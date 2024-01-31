Canada

    • Canada rental vacancy rate hits all-time recorded low as average rent climbs: CMHC

    A generic rent sign in front of a home.
    Canada's overall rental vacancy rate reached a new low of 1.5 per cent in 2023, according to a Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) report that included a new high for average national rent.

    The vacancy rate is the lowest recorded since 1988, when CMHC began recording the metric.

    This is a breaking news story. More to come.

     

