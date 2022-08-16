Baby rocker, swing recalled over strangulation hazard
Two infant products, manufactured by baby gear company 4moms, are being recalled due to strangulation hazards, according to a consumer product notice issued by Health Canada.
Health Canada says the recall involves certain MamaRoo baby swings and the RockaRoo baby rockers.
Those products impacted by the recall include MamaRoo infant swing set models that use a 3-point harness including models 4M-005, 1026 and 1037, according to the recall notice.
The MamaRoo model that uses a 5-point harness is not included in the recall, according to Health Canada.
The affected RockaRoo baby rocker's model number is 4M-012. The model numbers can be found on the bottom of the products.
Both products have restraint straps that can dangle below the seat, and infants who are not seated can become “entangled in the straps, posing a strangulation hazard,” Health Canada said in the recall notice.
“This issue does not present a hazard to infants placed in the seat of either product," the agency noted.
According to the recall, there have been no reports of strangulation or injury submitted to the company as of Aug. 9.
“Consumers with infants who can crawl should immediately stop using the recalled products and place them in an area where crawling infants cannot access,” reads the statement.
Consumers who have purchased one of the recalled products can register on the 4moms recall registration website or by phone at 877-870-7390. After doing this, 4moms will send a strap fastener to consumers with instructions on how to install.
