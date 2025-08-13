ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Yukon, Alaska sign agreement to address missing and murdered Indigenous people

By The Canadian Press

Published

The coat of arms of Yukon is seen on the outside of the Yukon Legislative Building, in Whitehorse, on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.