Average asking rent hit a record high of $2,078 in July: report

In its “August 2023 Rent Report”, Rentals.ca highlights that average asking rents in Canada have surged by a staggering 21 per cent, translating to an additional expense of $354 per month for Canadians in July when compared to July 2021, just two years prior. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes) In its “August 2023 Rent Report”, Rentals.ca highlights that average asking rents in Canada have surged by a staggering 21 per cent, translating to an additional expense of $354 per month for Canadians in July when compared to July 2021, just two years prior. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social