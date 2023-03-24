Canada’s Ivvavik National Park among most remote and beautiful places in the world: Big 7 Travel

Global travel site Big 7 Travel ranked the most remote and beautiful places in the world, and only one Canadians location—Ivvavik national park—is among them.

Of the 50 “most remote and beautiful places in the world,” the Yukon’s national park and its “pristine wilderness adventure” and “rich indigenous culture” ranks at No. 9.

According to the list, Blue Eye, Albania is the most remote and beautiful place in the world, thanks to its freshwater spring and lush greenery.

Following Blue Eye, White Desert Whichaway Camp in Antarctica landed in second place, followed by Macquarie Island in Australia and Laya in Bhutan.

Further down in the list, Gates of the Arctic National Park in Alaska, made on the list at No. 48, the only spot in the U.S. to make the cut.

Here are the top 10 most remote and beautiful places in the world according to Big 7 Travel:

1. Blue Eye, Albania

2. White Desert Whichaway Camp, Antarctica

3. Macquarie Island, Australia

4. Laya, Bhutan

5. Pinnacles of Gunung, Mulu National Park, Borneo

6. Sandibe Okavango, Botswana

7. Pitcairn Island, British Overseas Territory

8. Anegada, British Virgin Islands

9. Ivvavik National Park, Canada

10. Marble Caves, Patagonia, Chile

According to Big 7 Travel, the rankings were determined based on several factors such as remoteness, number of inhabitants, unspoiled beauty and uniqueness.

The travel site says these destinations offer a unique and unforgettable experience for adventurous travellers.

You can find the full list of 50 destinations ranked here.

Reporting for this story was paid for through The Afghan Journalists in Residence Project funded by Meta.