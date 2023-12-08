Canada is deporting more people faster, drawing concern from migrant advocates
For eight years, Tareq Abuznaid has called Canada his home. His parents work here. His siblings go to school.
But now, he fears he'll become a statistic.
The 19-year-old said he and his family who, except for his young brother, do not currently have Canadian citizenship, received notice in August that they must leave the country.
Abuznaid said he's facing a threat of deportation back to the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where he was born, amid a two-month war that has left more than 1,200 Israelis and 16,200 Palestinians dead, according to authorities on both sides.
Meanwhile, Abuznaid said the rest of his family is being threatened with deportation back to Chile, where his parents have citizenship, which he also called "dangerous" because of the discrimination they faced while there.
"The government wants to deport us for basically no reason and my fear is that my family will be separated," he told CTV National News in an interview Thursday.
"They will be deported back to Chile in South America and I will be deported back to Palestine in the West Bank, (where) a genocide is currently happening. And … it's just basically a death sentence for both me and my family."
Cases like these are becoming increasingly common, advocates say.
At a virtual press conference Thursday, they sounded the alarm about the rise in deportations in Canada and called on the federal government to follow through on its 2021 promise to expand a regularization program for undocumented people living in this country.
The Migrant Rights Network, a national coalition of 40 organizations fighting for migrant rights and justice, said based on Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) data it received through access to information requests, 7,032 people were deported from Canada in the first half of 2023 alone — on track to far exceed the number of deportations for the entirety of 2021 and 2022.
Canada on average has deported 39 people a day so far this year, said Mary Gellatly, a community legal worker (CTV News graphic)
On average, this amounts to 39 people being deported from Canada each day so far this year, said Mary Gellatly, a community legal worker at Parkdale Community Legal Services. By comparison, an average of 21 people were deported per day in 2021 and 23 people were deported per day in 2022, she noted.
"The results are really alarming," Gellatly said at the press conference.
"Many of these people could have avoided the horrendous experience of deportation if the government had moved on its 2021 promise to regularize undocumented people."
Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Marc Miller holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Canada's immigration minister said he's committed to addressing the issue in the months ahead.
"The promise remains," Marc Miller said at another, unrelated press conference Thursday, referring to the government's commitment to expand its regularization program.
"I think that Canada needs to move forward with a path to regular migration and it's something that I've committed to take in front of cabinet in the spring. But it isn't a foregone conclusion and it is not one that comes without costs or without considerations of other factors."
Advocates believe there are as many as half a million undocumented people living in Canada, including asylum seekers, former international students, migrant workers and their children.
Many of these people work "extremely hard" to regularize their immigration status in order to stay here, said Swathi Sekhar, an immigration and refugee lawyer and director of protection initiatives at Rainbow Railroad.
"But … this is often in vain, because our system does not offer a viable, straightforward pathway to permanent residence for the vast majority of people who come to this country," she added.
The Abuznaid family is seen in this handout photo. Tareq Abuznaid says his family has lived in Canada for eight years, but is now receiving a threat of deportation. (Courtesy of Tareq Abuznaid)
Syed Hussan, who is the executive director of Migrant Workers Alliance for Change, has long been calling for full and permanent immigration status for all in Canada. He said deportations are the result of policy failures on the part of the federal government.
"It is incredibly absurd and unfair that people are being deported today who may be regularized tomorrow. Families are being ripped apart, communities are being shattered," Hussan said at the press conference.
Rajan Gupta had hoped to stay in Montreal, where he lived for years. But he said his humanitarian and compassionate application was declined and he was recently deported back to India, where he faces threats from his ex-brother-in-law.
"I worked in Canada for five years. I did everything right. I did not commit any crime. I did everything that I needed to do. I helped people a lot," said Hussan, who translated for Gupta at the press conference on increased deportations.
Gupta said he also wasn't allowed to close his Canadian bank account or take most of his belongings with him upon deportation.
"I was not able to take anything back with me. I only brought a small bag. All my money, all my clothes are still in Montreal," he said, adding he's been experiencing depression ever since.
Gupta is now pleading to the federal government in hopes that he will be able to return to Canada.
"Prime Minister (Justin) Trudeau made a promise. He said that he would regularize everyone. He said that he would ensure rights for everyone. I'm saying to him to bring us back, bring back the people that he deported. We are human beings."
Abuznaid, who fears for his family's future, made a similar plea.
"I demand that Justin Trudeau should stop all deportations and give his promise to give permanent residency to all migrants and undocumented people."
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
1 in 9 Canadian adults have had long-term symptoms from COVID infection: StatCan
Statistics Canada says about one in nine Canadian adults have had long-term symptoms from COVID-19 infection.
More wintry weather is on its way to Canada, with a big storm system closing in
Canadians should expect snow, freezing rain and more winter conditions this weekend as storms travel across the country.
'Pseudoscience': Alberta's health minister under fire for naturopathic medicine meeting
Alberta's health minister is facing pushback after taking a meeting focused on naturopathic medicine's role in the province's primary care.
Canada is deporting more people faster, drawing concern from migrant advocates
Advocates are sounding the alarm on the rise in deportations in Canada and are calling on the federal government to follow through on its 2021 promise to expand a regularization program for undocumented people living in the country.
Two charged with murder of Quebecer Daniel Langlois and partner in Dominica
The director of public prosecutions in the Caribbean nation of Dominica has confirmed that two men have been charged in the death of Quebecer Daniel Langlois and his partner.
Time's up for some short-term rentals in B.C., as new housing rules transform scene
Short-term rental managers across B.C. are lamenting the demise of their business model, while real estate agents say owners of investment properties are being forced to sell at a loss or risk being unable to pay their mortgage.
More caffeinated energy drinks pulled from shelves: Here's what was recalled in Canada this week
Here's a list of items Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled this week, including mushrooms, more caffeinated energy drinks, and electric cooktops.
Judge rules in favour of NBA star, nullifies purchase of $8M Burlington mansion once occupied by 'crypto king'
A judge has ruled in favour of NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in his lawsuit against a company that sold him a Burlington mansion previously occupied by self-proclaimed ‘crypto king’ Aiden Pleterski.
NFL coach apologizes for crediting 9/11 hijackers for co-ordination in Buffalo Bills team meeting years ago
An emotional Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott acknowledged regret on Thursday for crediting the 9/11 hijackers for their co-ordination during a team meeting four years ago.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
'I'm never going to be satisfied': Ontario 'crypto king' lands in Australia as associate flees to Dubai
Ontario’s self-described ‘crypto king’ just landed in Australia, the latest destination in a months-long travel spree he’s prolifically posted about on social media, despite ongoing bankruptcy proceedings tied to the more than $40 million scheme he allegedly operated.
Canadian-owned mine will begin closure in Panama after contract deemed 'unconstitutional'
A Canadian mining company is expected to begin the process of closing its multibillion-dollar operations in Panama today after weeks of civil unrest and protests from civilians fearing the ecological repercussions of its open-pit copper mine that is twice the size of Manhattan.
W5 George Chuvalo: the boxer nobody could knock down
Canadian boxing great George Chuvalo went blow-for-blow with legends, but it came at a cost. W5's Sandie Rinaldo speaks with Chuvalo's children about the damage that 93 fights did to their father's cognitive health. 'Boom Boom Chuvalo' airs Friday at 10/9 on CTV.
W5 Owners of prized historic N.S. home in legal nightmare, thanks to local government
W5 investigates: A couple buys a historic house in Nova Scotia at auction and puts hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovations, but the local government says they don't own the property.
W5 Who was the Kenora bomber?: W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity
CTV W5 investigates the dramatic explosion that occurred in a small Canadian city after an armed bandit attempted a bank heist. W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity.
'Understudied and unregulated': Green Party pushes to investigate asbestos in tap water
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May has tabled a petition calling on the federal government to take urgent action on Canada’s aging asbestos-cement pipes due to the potential dangers of drinking tap water containing the deadly fibre.
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.
Court battle over Ontario's agriculture 'gag' laws kicks off in Toronto
A constitutional challenge of recent Ontario legislation that prevents the undercover filming of factory farms and the animals kept on them kicked off in a Toronto courthouse on Monday morning.
Toronto
-
Police recover 80 vehicles, lay dozens of charges in 7-week probe of auto thefts in York Region
York Regional Police say they have arrested nearly 300 people and recovered 80 vehicles with a combined value of more than $5 million as part of a seven-week operation targeting auto theft.
-
Used clothing store in Toronto's west end evacuated after grenade found inside: police
A used clothing store in Toronto’s west end has been evacuated after a grenade was reportedly found on the premises, police say.
-
Driver clocked at 205 km/hr in GTA, licence suspended
A driver in the GTA has had their vehicle impounded and their licence temporarily revoked after being caught driving more than double the speed limit on a major highway.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Hospital declares 'Code Red' after fire at Civic Campus ER
Ottawa's largest hospital says a 'Code Red' was called at the Civic Campus on Carling Avenue at approximately 6:30 a.m. following a fire in the emergency department.
-
Driver dies following two-vehicle crash in Manotick
Ottawa police say the driver of one of the vehicles has died following a crash at the intersection of Moodie Drive and Brophy Drive on Thursday.
-
Big tippers! Ottawa residents are some of the most generous tippers on Uber Eats
The fifth annual Cravings Report by Uber Eats shows Ottawans rank as the second most generous tippers on the app, and second on the list for cities that order the most healthy food in Canada.
Barrie
-
Wood stove fire destroys garage in Penetanguishene, Ont.
Both Penetanguishene and Midland fire services arrived at a detached garage fire around 5 p.m. Thursday.
-
Environment Canada issues fog advisory for Simcoe and Muskoka regions
Environment Canada says areas of dense fog will dissipate this morning.
-
Barrie Food Bank receives $65.2K from Tim Horton's Smile Cookie campaign
Tim Hortons released the results of its Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign in Barrie.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo racquet club fire causes $1 million in damage
Damage is estimated at $1 million after flames broke out at the Greystone Racquet Club in Waterloo Friday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING WRPS recover 45 stolen vehicles set to be shipped overseas
Waterloo regional police have arrested eight people they believe were working together as part of an organized criminal network to steal vehicles in Waterloo Region and Guelph.
-
Ont. woman pleads guilty to defrauding doulas
A Brantford, Ont. woman who faked being pregnant to defraud doulas and obtain care under false pretences has pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including fraud, mischief and committing indecent acts.
London
-
Cyclist struck by London police cruiser, SIU investigating
London police say York Street has reopened to traffic after a serious crash on Thursday.
-
Novice driver charged with possession, impaired driving
A novice London driver has been charged with possession of meth and “other drugs” as well as driving under the influence of drugs following a traffic stop Thursday night.
-
Worker dies due to fall in Zorra Township, Ministry of Labour investigating
Oxford County OPP are investigating a fatal workplace accident that happened Thursday morning on 15th Line in Zorra Township.
Windsor
-
‘I feel blessed’: Chatham winner of $100K plans to treat herself to something special
A Chatham woman said she was “stunned” to see ‘congratulations’ flash on her phone screen letting her know she was the lucky winner of $100,000.
-
Amherstburg unveils snow plow naming contest
The Town of Amherstburg is launching a new “Name Our Snowplows” contest.
-
Reconciliation-in-Action: Caldwell First Nation hosts first ever conference for municipalities in Southwestern Ontario
Municipal leaders and staff from across Windsor and Essex County are attending a historic conference on “Reconciliation in Action” hosted by the Caldwell First Nation at the Ojibway Nature Centre Friday.
Montreal
-
Quebec set to invoke closure to pass controversial health care reform
The Quebec government says it plans to invoke closure to pass the province's controversial health care reform, Bill 15.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Heavy rain and more snow on the way beginning this weekend in Montreal
First, it was heavy snow, then the cold, and now the Montreal-area is bracing for heavy rain, followed by another round of snow beginning this weekend.
-
7 days of strikes for Quebec's Common Front
Unions representing 420,000 Quebec public sector workers are beginning a weeklong strike.
Atlantic
-
Cape Breton man facing more than 60 sexual offences
A Cape Breton man is facing dozens of charges, including human trafficking and child pornography, in connection with alleged sexual offences involving at least 17 people.
-
Prices at the pumps drop across the Maritimes
Motorists in the Maritimes are paying less for gas and diesel after prices decreased overnight in all three provinces.
-
Maritimers face longest surgical wait times, far beyond national average
The Maritime provinces are leading the country in lengthy healthcare wait times, showing a stark contrast to the national average.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police chief to retire next year; board searching for new chief
Chief Danny Smyth plans to retire from the Winnipeg Police Service on Sept. 3, 2024.
-
Icy roads, snowy conditions prompt school and bus cancellations in Manitoba
Icy roads and snowy weather in parts of Manitoba have prompted some school and bus cancellations on Friday.
-
Winnipeg breaks 100-year-old weather record on Thursday
The warm weather in Winnipeg on Thursday put an end to an end 100-year-old temperature record in the city.
Calgary
-
Calgary's menorah lighting ceremony takes place without mayor
Members of Calgary's Jewish community gathered in the atrium of city hall Thursday night for the first day of Hanukkah without the city’s leader.
-
Overnight snowfall leads to slick, slippery roads in Calgary
Some persistent snow overnight has created some challenging conditions for drivers on the last day of the work week in Calgary.
-
'Pseudoscience': Alberta's health minister under fire for naturopathic medicine meeting
Alberta's health minister is facing pushback after taking a meeting focused on naturopathic medicine's role in the province's primary care.
Edmonton
-
1 in 9 Canadian adults have had long-term symptoms from COVID infection: StatCan
Statistics Canada says about one in nine Canadian adults have had long-term symptoms from COVID-19 infection.
-
Homicide reported in Westlock County; man and woman found dead
A man and woman in Westlock County were found dead in their home Wednesday morning.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: 'Cool' end to the week, big warm-up Sunday
No more snow for the next week (or longer) in Edmonton. But, temperatures WILL slip to sub-0 C highs for the first time since Dec. 1.
Vancouver
-
Woman repeatedly sent home from Langley Memorial Hospital actually needed emergency surgery
Three times she went to Langley Memorial Hospital's emergency room for help. Three times, she said, she was sent home.
-
Inside Ibrahim Ali's murder trial: threats, hallucinations, a dead witness and delays
The trial is set to wrap up more than eight months after Ibrahim Ali pleaded not guilty to killing a 13-year-old girl in Burnaby's Central Park in July 2017.
-
Was the order to dismantle a Downtown Eastside homeless encampment legal? Here's what the court decided.
An order by Vancouver's fire chief to clear an encampment on the Downtown Eastside was "unlawful and invalid," according to a lawyer who represented residents in a court challenge of the order.
Politics
-
Conservatives launch marathon voting session over Liberal refusal to scrap carbon tax
Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives have launched an overnight marathon voting session in the House of Commons, after signalling they'd be making good on their threat to delay the government's agenda over their opposition to the carbon tax.
-
Oil, gas emissions to be cut by at least one-third by 2030: Guilbeault
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says the oil and gas industry will have to cut emissions more than one-third by 2030. A framework outlining the cap is being published today with plans to publish draft regulations next spring and get the final regulations in place in 2025.
-
Amid concern over Canadians going hungry, Conservatives criticized for voting against school food bill
As Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre continues to voice concern over the increase in food bank usage, his party is being criticized by some for voting against a private member's bill that would advance a framework for a national school food program.
Health
-
1 in 9 Canadian adults have had long-term symptoms from COVID infection: StatCan
Statistics Canada says about one in nine Canadian adults have had long-term symptoms from COVID-19 infection.
-
Death toll rises to five in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak, as cases almost double
The Public Health Agency of Canada says the death toll has risen to five in a salmonella outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes.
-
Maritimers face longest surgical wait times, far beyond national average
The Maritime provinces are leading the country in lengthy healthcare wait times, showing a stark contrast to the national average.
Sci-Tech
-
80-kilometre-wide asteroid to produce one-of-a-kind eclipse visible from Earth
One of the biggest and brightest stars in the night sky will momentarily vanish as an asteroid passes in front of it to produce a one-of-a-kind eclipse.
-
New orca calf off B.C. bolsters record-breaking year for sightings
A new transient orca calf has been spotted in the waters off British Columbia, adding to what's already been a record-breaking year for sightings of the Bigg's killer whales.
-
Key testing completed at Nova Scotia's proposed retirement home for captive whales
An ambitious plan in Nova Scotia to build North America's first coastal refuge for captive whales has reached a critical phase.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: Every frame of 'The Boy and the Heron' exudes warmth, wonder, poignancy and poetry
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies- 'The Boy and the Heron,' 'Leave the World Behind,' 'Eileen' and 'Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.'
-
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is the 1st tour to gross over US$1B, Pollstar says
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is the first tour to cross the billion-dollar mark, according to Pollstar's 2023 year-end charts.
-
Jonathan Majors' accuser breaks down on witness stand as footage shows actor shoving her
The woman who accused Jonathan Majors of assaulting her in the backseat of a car broke down multiple times on the witness stand Thursday as the actor's attorney repeatedly played a surveillance video that showed Majors lifting her up and thrusting her into the vehicle.
Business
-
Canada Bread denies price-fixing scheme in court filing, points finger at Maple Leaf
The bread supplier that admitted to price-fixing earlier this year says in new court filings that any anti-competitive behaviour it participated in was at the direction and to the benefit of its then-majority owner Maple Leaf Foods.
-
Nintendo cancels its Live 2024 Tokyo event after persistent threats to workers and customers
The Japanese manufacturer behind the Super Mario and Pokemon cancelled Nintendo Live 2024 Tokyo, which had been set for Jan. 20 and 21. The annual event showcases Nintendo games and lets visitors sample them in a huge Tokyo exhibition hall.
-
Spotify CFO becomes one of thousands departing the streaming service, after selling US$9M in shares
Spotify's chief financial officer will step down next year, according to the music streaming service, just days after it announced its third round of layoffs for 2023.
Lifestyle
-
A massive garden light display is one of the newest holiday traditions in St. John's
The Merry and Bright light festival has illuminated the botanical gardens in St. John's, N.L. for seven years, and it just keeps getting bigger.
-
Are you pronouncing that right? Most mispronounced words and names in 2023
Some of the words tied to this year's hottest topics were also among the most mangled when it came to saying them aloud, with stumpers ranging from the first name of "Oppenheimer" star Cillian Murphy to the singer SZA to the name of a sacred slab of sandstone used in the coronation of King Charles III.
-
The stunning 30-hour train ride that sells out in seconds
Historically a commuter train from Ankara to Kars, the train has gone viral among Turkish influencers in recent years for its stunning scenery through the east, full of off-the-beaten-path treasures.
Sports
-
NFL coach apologizes for crediting 9/11 hijackers for co-ordination in Buffalo Bills team meeting years ago
An emotional Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott acknowledged regret on Thursday for crediting the 9/11 hijackers for their co-ordination during a team meeting four years ago.
-
Soccer icon Christine Sinclair launches foundation to help 'girls with goals'
The night after her international farewell game, Christine Sinclair was back at B.C. Place Stadium -- this time for an evening with family, friends and sponsors to mark the launch of her foundation.
-
French police address fear factor ahead of the Olympic Games after a deadly attack near Eiffel Tower
The attack near the Eiffel Tower last weekend quickly raised concern in France and abroad about security for the Games that begin July 26 -- in just over seven months. But law enforcement officials appear eager to push back the fear factor and show off a security-ready Paris.
Autos
-
Ontario G driving test changes done without safety evaluations, auditor finds
A decision to remove certain elements of the G class driving test in Ontario was done without safety evaluations or formal approval from cabinet, the province’s auditor general says.
-
GM's Cruise robotaxi service faces potential fine in alleged cover-up of San Francisco accident
California regulators say a San Francisco robotaxi service owned by General Motors covered up an accident involving one of its driverless cars, raising the specter they may add a fine to the recent suspension of its California license.
-
BMW recalls SUVs after Takata air bag inflator blows apart, hurling shrapnel and injuring driver
BMW is recalling a small number of SUVs in the U.S. because the driver's air bag inflators can blow apart in a crash, hurling metal shrapnel and possibly injuring or killing people in the vehicles.