said Simsek, who works to advocate for those seeking safety and protection.
He arrived in Canada through Roxham Road, an unofficial border crossing that has since been shut down.
"These people risk their lives to cross the border so it's so upsetting that Roxham Road is closed now for refugees," Simsek said, speaking of the journey people make to seek safety in Canada.
Canada's highest court ruled in a unanimous decision June 16 that the country's Safe Third Country Agreement with the United States to control the flow of asylum seekers across the shared border is constitutional.
The pact, which came into effect in 2004, recognizes Canada and the U.S. as safe places for potential refugees to seek protection. But Simsek and other refugee rights groups are calling for governments to reconsider the closure of Roxham.
"All our politicians and state officials. They need to understand that people who come to Canada are seeking safety and protection, that means that back home they faced troubling situations," Simsek said.
Canada accepting 47,600 refugees in 2022 helped push the country's population to more than 40 million people just last week.
"This is the story of Canada. This is the story of Canadians," said Michael Casasola, a senior resettlement officer with the UN Refugee Agency. He has worked with refugees for more than 30 years and while he admits housing and employment for refugees can be challenging at first, it does improve over time.
"It does improve each year and improves again for the next generation, and that's one of the things Canada does, other countries tend to plateau. The Canadian experience shows the integration experience improves," said Casasola.
He adds Canada has a reputation of adopting refugees into communities and shows true signs of successful social integration and inclusion.
"Children, who arrive here under the 12 have a higher completion rate of college, university and graduate studies than Canadian born kids. That doesn't mean somehow refugee kids are smarter than Canadian born kids. It means that the system works, and when given access to things like education, refugees will take for advantage of it and Canada benefits in the end."
Canada hopes to welcome 500,000 new permanent residents in 2025, but refugee advocates point out that government-assisted resettlements will drop by 8,000 that same year, compared to 2023, while private-sponsored resettlements increase.
"This is an unacceptably low number for a country as wealthy as Canada, and in the context of global crisis. And it doesn't match the level of generosity we see from Canadians," said Gauri Sreenivasan, co-executive director of the Canadian Council for Refugees.
Advocates are also calling for a clear plan on social supports such as housing and jobs, which are problematic in the Canada's biggest cities.
While thinking of those forced to flee conflict, violence and persecution, Simsek said he is reminded of a poem by Warsan Shire.
"No one is home, unless home is the mouth of a shark," Simsek said, reading an excerpt from the poem. "No one leaves, unless home chases fire under your feet, hot blood in your belly."
--With files from The Canadian Press.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Titanic expedition: Here's what it's like inside the 'Titan' submersible
As the search for the missing submersible continues off the coast of Newfoundland, here's what the environment is like for passengers on board the 'Titan' during what was meant to be a deep-dive expedition of the ocean.
Canada Bread fined $50M for role in bread price-fixing scandal
Bakery giant Canada Bread Co. has been fined $50 million after pleading guilty to its role in a criminal price-fixing scheme that inflated the price of bread in Canada for years.
Paris police look at gas leak as possible cause of explosion and fire that injured 24
A strong explosion rocked a building in Paris' Left Bank on Wednesday, injuring at least 24 people, igniting a fire that sent smoke soaring over the French capital's monuments and prompting an evacuation of other properties, authorities said. Police were investigating suspicions that a gas leak caused the blast.
Missing Titanic submersible: Unidentified sounds source of 'hope'
The U.S. Coast Guard says search crews have not yet located a missing submersible that was heading for the wreck of the Titanic and do not know if underwater noises detected overnight are coming from the craft.
Man describes his own experience being trapped in submersible while diving Titanic
Amid a frantic, ongoing search to locate an OceanGate submersible that went missing while diving to the Titanic, a scientist and former TV host who was trapped at the wreck site over 20 years ago is sharing his story.
Summer set to be sweltering for most of the country: Environment Canada
It’s time to break out the sunscreen and air conditioning; this summer is expected to be a scorcher, according to Environment Canada.
MP files 'official grievance' after Taylor Swift announces new tour dates with no Canadian cities
An Alberta MP is filing an 'official grievance' with the House of Commons calling on Taylor Swift to bring her Eras Tour to Canada.
MPs taking 'positive' steps towards House rising as early as tonight
The House of Commons is on the verge of rising for the summer, as early as tonight. Government House Leader Mark Holland said that with all sides seemingly ready to adjourn they are 'nearing the conclusion' of the spring sitting, but discussions are continuing on Parliament Hill as on when adjournment will happen.
BoC debated waiting until July to hike rates, but says data prompted it to act sooner
The Bank of Canada's governing council considered waiting until July to raise interest rates, but ultimately decided to act sooner in the face of hot economic data.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates | How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison
A 64-year-old grandmother from Barrie, Ont. faces life in prison in Hong Kong, accused of smuggling drugs, after being duped twice in what her family believes was a sophisticated romance scam.
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared more than 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
W5 Investigates | 'Canadians should be very concerned about their drinking water': W5 investigates asbestos cement pipes
W5 investigates aging asbestos pipes across Canada and the potential health hazards if it ends up in your tap water. Watch W5's 'Something in the Water' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
Interactive | Map: Where are the asbestos cement pipes delivering drinking water in Canada?
W5 investigates aging asbestos pipes across Canada and the potential health hazards if it ends up in your tap water. An interactive map and chart on W5.CTVNews.ca shows where in Canada these asbestos cement pipes are being used.
W5 Investigates | What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. CTV W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery.
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels.
W5 Investigates | Daniel Jolivet insists he's not a murderer and says he has proof
Convicted murderer Daniel Jolivet, in prison for the past 30 years, has maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested. W5 reviews the evidence he painstakingly assembled while behind bars.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'The leader who can deliver on the promise of Toronto': Tory endorses Ana Bailão in mayoral race
Former Toronto mayor John Tory has thrown a last minute endorsement to Ana Bailão in the city’s mayoral race, calling his former deputy mayor 'the best choice to lead this city forward and to bring it together everyday.'
-
What drivers need to know about the Highway 401 closure that could last days
A portion of Highway 401 is closed near Pickering following a fiery crash that left two people dead and at least one Ministry of Transportation official is now warning that some lane closures could remain in effect into Friday.
-
Who is Edward Gong, was his company a pyramid scheme, and why is he on so many campaign signs in Toronto?
The 2023 mayoral election has been a Gong show – literally, in the case of one candidate.
Ottawa
-
Bodies of 2 pilots recovered after Chinook helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.
The pilot and co-pilot of a Royal Canadian Air Force CH-147F Chinook helicopter died when the helicopter crashed in the Ottawa River near Garrison Petawawa, sources tell CTV News Ottawa.
-
Canada Bread fined $50M for role in bread price-fixing scandal
Bakery giant Canada Bread Co. has been fined $50 million after pleading guilty to its role in a criminal price-fixing scheme that inflated the price of bread in Canada for years.
-
Two from eastern Ontario arrested in cross-Canada 3D-printed gun bust
Two men from eastern Ontario are among 11 Ontarians arrested in a nationwide investigation into 3D-printed guns.
Barrie
-
Simcoe Muskoka men among 11 charged in nationwide gun investigation
Eleven people from across Ontario, including two from Simcoe County and Muskoka, face charges in connection with a Canada-wide gun investigation.
-
From a dance to a lifetime: Midland, Ont. couple celebrates 65 years of marriage
This Midland couple first said 'I do' in 1958, and is celebrating 65 years of marriage surrounded by loved ones.
-
Barrie, Ont. council to vote on banning residents giving necessities, food to homeless on public property
The City of Barrie is set to vote today on whether to prevent the distribution of food, tents and other items to homeless individuals on public property -- a proposal that's being heavily criticized by the federal housing advocate.
Kitchener
-
'We needed to get him away from the car': How two women saved a man from a burning Corvette in Cambridge, Ont.
What started off as a normal Saturday morning quickly turned into the opposite for two women in Cambridge, Ont.
-
'Brings back a lot of memories': LRT marks four-year anniversary in Waterloo region
It's been four years since the launch of the largest project in the Region of Waterloo's history.
-
Canada Bread fined $50M for role in bread price-fixing scandal
Bakery giant Canada Bread Co. has been fined $50 million after pleading guilty to its role in a criminal price-fixing scheme that inflated the price of bread in Canada for years.
London
-
Suspects from Listowel, Central Huron facing charges in nationwide ghost gun investigation
A nationwide investigation into the manufacturing of ghost guns has yielded multiple arrests, including two suspects from Listowel and Central Huron, OPP said Wednesday.
-
'It’s scary': London man suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing
A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing early Wednesday morning.
-
A Kraft Hockeyville NHL preseason game is coming to the area
The community of West Lorne was the winner of this year’s Kraft Hockeyville contest, but it will be St. Thomas hosting the game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Buffalo Sabres.
Windsor
-
‘I'm just absolutely amazed’: UWindsor and Can-Am Indian Friendship Centre mark National Indigenous People Day
The University of Windsor and Can-Am Indian Friendship Centre signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to work together on initiatives advancing truth and reconciliation.
-
‘This is an incredible blessing’: Windsor winner of $35 million Lotto Max prize revealed
A Windsor resident says he can hardly remember the days that followed his life changing discovery — that he was the very lucky winner of $35 million.
-
Driver involved in bus collision allegedly failed to stop at red light: WPS
A driver has been charged for failing to stop at a red light following a collision involving a school bus that sent seven children to hospital.
Montreal
-
Fete nationale fireworks postponed until autumn and winter due to Quebec fire ban
The ban on open-air fires, including fireworks, throughout the territory north of the St. Lawrence River means that the skies of many municipalities will not be lit up in a thousand colours this weekend for Saint-Jean-Baptiste/Fete nationale Day.
-
Girl, 10, home from the hospital after being hit by car, put in induced coma
A Montreal family is feeling enormous relief now that their 10-year-old girl is back home five weeks after she was seriously injured by a car that hit her while she was crossing a street in Lachine.
-
Preliminary hearing in September for Quebec man accused of killing three with truck
A Quebec man accused of killing three people with his truck will have a preliminary hearing in September.
Atlantic
-
Missing Titanic submersible: Unidentified sounds source of 'hope'
The U.S. Coast Guard says search crews have not yet located a missing submersible that was heading for the wreck of the Titanic and do not know if underwater noises detected overnight are coming from the craft.
-
Heat warnings for northern New Brunswick; Venus and Mars in summer night sky
Hot summer days are ahead for the Maritimes and expected to continue into the start of the weekend.
-
Middleton mayor calls for urgent hospital improvements following patient death
The mayor of Middleton, N.S., is calling for urgent hospital staffing improvements following the recent death of a patient who went into cardiac arrest when there was no doctor on site.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba bus crash death toll climbs to 16 after victim dies in hospital
A woman injured in last week's crash between a minibus and a transport truck in Manitoba has died in hospital, bringing the death toll to 16.
-
New Winnipeg Costco clears hurdle at City Hall
Plans for a fourth Costco grocery store in Winnipeg passed the next step at Winnipeg City Hall.
-
'There's just sorrow:' Bus driver says rides must continue in wake of deadly crash
Doug Westhouse sits straight behind the wheel of a 12-passenger bus driving along a rural Manitoba highway waiting for the next call for a ride
Calgary
-
Calgary youth charged in terrorism investigation
Alberta RCMP have arrested a Calgary youth as part of a terrorism investigation linked to the arrest of Zakarya Rida Hussein.
-
Suspect defaced Okotoks, Alta., rainbow crosswalk with white paint: RCMP
Mounties are looking for a suspect who they say poured white paint over the community's rainbow crosswalk last week.
-
Canada Bread fined $50M for role in bread price-fixing scandal
Bakery giant Canada Bread Co. has been fined $50 million after pleading guilty to its role in a criminal price-fixing scheme that inflated the price of bread in Canada for years.
Edmonton
-
UCP MLA-elect Jason Stephan misses swearing-in ceremony in favour of family trip
A UCP MLA who was demoted in 2021 for vacationing in Arizona despite a COVID-19 advisory is again being criticized for his travel timing.
-
4th person dead after Edmonton Tesla crash
The person who police believe was driving a Tesla when it crashed with five passengers in south Edmonton earlier this month has died, according to police.
-
Settlement reached in class action lawsuit by Leduc female firefighters
A settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit filed against the City of Leduc.
Vancouver
-
'Amazon should stay out of it': Unifor kicks off 1st-of-its-kind union drive in B.C.
British Columbia may soon be home to the first unionization of an Amazon facility in Canada.
-
2 suspects seen fleeing scene of B.C. Sikh leader's slaying, police say as they renew appeal for witnesses
Homicide investigators are renewing their appeal for information and witnesses to help advance their investigation into the slaying of a Sikh leader in Surrey, B.C.
-
Campfire ban lifted in Lower Mainland, other Coastal Fire Centre districts
The campfire ban that has been in place since June 8 has been lifted in parts of the province, starting at noon on Wednesday, BC Wildfire Service announced.
Politics
-
MPs taking 'positive' steps towards House rising as early as tonight
The House of Commons is on the verge of rising for the summer, as early as tonight. Government House Leader Mark Holland said that with all sides seemingly ready to adjourn they are 'nearing the conclusion' of the spring sitting, but discussions are continuing on Parliament Hill as on when adjournment will happen.
-
Bloc leader optimistic Trudeau will call public inquiry into foreign interference
The federal government appeared to be on the verge of calling a public inquiry on foreign interference Wednesday after months of resisting calls from the opposition to do so.
-
Ottawa releases action plan to implement UNDRIP, despite calls for more consultation
The federal government released its action plan on Wednesday to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.
Health
-
Fire situation eases slightly, but risks remain as more than 400 wildfires still burn
Canadians should be on alert for more bad air quality days ahead this summer as wildfires continue to burn out of control in most provinces, national public health officials warned Monday.
-
Daytime naps may be good for our brains, study says
Taking daytime naps may help maintain brain health as we age, according to a new study. However, prior research has shown that excess napping can also be harmful.
-
Aaron Rodgers is set to speak at a psychedelics conference
Months after Colorado's voters decided to join Oregon in decriminalizing psychedelic mushrooms, Denver is hosting a conference this week put on by a psychedelic advocacy group bringing together an unlikely cohort of speakers -- including an NFL star, a former Republican governor and a rapper.
Sci-Tech
-
Man describes his own experience being trapped in submersible while diving Titanic
Amid a frantic, ongoing search to locate an OceanGate submersible that went missing while diving to the Titanic, a scientist and former TV host who was trapped at the wreck site over 20 years ago is sharing his story.
-
'Basically a carbon fibre tube': Inside OceanGate's Titanic submarine, as told by a former crewmember
A former member of an OceanGate expedition to the wreckage of the Titanic is sharing what it was is like for those onboard the submersible, and says although training is provided, the deep dive is not without risk.
-
Use of AI in social sciences could mean humans will no longer be needed in data collection: article
A team of researchers from four Canadian and American universities say artificial intelligence could replace humans when it comes to collecting data for social science research.
Entertainment
-
MP files 'official grievance' after Taylor Swift announces new tour dates with no Canadian cities
An Alberta MP is filing an 'official grievance' with the House of Commons calling on Taylor Swift to bring her Eras Tour to Canada.
-
Swifties react after singer books no stops in Canada for 2024 leg of international tour
Taylor Swift's newly announced 2024 international tour dates include no stops in Canada.
-
Acclaimed Canadian actor Paul Gross' life comes full circle in 'King Lear'
Acclaimed Canadian actor and director Paul Gross is starring in the latest production of 'King Lear,' which was the first play he ever watched and the one that inspired him to start acting.
Business
-
Canada Bread fined $50M for role in bread price-fixing scandal
Bakery giant Canada Bread Co. has been fined $50 million after pleading guilty to its role in a criminal price-fixing scheme that inflated the price of bread in Canada for years.
-
BoC debated waiting until July to hike rates, but says data prompted it to act sooner
The Bank of Canada's governing council considered waiting until July to raise interest rates, but ultimately decided to act sooner in the face of hot economic data.
-
WestJet CEO pledges fares will not rise due to airline mergers
WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech says bringing Swoop and Sunwing Airlines under its banner won't lead to higher airfares as integrating the discount carriers will also tamp down costs.
Lifestyle
-
The world's 50 best restaurants for 2023 revealed
Peru’s capital city – and undoubtedly its gastronomic capital – had a tremendous showing Tuesday at The World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards, taking the No. 1 title and earning more slots in the top 50 than any other city.
-
Jason Baerg creating 'safe spaces' to showcase Metis art in Canada
This Cree-Metis artist is creating a safe space for other Indigenous artists to share their voices and uplift their culture.
-
'Everybody's mother': Google Doodle celebrates Inuk author on Indigenous Peoples Day
Visitors to Google's home page on National Indigenous Peoples Day get a chance to learn about late Inuk author Mitiarjuk Nappaaluk. She is featured in Wednesday's Google Doodle, a temporary interactive feature on the site that celebrates people, holidays, events and anniversaries.
Sports
-
MLB sued by 17 ex-scouts who say they were discriminated against because of their age
Seventeen former Major League Baseball scouts who say they were discriminated against because of their age sued the league, its teams and Commissioner Rob Manfred on Wednesday.
-
Henrik Lundqvist, Caroline Ouellette among Hockey Hall of Fame's class of 2023
Henrik Lundqvist and Caroline Ouellette headline the Hockey Hall of Fame's class of 2023.
-
From moguls to medicine: Former Olympic skier changes course to become Quebec family doctor
Maxime Dufour-Lapointe is a world-class skier, having competed in the 2014 Olympics in Sochi and in multiple Word Cup competitions alongside her two younger sisters, Justine and Chloe. You can now call her Dr. Dufour-Lapointe. She'll soon be taking on a pivotal role as a family physician.
Autos
-
Alberta's fuel tax relief extended to Dec. 31
Albertans will enjoy cheaper fuel costs for a little while longer, Premier Danielle Smith confirmed on Monday.
-
Telus and Aussie EV charger Jolt to build up to 5,000 charging stations across Canada
Telus has signed a partnership with an Australian electric vehicle charging company, announcing plans to install up to 5,000 EV charging stations across Canada.
-
U.S. highway safety agency reports power problems in 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUVs
Multiple U.S. owners of Hyundai's popular Ioniq 5 electric SUV have complained of completely or partially losing propulsive power, many after hearing a loud popping noise, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Saturday.